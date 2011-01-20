« previous next »
Quote from: Red Beret on April 13, 2023, 09:11:39 pm
Don't joke about it. They very well could do that, and the army would probably back them. Rigging the election or questioning its validity is now their only way out of this mess.

I think its very much on the cards.
There is no way our next general election will be as free and fair as we have previously been used to.
There are proto-fascists in power and they won't give it up easily.

I don't know how true it is, but I saw a post on Instagram saying that a photo oyster card was valid ID if you were over 60 (or was it 65?) but NOT if you were a younger person (presumably under 25) - even though the cards were clearly identical.

It's a slippery slope we're on people. It might not save them this time, but if the Tories can prevent a defeat turning into a routine, then they have something to build on.
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:52:40 am
I don't know how true it is, but I saw a post on Instagram saying that a photo oyster card was valid ID if you were over 60 (or was it 65?) but NOT if you were a younger person (presumably under 25) - even though the cards were clearly identical.

It's a slippery slope we're on people. It might not save them this time, but if the Tories can prevent a defeat turning into a routine, then they have something to build on.

Yes, it's true.
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:52:40 am
I don't know how true it is, but I saw a post on Instagram saying that a photo oyster card was valid ID if you were over 60 (or was it 65?) but NOT if you were a younger person (presumably under 25) - even though the cards were clearly identical.

It's a slippery slope we're on people. It might not save them this time, but if the Tories can prevent a defeat turning into a routine, then they have something to build on.

The reason, apparently, is that when you apply for the older Oyster Card you have to provide photo id to get one, but with the younger one, you don't need photo id to get one.
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 10:59:25 am
The reason, apparently, is that when you apply for the older Oyster Card you have to provide photo id to get one, but with the younger one, you don't need photo id to get one.

Even though the id itself has your damned photo on it? That's sus.
Up to about sixteen a kid has an oyster card with a photo on it, after 65 or so you have a photo on your (free) oyster card. In between 16 and 65 your oyster card is just sort of blank. So the vast majority of voters can't use them as ID but the elderly (tory voters, though not me I hasten to add) can use them.
Do people really think that the Tories would be allowed to get away with such a steal?

Don't know about the towns and villages, but I suspect a lot of cities might decide enough is enough and go all in on wildcat strikes and bring the government down that way.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 12:46:55 pm
Up to about sixteen a kid has an oyster card with a photo on it, after 65 or so you have a photo on your (free) oyster card. In between 16 and 65 your oyster card is just sort of blank. So the vast majority of voters can't use them as ID but the elderly (tory voters, though not me I hasten to add) can use them.


The Electoral Reform Society thinks otherwise:



Over-60's can also use their bus pass, but younger people can't use a railcard or the like.

The ERS also said:

Quote
During the passage of the Elections Act we successfully campaigned to extend the list of acceptable IDs. A cross-party group of peers passed an amendment that would have seen student IDs, library cards, bank statements and other easily accessible forms of ID accepted at polling stations. These options would have provided an important backstop for voters who dont have more expensive forms of identity documents, like passports, and who may not have been able to access the voting certificate option.

The governments decision to repeal this amendment during the final stages of the bill means that voters now have far fewer options on polling day.


It's a blatant attempt to 'gerrymander' elections, straight out of the Repug playbook

Even the excuse (that many idiots fall for) that it's to combat electoral fraud is bullshit, as electoral fraud was a miniscule issue anyway (and didn't especially favour one party). But a few Daily Heil/Express/Torygraph/scum headlines over the past few elections about *Muslims* using massive voter fraud certainly triggered a certain section of the population.
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 01:17:07 pm
Do people really think that the Tories would be allowed to get away with such a steal?

Don't know about the towns and villages, but I suspect a lot of cities might decide enough is enough and go all in on wildcat strikes and bring the government down that way.

You mean in the UK?

Not a chance.

France maybe.

