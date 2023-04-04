She may well still be a Tory. I've not seen anything from her endorsing another party directly (happy to be proven wrong). It's predominantly a hammering of the government.
I wasn't aware of her Cameron love-in at the time but that suggests she's either had a complete about turn in her political views or, more likely in my opinion, she's still a "small c" conservative but recognises the current government are corrupt, uncaring and, in many examples, fascism fetishists. Cameron's Tories were of course a wolf in sheep's clothing with all that "one nation" bollocks so it would be interesting to know when Vorderman started to fall out of love with them.