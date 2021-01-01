« previous next »
If Sir Softie and any of the leftie lawyers points any of the blame on Richi Rishi then wokery has gone mad.
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:24:39 pm
Another victory for Wokery I'm afraid.

What exactly is wrong with persistent aggression and intimidation in the workplace? Bloody snowflakes.

You jest but those are literally the comments you will find on YouTube.
Snowflake, woke civil servants unhappy at being told their work wasn't up to standard or some such drivel.
Fucks me right off when someone working 18hr days 7 days a week is used as a reason for everyone to do the same.

Don't use you're personal insecurities to judge others.
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:54:05 pm
Fucks me right off when someone working 18hr days 7 days a week is used as a reason for everyone to do the same.

Don't use you're personal insecurities to judge others.


Spot on.

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:03:43 pm

I've gone from just about comfortable 12 months ago, to struggling.

It's interest rates that have fucked me. Paying over £500/month more on the mortgage.

Meanwhile, rich pensioners with 6-figure bank accounts, are coining it in.


Really sorry to hear this Nobby.. good people shouldnt be suffering because  of these c*nts
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 12:55:38 pm
Absolutely fucking disgusting.

Don't care a jot about Raab. He's a nobody now. But for the PM to read that report, and then say his resignation makes him sad and indulge conspiracy theories. Fuck him.

Sunaks letter should have concluded with the 4th paragraph.   But no, either couldnt help himself or was reacting to internal pressure from colleagues, he want on to wax lyrical with (undeserved) praise.  Funny theres no mention of the Afghan withdrawal fuck up, overseen by Raab from the comfort of his holiday at the time.

Totally weak from Sunak who should have sacked him first.
He's on the BBC now with no fucking shame at all
Great to see firms leaving the CBI. Wonder what cockroach will create another lobbying firm.
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 05:07:22 pm
He's on the BBC now with no fucking shame at all
He will probably be back soon
Dominic Raab has always been as worthy of high office as I am of a place in the Liverpool first team. However, Alexander Johnsons removed the whip from a slew of ministerial grade MPs in September 2019 and Sunak is terrified of the Tory far right. Thus Raab has been able to top up his salary as an MP with an extra £68k for several years.

It Raab had any sense of honour, he would have resigned over his handling of the fall of Kabul.

https://www.scotsman.com/news/politics/where-was-dominic-raab-on-holiday-inside-luxury-crete-hotel-where-foreign-secretary-stayed-as-kabul-fell-3353934
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:36:16 pm
Really sorry to hear this Nobby.. good people shouldnt be suffering because  of these c*nts


Thanks, mate. That it should be only temporary keeps me cheered, but despite belt-tightening, the credit cards have taken some hit  :-[
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 05:07:22 pm
He's on the BBC now with no fucking shame at all

This cabal is consistent if nothing else.  When on the wrong end of a judgement they double down.  They view shame, sorrow or regret as a sign of weakness.
That James O'Brien video on Raab resigning is magnificent.
