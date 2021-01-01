I'm not denying that, but the narrative up until now and exacerbated by Braverman is that child sexual exploitation is mainly a vice of Pakistani men, rather than a societal issue that needs rectifying. EDL, Britain First and Tommy Robinson were whipped up in a frenzy targeting Asian populated areas to cause tension. Coverage of reporting where acts committed by white gangs have also been absent. Its an appalling act and needs eradication regardless of race or ethnicity



https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2020/dec/15/child-sexual-abuse-gangs-white-men-home-office-report





Most child sexual abuse gangs made up of white men, Home Office report says



Study of England, Scotland and Wales dispels myth of ‘Asian grooming gangs’ popularised by far right



Not replying in disagreement to you, but the headline and sub-title from the Guardian article isn't the best representation of the report summary on that particular aspect.It said: “Research has found that group-based child sexual exploitation offenders are most commonly white. Some studies suggest an overrepresentation of black and Asian offenders relative to the demographics of national populations. However, it is not possible to conclude that this is representative of all group-based CSE offending.“This is due to issues such as data-quality problems, the way the samples were selected in studies, and the potential for bias and inaccuracies in the way that ethnicity data is collected.”If I read right earlier, one of the recommendations of the report is improving data collection systematically which is part of the policy announcement in appointing specialised investigators to improve things in this regard.None of the above in any way excuses the rhetoric deliberately employed by Suella, just to be clear