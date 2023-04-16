It is one of the most baffling, that's for sure. I have absolutely no idea if I am in agreement with Mahern or not.



I didn't want to reduce to a one liner that some people may construe as an attack on a minority which to me seems assailed from all directions at present. But I did chose the language I used to bring the point home. It's a really difficult debate, as somebody said above, because it's never been an issue before, and most people haven't had to think about it. I am myself only recently thinking of how some of the affected individuals might feel.It must feel the cruellest punch of all, to be going through everything I can't begin to imagine, to be desperate to have your right to identify as a woman recognized, to know that the sex you are born with does not match your gender, you do not identify as a man, and then to have that identity denied by some people of the sex who would in most cases also bear the very gender you identify as and aspire to be as like to as is possible. Being reminded any argument about your acceptance/non-acceptance is reduced to the physical parts you were born with and are very much hyper aware of, by the people you identify as.In another reduced statement, you're being othered by the very group you feel you belong to. It's going to sting more than when it comes from another group.EDIT to add: It's the tories who have made this an issue and it's unforgivable really amongst many other things.