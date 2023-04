There is no good evidence that smart motorways are more dangerous though …. It just allows them to cancel road building as a measure for more cuts



Variable Speed Limit motorways are safer in general.However, they introduce the peril of vehicles becoming stranded and, due to the lack of hard shoulder on most (all the more recent ones), have to stop in a live lane. There have been dozens of deaths where the lack of hard shoulder has been attributed as a key contributing factor.