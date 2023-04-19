« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 588 589 590 591 592 [593]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuck the Tories thread  (Read 875568 times)

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,537
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23680 on: April 19, 2023, 10:45:33 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on April 19, 2023, 10:36:44 pm
How do we stop this and who is going to stop it? Open question, not just aimed at you ;)

I was thinking the same myself, and I really dont know. Im all for public ownership of utilities, not sure I want them making my clothes for me or running restaurants though either.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23681 on: April 19, 2023, 11:05:23 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on April 19, 2023, 10:36:44 pm
How do we stop this and who is going to stop it? Open question, not just aimed at you ;)
It's just history repeating itself, I mentioned what happened leading up to the winter of discontent, how the politicians reacted and how I felt about, it's not in the history books but maybe people might see where I was coming from.
Inflation was running high for yrs, wage restraint kept wages low, unions tried to claw back the lost spending power of their weekly wage.
Politicians reacted the same way they always do, it's irresponsible to ask for what they see as high wage demands, it will bring high inflation. there was another solution of course and I was fed up saying it at the time, why isn't anybody telling these companies who are making big profits to lower their prices, nope , not a word from the politicians, only solution then and now is to ask workers to accept low wage offers.
Am not saying it would have solved all our problems but it would have made workers more co-operative.
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,537
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23682 on: April 19, 2023, 11:13:10 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on April 19, 2023, 11:05:23 pm
It's just history repeating itself, I mentioned what happened leading up to the winter of discontent, how the politicians reacted and how I felt about, it's not in the history books but maybe people might see where I was coming from.
Inflation was running high for yrs, wage restraint kept wages low, unions tried to claw back the lost spending power of their weekly wage.
Politicians reacted the same way they always do, it's irresponsible to ask for what they see as high wage demands, it will bring high inflation. there was another solution of course and I was fed up saying it at the time, why isn't anybody telling these companies who are making big profits to lower their prices, nope , not a word from the politicians, only solution then and now is to ask workers to accept low wage offers.
Am not saying it would have solved all our problems but it would have made workers more co-operative.

How does that work in practical terms though. Government can tell companies to stop putting their prices up and making so much money but what practical steps can they take to force them to do it?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,260
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23683 on: April 19, 2023, 11:15:42 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on April 19, 2023, 09:59:41 pm
In a surprise to no one:

This isnt wage-price inflation, its greedflation  and big companies are to blame

https://amp.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/apr/19/wage-price-inflation-greedflation-pay-cost-of-living

This was being reported over a year ago: https://amp.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/mar/18/cost-of-living-crisis-big-business-economy-prices-wages

Still it continues unchecked. Until theres focused social unrest, nothing will happen.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23684 on: April 19, 2023, 11:31:25 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on April 19, 2023, 11:13:10 pm
How does that work in practical terms though. Government can tell companies to stop putting their prices up and making so much money but what practical steps can they take to force them to do it?
Yeah but they couldn't stop unions getting higher wage rises either.
The point is all the blame was focused on the unions and the strikers when some of that blame should have been pointed at greedy company's who made big profits.
Lets be honest, if the winter of discontent had been raised say 2 yrs ago the vast majority of people would lay all the blame on militants. that's what most people have believed since 1978, that's 45 yrs nearly, hopefully now people might look at it differently. if the public stop pointing the finger of blame at unions and workers then the Torys would shit themselves.
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,081
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23685 on: Yesterday at 01:52:37 am »
Quote from: thejbs on April 19, 2023, 11:15:42 pm
This was being reported over a year ago: https://amp.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/mar/18/cost-of-living-crisis-big-business-economy-prices-wages

Still it continues unchecked. Until theres focused social unrest, nothing will happen.
Some food prices have risen 48%, cheese for instance, cheddar, a domestic product, it's profiteering WW2 style and there's no excuse for it whatsoever.

My source, an article I read on my work computer yesterday, some items have risen by up to 60% as well.
Logged

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,444
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23686 on: Yesterday at 09:37:20 am »
If they keep squeezing us and we - somehow - keep paying it, theyll keep squeezing us.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,366
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23687 on: Yesterday at 10:01:31 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on April 19, 2023, 10:36:44 pm
How do we stop this and who is going to stop it? Open question, not just aimed at you ;)

The people that can stop it are the policy makers, and the only way they will change anything, is through public pressure.

Obviously, the Tories wont do anything in this country, but Labour aren't making any noises about it either. 

Unite published a report about it last month.  The systems we've adopted for the past 40 odd years, was always going to result in this.

That's many many progressives are calling for widespread change throughout.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,366
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23688 on: Yesterday at 10:04:29 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on April 19, 2023, 10:45:33 pm
I was thinking the same myself, and I really dont know. Im all for public ownership of utilities, not sure I want them making my clothes for me or running restaurants though either.

