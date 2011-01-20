Up to about sixteen a kid has an oyster card with a photo on it, after 65 or so you have a photo on your (free) oyster card. In between 16 and 65 your oyster card is just sort of blank. So the vast majority of voters can't use them as ID but the elderly (tory voters, though not me I hasten to add) can use them.
The Electoral Reform Society thinks otherwise:
Over-60's can also use their bus pass, but younger people can't use a railcard or the like.
The ERS also said:
During the passage of the Elections Act we successfully campaigned to extend the list of acceptable IDs. A cross-party group of peers passed an amendment that would have seen student IDs, library cards, bank statements and other easily accessible forms of ID accepted at polling stations. These options would have provided an important backstop for voters who dont have more expensive forms of identity documents, like passports, and who may not have been able to access the voting certificate option.
The governments decision to repeal this amendment during the final stages of the bill means that voters now have far fewer options on polling day.
It's a blatant attempt to 'gerrymander' elections, straight out of the Repug playbook
Even the excuse (that many idiots fall for) that it's to combat electoral fraud is bullshit, as electoral fraud was a miniscule issue anyway (and didn't especially favour one party). But a few Daily Heil/Express/Torygraph/scum headlines over the past few elections about *Muslims* using massive voter fraud certainly triggered a certain section of the population.