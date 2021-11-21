« previous next »
Fuck the Tories thread

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #23680 on: Yesterday at 10:45:33 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:36:44 pm
How do we stop this and who is going to stop it? Open question, not just aimed at you ;)

I was thinking the same myself, and I really dont know. Im all for public ownership of utilities, not sure I want them making my clothes for me or running restaurants though either.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #23681 on: Yesterday at 11:05:23 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:36:44 pm
How do we stop this and who is going to stop it? Open question, not just aimed at you ;)
It's just history repeating itself, I mentioned what happened leading up to the winter of discontent, how the politicians reacted and how I felt about, it's not in the history books but maybe people might see where I was coming from.
Inflation was running high for yrs, wage restraint kept wages low, unions tried to claw back the lost spending power of their weekly wage.
Politicians reacted the same way they always do, it's irresponsible to ask for what they see as high wage demands, it will bring high inflation. there was another solution of course and I was fed up saying it at the time, why isn't anybody telling these companies who are making big profits to lower their prices, nope , not a word from the politicians, only solution then and now is to ask workers to accept low wage offers.
Am not saying it would have solved all our problems but it would have made workers more co-operative.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #23682 on: Yesterday at 11:13:10 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:05:23 pm
It's just history repeating itself, I mentioned what happened leading up to the winter of discontent, how the politicians reacted and how I felt about, it's not in the history books but maybe people might see where I was coming from.
Inflation was running high for yrs, wage restraint kept wages low, unions tried to claw back the lost spending power of their weekly wage.
Politicians reacted the same way they always do, it's irresponsible to ask for what they see as high wage demands, it will bring high inflation. there was another solution of course and I was fed up saying it at the time, why isn't anybody telling these companies who are making big profits to lower their prices, nope , not a word from the politicians, only solution then and now is to ask workers to accept low wage offers.
Am not saying it would have solved all our problems but it would have made workers more co-operative.

How does that work in practical terms though. Government can tell companies to stop putting their prices up and making so much money but what practical steps can they take to force them to do it?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #23683 on: Yesterday at 11:15:42 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:59:41 pm
In a surprise to no one:

This isnt wage-price inflation, its greedflation  and big companies are to blame

https://amp.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/apr/19/wage-price-inflation-greedflation-pay-cost-of-living

This was being reported over a year ago: https://amp.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/mar/18/cost-of-living-crisis-big-business-economy-prices-wages

Still it continues unchecked. Until theres focused social unrest, nothing will happen.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #23684 on: Yesterday at 11:31:25 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:13:10 pm
How does that work in practical terms though. Government can tell companies to stop putting their prices up and making so much money but what practical steps can they take to force them to do it?
Yeah but they couldn't stop unions getting higher wage rises either.
The point is all the blame was focused on the unions and the strikers when some of that blame should have been pointed at greedy company's who made big profits.
Lets be honest, if the winter of discontent had been raised say 2 yrs ago the vast majority of people would lay all the blame on militants. that's what most people have believed since 1978, that's 45 yrs nearly, hopefully now people might look at it differently. if the public stop pointing the finger of blame at unions and workers then the Torys would shit themselves.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #23685 on: Today at 01:52:37 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:15:42 pm
This was being reported over a year ago: https://amp.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/mar/18/cost-of-living-crisis-big-business-economy-prices-wages

Still it continues unchecked. Until theres focused social unrest, nothing will happen.
Some food prices have risen 48%, cheese for instance, cheddar, a domestic product, it's profiteering WW2 style and there's no excuse for it whatsoever.

My source, an article I read on my work computer yesterday, some items have risen by up to 60% as well.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #23686 on: Today at 09:37:20 am
If they keep squeezing us and we - somehow - keep paying it, theyll keep squeezing us.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #23687 on: Today at 10:01:31 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:36:44 pm
How do we stop this and who is going to stop it? Open question, not just aimed at you ;)

The people that can stop it are the policy makers, and the only way they will change anything, is through public pressure.

Obviously, the Tories wont do anything in this country, but Labour aren't making any noises about it either. 

Unite published a report about it last month.  The systems we've adopted for the past 40 odd years, was always going to result in this.

That's many many progressives are calling for widespread change throughout.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #23688 on: Today at 10:04:29 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:45:33 pm
I was thinking the same myself, and I really dont know. Im all for public ownership of utilities, not sure I want them making my clothes for me or running restaurants though either.

That's a really silly statement and devalues the issue a lot.

I don't think anyone is calling for widespead public ownership of everything.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #23689 on: Today at 10:10:00 am
Quote from: Snail on Today at 09:37:20 am
If they keep squeezing us and we - somehow - keep paying it, theyll keep squeezing us.

This.

It might sound harsh, but, the reality is, people are still fairly comfortable at the moment.  Or, if not comfortable, just about managing. 

If there were millions of destitute people, there would be riots and civil unrest.  Which would likely lead to action.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #23690 on: Today at 10:18:24 am
The weird thing on inflation though is it is currently a bigger problem in the UK compared to elsewhere, significantly higher than the kind of numbers you are now seeing in the US and in most major European economies.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #23691 on: Today at 10:23:39 am
I tend to use this website for a handle on what inflation actually is:

https://truflation.com/

It reckons inflation is roughly somwhere around 16% in the UK.
