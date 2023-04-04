Well in Carol! It's always a nice surprise when somebody I used to watch on the tele and thought seemed sound turns out to be sound.She seems to have the bit between her teeth on the pandemic profiteering and the more people can do to keep that in people's minds the better. Hancock may be slinking off to his next career and Johnson is a joke in most people's eyes now but Sunak was all too happy to just write off £billions of Covid-related fraud. The Tories seem to control the timeframes of these investigations as Vodernman points out but it would be great if this blew up before the next GE.