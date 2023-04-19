It's just history repeating itself, I mentioned what happened leading up to the winter of discontent, how the politicians reacted and how I felt about, it's not in the history books but maybe people might see where I was coming from.
Inflation was running high for yrs, wage restraint kept wages low, unions tried to claw back the lost spending power of their weekly wage.
Politicians reacted the same way they always do, it's irresponsible to ask for what they see as high wage demands, it will bring high inflation. there was another solution of course and I was fed up saying it at the time, why isn't anybody telling these companies who are making big profits to lower their prices, nope , not a word from the politicians, only solution then and now is to ask workers to accept low wage offers.
Am not saying it would have solved all our problems but it would have made workers more co-operative.
It's the supposed 'free market' failing.
Economics doctrine states that, in a free market, if margins are high in the supply of a particular product, new suppliers will enter the market, offering the product at a lower price to win market share, and the previous suppliers will adjust their prices downwards in response.
The problem is, certainly in modern economies, supply in a wide range of sectors is dominated by huge entities who distort the market through methods ranging from advertising, to shutting-out competitors, to collusion with other suppliers over price-fixing. So the 'free market' is unable to operate freely at all.
When questions were belatedly asked last year of the fuel forecourts and refineries about their huge (3x) increases in margins, their response was, when you stripped away the flowery padding, pretty much "Well our profits were down during Covid lockdowns, so we're gouging now and f*ck everyone". It's that sort of greedy attitude that's driving inflation now. There's only a handful of refineries in the UK, and all were accused of hiking margins from the usual 10p/litre to around 35p/litre last year (https://www.theguardian.com/money/2022/jul/08/petrol-prices-uk-watchdog-raises-concerns-over-refinery-margins
)
That Guardian article has a link to Unite's study into it, which adds a lot of meat to the bones - profiteering-across-the-economy-march-2023.pdf