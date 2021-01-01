« previous next »
Fuck the Tories thread

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: TepidT2O on April  1, 2023, 10:36:44 am
I would suggest Henley regatta is much more Tory

Father of Grace Kelly of Monaco wasnt allowed compete at Henley as he had worked as a manual labourer.
https://h2g2.com/approved_entry/A87712581

Now that is very Tory.
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: daindan on April  1, 2023, 10:22:29 am
The village is nice if you want a posh meal. Otherwise its overpriced. Only time I go there is to the temple. Im in Morden, the boundaries are weird as the Mitcham and Morden Labour mp office comes under Wimbledon.  Hammond has never visited Morden, Merton Park or Raynes Park.  Southfields is nice when the tennis is on

We may well be neighbours mate - have just moved to Morden myself. Literally 100 yards from Siobhain McDonagh's office (local Labour MP)
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 02:06:39 pm
We may well be neighbours mate - have just moved to Morden myself. Literally 100 yards from Siobhain McDonagh's office (local Labour MP)

Haha have messaged you
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
The newly announced Grooming Gang Taskforce and a war on political correctness is red-meat for the Tory faithful, and along with Rwanda and anti-trans rhetoric are obviously key strategic policies to win power in 2024.

Hard to counter really, I read that thing about red wall voters in yesterdays Guardian and these issues do seem to be vote winners.  :(
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 11:17:36 pm
The newly announced Grooming Gang Taskforce and a war on political correctness is red-meat for the Tory faithful, and along with Rwanda and anti-trans rhetoric are obviously key strategic policies to win power in 2024.

Hard to counter really, I read that thing about red wall voters in yesterdays Guardian and these issues do seem to be vote winners.  :(

Theyve nothing else left so double down on the race card.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reckon Braverman hates the fact she is of Indian origin.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 11:17:36 pm
The newly announced Grooming Gang Taskforce and a war on political correctness is red-meat for the Tory faithful, and along with Rwanda and anti-trans rhetoric are obviously key strategic policies to win power in 2024.

Hard to counter really, I read that thing about red wall voters in yesterdays Guardian and these issues do seem to be vote winners.  :(

I guess  DeSantis slapped a copyright on "War on Woke"

Are we sure Paul O'Grady wasn't poisoned?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:49:35 am
Reckon Braverman hates the fact she is of Indian origin.

For me the worst part it she is the same religion as me and western politicians being Buddhist are quite rare. It means people use her as a sense of pride.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 11:17:36 pm
The newly announced Grooming Gang Taskforce and a war on political correctness is red-meat for the Tory faithful, and along with Rwanda and anti-trans rhetoric are obviously key strategic policies to win power in 2024.

Hard to counter really, I read that thing about red wall voters in yesterdays Guardian and these issues do seem to be vote winners.  :(

From the usual polls, much like the stop the boats stuff, while people are concerned about that (wrongly I say), ultimately they are just more bothered about the economy and their day to day spending.

I doubt this will change up much - the polling data putting Tory's behind is because they look a mess while the economy is a mess, and I think that stays the same even with this rhetoric.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:33:42 am
From the usual polls, much like the stop the boats stuff, while people are concerned about that (wrongly I say), ultimately they are just more bothered about the economy and their day to day spending.

I doubt this will change up much - the polling data putting Tory's behind is because they look a mess while the economy is a mess, and I think that stays the same even with this rhetoric.

Indeed.  Hating foreigners is all well and good, but it doesn't put food on the table.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:41:46 am
Indeed.  Hating foreigners is all well and good, but it doesn't put food on the table.

But kicking those below you is much easier than standing up to the bullies above.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:17:29 am
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/britain-s-eurovision-entrant-is-foul-mouthed-left-wing-activist-who-hates-this-country-vile/ar-AA19nmVA?ocid=entnewsntp&cvid=59d26cd6a63a4777964263d56d3d29b4&ei=34

Don't normally bother with Eurovision , but she's getting my vote this year.
::)

Reading the quotes she said nothing particularly controversial, certainly nothing I would interpret as "vile Left-wing slurs".

