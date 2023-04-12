« previous next »
Fuck the Tories thread

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 07:21:31 pm
Quote from: TSC on April 11, 2023, 10:46:06 pm
Ex Tory chief on Bravermans racist rhetoric

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/ex-tory-chief-says-suella-29681926?ds=

She constantly and rightly calling out the racism of the Tory Party, maybe she should put her money where her mouth is and actually leave the party.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 07:28:46 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:21:31 pm
She constantly and rightly calling out the racism of the Tory Party, maybe she should put her money where her mouth is and actually leave the party.

She is a weirdo is Warsi.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 07:48:33 pm
Warsi says the right stuff, but like that Nusrat Ghani only pipe up when they've been personally affected

Oh and Tories have done fuck all about Islamaphobia in the party. You would think those two would leave that awful place
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 08:10:04 pm
Truss is a fucking lunatic total grade A lunatic

Talking about the left having infiltrated public services.. :lmao I mean, some people are left wing? Shock horror.  Some are right wing too.

And fuck me, she is going it get one hell of a shock when she finds out who has been in government for the last 13 years.one hell of a shock

And shes complained about wokism with such things as fuel poverty.she said (dont laugh you lot) what about tax poverty. Id call her a c*nt, shes so awful shes not worth my ire.  Shes just funny now.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 08:34:08 pm
One of my non red wall brexiteer voting clients reposted this on Facebook today. 

She originally posted it in 2016 with her comment today being "and here we are 7yrs later with most of us worse off".

Quote
What the United Kingdom is supposed
to be:

A Constitutional Monarchy where the rights of the individual are protected.

What we pretend it is:

A Democracy where the individual is forced to comply with the will of the majority.

What it actually is:

A corporate oligarchy controlled by an international banking cabal where the individual has virtually no say and the elite are involved in an illegal Ponzi scheme which keeps the rest of the population under a semblance of control through the old Roman methodology of bread and circuses.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 08:39:34 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:34:08 pm
One of my non red wall brexiteer voting clients reposted this on Facebook today. 

She originally posted it in 2016 with her comment today being "and here we are 7yrs later with most of us worse off".


Do you ever get tempted to lop off an earlobe?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 08:44:37 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:10:04 pm
Truss is a fucking lunatic total grade A lunatic

Talking about the left having infiltrated public services.. :lmao I mean, some people are left wing? Shock horror.  Some are right wing too.

And fuck me, she is going it get one hell of a shock when she finds out who has been in government for the last 13 years.one hell of a shock

And shes complained about wokism with such things as fuel poverty.she said (dont laugh you lot) what about tax poverty. Id call her a c*nt, shes so awful shes not worth my ire.  Shes just funny now.

Nobody listens to Truss anymore.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 08:59:21 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:44:37 pm
Nobody listens to Truss anymore.
Nobody ever did - until they had to, and then it was too late.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 08:59:59 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:44:37 pm
Nobody listens to Truss anymore.
It was only 9 months ago that the Tory party loved what she said so much she was voted in as their leader


They care about this sort of thing
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 09:05:08 pm
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 09:28:14 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:39:34 pm
Do you ever get tempted to lop off an earlobe?

I try to block out the noise Rob as that way I don't get drawn in or annoyed with them.

I'm finding my clients on Anglesey are far more left leaning, socially just and compassionate than my Yorkshire ones are even though they're mostly English.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 09:29:55 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:28:46 pm
She is a weirdo is Warsi.

Do you like any female politicians?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 09:44:20 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:29:55 pm
Do you like any female politicians?

I dont think its just female politicians, she hates black politicians, white politicians, male politicians never was a custom title more accurate! :D
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 09:44:25 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:29:55 pm
Do you like any female politicians?

Yep, I love Stella Creasy, best MP by a country mile.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 10:33:20 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:10:04 pm
Truss is a fucking lunatic total grade A lunatic

Talking about the left having infiltrated public services.. :lmao I mean, some people are left wing? Shock horror.  Some are right wing too.

And fuck me, she is going it get one hell of a shock when she finds out who has been in government for the last 13 years.one hell of a shock

And shes complained about wokism with such things as fuel poverty.she said (dont laugh you lot) what about tax poverty. Id call her a c*nt, shes so awful shes not worth my ire.  Shes just funny now.


From that same speech:

"We need to reduce the size of our economies and make them match fit."

At least now we know the motive behind her driving those extra nails into the coffin of our economy. She was just trying to make the economy 'match fit'.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2023/04/12/rishi-sunak-news-latest-joe-biden-northern-ireland-brexit/#1681313824629
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 10:41:14 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:29:55 pm
Do you like any female politicians?
Ahum. I think you will find that killer-heels is an equal opportunities misanthrope, thank you very much.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 10:49:11 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:10:04 pm
Truss is a fucking lunatic total grade A lunatic

Talking about the left having infiltrated public services.. :lmao I mean, some people are left wing? Shock horror.  Some are right wing too.

