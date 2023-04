Dominic Raab has always been as worthy of high office as I am of a place in the Liverpool first team. However, Alexander Johnson’s removed the whip from a slew of ministerial grade MP’s in September 2019 and Sunak is terrified of the Tory far right. Thus Raab has been able to top up his salary as an MP with an extra £68k for several years.It Raab had any sense of honour, he would have resigned over his handling of the fall of Kabul.