I can't see the vast majority (in the UK) caring enough mate. :(
Question: what's the track to "Fuck the Tories"?
I've applied for postal voting instead of bothering with the photo ID even though I have both a driver's licence and a passport.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:06:34 pm

The Electoral Reform Society thinks otherwise:




Do you think the ethnicity in those photos is deliberate?
--edit now I think about it, definitely not. The guy on the right would be called Mohammed Sing ...
When was the photo introduced on the ordinary oyster card. I've used one for years and it was only when I became 60 that a photo was needed.
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:32:45 pm
I've applied for postal voting instead of bothering with the photo ID even though I have both a driver's licence and a passport.

I only have a provisional driver's licence. I've no intention of learning to drive - I got it solely as an alternative to my passport for ID purposes. I will take both with me on polling day though, as I am interested to see what happens.
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:27:28 pm
I only have a provisional driver's licence. I've no intention of learning to drive - I got it solely as an alternative to my passport for ID purposes. I will take both with me on polling day though, as I am interested to see what happens.

I don't like going to the poling stations, there's always weird geeky types lingering with clipboards.  Dodgy as....
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:32:19 pm
I don't like going to the poling stations, there's always weird geeky types lingering with clipboards.  Dodgy as....

Never seen any of them in Liverpool. Maybe they were too scared to go near me. ;D
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:32:19 pm
I don't like going to the poling stations, there's always weird geeky types lingering with clipboards.  Dodgy as....

Do you mean anyone with glasses  ;D
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:32:19 pm
I don't like going to the poling stations, there's always weird geeky types lingering with clipboards.  Dodgy as....

I had one with a Tory rosette dare to ask me how I voted at the last election which really pissed me off
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:15:48 pm
I had one with a Tory rosette dare to ask me how I voted at the last election which really pissed me off

Exactly mate.  I've had a few uncomfortable occasions over the years so I always do postal voting now.
Not really sure what all the fuss is all about....showing ID to vote is normal in most countries (in Europe at least)

Whenever there is a change to the status quo, people will get suspicious and I guess the current government is hoping that voter ID would deter younger voters from voting. That may as well turn out to be true, but if you, as a younger voter cant be arsed to get a free ID to vote then you deserve whatever government others choose for you and have no right to complaint.
Quote from: xhaxhi on Yesterday at 09:43:09 pm
Not really sure what all the fuss is all about....showing ID to vote is normal in most countries (in Europe at least)

Whenever there is a change to the status quo, people will get suspicious and I guess the current government is hoping that voter ID would deter younger voters from voting. That may as well turn out to be true, but if you, as a younger voter cant be arsed to get a free ID to vote then you deserve whatever government others choose for you and have no right to complaint.

Most European countries already have mandatory ID cards. It's not a like for like comparison.

It's a solution looking for a problem.
Quote from: xhaxhi on Yesterday at 09:43:09 pm
Not really sure what all the fuss is all about....showing ID to vote is normal in most countries (in Europe at least)

Whenever there is a change to the status quo, people will get suspicious and I guess the current government is hoping that voter ID would deter younger voters from voting. That may as well turn out to be true, but if you, as a younger voter cant be arsed to get a free ID to vote then you deserve whatever government others choose for you and have no right to complaint.

It's a deliberate inconvenience/extra barrier.
Quote from: xhaxhi on Yesterday at 09:43:09 pm
Not really sure what all the fuss is all about....showing ID to vote is normal in most countries (in Europe at least)

Whenever there is a change to the status quo, people will get suspicious and I guess the current government is hoping that voter ID would deter younger voters from voting. That may as well turn out to be true, but if you, as a younger voter cant be arsed to get a free ID to vote then you deserve whatever government others choose for you and have no right to complaint.

I guess its the hassle issue for some who may not have a driving license, passport etc.

For others its also about affordability, so a double whammy.  If short of dosh, there are other priorities.
Quote from: xhaxhi on Yesterday at 09:43:09 pm
Not really sure what all the fuss is all about....showing ID to vote is normal in most countries (in Europe at least)

