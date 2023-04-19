"Mr Tolley concluded that I had not once, in four and a half years, sworn or shouted at anyone, let alone thrown anything or otherwise physically intimidated anyone, not intentionally sough to belittle anyone"



This is the typical gaslighting bollocks we've had from this government for what feels like an eternity but is actually probably less than five years. All of the things he talks about are very difficult to prove legally without physical recordings or an overwhelming body of corroborating reports. I haven't seen the report - Raab has the privileged position of getting his side of the story out before anyone outside government has seen it - but I wouldn't be surprised if some of the six allegations dismissed were done so due to a lack of certainty of guilt rather than any certainty of innocence.



As Sunak seemed to know about these allegations prior to appointing Raab as deputy PM it will be interesting to see how he squirms out of that decision.