Author Topic: Fuck the Tories thread  (Read 872385 times)

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23640 on: Yesterday at 10:20:45 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 16, 2023, 07:36:51 pm
Yep agree


Looks like an offcut from Hot Fuzz.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23641 on: Yesterday at 10:43:45 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 16, 2023, 03:36:56 pm
There is no good evidence that smart motorways are more dangerous though . It just allows them to cancel road building as a measure for more cuts


Variable Speed Limit motorways are safer in general.

However, they introduce the peril of vehicles becoming stranded and, due to the lack of hard shoulder on most (all the more recent ones), have to stop in a live lane. There have been dozens of deaths where the lack of hard shoulder has been attributed as a key contributing factor.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23642 on: Yesterday at 10:47:47 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on April 16, 2023, 09:59:50 am
But it hasn't been an issue. Transgender isn't new.

Be honest, has your life actually been affected at all by any Trans person? Or anyone you know? Be honest here.

It's only an issue because the right-wing media and the Tories have made it one - yes, I'm attaching right-wing politics to it.

It's disgusting. They're using an already vulnerable group to play (culture war) politics.


It's not just right-wingers/Tories who have flagged problems with the conflict of 'rights' between different groups. Labour MPs and left-leaning 'celebrities' have also voiced detailed concerns.

That they have then faced massive and disgusting reactions (including death threats and threats to family, not to mention more everyday and tangible impacts like losing work) hardens public opinion away from being supportive of 'trans rights'

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23643 on: Yesterday at 11:16:18 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:47:47 am

It's not just right-wingers/Tories who have flagged problems with the conflict of 'rights' between different groups. Labour MPs and left-leaning 'celebrities' have also voiced detailed concerns.

That they have then faced massive and disgusting reactions (including death threats and threats to family, not to mention more everyday and tangible impacts like losing work) hardens public opinion away from being supportive of 'trans rights'
Probably worth noting, in the interests of balance, that Trans people have also received death threats for existing.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23644 on: Yesterday at 11:25:30 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:16:18 am
Probably worth noting, in the interests of balance, that Trans people have also received death threats for existing.


I - and I'm sure the vast majority of people - deplore that.

But you'd think, like, that being a member of a community that has received death threats would make them more understanding of why it's wrong to issue death threats to others, and the fear/misery this can bring to the person on the receiving end.



A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23645 on: Yesterday at 11:28:54 am »
This works exactly the same in both ways, it's pointless getting in a tit for tat argument over who is worse. We could all name examples of people who have been threatened/hounded off Twitter etc from both sides.

Plus, it will just the thread locked.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23646 on: Yesterday at 11:30:32 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:25:30 am

I - and I'm sure the vast majority of people - deplore that.

But you'd think, like, that being a member of a community that has received death threats would make them more understanding of why it's wrong to issue death threats to others, and the fear/misery this can bring to the person on the receiving end.

Of course; and that applies to both sides.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23647 on: Yesterday at 11:47:15 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:30:32 am
Of course; and that applies to both sides.


Worth remembering that it's not people like Joanne Rowling or Rosie Duffield or feminist academics making death threats to trans people, but generally far-right wankstains doing so.

Yet it's people in/involved with the trans activist community who have made death threats to the likes of JR/RD.

If trans activists were making death threats to far-right journos and politicians who use the complex trans issue to whip-up the 'culture war', I could see the tit-for-tat justification. But targeting women - often with strong records of being leftist/progressive and heartily embracing equal rights - for raising justified concerns about specific aspects of trans demands (as they at times conflict with the rights of women), is abhorrent.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23648 on: Yesterday at 11:50:49 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:47:15 am

Worth remembering that it's not people like Joanne Rowling or Rosie Duffield or feminist academics making death threats to trans people, but generally far-right wankstains doing so.

Yet it's people in/involved with the trans activist community who have made death threats to the likes of JR/RD.

If trans activists were making death threats to far-right journos and politicians who use the complex trans issue to whip-up the 'culture war', I could see the tit-for-tat justification. But targeting women - often with strong records of being leftist/progressive and heartily embracing equal rights - for raising justified concerns about specific aspects of trans demands (as they at times conflict with the rights of women), is abhorrent.



