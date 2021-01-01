Absolutely fucking disgusting.
Don't care a jot about Raab. He's a nobody now. But for the PM to read that report, and then say his resignation makes him sad and indulge conspiracy theories. Fuck him.
Sunaks letter should have concluded with the 4th paragraph. But no, either couldnt help himself or was reacting to internal pressure from colleagues, he want on to wax lyrical with (undeserved) praise. Funny theres no mention of the Afghan withdrawal fuck up, overseen by Raab from the comfort of his holiday at the time.
Totally weak from Sunak who should have sacked him first.