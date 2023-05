Apropos of which, this is very good, from today’s Guardian:



https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/may/09/projection-deception-sunak-staying-in-power-tories?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other



What a great article. Going to get the bloke's book now.I liked this bit. "Not only does the persistence of an “enemy within” or “new elite” exonerate the Tories’ failures in government – implying that actually existing Conservatism has never been tried and so justifying the seizure of more power – but it also implausibly places the wealthy Tory elite and the proverbial “man on the street” on the same side, jointly opposed to this undemocratic foe." Truss perfected that fallacy. She - and they generally - remind me of those who defend Communism because "it has never been tried" and always blame its manifest failures on its "enemies". Anything but the idea itself.