This is one of the most mystifying aspects about the whole 'debate'. Their vitriol is reserved for the likes of feminist women who disagree with some of their demands. The level of intolerance is mind-boggling. The hatred spewed towards people like JK Rowling is a kind of sickness.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23649 on: Yesterday at 12:01:38 pm »
The whole debate is a shitshow.

I have a (cis)male aquaintance on my Instagram, who posted a picture of graffiti which read: "There are women with penises, there are TERFs with no teeth". I am trying to think in what other world apparently-"liberal" people think it's acceptable for men to threaten violence against women.

My mum and sister are on the opposite side, who have gone full reactionary (although still not to the extent of threatening violence, it must be said).

Pretty depressing all round really.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23650 on: Yesterday at 12:13:54 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:47:15 am

Worth remembering that it's not people like Joanne Rowling or Rosie Duffield or feminist academics making death threats to trans people, but generally far-right wankstains doing so.

Yet it's people in/involved with the trans activist community who have made death threats to the likes of JR/RD.

If trans activists were making death threats to far-right journos and politicians who use the complex trans issue to whip-up the 'culture war', I could see the tit-for-tat justification. But targeting women - often with strong records of being leftist/progressive and heartily embracing equal rights - for raising justified concerns about specific aspects of trans demands (as they at times conflict with the rights of women), is abhorrent.


Im pretty sure the death threats on both come from CIS Men.

Id say India Willoughby also has a strong record on left progressive issues.

As for Duffield, she doesnt have the decency to call a potential Labour candidate by their preferred pro noun.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23651 on: Yesterday at 01:11:49 pm »


Would this be a resigning matter?
Surely they cant have another leader, but we've said that before

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-65301099

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is being investigated by Parliament's standards watchdog over a possible failure to declare an interest.

Mr Sunak is being investigated over whether a declaration of interest was "open and frank", under rules set out by the commissioner for standards.

The BBC understands the probe relates to a childcare firm his wife has shares in.

The commissioner decides whether an MP has broken rules after an inquiry.

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23652 on: Yesterday at 01:13:25 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:43:45 am

Variable Speed Limit motorways are safer in general.

However, they introduce the peril of vehicles becoming stranded and, due to the lack of hard shoulder on most (all the more recent ones), have to stop in a live lane. There have been dozens of deaths where the lack of hard shoulder has been attributed as a key contributing factor.



Yep, less injuries but 3 times the amount of fatalities. I had a burst tyre on the M58 in February, with the kids in the car and I was so glad we had the hard shoulder to stop on, I'd have been shitting it in a live lane.

Drivers routinely ignore the red X too, so you can't even rely on the technology. Worst I've seen was on the M1 when 3 of 4 lanes were X'ed and everyone just ignored it - there was a crash between a car and a truck, the people involved were stood in the road with cars driving past them in "closed" lanes.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:18:10 pm by rob1966 »
Fuck the Tories

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23653 on: Yesterday at 01:17:20 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:50:49 am
This is one of the most mystifying aspects about the whole 'debate'. Their vitriol is reserved for the likes of feminist women who disagree with some of their demands. The level of intolerance is mind-boggling. The hatred spewed towards people like JK Rowling is a kind of sickness.

Perhaps having your womanhood questioned by women is seen as the ultimate kick in the balls?

I don't mean those words jokingly, I am attempting to understand why vitriol is especially so towards women.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23654 on: Yesterday at 01:25:40 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Yesterday at 01:17:20 pm
Perhaps having your womanhood questioned by women is seen as the ultimate kick in the balls?

I don't mean those words jokingly, I am attempting to understand why vitriol is especially so towards women.

I can't decide whether that's the cleverest post I've read for some time, or the stupidest! Either way, it entertains. Well done.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23655 on: Yesterday at 01:34:22 pm »
On a lighter note...

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-65301099
Sunak investigated over declaration of interest

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is being investigated by Parliament's standards watchdog over a possible failure to declare an interest.

...

The BBC understands the probe relates to a childcare firm his wife has shares in.

...

Chancellor Jeremy C*nt announced a pilot of payments for new childminders, with more for those who sign up through agencies.

Mr Sunak's wife, Akshata Murty, was listed as a shareholder in one of those agencies, Koru Kids, as recently as 6 March.
It points to sloppiness from Sunak and his team.

