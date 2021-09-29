In the locked Trans/Nike thread, Iska added an interesting post with some great questions:When the thread was apparently reopened 'in error', there was this post:OK, the above was posted in jest. But there is a serious point here.I have, on more than one occasion, disagreed strongly with Iska. But there is a very strong tendency these days to dismiss arguments (no matter how well formed) if they come from 'the wrong person'. Again, I believe the comment from Riquende was made more in jest, but the great problem with the Trans debate is polarisation. Surely we should be able to discuss this matter on its merits and take arguments at face value.There is another, related problem: because debate around this subject is so febrile, it seems that discussion spaces are generally reluctant to allow it at all (I know, we are probably already pushing it in this thread). Partly, it is just that moderators/admins can do without the headache of these kind of discussions blowing up. But it is also - I think - plain 'fear'. I mean, fear of their position 'not being correct'.What is the point of discussion if there is only one correct answer. For what it is worth, I too tread with trepidation in this minefield of a topic. And this kind of trepidation is fucking ridiculous. Without being able to discuss ideas without being immediately dismissed (at best), or even more likely, dismissed as a bigot of monumental proportions, is killing the possibility of any kind of sensible resolution to the problems around Trans Rights.Edited for numerous typos.