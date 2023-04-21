The Torys are still living in the past, none of the views they held decades ago have changed. Bullying just doesn't apply to the bosses, it applies to everyone in the workplace. it's very destructive to any business, it stifles communication, nobody is going to pass on information to someone if they know they are going to take abuse.
It was stamped out in my factory 30yrs ago for this very reason.
The argument of the civil servants stopping progress is actually absurd as the opposite is true, it stifles progress.