For what it's worth though I don't think it's the usual policy of Tories deliberately siphoning taxpayer money to themselves.  I expect his wife has shares in absolutely loads of companies and the extra money her shares might be worth from this policy will be buttons to the pair of them.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23656 on: Yesterday at 02:17:54 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:25:40 pm
I can't decide whether that's the cleverest post I've read for some time, or the stupidest! Either way, it entertains. Well done.
It is one of the most baffling, that's for sure. I have absolutely no idea if I am in agreement with Mahern or not. ???
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23657 on: Yesterday at 03:05:23 pm »
In the locked Trans/Nike thread, Iska added an interesting post with some great questions:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353982.msg18803418#msg18803418

When the thread was apparently reopened 'in error', there was this post:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353982.msg18812536#msg18812536

OK, the above was posted in jest. But there is a serious point here.

I have, on more than one occasion, disagreed strongly with Iska. But there is a very strong tendency these days to dismiss arguments (no matter how well formed) if they come from 'the wrong person'. Again, I believe the comment from Riquende was made more in jest, but the great problem with the Trans debate is polarisation. Surely we should be able to discuss this matter on its merits and take arguments at face value.

There is another, related problem: because debate around this subject is so febrile, it seems that discussion spaces are generally reluctant to allow it at all (I know, we are probably already pushing it in this thread). Partly, it is just that moderators/admins can do without the headache of these kind of discussions blowing up. But it is also - I think - plain 'fear'. I mean, fear of their position 'not being correct'.

What is the point of discussion if there is only one correct answer. For what it is worth, I too tread with trepidation in this minefield of a topic. And this kind of trepidation is fucking ridiculous. Without being able to discuss ideas without being immediately dismissed (at best), or even more likely, dismissed as a bigot of monumental proportions, is killing the possibility of any kind of sensible resolution to the problems around Trans Rights.

Edited for numerous typos.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:45:29 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23658 on: Yesterday at 03:17:48 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 02:17:54 pm
It is one of the most baffling, that's for sure. I have absolutely no idea if I am in agreement with Mahern or not. ???

I didn't want to reduce to a one liner that some people may construe as an attack on a minority which to me seems assailed from all directions at present. But I did chose the language I used to bring the point home. It's a really difficult debate, as somebody said above, because it's never been an issue before, and most people haven't had to think about it. I am myself only recently thinking of how some of the affected individuals might feel.

It must feel the cruellest punch of all, to be going through everything I can't begin to imagine, to be desperate to have your right to identify as a woman recognized, to know that the sex you are born with does not match your gender, you do not identify as a man, and then to have that identity denied by some people of the sex who would in most cases also bear the very gender you identify as and aspire to be as like to as is possible. Being reminded any argument about your acceptance/non-acceptance is reduced to the physical parts you were born with and are very much hyper aware of, by the people you identify as.

In another reduced statement, you're being othered by the very group you feel you belong to. It's going to sting more than when it comes from another group.

EDIT to add: It's the tories who have made this an issue and it's unforgivable really amongst many other things.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:22:54 pm by Mahern »
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23659 on: Yesterday at 03:29:22 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 03:05:23 pm
In the locked, Trans/Nike thread, Iska made posted an interesting post with some great questions:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353982.msg18803418#msg18803418

When the thread was apparently reposed 'in error', there was this post:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353982.msg18812536#msg18812536

OK, the above was posted in jest. But there is a serious point here.

I have on more than one occasion disagreed strongly with Iska. But there a very strong tendency these days to dismiss arguments (no matter how well formed) if they come from 'the wrong person'. Again, I believe the comment from Riquende was made more in jest, but the great problem with the Trans debate is polarisation. Surely we should be able to discuss this matter on its merits and take arguments at face value.

There is another, related problem: because debate around this subject is so febrile, it seems that discussion spaces are generally reluctant to allow it at all (I know, we are probably already pushing it in this thread). Partly, it is just that moderators/admins can do without the headache of these kind of discussions blowing up. But it is also - I think - plain 'fear'. I mean, fear of their position 'not being correct'.