That's a really silly statement and devalues the issue a lot.

I don't think anyone is calling for widespead public ownership of everything.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,366
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23689 on: Yesterday at 10:10:00 am »
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 09:37:20 am
If they keep squeezing us and we - somehow - keep paying it, theyll keep squeezing us.

This.

It might sound harsh, but, the reality is, people are still fairly comfortable at the moment.  Or, if not comfortable, just about managing. 

If there were millions of destitute people, there would be riots and civil unrest.  Which would likely lead to action.
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,448
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23690 on: Yesterday at 10:18:24 am »
The weird thing on inflation though is it is currently a bigger problem in the UK compared to elsewhere, significantly higher than the kind of numbers you are now seeing in the US and in most major European economies.
Logged

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,313
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23691 on: Yesterday at 10:23:39 am »
I tend to use this website for a handle on what inflation actually is:

https://truflation.com/

It reckons inflation is roughly somwhere around 16% in the UK.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,108
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23692 on: Yesterday at 10:34:38 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 10:18:24 am
The weird thing on inflation though is it is currently a bigger problem in the UK compared to elsewhere, significantly higher than the kind of numbers you are now seeing in the US and in most major European economies.

Yep. You had Hunt on saying its marginally more but everyone agrees its similar. Fucking 3% more.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,658
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23693 on: Yesterday at 11:59:10 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on April 19, 2023, 11:05:23 pm
It's just history repeating itself, I mentioned what happened leading up to the winter of discontent, how the politicians reacted and how I felt about, it's not in the history books but maybe people might see where I was coming from.
Inflation was running high for yrs, wage restraint kept wages low, unions tried to claw back the lost spending power of their weekly wage.
Politicians reacted the same way they always do, it's irresponsible to ask for what they see as high wage demands, it will bring high inflation. there was another solution of course and I was fed up saying it at the time, why isn't anybody telling these companies who are making big profits to lower their prices, nope , not a word from the politicians, only solution then and now is to ask workers to accept low wage offers.
Am not saying it would have solved all our problems but it would have made workers more co-operative.


It's the supposed 'free market' failing.

Economics doctrine states that, in a free market, if margins are high in the supply of a particular product, new suppliers will enter the market, offering the product at a lower price to win market share, and the previous suppliers will adjust their prices downwards in response.

The problem is, certainly in modern economies, supply in a wide range of sectors is dominated by huge entities who distort the market through methods ranging from advertising, to shutting-out competitors, to collusion with other suppliers over price-fixing. So the 'free market' is unable to operate freely at all.

When questions were belatedly asked last year of the fuel forecourts and refineries about their huge (3x) increases in margins, their response was, when you stripped away the flowery padding, pretty much "Well our profits were down during Covid lockdowns, so we're gouging now and f*ck everyone". It's that sort of greedy attitude that's driving inflation now. There's only a handful of refineries in the UK, and all were accused of hiking margins from the usual 10p/litre to around 35p/litre last year (https://www.theguardian.com/money/2022/jul/08/petrol-prices-uk-watchdog-raises-concerns-over-refinery-margins)

That Guardian article has a link to Unite's study into it, which adds a lot of meat to the bones - profiteering-across-the-economy-march-2023.pdf
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,353
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23694 on: Yesterday at 12:00:48 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 10:18:24 am
The weird thing on inflation though is it is currently a bigger problem in the UK compared to elsewhere, significantly higher than the kind of numbers you are now seeing in the US and in most major European economies.

But its not weird at all.
Everyone was warned this would happen.
But a load of essex wankers, racist pensioners and thick english nob-ends from places like Hartlepool & Burnley had had enough of "experts."
They listened to all the lies spouted by Bunter, Mogg and Frottage and voted for it anyway. They voted to effectively impose economic sanctions on ourselves so some traitorous scumbags could profit and hide their tax avoidance from the EU.
COVID and war have just exacerbated things.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,658
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23695 on: Yesterday at 12:03:43 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:10:00 am
This.

It might sound harsh, but, the reality is, people are still fairly comfortable at the moment.  Or, if not comfortable, just about managing. 

If there were millions of destitute people, there would be riots and civil unrest.  Which would likely lead to action.


I've gone from just about comfortable 12 months ago, to struggling.

It's interest rates that have fucked me. Paying over £500/month more on the mortgage.

Meanwhile, rich pensioners with 6-figure bank accounts, are coining it in.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,150
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23696 on: Yesterday at 12:07:21 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:59:10 am
Economics doctrine states that, in a free market, if margins are high in the supply of a particular product, new suppliers will enter the market, offering the product at a lower price to win market share, and the previous suppliers will adjust their prices downwards in response.

