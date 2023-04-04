Yet before the 2010 GE, she was supporting Cameron, criticising Labour, giving interviews where she would sing the praises of The Thatcher, and was at Tory HQ into the early hours for the results of the 2010 election night.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1134314/David-Cameron-Carol-Vorderman-launch-Tory-maths-taskforce-snowfight.html

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/so-david-cameron-why-did-you-fail-to-seal-the-deal-1969216.html



I always appreciate anyone seeing the moral light, but until the last few years I'd had her on my 'Tory' blacklist (I remember her once pontificating about growing up in poverty but learning it's vital to get yourself out of it and not rely on the state, blah, blah)



Yeah. It's ironic the way people think Thatcher and Liz Truss etc are a inspiration for woman to succeed in life. the opposite is true, they created a environment were woman were held back. who feels the pain of cuts and low wages the most. woman , the thought of making a career is lost, it's a luxery they cant afford as their time and money is spent trying to look after their family. no opportunities due to no help from government, no free time to spend on anything but trying to hold things together.Was it Angela Raynor who said Labours Sure start gave her the opportunities and the time she needed to step up the ladder.Ive no idea how Vorderman felt about this in the past but at least people are now begining to realise who their friends and enemy really is.