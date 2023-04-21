Just seen the news with Rees-Mogg calling civil servants snowflakes. What a specimen of shit.

Sadly, even if we fuck him off out of Parliament I expect the c*nt will be allowed to spew his vileness on various news channels.

I cannot stand the gobshite.



He's simply bedding down in GB News. His ministerial career is well and truly over now. He probably enjoys the 'thrill' of being a naughty boy on live tv. And that's where his future lies. The same will be true of Dominic Raab and many other Tory MPs. Much better to express your prejudices and bigotry in front of an appreciative TV audience than be a backbench Opposition MP.The 'war on Woke' has hardly begun John. It will go up several levels when Labour is in office.There's a side of me that hopes it will because there's no future for the Tory party playing that game. Most people are left cold by the constant attacks on 'Wokery'. Those who persistently launch those attacks look foolish and obsessed. Only the foolish and obsessed are drawn in. It doesn't even work for the Republicans in America, so it won't work for the Tories here.