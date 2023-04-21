« previous next »
Author Topic: Fuck the Tories thread  (Read 877649 times)

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23720 on: April 21, 2023, 01:43:34 pm »
If Sir Softie and any of the leftie lawyers points any of the blame on Richi Rishi then wokery has gone mad.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23721 on: April 21, 2023, 02:39:41 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 21, 2023, 01:24:39 pm
Another victory for Wokery I'm afraid.

What exactly is wrong with persistent aggression and intimidation in the workplace? Bloody snowflakes.

You jest but those are literally the comments you will find on YouTube.
Snowflake, woke civil servants unhappy at being told their work wasn't up to standard or some such drivel.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23722 on: April 21, 2023, 02:54:05 pm »
Fucks me right off when someone working 18hr days 7 days a week is used as a reason for everyone to do the same.

Don't use you're personal insecurities to judge others.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23723 on: April 21, 2023, 04:33:37 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on April 21, 2023, 02:54:05 pm
Fucks me right off when someone working 18hr days 7 days a week is used as a reason for everyone to do the same.

Don't use you're personal insecurities to judge others.


Spot on.

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23724 on: April 21, 2023, 04:36:16 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 20, 2023, 12:03:43 pm

I've gone from just about comfortable 12 months ago, to struggling.

It's interest rates that have fucked me. Paying over £500/month more on the mortgage.

Meanwhile, rich pensioners with 6-figure bank accounts, are coining it in.


Really sorry to hear this Nobby.. good people shouldnt be suffering because  of these c*nts
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23725 on: April 21, 2023, 04:58:45 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on April 21, 2023, 12:55:38 pm
Absolutely fucking disgusting.

Don't care a jot about Raab. He's a nobody now. But for the PM to read that report, and then say his resignation makes him sad and indulge conspiracy theories. Fuck him.

Sunaks letter should have concluded with the 4th paragraph.   But no, either couldnt help himself or was reacting to internal pressure from colleagues, he want on to wax lyrical with (undeserved) praise.  Funny theres no mention of the Afghan withdrawal fuck up, overseen by Raab from the comfort of his holiday at the time.

Totally weak from Sunak who should have sacked him first.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23726 on: April 21, 2023, 05:07:22 pm »
He's on the BBC now with no fucking shame at all
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23727 on: April 21, 2023, 05:45:11 pm »
Great to see firms leaving the CBI. Wonder what cockroach will create another lobbying firm.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23728 on: April 21, 2023, 05:45:55 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on April 21, 2023, 05:07:22 pm
He's on the BBC now with no fucking shame at all
He will probably be back soon
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23729 on: April 21, 2023, 05:48:54 pm »
Dominic Raab has always been as worthy of high office as I am of a place in the Liverpool first team. However, Alexander Johnsons removed the whip from a slew of ministerial grade MPs in September 2019 and Sunak is terrified of the Tory far right. Thus Raab has been able to top up his salary as an MP with an extra £68k for several years.

It Raab had any sense of honour, he would have resigned over his handling of the fall of Kabul.

https://www.scotsman.com/news/politics/where-was-dominic-raab-on-holiday-inside-luxury-crete-hotel-where-foreign-secretary-stayed-as-kabul-fell-3353934
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23730 on: April 21, 2023, 06:29:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 21, 2023, 04:36:16 pm
Really sorry to hear this Nobby.. good people shouldnt be suffering because  of these c*nts


Thanks, mate. That it should be only temporary keeps me cheered, but despite belt-tightening, the credit cards have taken some hit  :-[
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23731 on: April 21, 2023, 06:46:45 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on April 21, 2023, 05:07:22 pm
He's on the BBC now with no fucking shame at all

This cabal is consistent if nothing else.  When on the wrong end of a judgement they double down.  They view shame, sorrow or regret as a sign of weakness.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23732 on: April 21, 2023, 07:56:11 pm »
That James O'Brien video on Raab resigning is magnificent.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23733 on: April 21, 2023, 09:32:26 pm »
Quote from: John C on April 21, 2023, 07:56:11 pm
That James O'Brien video on Raab resigning is magnificent.
You mean this section?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jMVJ9wlguEI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jMVJ9wlguEI</a>
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23734 on: April 21, 2023, 10:06:48 pm »
Raab. What a c*nt.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23735 on: April 21, 2023, 10:36:28 pm »
Thing is with Raab - hes fucking useless.

Never achieved anything across multiple departments. Bag of thick shit.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23736 on: April 21, 2023, 10:44:28 pm »
The thing which makes me laugh with this line I keep seeing claiming that the Raab episode basically proves that any form of disciplinary or management constitutes bullying is it totally ignores how rare it is for ministers to be subject to bullying enquiries. Its been who, Raab and Patel recently? Surely if telling someone to get on with their job constituted a bullying enquiry as seems to be the implication it would be happening weekly, no?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23737 on: Yesterday at 06:30:43 am »
Here's some news to Woke up to.

Quote
Dowden new UK deputy PM after Raab quits, Chalk in as justice sec
Oliver Dowden moves over to key role after bullying probe sees his predecessor quit.

LONDON  Oliver Dowden, a key ally of Rishi Sunak, is the new deputy prime minister after Dominic Raab quit over a damning report into his conduct.

In a mini-reshuffle of his top team, Sunak announced Alex Chalk will fill Raabs other job  as the U.K.s justice secretary. A raft of other changes are being planned for a maternity leave stint by Innovation Secretary Michelle Donelan.

