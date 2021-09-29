« previous next »
Author Topic: Fuck the Tories thread  (Read 858532 times)

Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23480 on: Yesterday at 12:25:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on April  3, 2023, 10:10:21 pm
Good to see that Nigel Lawson died.

Finally.
Online Red Beret

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23481 on: Yesterday at 12:33:54 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on April  3, 2023, 11:32:44 pm
Shes like Priti.

Gotta be even more racist than the average Tory because of the non white skin. Just to prove shes a patriot.

Utter waste of a set of organs. c*nt of a woman.

My term of preference when describing certain people is "waste of sperm" :)
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23482 on: Yesterday at 01:30:28 pm »
Government wants to use a giant barge in Dorset to securely house migrants into in the UK. It's been dubbed by some to be a floating concentration camp.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-65172368


I'm sure it's just a happy coincidence for the Tory-fascists that there's plans to build an incinerator close by...

https://uk.news.yahoo.com/dorset-council-attacked-over-controversial-154711982.html

Online TepidT2O

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23483 on: Yesterday at 01:32:58 pm »
Barge takes 500


There are 160,000 waiting to be processed

Almost like its a publicity stunt
Offline Komic

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23484 on: Yesterday at 04:38:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:32:58 pm
Barge takes 500


There are 160,000 waiting to be processed

Almost like its a publicity stunt

They are going to build a Caligula pontoon bridge of them across to France. So the latest refugee can just join the back of the queue when space becomes available. It may sound expensive but Raab has a mate who makes hedge cutters who thinks he can do it
Online TepidT2O

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23485 on: Yesterday at 05:27:15 pm »
Quote from: Komic on Yesterday at 04:38:16 pm
They are going to build a Caligula pontoon bridge of them across to France. So the latest refugee can just join the back of the queue when space becomes available. It may sound expensive but Raab has a mate who makes hedge cutters who thinks he can do it
Haha

Caligula failed too of course
Online TepidT2O

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23486 on: Yesterday at 10:47:34 pm »
Now Uber nasty Simon Danczuk has Ben complaining about exploration by sex gangs

yet he sent explicit texts to a 17 year old himself


Doesnt like it of you keep reminding him of this on twitter
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23487 on: Today at 07:32:23 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:47:34 pm
Now Uber nasty Simon Danczuk has Ben complaining about exploration by sex gangs

yet he sent explicit texts to a 17 year old himself

Doesnt like it of you keep reminding him of this on twitter
I take it you've been blocked again, then. :)
Offline thaddeus

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23488 on: Today at 12:26:30 pm »
The amount of distraction policies from Braverman is getting a bit crazy.  I'm not really sure what the end game is because the policies are the equivalent of rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic, except instead of rearranging them they're using them to whack a few people over the back of the head.

We also seem to be sending ever increasing sums of money to France despite them saying it's not going to make any difference.  Maybe they can erect Trump's wall across the middle of the English Channel.

There are surely better ways to utilise hundreds of millions of pounds and tens of thousands of working age individuals seeking a better life...
Online TepidT2O

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23489 on: Today at 12:42:56 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:32:23 am
I take it you've been blocked again, then. :)
no comment
Online TepidT2O

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23490 on: Today at 06:08:07 pm »
Crooks the lot of them!

Quote
EXC. Tory MP offered to leak a confidential policy document and lobby ministers on behalf of gambling industry investors in return for thousands of pounds a month, undercover @thetimes investigation reveals tonight.

thetimes.co.uk/article/tory-m

Scott Benton, the MP for Blackpool South, guaranteed he could leak a copy of a forthcoming white paper on gambling reforms to the company at least 48 hours before it went public, potentially allowing them to profit from market-sensitive information.

He boasted of his easy access to ministers and said he was prepared to literally sit outside a ministers office if the company needed an urgent answer to a question. He also claimed many MPs who accepted corporate hospitality were willing to table questions in return.

If theres a by election I think theyd loose


Online TSC

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23491 on: Today at 06:20:30 pm »
Offline killer-heels

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23492 on: Today at 06:33:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:08:07 pm
Crooks the lot of them!
If theres a by election I think theyd loose




Benton is a wrongun.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23493 on: Today at 06:39:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:08:07 pm
Crooks the lot of them!
If theres a by election I think theyd loose

Make it criminal offense to offer or receive cash for questions. Or, if it is already a criminal offense, drastically up the sentencing guidelines. A few of them ending up in prison will curb their enthusiasm.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23494 on: Today at 06:44:02 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 06:39:02 pm
Make it criminal offense to offer or receive cash for questions. Or, if it is already a criminal offense, drastically up the sentencing guidelines. A few of them ending up in prison will curb their enthusiasm.

If he was discussing releasing market sensitive information then there may be an insider trading or market abuse offence;

https://www.hickmanandrose.co.uk/legal-service/business-crime/market-abuse-and-insider-dealing/
