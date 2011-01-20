Not really sure what all the fuss is all about....showing ID to vote is normal in most countries (in Europe at least)



Whenever there is a change to the status quo, people will get suspicious and I guess the current government is hoping that voter ID would deter younger voters from voting. That may as well turn out to be true, but if you, as a younger voter cant be arsed to get a free ID to vote then you deserve whatever government others choose for you and have no right to complaint.