The problem is, certainly in modern economies, supply in a wide range of sectors is dominated by huge entities who distort the market through methods ranging from advertising, to shutting-out competitors, to collusion with other suppliers over price-fixing. So the 'free market' is unable to operate freely at all.
So what we have is classic oligoply behaviour.
Pedantically, I'd argue the free market isn't broken. It's just not a free market.
A very good question based on that, would be how do we make sure we have free and efficient markets, and how do we do it in such a way that we can still utilise economies of scale.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,448
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23697 on: Yesterday at 12:07:59 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:03:43 pm

I've gone from just about comfortable 12 months ago, to struggling.

It's interest rates that have fucked me. Paying over £500/month more on the mortgage.

Meanwhile, rich pensioners with 6-figure bank accounts, are coining it in.



Mortgage is a complete roll of the dice as well, some like me are insulated for now, just by good luck of the fix not ending yet.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,108
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23698 on: Yesterday at 03:21:59 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 12:07:59 pm
Mortgage is a complete roll of the dice as well, some like me are insulated for now, just by good luck of the fix not ending yet.

Yep and the thing is its a pain the government are going to feel for a while. Alot of people who have fixes ending in the next couple of years havent really engaged with it.

Listening to Tory c*nts, they actually have shifted their standing on this. Usually they used to moan about people not earning much on their savings, but the pain felt with these mortgage rises means that now a few of them (including economic hard right Simon Clarke) are hoping they fall as inflation comes down.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,359
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23699 on: Today at 09:52:14 am »
« Last Edit: Today at 09:59:57 am by Kenny's Jacket »
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,478
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23700 on: Today at 10:03:41 am »
"In setting the threshold for bullying so low..." what a fuckwit.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,601
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23701 on: Today at 10:16:25 am »
Remorseless, victim blaming and a bully statement right til the end.

What a horrible Tory c*nt he is. He'll be on I'm a celeb by the end of the year
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23702 on: Today at 10:19:16 am »
"Mr Tolley concluded that I had not once, in four and a half years, sworn or shouted at anyone, let alone thrown anything or otherwise physically intimidated anyone, not intentionally sough to belittle anyone"

This is the typical gaslighting bollocks we've had from this government for what feels like an eternity but is actually probably less than five years.  All of the things he talks about are very difficult to prove legally without physical recordings or an overwhelming body of corroborating reports.  I haven't seen the report - Raab has the privileged position of getting his side of the story out before anyone outside government has seen it - but I wouldn't be surprised if some of the six allegations dismissed were done so due to a lack of certainty of guilt rather than any certainty of innocence.

As Sunak seemed to know about these allegations prior to appointing Raab as deputy PM it will be interesting to see how he squirms out of that decision.
Logged

Online jedimaster

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23703 on: Today at 10:21:27 am »
Vile human being. Bye bye Raab, you c*nt  :wave
Logged
We do beg your pardon, but we are in your garden

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,224
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23704 on: Today at 10:25:55 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:16:25 am
Remorseless, victim blaming and a bully statement right til the end.

What a horrible Tory c*nt he is. He'll be on I'm a celeb by the end of the year
this, couldn't believe what I was reading!

It's like he's saying I'm not a total c*nt, but I am a c*nt but.....

Good riddance, prick
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,224
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23705 on: Today at 10:26:37 am »
Says it all that Sunak didn't ask him to resign
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,764
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23706 on: Today at 10:28:25 am »
Odious creature, good riddance.

What odds he's back in the cabinet within 6 months?
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,775
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23707 on: Today at 10:30:23 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:26:37 am
Says it all that Sunak didn't ask him to resign

i think they've missed an opportunity to show that sunak has balls - and that would have appealed to the undecided
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,944
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23708 on: Today at 10:30:24 am »
Thing is the Tories have backed themselves into a corner with the Raab situation this week.

When they come out with the 'Sir Sofite' shite on the opposition, what else could happen with Raab - any leniency and they would have been fucked.

Some might say its a spectacular own goal that has lead to the right outcome.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,023
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23709 on: Today at 10:30:53 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:26:37 am
Says it all that Sunak didn't ask him to resign

Yep, this makes Sunak look really weak.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23710 on: Today at 10:37:55 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:30:53 am
Yep, this makes Sunak look really weak.
I think pretty much everything Sunak has done since he took over has made him look weak.  His cabinet is the ultimate fudge in trying to play to all corners of his party, including the outright cranks when bringing Braverman back.  His policies are lightweight and his vision is seemingly deliberately bland.  Not being Liz Truss is about the height of his achievements so far.  He's a damage limitation PM.

The rehearsed digs at PMQs that are presumably supposed to make him look strong instead just portray him as a puppet lamely parroting the same scripted lines that Johnson exhausted years ago.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,624
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23711 on: Today at 10:45:54 am »
Means fuck all in the grand scheme of things. He will probably end up in one of those Duchy of Lancaster positions or whatever.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 588 589 590 591 592 [593]   Go Up
« previous next »
 