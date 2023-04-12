Truss is a fucking lunatic
total grade A lunatic
Talking about the left having infiltrated public services..
I mean, some people are left wing? Shock horror. Some are right wing too.
And fuck me, she is going it get one hell of a shock when she finds out who has been in government for the last 13 years
.one hell of a shock
And shes complained about wokism with such things as fuel poverty
.she said (dont laugh you lot) what about tax poverty
. Id call her a c*nt, shes so awful shes not worth my ire. Shes just funny now.