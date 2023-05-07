« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 592 593 594 595 596 [597]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuck the Tories thread  (Read 892782 times)

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,290
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23840 on: May 7, 2023, 05:13:42 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on May  7, 2023, 03:27:51 pm
Yep, because apparently all the problems with brexit are because "it hasn't been done properly". :butt

That was always going to be the excuse.
See also, not clamping down hard enough on immigration.
Not cutting corporation taxes far enough.
Not clamping down on benefit claims hard enough.
Being too soft on the less able in society.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,642
  • Red since '64
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23841 on: May 9, 2023, 11:01:23 am »
Quote from: PaulF on May  7, 2023, 05:13:42 pm
That was always going to be the excuse.
See also, not clamping down hard enough on immigration.
Not cutting corporation taxes far enough.
Not clamping down on benefit claims hard enough.
Being too soft on the less able in society.

Apropos of which, this is very good, from todays Guardian:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/may/09/projection-deception-sunak-staying-in-power-tories?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,658
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23842 on: May 9, 2023, 11:13:28 am »
Fella in my work says we will never know if Brexit worked or not because of the pandemic now. What a load of shite.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,891
  • The first five yards........
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23843 on: May 9, 2023, 11:39:47 am »
Quote from: Robinred on May  9, 2023, 11:01:23 am
Apropos of which, this is very good, from todays Guardian:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/may/09/projection-deception-sunak-staying-in-power-tories?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

What a great article. Going to get the bloke's book now.

I liked this bit. "Not only does the persistence of an enemy within or new elite exonerate the Tories failures in government  implying that actually existing Conservatism has never been tried and so justifying the seizure of more power  but it also implausibly places the wealthy Tory elite and the proverbial man on the street on the same side, jointly opposed to this undemocratic foe." Truss perfected that fallacy. She - and they generally - remind me of those who defend Communism because "it has never been tried" and always blame its manifest failures on its "enemies". Anything but the idea itself.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,472
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23844 on: May 9, 2023, 11:54:32 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May  9, 2023, 11:39:47 am
What a great article. Going to get the bloke's book now.

I liked this bit. "Not only does the persistence of an enemy within or new elite exonerate the Tories failures in government  implying that actually existing Conservatism has never been tried and so justifying the seizure of more power  but it also implausibly places the wealthy Tory elite and the proverbial man on the street on the same side, jointly opposed to this undemocratic foe." Truss perfected that fallacy. She - and they generally - remind me of those who defend Communism because "it has never been tried" and always blame its manifest failures on its "enemies". Anything but the idea itself.

Anything to take a swipe at the 'far left  ;)
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,859
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23845 on: May 9, 2023, 12:10:12 pm »
I always thought Johnson was worst for 'projecting'. He never had a plan, for anything, and yet he always threw that at Labour - "They have no plan".
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,891
  • The first five yards........
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23846 on: May 9, 2023, 01:35:37 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on May  9, 2023, 11:54:32 am
Anything to take a swipe at the 'far left  ;)

It's a swipe at the far right (as represented by the Tories) my dear friend. They have the same mind-set as apologists for communism.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23847 on: May 9, 2023, 02:22:56 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on May  9, 2023, 11:13:28 am
Fella in my work says we will never know if Brexit worked or not because of the pandemic now. What a load of shite.
He's partly right in that Covid (and Putin) muddied the waters and made it less obvious how detrimental Brexit is whilst offering easy excuses to Brexit fanatics.  The majority of economists seem quite clear on it though and the performance of the UK compared to the peer nations since 2016 - and especially 2019 - is stark.

Whether you're a Brexiteer or sane though it should be apparent to everyone that the Tories have seriously degraded the UK both financially and reputationally.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,472
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23848 on: May 9, 2023, 02:50:39 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May  9, 2023, 01:35:37 pm
It's a swipe at the far right (as represented by the Tories) my dear friend. They have the same mind-set as apologists for communism.

I was pulling your leg  ;)
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,935
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23849 on: May 9, 2023, 02:59:59 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on May  9, 2023, 02:50:39 pm
I was pulling your leg  ;)

Was it his left leg?

Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23850 on: May 9, 2023, 03:22:47 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on May  9, 2023, 11:13:28 am
Fella in my work says we will never know if Brexit worked or not because of the pandemic now. What a load of shite.
To say that he must be in the "Nobody knows what will happen" group.
They might as well tell us they know sod all about what we loose and the impact it will have on UK companies and trade. it's all been covered many times on here so no need to go into the details but every point can be backed up with evidence.
So nobody knows what will happen when we leave the EU
1 We make UK Companies less competitive.
2 We make UK Companies less reliable on deliveries to Europe. may not seem much to ignorant brexit supporters, but going from we can deliver first thing in the morning to we will try and deliver in 3 or 4 days but we can't guarantee isn't acceptable to compaies in the modern world.
3 We make UK Companies less efficient.
4 We will lose trade with our natural trading partners. a quick search of every country's trade in the world will show they trade mostly with countries close by.
5 We didn't just leave the EU, we also tore up all our trade agreements with hundreds of countries around the world. the belief we had more clout to demand better deals than we had as members of the EU was just a insult to the intelligence. 65 mill uk customers compared to 350 mill EU customers and they believed we have the most clout.  ::) already shown to be happening, lucky if we manage to keep the same deal we already had, other deals will be worse.

I think most of the other arguments were just a distraction, these are the facts that mattered when deciding if Brexit would be a success.
Remain voters came over as arrogant because they tried to get these facts over to leave voters, I found many still didn't have a clue 5 yrs after the referendum.

We made UK trade far worse off in many ways but nobody knows what will happen. it reminds me of the old Dickens saying. with leave voters arguing nobody knows what will happen if they spend too much.

Annual income twenty pounds, annual expenditure nineteen nineteen and six , result happiness.
Annual income twenty pounds, annual expenditure twenty pounds ought and six, result misery
« Last Edit: May 9, 2023, 03:35:24 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,891
  • The first five yards........
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23851 on: May 9, 2023, 04:10:53 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on May  9, 2023, 02:50:39 pm
I was pulling your leg  ;)

I know. I was doing a Mo Salah. Just kept on running.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,609
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23852 on: May 10, 2023, 12:20:03 pm »
The plan to create a medical apprenticeship scheme (putting teenagers on wards straight after A levels to become a doctor, and not requiring medical school) is absolutely ridiculous.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,472
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23853 on: May 10, 2023, 12:21:48 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on May 10, 2023, 12:20:03 pm
The plan to create a medical apprenticeship scheme (putting teenagers on wards straight after A levels to become a doctor, and not requiring medical school) is absolutely ridiculous.

What could possibly go wrong........?
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23854 on: May 10, 2023, 12:25:27 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on May 10, 2023, 12:20:03 pm
The plan to create a medical apprenticeship scheme (putting teenagers on wards straight after A levels to become a doctor, and not requiring medical school) is absolutely ridiculous.
What.The.Fuck.

Link?
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,670
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23855 on: May 10, 2023, 12:31:47 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on May 10, 2023, 12:25:27 pm
What.The.Fuck.

Link?

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2023/05/10/doctors-practice-without-degree-university-nhs-apprentice/

Basically they are watering down the global system to stop our doctors going aboard and earning more money than we would ever pay
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,609
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23856 on: May 10, 2023, 12:32:24 pm »
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23857 on: May 10, 2023, 01:13:45 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,891
  • The first five yards........
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23858 on: May 10, 2023, 01:22:53 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on May 10, 2023, 12:31:47 pm
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2023/05/10/doctors-practice-without-degree-university-nhs-apprentice/

Basically they are watering down the global system to stop our doctors going aboard and earning more money than we would ever pay

A little reminder that if the Conservative party had never faced a serious political challenge (not just from the old Liberal party, and Labour, but democratic mass movements too) there would be no National Health Service, no National Insurance, no panel doctors, nothing. Just the Poor Law hospitals, the odd charitable hospital, and thousands of quack doctors and medicine men advertising their wares in the Daily Mail, the Sun, the Express and all the other gutter newspapers.

When I see Rees-Mogg I see a man who would have opposed the abolition of child labour in the mills and coal mines and would have called the first Factory Acts "cultural Marxism" or some such rot. When I see Braverman I see a politician who would have supported the transportations to Botany Bay of anyone who dared to organise or who stood out of line.

Kick the Fuckers out. And never let them back in.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,963
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23859 on: May 10, 2023, 01:47:10 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on May 10, 2023, 12:20:03 pm
The plan to create a medical apprenticeship scheme (putting teenagers on wards straight after A levels to become a doctor, and not requiring medical school) is absolutely ridiculous.

Dougie Howser MD likes this
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,330
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23860 on: May 10, 2023, 02:08:07 pm »
The man who lost to the person who lost to a lettuce ;D

Good attack that
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,058
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23861 on: May 10, 2023, 02:40:38 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on May 10, 2023, 12:20:03 pm
The plan to create a medical apprenticeship scheme (putting teenagers on wards straight after A levels to become a doctor, and not requiring medical school) is absolutely ridiculous.