And fuck me, she is going it get one hell of a shock when she finds out who has been in government for the last 13 years.one hell of a shock

And shes complained about wokism with such things as fuel poverty.she said (dont laugh you lot) what about tax poverty. Id call her a c*nt, shes so awful shes not worth my ire.  Shes just funny now.

Has Truss been let loose again somewhere?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 11:10:33 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:41:14 pm
Ahum. I think you will find that killer-heels is an equal opportunities misanthrope, thank you very much.

 ;D
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 07:37:07 am
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:49:11 pm
Has Truss been let loose again somewhere?

;)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3P_8E1ZFnls" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3P_8E1ZFnls</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3P_8E1ZFnls
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 11:36:02 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 07:37:07 am
;)

...
That is some video.  Is she presenting to an audience of one seedy bloke?  The chuckling when she talked about gender issues was a bit odd.

Truss has completed the journey from steady MP/minister to raving street preacher.  I think she has been ostracised or deliberately cut herself off from those with opposing views and is disappearing further and further down the rabbit hole.

I presume she is on the payroll of some nefarious groups but I wouldn't be wholly surprised to find she's just a zealout.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 12:03:19 pm
Truss is only 47 and probably feels she still has time for another political run, so is trying to rehabilitate her image in front of who she thinks it's important to do so. She probably doesn't really know what else to do with herself otherwise, she doesn't come off as a natural raconteuse who can spend her retirement on the speaking circuit.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 12:07:07 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:03:19 pm
Truss is only 47 and probably feels she still has time for another political run, so is trying to rehabilitate her image in front of who she thinks it's important to do so. She probably doesn't really know what else to do with herself otherwise, she doesn't come off as a natural raconteuse who can spend her retirement on the speaking circuit.


Thing is that she doesnt appeal to anyone. Everybody knows she is shit and can barely talk. Its not like Boris or Frottage who at least have something that appeals to dickheads. Truss appeals to nobody.

But then again Truss greatest ability is her belief in herself. No matter how much she is kicked, beaten and humiliated, she still comes back for more and wants to be at the forefront of it. She is absolutely gutter trash though and its great to see someone like that get humiliated.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 12:10:06 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:03:19 pm
Truss is only 47 and probably feels she still has time for another political run, so is trying to rehabilitate her image in front of who she thinks it's important to do so. She probably doesn't really know what else to do with herself otherwise, she doesn't come off as a natural raconteuse who can spend her retirement on the speaking circuit.

Torie 47 is 153 years in normal human years.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 12:19:23 pm
I think she has to be surrounded by stupid sycophants telling her she's incredibly talented. anyone with a ounce of humility and common sense would know they were way out of their depth.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 12:19:33 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:07:07 pm
Thing is that she doesnt appeal to anyone. Everybody knows she is shit and can barely talk. Its not like Boris or Frottage who at least have something that appeals to dickheads. Truss appeals to nobody.

But then again Truss greatest ability is her belief in herself. No matter how much she is kicked, beaten and humiliated, she still comes back for more and wants to be at the forefront of it. She is absolutely gutter trash though and its great to see someone like that get humiliated.
It is almost admirable, isn't it!? :)
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 12:27:12 pm
I feel sorry for her dad.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 12:31:00 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:19:33 pm
It is almost admirable, isn't it!? :)

if not delusional
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 12:38:39 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:27:12 pm
I feel sorry for her dad.

Was about to post the same thing.

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 12:46:35 pm
It's political SM at this point.

"Spank me, Daddy! I've been a bad girl!"
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 02:09:19 pm
I've just looked at the upcoming Heritage Foundation lectures. Interesting:

April 28th: Lord Raglan will talk on 'What the Army Should Do Next'

May 18th: Sir Thomas Bouch will talk on 'Was my Tay Bridge destroyed by Wokery?'

June 1st: Mayor of Wuhan will talk on 'How to Run a Livestock Market'

July 14th: Frank Lampard and Ole Gunnar Solksjaer will give a Soccer Coaching Masterclass.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 04:30:24 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:49:11 pm
Has Truss been let loose again somewhere?

She is over in Jeebus Land.
Apparently she failed as a PM because of "Woke".
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 04:33:39 pm
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 05:18:09 pm
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 06:38:47 pm
I got one of those in a letter from Labour. I didn't bother filling it out as my polling station is just around the corner from me. Proper shady shit that from the Tories, but I expect nothing less.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 07:18:13 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:38:47 pm
I got one of those in a letter from Labour. I didn't bother filling it out as my polling station is just around the corner from me. Proper shady shit that from the Tories, but I expect nothing less.

At the very least they're gonna have everyone's details/data and they'll know which addresses it's not worth calling at in the last couple of weeks (as the postal votes will be gone) - saves them resources/time.

The other thing is, we're literally trusting the local Conservative Party offices not to bin stuff from certain areas of town(s) et. That may read a bit paranoid... but hey... TORIES!  :(
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 08:05:33 pm
Does that mean we can start a Trump style 'stolen election' campaign then if the results don't go our way?
