Fella in my work says we will never know if Brexit worked or not because of the pandemic now. What a load of shite.



To say that he must be in the "Nobody knows what will happen" group.They might as well tell us they know sod all about what we loose and the impact it will have on UK companies and trade. it's all been covered many times on here so no need to go into the details but every point can be backed up with evidence.So nobody knows what will happen when we leave the EU1 We make UK Companies less competitive.2 We make UK Companies less reliable on deliveries to Europe. may not seem much to ignorant brexit supporters, but going from we can deliver first thing in the morning to we will try and deliver in 3 or 4 days but we can't guarantee isn't acceptable to compaies in the modern world.3 We make UK Companies less efficient.4 We will lose trade with our natural trading partners. a quick search of every country's trade in the world will show they trade mostly with countries close by.5 We didn't just leave the EU, we also tore up all our trade agreements with hundreds of countries around the world. the belief we had more clout to demand better deals than we had as members of the EU was just a insult to the intelligence. 65 mill uk customers compared to 350 mill EU customers and they believed we have the most clout.already shown to be happening, lucky if we manage to keep the same deal we already had, other deals will be worse.I think most of the other arguments were just a distraction, these are the facts that mattered when deciding if Brexit would be a success.Remain voters came over as arrogant because they tried to get these facts over to leave voters, I found many still didn't have a clue 5 yrs after the referendum.We made UK trade far worse off in many ways but nobody knows what will happen. it reminds me of the old Dickens saying. with leave voters arguing nobody knows what will happen if they spend too much.Annual income twenty pounds, annual expenditure nineteen nineteen and six , result happiness.Annual income twenty pounds, annual expenditure twenty pounds ought and six, result misery