The amount of distraction policies from Braverman is getting a bit crazy. I'm not really sure what the end game is because the policies are the equivalent of rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic, except instead of rearranging them they're using them to whack a few people over the back of the head.



We also seem to be sending ever increasing sums of money to France despite them saying it's not going to make any difference. Maybe they can erect Trump's wall across the middle of the English Channel.



There are surely better ways to utilise hundreds of millions of pounds and tens of thousands of working age individuals seeking a better life...