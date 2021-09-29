« previous next »
Fuck the Tories thread

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 11:42:54 pm
If New Labour were anything to go by there wont be much difference between Starmer and Sunak although admittedly Starmer is such a lying  it is difficult to predict, I wont deny that.

Dude, take my advice - stick your head down the toilet and hit the fucking flush.

If you honestly think there isn't a ciggie paper between Starmer and Sunak then the best advice I can offer you is stay out of this thread.
Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:01:17 am
Dude, take my advice - stick your head down the toilet and hit the fucking flush.

If you honestly think there isn't a ciggie paper between Starmer and Sunak then the best advice I can offer you is stay out of this thread.

Oh yeah Starmer is going to re-nationalise the energy companies and railways then hes going to turf all  the private contractors out of the NHS then hes going to repeal Thatchers anti trade union laws blah blah blah.
I find it fing hilarious that the rah-rah crowd on here are all eff the tories this and eff the tories that but are up the @rse of a leader who writes articles in right wing rags including the Sn and jets off to Davos to kiss the @rse of billionaires and bankers whilst going after left wingers in his own party
Its hilarious.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 12:31:09 am
Oh yeah Starmer is going to re-nationalise the energy companies and railways then hes going to turf all  the private contractors out of the NHS then hes going to repeal Thatchers anti trade union laws blah blah blah.

Like I said - if you don't think there's a ciggie paper between them, then there's no point in you being in here. For you, they're all as bad as each other and nothing will change or get better. So your presence here serves no purpose, except to throw grenades at those who think it can get better.

I'm all for alternate opinions, but if all you want to do it piss on the hope of others, then fuck off. There's a lot more I could say when it comes to politics, Tories, Labour, Liverpool and individual suffering, but I can't be arsed. Maybe others here might see fit to offer their opinions.
Popcorn's Art

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 01:07:51 am
No please tell me about Thatcher. Liverpool and the Labour Party who even then went after the only people standing up to her. I’m all ears.
Militant are a prime example that talk is cheap, and it's easy to say things that sound appealing to political purists seeking ideological nodding partners - but then they ended up sending taxis round to serve redundancy papers to 31,000 council staff. Solidarity!

Shite job standing up to Thatcher, you'd reckon. Give me a Labour government any day, over trying to make a spectacle - by the same old men, who've frequented the same church halls, with the same 14 people in the crowd, eating the same biscuits and playing top trumps arguing over Trotsky and Lenin. It's before my time but I don't think there's many people standing alongside you celebrating them these days mate

[background reading https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/feb/19/the-return-of-king-rat-derek-hatton-marks-a-new-low-for-labour ]
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:59:24 pm
Absolutely. It's like people never grew up with Thatcher.  It's like they're looking at our current situation and think Labour will be just as bad. I mean, honestly - WTAF??
I thought that's what you meant. Just making sure that you were not referencing my 'bullshit'. :)
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 12:31:09 am
Oh yeah Starmer is going to re-nationalise the energy companies and railways then hes going to turf all  the private contractors out of the NHS then hes going to repeal Thatchers anti trade union laws blah blah blah.
I find it fing hilarious that the rah-rah crowd on here are all eff the tories this and eff the tories that but are up the @rse of a leader who writes articles in right wing rags including the Sn and jets off to Davos to kiss the @rse of billionaires and bankers whilst going after left wingers in his own party
Its hilarious.
You are fucking hilarious. You are trolling, yes? :thumbsup
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Comprehension isn't this one's strong point.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:21:07 am
I thought that's what you meant. Just making sure that you were not referencing my 'bullshit'. :)

I was indeed referencing bullshit, but definitely not yours. ;D

Starmer is many things, but lumping him in as no better than Johnson, Truss or Sunak is bonkers.
Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:20:45 am
I was indeed referencing bullshit, but definitely not yours. ;D

Starmer is many things, but lumping him in as no better than Johnson, Truss or Sunak is bonkers.
It is bonkers. I'd go further: although I loathed Tony Blair, and I thought going into Iraq would be a monumental mistake, I'd have him and his Government back in a heartbeat. Because, you know, pragmatism wins. I do not think Starmer is as talented a politician as Blair, and - generally speaking - the talent pool around Starmer is not that great either. But fuck me, the Shadow Cabinet are political and moral giants compared with the actual Government. Politics is nothing if ain't 'the art of the possible', 'perfect being the enemy of good', and all that.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:48:22 am
It is bonkers. I'd go further: although I loathed Tony Blair, and I thought going into Iraq would be a monumental mistake, I'd have him and his Government back in a heartbeat. Because, you know, pragmatism wins. I do not think Starmer is as talented a politician at Blair, and - generally speaking - the talent pool around Starmer is not that great either. But fuck me, the Shadow Cabinet are political and moral giants compared with the actual Government. Politics is nothing if ain't 'the art of the possible', 'perfect being the enemy of good', and all that.

We've currently got the worst of humanity running the country.  That should be all you need to know, really.

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:52:26 am
We've currently got the worst of humanity running the country.  That should be all you need to know, really.

Yep. But apparently because Starmer isn't going to turn the nation into a socialist paradise he's just another lying parasite.

Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:48:22 am
It is bonkers. I'd go further: although I loathed Tony Blair, and I thought going into Iraq would be a monumental mistake, I'd have him and his Government back in a heartbeat. Because, you know, pragmatism wins. I do not think Starmer is as talented a politician as Blair, and - generally speaking - the talent pool around Starmer is not that great either. But fuck me, the Shadow Cabinet are political and moral giants compared with the actual Government. Politics is nothing if ain't 'the art of the possible', 'perfect being the enemy of good', and all that.

Agree with you on Tony Blair. I'd take competent pragmatism over this lot any day of the week. Yeah, there was undoubtedly corruption within New Labour, but at least the economy didn't keep you awake at night, and you didn't feel like certain members of the government would personally enjoy knifing you.

Thanks to Murdoch, Reaganomics, unchecked capitalism, tax the poor, Brext, hate the other mindset, we have to accept that if change is even possible it will be painfully slow. I don't like any politician having to bow and scrape to billionaires and media moguls; but unfortunately they are the ones actually running the planet. All we can do is hope to get leaders who can at least make our new age, 21st century serfdom more tolerable.
Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art