That's literally a bit by Zach Galifianakis on between two ferns :/
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23862 on: May 10, 2023, 02:42:15 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on May 10, 2023, 12:32:24 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2023/may/10/school-leavers-could-join-nhs-via-apprenticeships-in-plan-to-fix-staff-shortages
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2023/05/10/doctors-practice-without-degree-university-nhs-apprentice/?utm_medium=Social&utm_campaign=Echobox&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1683674882-1

So many issues with this that it's hard to know where to start. God knows how it's managed to get this far.
:o

If you can't employ/retain the people with the required qualifications then remove the requirement for qualifications.  Flood the NHS with under-qualified staff and reduce the bargaining power of the existing staff.  Didn't Gove do something similar with schools through his academisation programme?  I played football with a lad that went straight from career postman to teacher.

As most Tories would never dream of lowering themselves to using the NHS (or state education) then they're not going to give a flying toss if it results in a worse service.

What I don't understand is why Amanda Pritchard (chief exec of NHS England) would support it as it just seems like a cheapskate solution to an issue that could be resolved properly if there was a will do to so.  She doesn't strike me as a Tory stooge so presumably thinks the idea has some merit.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,036
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23863 on: May 10, 2023, 02:56:29 pm »
And when the service goes to shit, the Tories will blame the Labour government  ::)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,368
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23864 on: May 10, 2023, 05:31:44 pm »
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's taxpayer-funded legal bill rises to £245,000

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-65401587
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,935
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23865 on: Yesterday at 10:33:03 am »
Thing is that the Conservative Party are bad; They are corrupt (Morally and financially), they are deliberately destroying the UK - both socially and the economy to feather their and their friends nests, they are deliberately running down services to again feather their own nests with the interests in such things as private healthcare and they are running full tilt to switch the UK to the 'US Model' - i.e) small state with no safety net.

I think people can accept all that, so based on this, I don't see how they get so many votes - fair enough if you have no morals, genuinely don't care about the UK or the people and are so rich you can pay for your own healthcare and services and don't really care because your leafy hamlet gets loads of Tory funding, then I can see why those types of people would vote Conservative. Makes some kind of horrible sense.

But what of the others; I know I've asked this before, but it just doesn't compute.The 'normal' voters are making the UK worse for themselves, their communities, their families and their friends. Why? What is their train of thought?

Brexit was just the tip of the iceberg.
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,859
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23866 on: Yesterday at 10:37:04 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:33:03 am
Thing is that the Conservative Party are bad; They are corrupt (Morally and financially), they are deliberately destroying the UK - both socially and the economy to feather their and their friends nests, they are deliberately running down services to again feather their own nests with the interests in such things as private healthcare and they are running full tilt to switch the UK to the 'US Model' - i.e) small state with no safety net.

I think people can accept all that, so based on this, I don't see how they get so many votes - fair enough if you have no morals, genuinely don't care about the UK or the people and are so rich you can pay for your own healthcare and services and don't really care because your leafy hamlet gets loads of Tory funding, then I can see why those types of people would vote Conservative. Makes some kind of horrible sense.

But what of the others; I know I've asked this before, but it just doesn't compute.The 'normal' voters are making the UK worse for themselves, their communities, their families and their friends. Why? What is their train of thought?

Brexit was just the tip of the iceberg.
Being a tory makes them feel posh.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,472
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23867 on: Yesterday at 12:01:31 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:33:03 am
Thing is that the Conservative Party are bad; They are corrupt (Morally and financially), they are deliberately destroying the UK - both socially and the economy to feather their and their friends nests, they are deliberately running down services to again feather their own nests with the interests in such things as private healthcare and they are running full tilt to switch the UK to the 'US Model' - i.e) small state with no safety net.

I think people can accept all that, so based on this, I don't see how they get so many votes - fair enough if you have no morals, genuinely don't care about the UK or the people and are so rich you can pay for your own healthcare and services and don't really care because your leafy hamlet gets loads of Tory funding, then I can see why those types of people would vote Conservative. Makes some kind of horrible sense.

But what of the others; I know I've asked this before, but it just doesn't compute.The 'normal' voters are making the UK worse for themselves, their communities, their families and their friends. Why? What is their train of thought?

Brexit was just the tip of the iceberg.


Old news mate.  They were hammered in the recent elections.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:38:54 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,290
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23868 on: Yesterday at 12:14:29 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:33:03 am
Thing is that the Conservative Party are bad; They are corrupt (Morally and financially), they are deliberately destroying the UK - both socially and the economy to feather their and their friends nests, they are deliberately running down services to again feather their own nests with the interests in such things as private healthcare and they are running full tilt to switch the UK to the 'US Model' - i.e) small state with no safety net.