Quote from: Mae Muller
Unpopular opinion but I do not feel sorry for Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.  Yes, he is human, yes, he has kids, but so do 100s of other people who have actually died due to Tory policies. Taking up a bed in intensive care but youre not on a ventilator and in high spirits? Nah mate.

The same nurses you praise in your speeches are the same nurses you chose to cut all their benefits, and cheered while doing it.  The same nurses that cant even afford protective wear, and are literally dying because of you. Boris does not have my sympathy and never will.

Please register to vote today! And when you do vote please vote Labour! We have the power to take these racist elitists down so lets do it!

f Boris
Rent-a-gob Lee Anderson enlisted for faux outrage.  Seems to be the new Tory go-to now that the Prime Minister has to pretend to be a decent person.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:41:46 am
Indeed.  Hating foreigners is all well and good, but it doesn't put food on the table.

Does for Yaxley-Lennon
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: killer-heels on April  1, 2023, 01:36:30 pm
England Rugby Union games especially at Twickenham is up there in its Tory credentials as well.


The only time I've been to 'Twickers' ( :tosser) was the RL Challenge Cup Final when Wembley was being rebuilt. Couldn't shake the feeling they were going to disinfect everywhere before the public school rugger twats came back
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 11:17:36 pm
The newly announced Grooming Gang Taskforce and a war on political correctness is red-meat for the Tory faithful, and along with Rwanda and anti-trans rhetoric are obviously key strategic policies to win power in 2024.

Hard to counter really, I read that thing about red wall voters in yesterdays Guardian and these issues do seem to be vote winners.  :(


It's a wide open door for the Tories, this.

It remains a national scandal that these groups of men mostly from a Pakistani and Bangladeshi heritage (and targeting white girls out of cultural-racist motivations) were allowed to continue to groom vulnerable kids because authorities collectively ran scared of 'stirring racial tensions' .

Just because it's the Tories seeking to make political capital out of it should not make us sacrifice our moral principles. Willfully ignoring victims of sex crimes is abhorrent and should be called out, especially when done for such specious reasons.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:17:29 am
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/britain-s-eurovision-entrant-is-foul-mouthed-left-wing-activist-who-hates-this-country-vile/ar-AA19nmVA?ocid=entnewsntp&cvid=59d26cd6a63a4777964263d56d3d29b4&ei=34

Don't normally bother with Eurovision , but she's getting my vote this year.

She sounds awesome. First time I've seen a British entry that I've thought 'Fuck! Yeah!'

Come on UK let's win this fecker!
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:36:10 pm
She sounds awesome. First time I've seen a British entry that I've thought 'Fuck! Yeah!'

Come on UK let's win this fecker!

And her winning speech can end with vote Kier!
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:36:10 pm
She sounds awesome. First time I've seen a British entry that I've thought 'Fuck! Yeah!'

Come on UK let's win this fecker!

Shes a good egg
https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/news/who-is-uk-eurovision-singer-2023-mae-muller-what-tweets-tories-346098/


Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 11:17:36 pm
The newly announced Grooming Gang Taskforce and a war on political correctness is red-meat for the Tory faithful, and along with Rwanda and anti-trans rhetoric are obviously key strategic policies to win power in 2024.

Hard to counter really, I read that thing about red wall voters in yesterdays Guardian and these issues do seem to be vote winners.  :(

None of the nonses caught in Operation Yewtree had origins in the subcontinent, but that does not matter to the average Daily Heil reader.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 11:17:36 pm
The newly announced Grooming Gang Taskforce and a war on political correctness is red-meat for the Tory faithful, and along with Rwanda and anti-trans rhetoric are obviously key strategic policies to win power in 2024.

Hard to counter really, I read that thing about red wall voters in yesterdays Guardian and these issues do seem to be vote winners.  :(
It's the sincerity, if this was really about protecting and helping children etc then they would have set up a system to help them years ago, it's typical of all the Torys claims right now,  in this case they are making themselves out to be the champions of the vulnerable when they've actually done nothing to help them.

