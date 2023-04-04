« previous next »
Author Topic: Fuck the Tories thread  (Read 860376 times)

Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23480 on: April 4, 2023, 12:25:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on April  3, 2023, 10:10:21 pm
Good to see that Nigel Lawson died.

Finally.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23481 on: April 4, 2023, 12:33:54 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on April  3, 2023, 11:32:44 pm
Shes like Priti.

Gotta be even more racist than the average Tory because of the non white skin. Just to prove shes a patriot.

Utter waste of a set of organs. c*nt of a woman.

My term of preference when describing certain people is "waste of sperm" :)
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23482 on: April 4, 2023, 01:30:28 pm »
Government wants to use a giant barge in Dorset to securely house migrants into in the UK. It's been dubbed by some to be a floating concentration camp.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-65172368


I'm sure it's just a happy coincidence for the Tory-fascists that there's plans to build an incinerator close by...

https://uk.news.yahoo.com/dorset-council-attacked-over-controversial-154711982.html

Online TepidT2O

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23483 on: April 4, 2023, 01:32:58 pm »
Barge takes 500


There are 160,000 waiting to be processed

Almost like its a publicity stunt
Offline Komic

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23484 on: April 4, 2023, 04:38:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April  4, 2023, 01:32:58 pm
Barge takes 500


There are 160,000 waiting to be processed

Almost like its a publicity stunt

They are going to build a Caligula pontoon bridge of them across to France. So the latest refugee can just join the back of the queue when space becomes available. It may sound expensive but Raab has a mate who makes hedge cutters who thinks he can do it
Online TepidT2O

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23485 on: April 4, 2023, 05:27:15 pm »
Quote from: Komic on April  4, 2023, 04:38:16 pm
They are going to build a Caligula pontoon bridge of them across to France. So the latest refugee can just join the back of the queue when space becomes available. It may sound expensive but Raab has a mate who makes hedge cutters who thinks he can do it
Haha

Caligula failed too of course
Online TepidT2O

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23486 on: April 4, 2023, 10:47:34 pm »
Now Uber nasty Simon Danczuk has Ben complaining about exploration by sex gangs

yet he sent explicit texts to a 17 year old himself


Doesnt like it of you keep reminding him of this on twitter
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23487 on: Yesterday at 07:32:23 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April  4, 2023, 10:47:34 pm
Now Uber nasty Simon Danczuk has Ben complaining about exploration by sex gangs

yet he sent explicit texts to a 17 year old himself

Doesnt like it of you keep reminding him of this on twitter
I take it you've been blocked again, then. :)
Offline thaddeus

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23488 on: Yesterday at 12:26:30 pm »
The amount of distraction policies from Braverman is getting a bit crazy.  I'm not really sure what the end game is because the policies are the equivalent of rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic, except instead of rearranging them they're using them to whack a few people over the back of the head.

We also seem to be sending ever increasing sums of money to France despite them saying it's not going to make any difference.  Maybe they can erect Trump's wall across the middle of the English Channel.

There are surely better ways to utilise hundreds of millions of pounds and tens of thousands of working age individuals seeking a better life...
Online TepidT2O

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23489 on: Yesterday at 12:42:56 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:32:23 am
I take it you've been blocked again, then. :)
no comment
Online TepidT2O

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23490 on: Yesterday at 06:08:07 pm »
Crooks the lot of them!

Quote
EXC. Tory MP offered to leak a confidential policy document and lobby ministers on behalf of gambling industry investors in return for thousands of pounds a month, undercover @thetimes investigation reveals tonight.

thetimes.co.uk/article/tory-m

Scott Benton, the MP for Blackpool South, guaranteed he could leak a copy of a forthcoming white paper on gambling reforms to the company at least 48 hours before it went public, potentially allowing them to profit from market-sensitive information.

He boasted of his easy access to ministers and said he was prepared to literally sit outside a ministers office if the company needed an urgent answer to a question. He also claimed many MPs who accepted corporate hospitality were willing to table questions in return.