Dowden adds the role on top of his gig running the U.K. Cabinet Office, and previously served as Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons Conservative Party chairman before quitting over disappointing local election results.

https://www.politico.eu/article/oliver-dowden-alex-chalk-replaces-dominic-raab-justice-secretary-deputy-pm/
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23738 on: Yesterday at 07:20:35 am »
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23739 on: Yesterday at 09:19:56 am »
raab is a classless prick - who seems to think he's the victim ffs

no integrity - people warm to someone (especially a man) who admits his failures and apologises, but to implore that it is you that is the real victim?

shameful

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23740 on: Yesterday at 09:49:26 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on April 21, 2023, 05:45:11 pm
Great to see firms leaving the CBI. Wonder what cockroach will create another lobbying firm.

Reading about this in todays guardian and it appears there have been/are quite a few rapists and stalkers within the ranks.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23741 on: Yesterday at 09:57:12 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:49:26 am
Reading about this in todays guardian and it appears there have been/are quite a few rapists and stalkers within the ranks.

Not really a surprise, considering what it is and represents.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23742 on: Yesterday at 10:35:57 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 09:19:56 am
raab is a classless prick - who seems to think he's the victim ffs

no integrity - people warm to someone (especially a man) who admits his failures and apologises, but to implore that it is you that is the real victim?

shameful



Raab now bleating about being bullied by activist civil servants.

"It wasn't me Miss, he started it!"

Just surreal the lack of any kind of accountability.

A few decades ago a minister would be expected to resign on a point of honour if they were in charge of a department where this level of wrongdoing had happened, not if they had actually been found to be the culprit themselves.

But, as well as Brexit, I guess that's another thing we've got 13 years of the Tories to thank for.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23743 on: Yesterday at 10:38:54 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:49:26 am
Reading about this in todays guardian and it appears there have been/are quite a few rapists and stalkers within the ranks.

Well. if you're a company who's got a dodgy executive you want rid of, seems like getting them a job at the CBI would be a good idea.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23744 on: Yesterday at 11:15:01 am »
That interview by Chris Mason of the BBC was shamefully embarrassing letting Raab tickle his tummy in giving one side of the story .Its disgusting  that we have to pay for this Tory propaganda
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23745 on: Yesterday at 11:40:05 am »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Yesterday at 11:15:01 am
That interview by Chris Mason of the BBC was shamefully embarrassing letting Raab tickle his tummy in giving one side of the story .Its disgusting  that we have to pay for this Tory propaganda

On the contrary it was very successful. He somehow got Raab to describe the people he'd bullied as "activist civil servants" who had a political agenda to block Tory reforms. In other words he exposed the levels of delusion this man is operating at.

It's now up to us - the British public - not Chris Mason to use that comment politically.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23746 on: Yesterday at 11:59:32 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:40:05 am
On the contrary it was very successful. He somehow got Raab to describe the people he'd bullied as "activist civil servants" who had a political agenda to block Tory reforms. In other words he exposed the levels of delusion this man is operating at.

It's now up to us - the British public - not Chris Mason to use that comment politically.

It really was,when you have an odious twat in front of you it's nearly always best to just hand them the rope and let them place the noose themselves.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23747 on: Yesterday at 12:52:10 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:40:05 am

It's now up to us - the British public - not Chris Mason to use that comment politically.

Well, THERE'S your problem ;D
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23748 on: Yesterday at 01:34:34 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:40:05 am
On the contrary it was very successful. He somehow got Raab to describe the people he'd bullied as "activist civil servants" who had a political agenda to block Tory reforms. In other words he exposed the levels of delusion this man is operating at.

It's now up to us - the British public - not Chris Mason to use that comment politically.

Judging by the last 10 years or so youre putting far too much faith in the Great British public
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23749 on: Yesterday at 01:43:17 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Yesterday at 01:34:34 pm
Judging by the last 10 years or so youre putting far too much faith in the Great British public

Possibly so. Red Beret may be right too.

But if the public fails to respond it won't be because Chris Mason didn't do his job. He did.

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23750 on: Yesterday at 01:48:18 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:43:17 pm
Possibly so. Red Beret may be right too.

But if the public fails to respond it won't be because Chris Mason didn't do his job. He did.

Judging by the standards of political commentators on the BBC (Kuenssberg for one ) I guess well agree to disagree as I think youre giving Mason way too much credit
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23751 on: Yesterday at 01:50:38 pm »
The Torys are still living in the past, none of the views they held decades ago have changed. Bullying just doesn't apply to the bosses, it applies to everyone in the workplace. it's very destructive to any business, it stifles communication, nobody is going to pass on information to someone if they know they are going to take abuse.
It was stamped out in my factory 30yrs ago for this very reason.
The argument of the civil servants stopping progress is actually absurd as the opposite is true, it stifles progress.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23752 on: Yesterday at 11:28:20 pm »
Just seen the news with Rees-Mogg calling civil servants snowflakes. What a specimen of shit.
Sadly, even if we fuck him off out of Parliament I expect the c*nt will be allowed to spew his vileness on various news channels.
I cannot stand the gobshite.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23753 on: Today at 12:26:09 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:28:20 pm
Just seen the news with Rees-Mogg calling civil servants snowflakes. What a specimen of shit.
Sadly, even if we fuck him off out of Parliament I expect the c*nt will be allowed to spew his vileness on various news channels.
I cannot stand the gobshite.

These shit weasels have removed that last bit of naive hope that I had about them at least having principals or something - like even if I don't agree with their politics I believed that they thought they were doing the right thing.

There is no chance in hell that anyone in that fucked up excuse for a party can say that.

For any issues people have with Starmer (or had with Corbyn) I don't think you can deny that they at least give a shit and feel they are trying to their best even if at times misguided.

Fucking bastards who have ruined this country and don't even have the self respect or professionalism to pretend they care about the people