Jess Phillips MP
@jessphillips
Can someone please ask Suella Braverman why she has overseen system that sees children who have been groomed for sex waiting over 500 days for her department to decide if they are a victim. Also ask her what safe housing options there are for them to escape...the answer is none.
·
Apr 2
The Home Secretary has announced people working with children in England will have a new legal duty to report "signs or suspicions" of child sex abuse https://trib.al/N56z8gq




Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Citing high-profile mass cases of grooming in Rochdale and Rotherham, Braverman argued on Sunday that the crime was perpetrated almost exclusively by British Pakistani men against white girls, as happened in those instances.

However, a Home Office report from 2020 on group-based child sexual exploitation found that the majority of offenders were young white men and it was not possible to conclude whether any particular ethnic group was disproportionately represented.

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2023/apr/03/nspcc-warns-against-framing-grooming-gangs-problem-as-ethnicity-based
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:39:48 pm
Citing high-profile mass cases of grooming in Rochdale and Rotherham, Braverman argued on Sunday that the crime was perpetrated almost exclusively by British Pakistani men against white girls, as happened in those instances.

However, a Home Office report from 2020 on group-based child sexual exploitation found that the majority of offenders were young white men and it was not possible to conclude whether any particular ethnic group was disproportionately represented.

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2023/apr/03/nspcc-warns-against-framing-grooming-gangs-problem-as-ethnicity-based


Whilst absolutely true that most sexual exploitation of children in the UK ins perpetrated by white males (there's about 12x as many), there haven't been multiple incidents of grooming gangs of paedophiles having a blind eye turned to their activities and victims ignored when they reported abuse to police, social workers, teachers and local authorities.

This is the scandal - and, due to scale, much worse than the 'having a blind eye turned to his activities and victims ignored when they reported abuse to police, social workers, teachers and local authorities' that we are rightfully appalled at about the Jimmy Savile case.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:19:17 pm

Whilst absolutely true that most sexual exploitation of children in the UK ins perpetrated by white males (there's about 12x as many), there haven't been multiple incidents of grooming gangs of paedophiles having a blind eye turned to their activities and victims ignored when they reported abuse to police, social workers, teachers and local authorities.

This is the scandal - and, due to scale, much worse than the 'having a blind eye turned to his activities and victims ignored when they reported abuse to police, social workers, teachers and local authorities' that we are rightfully appalled at about the Jimmy Savile case.


I'm not denying that, but the narrative up until now and exacerbated by Braverman is that child sexual exploitation is mainly a vice of Pakistani men, rather than a societal issue that needs rectifying. EDL, Britain First and Tommy Robinson were whipped up in a frenzy targeting Asian populated areas to cause tension. Coverage of reporting where acts committed by white gangs have also been absent. Its an appalling act and needs eradication regardless of race or ethnicity

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2020/dec/15/child-sexual-abuse-gangs-white-men-home-office-report


 Most child sexual abuse gangs made up of white men, Home Office report says

Study of England, Scotland and Wales dispels myth of Asian grooming gangs popularised by far right
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:52:04 pm
I'm not denying that, but the narrative up until now and exacerbated by Braverman is that child sexual exploitation is mainly a vice of Pakistani men, rather than a societal issue that needs rectifying. EDL, Britain First and Tommy Robinson were whipped up in a frenzy targeting Asian populated areas to cause tension. Coverage of reporting where acts committed by white gangs have also been absent. Its an appalling act and needs eradication regardless of race or ethnicity

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2020/dec/15/child-sexual-abuse-gangs-white-men-home-office-report


 Most child sexual abuse gangs made up of white men, Home Office report says

Study of England, Scotland and Wales dispels myth of ‘Asian grooming gangs’ popularised by far right
Not replying in disagreement to you, but the headline and sub-title from the Guardian article isn't the best representation of the report summary on that particular aspect.

It said: “Research has found that group-based child sexual exploitation offenders are most commonly white. Some studies suggest an overrepresentation of black and Asian offenders relative to the demographics of national populations. However, it is not possible to conclude that this is representative of all group-based CSE offending.

