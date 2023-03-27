« previous next »
Author Topic: Fuck the Tories thread  (Read 851052 times)

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23360 on: Yesterday at 09:36:22 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on March 27, 2023, 03:44:46 pm
Next episode from Led By Donkeys... Hammond.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2LQkLazFZmU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2LQkLazFZmU</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2LQkLazFZmU
Watched this last night. Bad for my blood pressure, the fat grasping get.
Virtually told her that his daily rate equated to about 3k for one of his directorships, then trying to hide the smirk when she mentioned 8-15k per day.
He has the front to say that 8 would be acceptable (really), then when he realised he'd left some in the trough, he suggested the midpoint. Laughable.
Based on that clip, anything above pennies for his time would be overpaying.

When I see the decent people doing tireless work in their communities for relative pittances then see him talking himself up from 3k to about 12 a day, it's truly sickening.

Edit: Yet another constituency where some sensible tactics from the opposition parties would see him on his way quite easily.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23361 on: Yesterday at 09:43:02 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 09:36:22 am
Watched this last night. Bad for my blood pressure, the fat grasping get.
Virtually told her that his daily rate equated to about 3k for one of his directorships, then trying to hide the smirk when she mentioned 8-15k per day.
He has the front to say that 8 would be acceptable (really), then when he realised he'd left some in the trough, he suggested the midpoint. Laughable.
Based on that clip, anything above pennies for his time would be overpaying.

When I see the decent people doing tireless work in their communities for relative pittances then see him talking himself up from 3k to about 12 a day, it's truly sickening.

Edit: Yet another constituency where some sensible tactics from the opposition parties would see him on his way quite easily.


I really hope his consultancy services do not include negotiations.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23362 on: Yesterday at 09:47:00 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 09:36:22 am
Watched this last night. Bad for my blood pressure, the fat grasping get.
Virtually told her that his daily rate equated to about 3k for one of his directorships, then trying to hide the smirk when she mentioned 8-15k per day.
He has the front to say that 8 would be acceptable (really), then when he realised he'd left some in the trough, he suggested the midpoint. Laughable.
Based on that clip, anything above pennies for his time would be overpaying.

When I see the decent people doing tireless work in their communities for relative pittances then see him talking himself up from 3k to about 12 a day, it's truly sickening.

Edit: Yet another constituency where some sensible tactics from the opposition parties would see him on his way quite easily.

We had a Labour MP when I first moved here.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23363 on: Yesterday at 11:09:09 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on March 27, 2023, 11:29:05 am
Still, good news for Dubai.  Hurrah for our esteemed leaders.


I guess flag-shagging nationalism and 'putting Britain first' is only selective (ie, when trying to get suckers to vote to leave the EU, so that the Tory spivs can have their bonfire of worker/environment/consumer protections and avoid having to fully implement ATAD/AMLD)
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23364 on: Yesterday at 12:03:22 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 09:47:00 am
We had a Labour MP when I first moved here.
I saw that when I checked the last election results.
I've started doing that after I made the mistake of assuming Cheltenham was solid Tory after a recent visit. Checked the results and its been mainly LD rather than Tory. There's a big anti Tory vote in Wimbledon isn't there?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23365 on: Yesterday at 12:33:22 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 12:03:22 pm
I saw that when I checked the last election results.
I've started doing that after I made the mistake of assuming Cheltenham was solid Tory after a recent visit. Checked the results and its been mainly LD rather than Tory. There's a big anti Tory vote in Wimbledon isn't there?
Yeah most of my neighbours are professional types, but they are pretty fiercely anti-tory. We had a party in the park a couple of years ago and I sarcastically said what a great larff Boris is and almost got run out of town by people who didn't quite get the gyst.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23366 on: Yesterday at 03:23:49 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 12:33:22 pm
Yeah most of my neighbours are professional types, but they are pretty fiercely anti-tory. We had a party in the park a couple of years ago and I sarcastically said what a great larff Boris is and almost got run out of town by people who didn't quite get the gyst.
:D Funny. A get your coat moment.

I love it when stuff like that happens. I got chatting to a neighbour over lockdown, and without going into too much detail, assumed he was Tory due to quite a few boxes being ticked. Turned out him and his Mrs are very - their word - left wing.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23367 on: Yesterday at 04:21:58 pm »
Can I just check

Is anyone available to quickly set up a political party with me so we can get Angela Rayner to boss us around?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23368 on: Yesterday at 04:27:21 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on March 27, 2023, 12:37:12 pm
ERG falling out with themselves?

https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/politics/ni-minister-steve-baker-deletes-erg-whatsapp-group-but-denies-stating-that-brexit-is-done/225669754.html

(It is also reported in 'The i' - but it's behind a paywall.



With any luck, the Tories are gonna start eating themselves... I can already see a few cracks/divisions...