If theres a by election I think theyd loose


Offline TSC

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23491 on: Yesterday at 06:20:30 pm »
Offline killer-heels

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23492 on: Yesterday at 06:33:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:08:07 pm
Crooks the lot of them!
If theres a by election I think theyd loose




Benton is a wrongun.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23493 on: Yesterday at 06:39:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:08:07 pm
Crooks the lot of them!
If theres a by election I think theyd loose

Make it criminal offense to offer or receive cash for questions. Or, if it is already a criminal offense, drastically up the sentencing guidelines. A few of them ending up in prison will curb their enthusiasm.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23494 on: Yesterday at 06:44:02 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:39:02 pm
Make it criminal offense to offer or receive cash for questions. Or, if it is already a criminal offense, drastically up the sentencing guidelines. A few of them ending up in prison will curb their enthusiasm.

If he was discussing releasing market sensitive information then there may be an insider trading or market abuse offence;

https://www.hickmanandrose.co.uk/legal-service/business-crime/market-abuse-and-insider-dealing/
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23495 on: Yesterday at 06:54:43 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:20:30 pm
Vorderman on the march today
Carol's alright.
Offline Robinred

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23496 on: Yesterday at 07:33:58 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:33:40 pm
Benton is a wrongun.

You say that as though it marks him out as different. Its the non-wronguns that are outliers😳
Offline thaddeus

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23497 on: Today at 11:45:20 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:20:30 pm
Vorderman on the march today

https://twitter.com/LBC/status/1634177294569807874/mediaViewer?

https://twitter.com/carolvorders/status/1643636366280912897?cxt=HHwWgsCzgaOkr88tAAAA

https://twitter.com/carolvorders/status/1643626232741871616?cxt=HHwWgIC-obbWqs8tAAAA

https://twitter.com/carolvorders/status/1643615602609717249?cxt=HHwWgoC8zdXrpc8tAAAA

https://twitter.com/carolvorders/status/1643491242326597632?cxt=HHwWgIC9pfmk7c4tAAAA
Well in Carol!  It's always a nice surprise when somebody I used to watch on the tele and thought seemed sound turns out to be sound.

She seems to have the bit between her teeth on the pandemic profiteering and the more people can do to keep that in people's minds the better.  Hancock may be slinking off to his next career and Johnson is a joke in most people's eyes now but Sunak was all too happy to just write off £billions of Covid-related fraud.  The Tories seem to control the timeframes of these investigations as Vodernman points out but it would be great if this blew up before the next GE.
Online oldfordie

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23498 on: Today at 11:53:03 am »
These are the two women in government who are meant to be representing the female population!"

"I was disgusted."

Carol Vorderman
@carolvorders
 let Kemi Badenoch and Maria Caulfield have it in the Women and Equalities Committee last week.
https://twitter.com/PoliticsJOE_UK/status/1641836666431086593
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23499 on: Today at 12:13:35 pm »
Yet before the 2010 GE, she was supporting Cameron, criticising Labour, giving interviews where she would sing the praises of The Thatcher, and was at Tory HQ into the early hours for the results of the 2010 election night.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1134314/David-Cameron-Carol-Vorderman-launch-Tory-maths-taskforce-snowfight.html
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/so-david-cameron-why-did-you-fail-to-seal-the-deal-1969216.html

I always appreciate anyone seeing the moral light, but until the last few years I'd had her on my 'Tory' blacklist (I remember her once pontificating about growing up in poverty but learning it's vital to get yourself out of it and not rely on the state, blah, blah)
Offline thaddeus

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23500 on: Today at 12:19:46 pm »
She may well still be a Tory.  I've not seen anything from her endorsing another party directly (happy to be proven wrong).  It's predominantly a hammering of the government.

I wasn't aware of her Cameron love-in at the time but that suggests she's either had a complete about turn in her political views or, more likely in my opinion, she's still a "small c" conservative but recognises the current government are corrupt, uncaring and, in many examples, fascism fetishists.  Cameron's Tories were of course a wolf in sheep's clothing with all that "one nation" bollocks so it would be interesting to know when Vorderman started to fall out of love with them.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23501 on: Today at 12:21:46 pm »
She probably still is a Tory. You dont go from saying stuff about not relying on the state and then becoming left wing.
Online oldfordie

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23502 on: Today at 12:28:59 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:13:35 pm
Yet before the 2010 GE, she was supporting Cameron, criticising Labour, giving interviews where she would sing the praises of The Thatcher, and was at Tory HQ into the early hours for the results of the 2010 election night.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1134314/David-Cameron-Carol-Vorderman-launch-Tory-maths-taskforce-snowfight.html
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/so-david-cameron-why-did-you-fail-to-seal-the-deal-1969216.html