“This is due to issues such as data-quality problems, the way the samples were selected in studies, and the potential for bias and inaccuracies in the way that ethnicity data is collected.”

If I read right earlier, one of the recommendations of the report is improving data collection systematically which is part of the policy announcement in appointing specialised investigators to improve things in this regard.

None of the above in any way excuses the rhetoric deliberately employed by Suella, just to be clear
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:19:17 pm

Whilst absolutely true that most sexual exploitation of children in the UK ins perpetrated by white males (there's about 12x as many), there haven't been multiple incidents of grooming gangs of paedophiles having a blind eye turned to their activities and victims ignored when they reported abuse to police, social workers, teachers and local authorities.

This is the scandal - and, due to scale, much worse than the 'having a blind eye turned to his activities and victims ignored when they reported abuse to police, social workers, teachers and local authorities' that we are rightfully appalled at about the Jimmy Savile case.


She was dog whistling to all the red wall brexit knuckle draggers, nothing more.
She couldn't care less about the victims.

Meanwhile her fellow Tory MPs are calling for help because they've lost clothes in a brothel.
Wonder how many of the "workers" in those establishments end up there...
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Vorderman is posting a bit lately about the Tories removing reference of being Conservative party members on social media and also on leaflets.

They are instead using green and not mentioning party allegiances.

She reckons 70% of current MP's have removed this from their social media, including the last 4 prime ministers.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 03:47:29 pm
She was dog whistling to all the red wall brexit knuckle draggers, nothing more.
She couldn't care less about the victims.


Of that there's little doubt.

My point is that it only gains traction amongst the 'red wall' (and it's far from just knuckle-draggers) is the sense of anger fuelled by injustice. It's genuinely a stain on the country, and down to policies that are perceived, with some justification, as lefties getting their priorities utterly fucked-up.

Whether it's Fishy, Braverman or Yaxley-Lennon stoking it up for their own malevolent reasons shouldn't make anyone downplay the scandal itself. That the idiots who orchestrated the brushing under the carpet for sickeningly misguided reasons have not themselves faced any punishment or censure adds to the insult.



Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Is it the case that the Pakistani gangs target white girls, but the white gangs just target girls in general? That may seem to be insignificant to some, but it does seem to me to ratchet up the racial angle, especially for the Tommy Robinsons of the world, it's like they are begging for reprisals to me. A bit of an open goal for Braverman. Her and Yaxley is a marriage made in heaven!?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 04:12:42 pm
Is it the case that the Pakistani gangs target white girls, but the white gangs just target girls in general? That may seem to be insignificant to some, but it does seem to me to ratchet up the racial angle


Not just the Yaxley-Lennons

This from the QC tasked with compiling a report into the Telford abuse cases:

Quote
The report found that more than 1,000 girls had been abused over a 40 year period, and their abuse was ignored for decades due to "nervousness about race" in the belief that investigation against Asian men would inflame "racial tensions". It found that teachers and social workers were discouraged from reporting child sexual abuse, and authorities tended to blame the children instead of the perpetrators, dismissing reports of child exploitation as "child prostitution"

At the Rochdale trial:

Quote
Judge Gerald Clifton sentenced men in Rochdale (eight of Pakistani origin) he said they viewed victims as worthless and beyond respect. He asserted that one of the motivations behind this was that they were not part of your community or religion.

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Regardless of the result of the next few elections - Braverman is possibly the best example of how the Conservative Party has been completely and utterly destroyed.

The name still exists - but she's a thick, incompetent racist who a decade or so ago would've been a fringe crank in UKIP but she's in a major office of state and the voice of much of the party.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Good to see that Nigel Lawson died.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Boom and bust.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:07:30 pm
Regardless of the result of the next few elections - Braverman is possibly the best example of how the Conservative Party has been completely and utterly destroyed.

The name still exists - but she's a thick, incompetent racist who a decade or so ago would've been a fringe crank in UKIP but she's in a major office of state and the voice of much of the party.

Indeed.
