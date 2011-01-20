« previous next »
Fuck the Tories thread

lobsterboy

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 09:42:44 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:11:39 pm
Don't joke about it. They very well could do that, and the army would probably back them. Rigging the election or questioning its validity is now their only way out of this mess.

I think its very much on the cards.
There is no way our next general election will be as free and fair as we have previously been used to.
There are proto-fascists in power and they won't give it up easily.

Red Beret

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 09:52:40 am
I don't know how true it is, but I saw a post on Instagram saying that a photo oyster card was valid ID if you were over 60 (or was it 65?) but NOT if you were a younger person (presumably under 25) - even though the cards were clearly identical.

It's a slippery slope we're on people. It might not save them this time, but if the Tories can prevent a defeat turning into a routine, then they have something to build on.
A Red Abroad

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 10:48:26 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:52:40 am
I don't know how true it is, but I saw a post on Instagram saying that a photo oyster card was valid ID if you were over 60 (or was it 65?) but NOT if you were a younger person (presumably under 25) - even though the cards were clearly identical.

It's a slippery slope we're on people. It might not save them this time, but if the Tories can prevent a defeat turning into a routine, then they have something to build on.

Yes, it's true.
Millie

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 10:59:25 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:52:40 am
I don't know how true it is, but I saw a post on Instagram saying that a photo oyster card was valid ID if you were over 60 (or was it 65?) but NOT if you were a younger person (presumably under 25) - even though the cards were clearly identical.

It's a slippery slope we're on people. It might not save them this time, but if the Tories can prevent a defeat turning into a routine, then they have something to build on.

The reason, apparently, is that when you apply for the older Oyster Card you have to provide photo id to get one, but with the younger one, you don't need photo id to get one.
Red Beret

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 12:32:30 pm
Quote from: Millie on Today at 10:59:25 am
The reason, apparently, is that when you apply for the older Oyster Card you have to provide photo id to get one, but with the younger one, you don't need photo id to get one.

Even though the id itself has your damned photo on it? That's sus.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 12:46:55 pm
Up to about sixteen a kid has an oyster card with a photo on it, after 65 or so you have a photo on your (free) oyster card. In between 16 and 65 your oyster card is just sort of blank. So the vast majority of voters can't use them as ID but the elderly (tory voters, though not me I hasten to add) can use them.
Commie Bobbie

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 01:17:07 pm
Do people really think that the Tories would be allowed to get away with such a steal?

Don't know about the towns and villages, but I suspect a lot of cities might decide enough is enough and go all in on wildcat strikes and bring the government down that way.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 02:06:34 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:46:55 pm
Up to about sixteen a kid has an oyster card with a photo on it, after 65 or so you have a photo on your (free) oyster card. In between 16 and 65 your oyster card is just sort of blank. So the vast majority of voters can't use them as ID but the elderly (tory voters, though not me I hasten to add) can use them.


The Electoral Reform Society thinks otherwise:



Over-60's can also use their bus pass, but younger people can't use a railcard or the like.

The ERS also said:

Quote
During the passage of the Elections Act we successfully campaigned to extend the list of acceptable IDs. A cross-party group of peers passed an amendment that would have seen student IDs, library cards, bank statements and other easily accessible forms of ID accepted at polling stations. These options would have provided an important backstop for voters who dont have more expensive forms of identity documents, like passports, and who may not have been able to access the voting certificate option.

The governments decision to repeal this amendment during the final stages of the bill means that voters now have far fewer options on polling day.


It's a blatant attempt to 'gerrymander' elections, straight out of the Repug playbook

Even the excuse (that many idiots fall for) that it's to combat electoral fraud is bullshit, as electoral fraud was a miniscule issue anyway (and didn't especially favour one party). But a few Daily Heil/Express/Torygraph/scum headlines over the past few elections about *Muslims* using massive voter fraud certainly triggered a certain section of the population.
A Red Abroad

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 03:10:23 pm
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 01:17:07 pm
Do people really think that the Tories would be allowed to get away with such a steal?

Don't know about the towns and villages, but I suspect a lot of cities might decide enough is enough and go all in on wildcat strikes and bring the government down that way.

You mean in the UK?

Not a chance.

France maybe.

I can't see the vast majority (in the UK) caring enough mate. :(
Sangria

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 07:20:04 pm
Question: what's the track to "Fuck the Tories"?
reddebs

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 07:32:45 pm
I've applied for postal voting instead of bothering with the photo ID even though I have both a driver's licence and a passport.
PaulF

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 07:33:54 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:06:34 pm

The Electoral Reform Society thinks otherwise:




Do you think the ethnicity in those photos is deliberate?
--edit now I think about it, definitely not. The guy on the right would be called Mohammed Sing ...
Dr. Beaker

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 07:51:09 pm
When was the photo introduced on the ordinary oyster card. I've used one for years and it was only when I became 60 that a photo was needed.
Red Beret

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 08:27:28 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:32:45 pm
I've applied for postal voting instead of bothering with the photo ID even though I have both a driver's licence and a passport.

I only have a provisional driver's licence. I've no intention of learning to drive - I got it solely as an alternative to my passport for ID purposes. I will take both with me on polling day though, as I am interested to see what happens.
reddebs

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 08:32:19 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:27:28 pm
I only have a provisional driver's licence. I've no intention of learning to drive - I got it solely as an alternative to my passport for ID purposes. I will take both with me on polling day though, as I am interested to see what happens.

I don't like going to the poling stations, there's always weird geeky types lingering with clipboards.  Dodgy as....