What is the point of discussion of there is only one correct answer. For what it is worth, I too tread with trepidation in this minefield of a topic. And this kind of trepidation is fucking ridiculous. Without being able to discuss ideas without being immediately dismissed (at best), or even more likely, dismissed an a bigot of monumental proportions, is killing the possibility of any kind of sensible resolution to the problems around Trans Rights.


I agree with all of this.

It really is a tightrope to walk. I don't want to annoy either trans people nor women who feel that their 'safe areas' are at risk nor academics who state scientific fact.

I have immense sympathy for sufferers of gender dysphoria, and want the state - via the health service - to assist these people in any way they can, including physical transition. I wholeheartedly agree that fully transitioned people should have legal recognition of their new gender. And I think anyone who threatens or assaults or abuses people because they are trans is an absolute shitstain who deserves the full weight of the law thrown at them.

But there's a lot of groups in life for whom 'it's not fair' applies to varying degrees, and we cannot legislate a perfect world where everybody gets what they want. So, for instance, I don't think male-to-female trans sportspeople should be allowed to compete as women in women-only sports.

And, because many women feel that full legal recognition of self-identification without transition impinges on their rights and safety, I don't agree with self-identified gender being legally recognised.

That doesn't make me (or anyone else who broadly shares that position) bigoted or anti-trans. Yet many 'trans activists' take a 'you're either with us or against us' stance and portray anyone not fully agreeing with them as an enemy to be targeted for hostility.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:32:38 pm by Nobby Reserve »
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23660 on: Yesterday at 04:11:40 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 03:05:23 pm
Thanks Jiminy, I appreciate your taking the time to write that.

I wont add to the merits of that argument here, but I do want to say that Nobby is 100% right to push back against this being a left/right issue because you can find people on both sides within either camp - but its more than that too, because it (and some other issues around sexuality) are becoming issues that split every group they touch.

What this means imo is that its not politics in the way we usually discuss it here, which is at heart about economics - instead its a totally new type of politics, based more around your attitudes towards technology and individualism.  The point to take from it, imo, is that theres going to be a range of opinions on this (no matter their other politics) and that thats fine, were going to have to find a way to work them through.  What cant happen is for a single view to be designated as the acceptable one and for there to be no discussion thereafter, because thats proving to be a disaster whenever its tried.

Which isnt to say that that should happen on rawk.  Im sympathetic to the mods being very careful on this, because its an issue that often does get very toxic very quickly.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23661 on: Yesterday at 04:16:22 pm »
The one thing I would add on the left/right thing is that groups that campaign against GRR etc that the left have followed and used such as LGB Alliance have turned out to be based out of Tufton Street (and have gone very quiet since this was discovered).
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23662 on: Yesterday at 04:55:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:13:25 pm
Yep, less injuries but 3 times the amount of fatalities. I had a burst tyre on the M58 in February, with the kids in the car and I was so glad we had the hard shoulder to stop on, I'd have been shitting it in a live lane.

Drivers routinely ignore the red X too, so you can't even rely on the technology. Worst I've seen was on the M1 when 3 of 4 lanes were X'ed and everyone just ignored it - there was a crash between a car and a truck, the people involved were stood in the road with cars driving past them in "closed" lanes.



This needs policing more. If a red X goes up then they need to make sure the cameras are activated to catch people ignoring it. Witnessed it on the M6 for the first time a few months back and couldn't believe how selfish and dangerous it was.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23663 on: Today at 02:03:06 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on April 16, 2023, 08:49:41 pm
We shouldn't build anymore roads until fully evaluated.  I'm talking from an environmental point of view, but that's not the reason they are halting them for.

Opening up more lanes (and building more roads) just increases traffic - it's a proven fact.

Yes, also people drive selfishly and hog whichever lane they're in. You can have 6 lanes and they will all be utilised by drivers going around the same speed. More lanes just means more lane hoggers who won't move left once theyve overtaken a vehicle
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23664 on: Today at 06:28:44 am »
The Tory backbench chief Sir Graham Brady sought direct access to Foreign Office ministers for a senior Cayman Islands official, having accepted £19,000 in free trips to overseas territory as chairman of the tax havens parliamentary campaign group.
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/conservative-chairman-graham-bradys-help-for-freebie-tax-haven-wr5r7jq78
