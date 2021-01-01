« previous next »
Fuck the Tories thread

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:21:41 am
Pumping raw sewage into the sea went down well.
Tory MP Whatley says we are really trying hard to sort it but these things take time.
How long.  err up to 25yrs.
What!!! no going for a dip in the sea for 25yrs, audience in hysterics.
 Whatley, err these things take time again, sounded like a punchline to a joke rather than making a sensible point.
With a straight face she even tried to say it was a tick against the Tories because they introduced the measuring of raw sewage being dumped.  That went down predictably badly.

Also:
- Laughter when she told the audience their local Tory MP was doing a great job
- Groaning when she tried to deflect the blame onto Covid and Putin
- Stoney silence when she - out of context - wedged in the five pledges from Sunak
- Pretty much every undecided voter saying they were only undecided as they weren't sure which ABT ("Anyone but Tory") party to back

All that after a pretty good start for her with the first question being about the red meat immigration policies.  All of the panel managed to skirt around mentioning Brexit which was impressive mental gymnastics and, for me at least, displays the fear within those circles of poking that particular nest.

I think as much as anything people are fed up with Tory MPs fronting up on shows and telling everybody that things aren't all that bad and that they have a jam tomorrow plan to make things better.  Some contrition and honesty would go a long way.

In the spirit of balance I though Thangam Debonnaire and her Labour lines also had very little appeal with that audience.  It's a typical Tory stronghold and - as Fiona Bruce was at pains to point out - the audience was selected to reflect the results of the 2019 electiion (when the Tories picked up over 63% of the vote).  As the Lib Dems are nowhere it is dependent on Labour to oust the Tories and I'd say in that regard they've got work to do still.  Targeted attacks on all Tory coastal areas with posters of shit pouring into the sea seem like a good starting point.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:13:29 pm
I was also disappointed with Debonaire for not challenging her attacking Starmer for breaking his pledges. she just sat there shaking her head.
Same thing happened a week ago when Liz Kendell was lost for words after Angela Ledbury came out with the Labour left us with no money in 2010, how they left us in debt, how the Torys did marvellous getting the debt down and the economy back on it's feet.
All Labour MPs should have the answers to these obvious attacks ready and waiting.
Labour debt are easy enough to answer. they can even argue we accumulated a very small debt compared to this government without running every service into the ground so who did the better job.

Whately says Starmers broken all his pledges, what a shame he can't be trusted.  easy answer again, every things changed since he took over, the economy, the debt, he can't even make any commitments for the end of 2024 until they know just how bad the situation is as things will most likely get worse under this government. these weren't manifesto promises to the country, judge Labour on their manifesto promises when the election comes.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
It also took Peter Hitchens to challenge Mark Harper the transport minister over him saying Rail workers earn a lot by mentioning train drivers, with Hitchens mentioning that its ridiculous he continues to use that line when the vast majority of staff don't earn anywhere near that. All that whilst David Lammy sat there with no challenge back.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
This is different from the point I was making, Labour MPs should all be on the same page with come back arguments to the obvious Tory party smears on the Labour party.

This is one of the problems of supporting strikes, they have to know all the facts when challenged when they can't know all the details of every strike. it's about supporting the right to strike and the governments reaction to the strikes.
Louise Haigh took the right approach, the Torys want the industrial action to continue in the hope the public turn on the strikers, they were happy to let the NHS strikes continue for the same reason until they realised it was hurting them more than the NHS workers and Labour.

Louise Haigh
The Transport Secretary has not held talks with rail unions since BEFORE CHRISTMAS.

A staggering dereliction of duty that has guaranteed a weekend of chaos.

When will the Conservatives show some responsibility, get around the table and find a deal??
https://twitter.com/LouHaigh/status/1656992553672032258
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
More infighting incoming.  Tories love their sub groups and acronyms. Latest is the CDO

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-65579691
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Patel, Johnson, Mogg, Dorries - the dream team.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
The nasty party.  I wondered why the outcome of the local election last week was delayed with recounts etc. in this area. The current Tory crime commissioner and his wife were running. Unfortunately (for them) both lost out.  He was apparently up to no good in his commissioner role.

https://news.sky.com/story/tory-crime-commissioner-triggered-two-police-investigations-into-political-opponents-during-local-elections-bid-12879194
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Gets worse, all pulling for a Johnson return with Aaron Banks involved in the periphery
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
"Never again should the grassroots of our party be side-lined, neglected and ignored," the former cabinet minister is expected to say.

So, the 0.1 per cent of the population who chose the last two Prime Ministers are feeling ignored?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Not forgetting Johnson - "a vote-winning political giant".

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
So, the 0.1 per cent of the population who chose the last two Prime Ministers are feeling ignored?
One of which she is trying to depose.