I always appreciate anyone seeing the moral light, but until the last few years I'd had her on my 'Tory' blacklist (I remember her once pontificating about growing up in poverty but learning it's vital to get yourself out of it and not rely on the state, blah, blah)
Yeah. It's ironic the way people think Thatcher and Liz Truss etc are a inspiration for woman to succeed in life. the opposite is true, they created a environment were woman were held back. who feels the pain of cuts and low wages the most. woman , the thought of making a career is lost, it's a luxery they cant afford as their time and money is spent trying to look after their family. no opportunities due to no help from government, no free time to spend on anything but trying to hold things together.
Was it Angela Raynor who said Labours Sure start gave her the opportunities and the time she needed to step up the ladder.
Ive no idea how Vorderman felt about this in the past but at least people are now begining to realise who their friends and enemy really is.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23503 on: Today at 01:20:47 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:13:35 pm
Yet before the 2010 GE, she was supporting Cameron, criticising Labour, giving interviews where she would sing the praises of The Thatcher, and was at Tory HQ into the early hours for the results of the 2010 election night.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1134314/David-Cameron-Carol-Vorderman-launch-Tory-maths-taskforce-snowfight.html
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/so-david-cameron-why-did-you-fail-to-seal-the-deal-1969216.html

I always appreciate anyone seeing the moral light, but until the last few years I'd had her on my 'Tory' blacklist (I remember her once pontificating about growing up in poverty but learning it's vital to get yourself out of it and not rely on the state, blah, blah)
What you appear to be saying is that: you would agree with Carol Vorderman's points, but since you disagree with Vorderman on other points, you cannot bring yourself to support what she was saying.

Why is it that so many people these days cannot or will not engage with the topic at hand? (Rhetorical question).
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23504 on: Today at 01:49:18 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:20:47 pm
What you appear to be saying is that: you would agree with Carol Vorderman's points, but since you disagree with Vorderman on other points, you cannot bring yourself to support what she was saying.


 :o

Er...no.

Offline PaulF

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23505 on: Today at 02:17:45 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:20:47 pm
What you appear to be saying is that: you would agree with Carol Vorderman's points, but since you disagree with Vorderman on other points, you cannot bring yourself to support what she was saying.

Why is it that so many people these days cannot or will not engage with the topic at hand? (Rhetorical question).

She's no Rachel Riley.
Offline sheepfest

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23506 on: Today at 03:01:35 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:17:45 pm
She's no Rachel Riley.
At least whether she has seen the light or not she isn't a manc "would love to decorate the away end at Anfield with stickers" idiot Riley.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23507 on: Today at 03:26:38 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:21:46 pm
She probably still is a Tory. You dont go from saying stuff about not relying on the state and then becoming left wing.

This is a myth.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23508 on: Today at 05:06:02 pm »
Despicable headline on the Torygraph here

 
Quote
Second home owners could become the targets of a council tax raid if Labour wins the next general election
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/property/news/inside-labours-war-on-second-home-ownership/

Will no one think of the poor second home owners eh?  Bless them the poor, suffering types
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23509 on: Today at 05:08:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:06:02 pm
Despicable headline on the Torygraph here

 https://www.telegraph.co.uk/property/news/inside-labours-war-on-second-home-ownership/

Will no one think of the poor second home owners eh?  Bless them the poor, suffering types

Well the headline certainly doesnt match the article which says that poor benighted second home owners wont benefit from a cut in Council Tax
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23510 on: Today at 05:52:47 pm »
40 points behind in the polls for London. Four zero.
Offline Red46

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23511 on: Today at 07:33:28 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:52:47 pm
40 points behind in the polls for London. Four zero.

Hard to get too excited when the leader of the opposition is practically a Tory himself.
Offline spen71

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23512 on: Today at 07:52:03 pm »
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23513 on: Today at 07:53:00 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 07:33:28 pm
Hard to get too excited when the leader of the opposition is practically a Tory himself.
:boring
Offline Red Beret

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23514 on: Today at 07:56:43 pm »
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23515 on: Today at 07:59:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:56:43 pm
I'm totally over BS like that.
Genuine question: do you mean referring to Starmer as 'a Tory'?
Offline killer-heels

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23516 on: Today at 08:24:43 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:26:38 pm
This is a myth.

Dunno. If you have the attitude that its seen as a negative that some people have to rely on the state then I dont see how you can fundamentally be rooted near the left.
