Not really sure what all the fuss is all about....showing ID to vote is normal in most countries (in Europe at least)



Whenever there is a change to the status quo, people will get suspicious and I guess the current government is hoping that voter ID would deter younger voters from voting. That may as well turn out to be true, but if you, as a younger voter cant be arsed to get a free ID to vote then you deserve whatever government others choose for you and have no right to complaint.



There is a good reason for being suspicious of the governments reasoningfor bringing in stricter voter ID.Simple question, Why are they doing this, there is no voter fraud in the UK.They have a ulterior motive, it's called voter suppression, it's not all about stopping people from voting, am sure they will argue people won't be stopped from voting. all they have to do is get this or that and that will allow them to vote, am sure they are right but that's not all there is to it. they also have to make the effort to find out what this or that means.It's hard enough trying to get people out to vote already without confusing them on whether they will be allowed to vote when they actually make the effort to get off their arse and vote. imagine many will even use it as a excuse to sit on their arse.I think the argument of getting what you deserve is one of the worst arguments people can make. the Torys will tighten these rules up over the years. will that be the reply to justify no opposition to all these rule changes, you should just comply and do what they demand otherwise you only have yourselves to blame. no chance.Amazing how the Torys keep saying we are a sovereign nation free to do as we please, free to make our own laws, take away our human rights because nobody tells us what to do, leave the EU because nobody tells us what to do.Tory argument to bring in voter suppression laws. err every other country does it so we should as well.