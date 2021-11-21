How do we stop this and who is going to stop it? Open question, not just aimed at you



It's just history repeating itself, I mentioned what happened leading up to the winter of discontent, how the politicians reacted and how I felt about, it's not in the history books but maybe people might see where I was coming from.Inflation was running high for yrs, wage restraint kept wages low, unions tried to claw back the lost spending power of their weekly wage.Politicians reacted the same way they always do, it's irresponsible to ask for what they see as high wage demands, it will bring high inflation. there was another solution of course and I was fed up saying it at the time, why isn't anybody telling these companies who are making big profits to lower their prices, nope , not a word from the politicians, only solution then and now is to ask workers to accept low wage offers.Am not saying it would have solved all our problems but it would have made workers more co-operative.