Conservative Democratic Organisation

https://www.conservativedems.co.uk/
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23369 on: Yesterday at 05:01:22 pm »
Love this.  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SY9j4s9cVrY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SY9j4s9cVrY</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SY9j4s9cVrY
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23370 on: Yesterday at 06:03:47 pm »
It never ends does it 😡

BBC News - Rishi Sunak's wife holds shares in childcare firm given Budget boost

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-65115204
« Reply #23371 on: Yesterday at 06:58:08 pm »
Hope they all choke on their own sleaze. They've made John Major's government look clean and competent.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23372 on: Today at 09:27:30 am »
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/mar/30/half-baked-half-hearted-critics-ridicule-uk-long-awaited-climate-strategy


I can't even be arsed posting the article. Fucking hell. This country needs to be rid of these evil bastards.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23373 on: Today at 01:51:38 pm »
Can we just judge her as a politician, this sort of stuff isn't said about male politicians.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23374 on: Today at 02:09:02 pm »
Yep, people never comment on the appearance of male politicians. RAWK for example definitely wouldn't have an autocorrect for someone such as Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23375 on: Today at 03:28:43 pm »
Tory partys £3.5m dirty donations revealed by DeSmog analysis

Gifts bestowed on party and MPs by climate deniers and entities linked to fossil fuel and high pollution industry

Quote
The Conservative party received £3.5m from individuals and entities linked to climate denial, fossil fuels and high pollution industries last year, according to new analysis.

The climate website DeSmog analysed Electoral Commission records, which show that the party and its MPs received funds from the aviation and construction industries, mining and oil interests, and individuals linked to the Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF), a thinktank which has denied the legitimacy of climate science.

The analysis comes after the government announced an underwhelming suite of energy policies, which rely on carbon capture and storage and which campaigners have said lack the ambition to properly phase out fossil fuels.

Caroline Lucas, the Green MP for Brighton Pavilion, said the governments so-called green day couldnt be any more of a misnomer, when the Conservative party is raking in millions of pounds worth of dirty donations from fossil fuel interests and climate deniers.

The Tories gained large sums from those with direct ties to fossil fuels, including more than £62,000 from Nova Venture Holdings, a firm wholly owned by Jacques Tohme, who describes himself as an energy investor on LinkedIn and lists his current role as co-founder and director of Tailwind Energy, an oil and gas company.

The party also received £10,000 from Alan Lusty, the CEO of Adi Group, a leading supplier of engineering services to the petrochemical industry, while Centrax, a firm that manufactures gas turbines, gave £35,000 to the party.

The party received £23,900 from Amjad Bseisu, CEO of the oil and gas firm EnQuest, who has argued that the North Sea could still yield further discoveries to extend its lifespan.

The largest donor to the Conservative party last year was the aviation entrepreneur Christopher Harborne, who gave £1.5m. The entrepreneur is CEO of a private jet company and also runs AML Global, an aviation fuel supplier operating in 1,200 locations across the globe with a distribution network that includes main and regional oil companies, according to its website.

Harborne has previously provided gifts to Conservative MP Steve Baker, who co-founded the Net Zero Scrutiny Group, and was once a GWPF trustee. Harborne has previously given £6.5m to the Brexit party  now Reform UK  whose co-founder Nigel Frottage has called for a referendum on the governments net zero targets. The entrepreneur hasnt publicly spoken out on the climate crisis.

The largest single donation to the party  £973,000  came from Mark Bamford, who is part of the JCB construction empire. According to the governments environmental audit committee, the UKs built environment is responsible for 25% of the UKs greenhouse gas emissions, and there has been a lack of government impetus or policy levers to assess and reduce these emissions.

The Bamfords have also invested in hydrogen power, a form of energy which could help to decarbonise heavy industry if it is produced sustainably. The government has been trialling the use of hydrogen to heat homes, but a comprehensive review of scientific papers has concluded that it is unsuitable for use in home heating, and likely to remain so, despite the hopes of the UK government and plumbing industry.

Sir Michael Hintze, who was one of the early funders of the GWPF, donated £17,500 to the party.

The Conservative party and all companies and individuals mentioned have been contacted for comment.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/mar/30/tory-partys-35m-dirty-donations-revealed-by-desmog-analysis

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23376 on: Today at 09:16:36 pm »
Rishi Sunak being a Grade A weirdo...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/12TKIu7tdU4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/12TKIu7tdU4</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=12TKIu7tdU4
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23377 on: Today at 09:29:24 pm »
Lately... he puts me in mind of Will from The Inbetweeners.

Maybe it's the recent addition of the specs?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23378 on: Today at 10:17:46 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:29:24 pm
Lately... he puts me in mind of Will from The Inbetweeners.

Maybe it's the recent addition of the specs?

You might have seen my post a couple of days ago (above) :)