I think people can accept all that, so based on this, I don't see how they get so many votes - fair enough if you have no morals, genuinely don't care about the UK or the people and are so rich you can pay for your own healthcare and services and don't really care because your leafy hamlet gets loads of Tory funding, then I can see why those types of people would vote Conservative. Makes some kind of horrible sense.

But what of the others; I know I've asked this before, but it just doesn't compute.The 'normal' voters are making the UK worse for themselves, their communities, their families and their friends. Why? What is their train of thought?

Brexit was just the tip of the iceberg.

At the moment, any vote not for Labour or Conservatives is a wasted vote.
Labour can't be trusted with the economy.  This is a vague, meaningless term. But if Labour get in all our money will be gone.
Labour are communists.  ( I'm meaning to go over to your politics thread at some point and teach myself lots of stuff. And order a tea towel with that poster of various forms of government explained via cows)
Labour will open the floodgates to .. , well it doesn't really matter, they weren't born here. So they don't deserve to be here.
Labour will let the country be run by trans people , queers, anyone not "straight"

That's why they get so many votes.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,670
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23869 on: Yesterday at 12:21:20 pm »
Shame the speaker doesn't do this more during PMQ's

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4vn6KClKTj0&amp;t" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4vn6KClKTj0&amp;t</a>
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,859
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23870 on: Yesterday at 02:30:37 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:14:29 pm
At the moment, any vote not for Labour or Conservatives is a wasted vote.

?
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23871 on: Yesterday at 05:48:21 pm »
Nationalism by stealth under the Tories, although Labour remain committed to full nationalisation

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/labour-transpennine-express-transport-government-louise-haigh-b2336958.html
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,290
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23872 on: Yesterday at 07:01:46 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 02:30:37 pm
?
Just spouting the reasoning as I see it for those that are being hoodwinked into voting for the Tories.  I'd argue that's the least controversial thing from that post 😃
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23873 on: Today at 12:09:04 am »
The Tory MP on Question Time - Helen Whately - took a real hammering from the audience.  Lovely stuff.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23874 on: Today at 12:21:41 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:09:04 am
The Tory MP on Question Time - Helen Whately - took a real hammering from the audience.  Lovely stuff.
Pumping raw sewage into the sea went down well.
Tory MP Whatley says we are really trying hard to sort it but these things take time.
How long.  err up to 25yrs.
What!!! no going for a dip in the sea for 25yrs, audience in hysterics.
 Whatley, err these things take time again, sounded like a punchline to a joke rather than making a sensible point.
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,442
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23875 on: Today at 12:39:59 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:09:04 am
The Tory MP on Question Time - Helen Whately - took a real hammering from the audience.  Lovely stuff.

My prediction is they go early with the general election to try and avoid complete annihilation.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23876 on: Today at 12:59:29 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:39:59 am
My prediction is they go early with the general election to try and avoid complete annihilation.
If damage limitation is the priority then that might be the best thing. saves some Tory MPs. passes some very nasty problems that are coming over the next 2yrs onto Labour.
 I can't see all those millions affected by higher monthly mortgages and rents this year and next year forgiving them no matter what happens, am not even looking at the local elections as a pointer, imo, people know why those interest rates have sky rocketed, all down to Liz Truss and her crazy budget, I know 1 person who isn't into politics who never reacted to all the shit the Torys did over the last few yrs but mention the Torys or Truss now and you can see the contempt, hate the Torys now. can you blame people, paying hundreds of pounds more a month, rent shot up, no chance of getting a affordable mortgage so no chance of buying a home. how many people are we talking about.? 2 mill higher mortgages this year, same next year. that must affect around 7 mill people. then theres the higher rents, a few million more, it must be over 8+ million.  imo you may not hear these people screaming but they are furious and will take some delight if the Torys get punished for it.
So maybe the backlash might no be as bad if they call the election soon before things get worse,  I can't see it happening though, they will cling on hoping they can argue there pledges bullshit.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:01:46 am by oldfordie »
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,368
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23877 on: Today at 01:08:34 am »
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/may/11/uk-will-have-to-raise-retirement-age-after-election-minister-says

UK will have to raise retirement age after election, minister says
Work and pensions secretary says his successor will have to grasp nettle of bringing forward rise to 68
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23878 on: Today at 02:56:04 am »
Interesting reference to the differences between the French and British in that article. Although the cynic in me says that he deliberately planted the seed. Just imagine Labour having to increase the SPA to 68 because the Tories deliberately avoided making the decision. Then having to deal with civil unrest while the right wing press has a field day.

I wish more people who voted for this shower would not only wake up to how theyve been played, but make sure they never ever get back into power.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 592 593 594 595 596 [597]   Go Up
« previous next »
 