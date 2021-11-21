« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 588 589 590 591 592 [593]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuck the Tories thread  (Read 874100 times)

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,535
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23680 on: Today at 10:45:33 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 10:36:44 pm
How do we stop this and who is going to stop it? Open question, not just aimed at you ;)

I was thinking the same myself, and I really dont know. Im all for public ownership of utilities, not sure I want them making my clothes for me or running restaurants though either.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23681 on: Today at 11:05:23 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 10:36:44 pm
How do we stop this and who is going to stop it? Open question, not just aimed at you ;)
It's just history repeating itself, I mentioned what happened leading up to the winter of discontent, how the politicians reacted and how I felt about, it's not in the history books but maybe people might see where I was coming from.
Inflation was running high for yrs, wage restraint kept wages low, unions tried to claw back the lost spending power of their weekly wage.
Politicians reacted the same way they always do, it's irresponsible to ask for what they see as high wage demands, it will bring high inflation. there was another solution of course and I was fed up saying it at the time, why isn't anybody telling these companies who are making big profits to lower their prices, nope , not a word from the politicians, only solution then and now is to ask workers to accept low wage offers.
Am not saying it would have solved all our problems but it would have made workers more co-operative.
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,535
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23682 on: Today at 11:13:10 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:05:23 pm
It's just history repeating itself, I mentioned what happened leading up to the winter of discontent, how the politicians reacted and how I felt about, it's not in the history books but maybe people might see where I was coming from.
Inflation was running high for yrs, wage restraint kept wages low, unions tried to claw back the lost spending power of their weekly wage.
Politicians reacted the same way they always do, it's irresponsible to ask for what they see as high wage demands, it will bring high inflation. there was another solution of course and I was fed up saying it at the time, why isn't anybody telling these companies who are making big profits to lower their prices, nope , not a word from the politicians, only solution then and now is to ask workers to accept low wage offers.
Am not saying it would have solved all our problems but it would have made workers more co-operative.

How does that work in practical terms though. Government can tell companies to stop putting their prices up and making so much money but what practical steps can they take to force them to do it?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,255
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23683 on: Today at 11:15:42 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:59:41 pm
In a surprise to no one:

This isnt wage-price inflation, its greedflation  and big companies are to blame

https://amp.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/apr/19/wage-price-inflation-greedflation-pay-cost-of-living

This was being reported over a year ago: https://amp.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/mar/18/cost-of-living-crisis-big-business-economy-prices-wages

Still it continues unchecked. Until theres focused social unrest, nothing will happen.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23684 on: Today at 11:31:25 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:13:10 pm
How does that work in practical terms though. Government can tell companies to stop putting their prices up and making so much money but what practical steps can they take to force them to do it?
Yeah but they couldn't stop unions getting higher wage rises either.
The point is all the blame was focused on the unions and the strikers when some of that blame should have been pointed at greedy company's who made big profits.
Lets be honest, if the winter of discontent had been raised say 2 yrs ago the vast majority of people would lay all the blame on militants. that's what most people have believed since 1978, that's 45 yrs nearly, hopefully now people might look at it differently. if the public stop pointing the finger of blame at unions and workers then the Torys would shit themselves.
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.
Pages: 1 ... 588 589 590 591 592 [593]   Go Up
« previous next »
 