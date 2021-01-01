« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 584 585 586 587 588 [589]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuck the Tories thread  (Read 860742 times)

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,791
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23520 on: Yesterday at 10:18:29 pm »
Bit of a tangent, but the talk of the Labour poll lead in London had me remembering Cpt Reina. Havent seen him post in a while - wonder if he's still monitoring the polls for Labour's progress
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:24:43 pm
Dunno. If you have the attitude that its seen as a negative that some people have to rely on the state then I dont see how you can fundamentally be rooted near the left.
i know a couple of guys through their girlfriends who've undergone this exact journey - agree with Yorky that it's a myth.

Both grew up in the home counties - I'm 95% sure about the second one, although he may have northern parents but moved for school - and grew up in conservative households, only to end up being union reps in the careers (teacher and civil servant) they eventually got into after settling down with my friends

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:20:17 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Online Red46

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23521 on: Yesterday at 11:42:54 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:59:24 pm
Absolutely. It's like people never grew up with Thatcher.  It's like they're looking at our current situation and think Labour will be just as bad. I mean, honestly - WTAF??

If New Labour were anything to go by there wont be much difference between Starmer and Sunak although admittedly Starmer is such a lying  it is difficult to predict, I wont deny that.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,496
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23522 on: Today at 12:01:17 am »
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 11:42:54 pm
If New Labour were anything to go by there wont be much difference between Starmer and Sunak although admittedly Starmer is such a lying  it is difficult to predict, I wont deny that.

Dude, take my advice - stick your head down the toilet and hit the fucking flush.

If you honestly think there isn't a ciggie paper between Starmer and Sunak then the best advice I can offer you is stay out of this thread.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red46

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23523 on: Today at 12:31:09 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:01:17 am
Dude, take my advice - stick your head down the toilet and hit the fucking flush.

If you honestly think there isn't a ciggie paper between Starmer and Sunak then the best advice I can offer you is stay out of this thread.

Oh yeah Starmer is going to re-nationalise the energy companies and railways then hes going to turf all  the private contractors out of the NHS then hes going to repeal Thatchers anti trade union laws blah blah blah.
I find it fing hilarious that the rah-rah crowd on here are all eff the tories this and eff the tories that but are up the @rse of a leader who writes articles in right wing rags including the Sn and jets off to Davos to kiss the @rse of billionaires and bankers whilst going after left wingers in his own party
Its hilarious.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:03:41 am by Red46 »
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,496
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23524 on: Today at 12:51:32 am »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 12:31:09 am
Oh yeah Starmer is going to re-nationalise the energy companies and railways then hes going to turf all  the private contractors out of the NHS then hes going to repeal Thatchers anti trade union laws blah blah blah.

Like I said - if you don't think there's a ciggie paper between them, then there's no point in you being in here. For you, they're all as bad as each other and nothing will change or get better. So your presence here serves no purpose, except to throw grenades at those who think it can get better.

I'm all for alternate opinions, but if all you want to do it piss on the hope of others, then fuck off. There's a lot more I could say when it comes to politics, Tories, Labour, Liverpool and individual suffering, but I can't be arsed. Maybe others here might see fit to offer their opinions.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red46

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23525 on: Today at 01:07:51 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:51:32 am
Like I said - if you don't think there's a ciggie paper between them, then there's no point in you being in here. For you, they're all as bad as each other and nothing will change or get better. So your presence here serves no purpose, except to throw grenades at those who think it can get better.

I'm all for alternate opinions, but if all you want to do it piss on the hope of others, then fuck off. There's a lot more I could say when it comes to politics, Tories, Labour, Liverpool and individual suffering, but I can't be arsed. Maybe others here might see fit to offer their opinions.

No please tell me about Thatcher. Liverpool and the Labour Party who even then went after the only people standing up to her. Im all ears.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 584 585 586 587 588 [589]   Go Up
« previous next »
 