Whenever there is a change to the status quo, people will get suspicious and I guess the current government is hoping that voter ID would deter younger voters from voting. That may as well turn out to be true, but if you, as a younger voter cant be arsed to get a free ID to vote then you deserve whatever government others choose for you and have no right to complaint.
There is a good reason for being suspicious of the governments reasoning
for bringing in stricter voter ID.
Simple question, Why are they doing this, there is no voter fraud in the UK.
They have a ulterior motive, it's called voter suppression,   it's not all about stopping people from voting, am sure they will argue people won't be stopped from voting. all they have to do is get this or that and that will allow them to vote, am sure they are right but that's not all there is to it. they also have to make the effort to find out what this or that means.
It's hard enough trying to get people out to vote already without confusing them on whether they will be allowed to vote when they actually make the effort to get off their arse and vote. imagine many will even use it as a excuse to sit on their arse.
I think the argument of getting what you deserve is one of the worst arguments people can make. the Torys will tighten these rules up over the years. will that be the reply to justify no opposition to all these rule changes, you should just comply and do what they demand otherwise you only have yourselves to blame. no chance.
Amazing how the Torys keep saying we are a sovereign nation free to do as we please, free to make our own laws, take away our human rights because nobody tells us what to do, leave the EU because nobody tells us what to do.
Tory argument to bring in voter suppression laws. err every other country does it so we should as well.

Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:35:49 pm
There is a good reason for being suspicious of the governments reasoning
for bringing in stricter voter ID.
Simple question, Why are they doing this, there is no voter fraud in the UK.
They have a ulterior motive, it's called voter suppression,   it's not all about stopping people from voting, am sure they will argue people won't be stopped from voting. all they have to do is get this or that and that will allow them to vote, am sure they are right but that's not all there is to it. they also have to make the effort to find out what this or that means.
It's hard enough trying to get people out to vote already without confusing them on whether they will be allowed to vote when they actually make the effort to get off their arse and vote. imagine many will even use it as a excuse to sit on their arse.
I think the argument of getting what you deserve is one of the worst arguments people can make. the Torys will tighten these rules up over the years. will that be the reply to justify no opposition to all these rule changes, you should just comply and do what they demand otherwise you only have yourselves to blame. no chance.
Amazing how the Torys keep saying we are a soveirgn nation free to do as we please, free to make our own laws, take away our human right because nobody tells us what to do, leave the EU because nobody tells us what to do.
Tory argument to bring in voter suppression laws. err every other country does it so we should as well.

Spot on.
Quote from: reddebs on March 22, 2023, 10:56:28 am
Can anyone explain why far right groups are so against multiculturalism and anti LGBTQ+?

Is it purely down to the notion of white heterosexual supremacy? 

I also don't understand this thinking in ex communist countries?  Surely the old eastern block countries aren't far right politically?

It's all arse about tip to me 🤷


They're homing in on trans people in particular because the Tories literally have nothing else to win votes on. They fucked the economy, they fucked the NHS, they fucked everything. But people don't like woke stuff and woke stuff = trans people (or rather, it really is that simple in the brain of a Tory). Trans people, who're already deeply marginalised and vulnerable to violent attack, are now being used by the Tories as a human shield.

If you think I'm being flippant, I'm not. Lee Anderson MP literally admitted it. https://www.thepinknews.com/2023/03/10/sarah-dines-lee-anderson-trans-debate/
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 10:39:17 pm

They're homing in on trans people in particular because the Tories literally have nothing else to win votes on. They fucked the economy, they fucked the NHS, they fucked everything. But people don't like woke stuff and woke stuff = trans people (or rather, it really is that simple in the brain of a Tory). Trans people, who're already deeply marginalised and vulnerable to violent attack, are now being used by the Tories as a human shield.

If you think I'm being flippant, I'm not. Lee Anderson MP literally admitted it. https://www.thepinknews.com/2023/03/10/sarah-dines-lee-anderson-trans-debate/

Why should you, or anyone polarise the trans debate by attaching it to 'left' or 'right' leaning politics?
The debate may have become spuriously attached to political parties but that doesn't mean it doesn't cut across all demographics.
The trans debate is unresolved partly because unlike the other protected characteristics of the Equality Act, which push for equality in isolation, trans issues (in particular "transwoman") are seen by many as encroaching on the rights of another sector's rights -- namely biological females.
This cannot simply be ignored and needs to be discussed openly, rather than with the threat of being 'cancelled' a la JK Rowling etc.
I'm confused by it all but can see both sides.
