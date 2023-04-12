Truss is only 47 and probably feels she still has time for another political run, so is trying to rehabilitate her image in front of who she thinks it's important to do so. She probably doesn't really know what else to do with herself otherwise, she doesn't come off as a natural raconteuse who can spend her retirement on the speaking circuit.





Thing is that she doesnt appeal to anyone. Everybody knows she is shit and can barely talk. Its not like Boris or Frottage who at least have something that appeals to dickheads. Truss appeals to nobody.But then again Truss greatest ability is her belief in herself. No matter how much she is kicked, beaten and humiliated, she still comes back for more and wants to be at the forefront of it. She is absolutely gutter trash though and its great to see someone like that get humiliated.