I know what injustice is: Duwayne Brooks on losing Stephen Lawrence and fighting to be Londons Tory mayor



Thirty years after the racist murder of his friend, Brooks wants to run the city whose police failed him and so many others as a Conservative. What makes him think he can do better than Sadiq Khan?



So how come he left the Lib Dems and became a Conservative? I am entirely grateful for the Lib Dems support, their guidance, encouragement and everything theyve done for me. But our values are a bit different: Im about hand-ups, not handouts. Brooks was always a small-c conservative, he says. I think most of us are, especially from the Caribbean. We want our children to have the best education. We respect authority, respect the law, we believe in family, family values, tradition  all of that stuff is just normal.

It's a bit mad that in a good proportion of the electorate the Tories best represent those basic values. I agree with him on much of his "want list" but would never cast a vote for the Tories for that very reason."We want our children to have the best education": In Tory Britain that means private education as they deliberately choke off state education."We respect authority, respect the law": The Tories have evidenced time after time, particularly over the past few years, that they do not respect authority or the law."We believe in family, family values": Says the man who happily wore his Tory rosette while serial womaniser Johnson led his party and while Hancock was caught having an affair in the broom cupboard."Tradition": Ahhh, I guess that means upholding the majority views from 50 years ago, much of which was embedded in intolerance. None of this "woke" stuff. He's found his spiritual home then.