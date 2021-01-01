Dominic Raab has always been as worthy of high office as I am of a place in the Liverpool first team. However, Alexander Johnsons removed the whip from a slew of ministerial grade MPs in September 2019 and Sunak is terrified of the Tory far right. Thus Raab has been able to top up his salary as an MP with an extra £68k for several years.It Raab had any sense of honour, he would have resigned over his handling of the fall of Kabul.