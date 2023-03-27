« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 580 581 582 583 584 [585]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuck the Tories thread  (Read 848532 times)

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,089
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23360 on: Today at 09:36:22 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on March 27, 2023, 03:44:46 pm
Next episode from Led By Donkeys... Hammond.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2LQkLazFZmU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2LQkLazFZmU</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2LQkLazFZmU
Watched this last night. Bad for my blood pressure, the fat grasping get.
Virtually told her that his daily rate equated to about 3k for one of his directorships, then trying to hide the smirk when she mentioned 8-15k per day.
He has the front to say that 8 would be acceptable (really), then when he realised he'd left some in the trough, he suggested the midpoint. Laughable.
Based on that clip, anything above pennies for his time would be overpaying.

When I see the decent people doing tireless work in their communities for relative pittances then see him talking himself up from 3k to about 12 a day, it's truly sickening.

Edit: Yet another constituency where some sensible tactics from the opposition parties would see him on his way quite easily.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:40:42 am by Charlie Adams fried egg »
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,291
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23361 on: Today at 09:43:02 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:36:22 am
Watched this last night. Bad for my blood pressure, the fat grasping get.
Virtually told her that his daily rate equated to about 3k for one of his directorships, then trying to hide the smirk when she mentioned 8-15k per day.
He has the front to say that 8 would be acceptable (really), then when he realised he'd left some in the trough, he suggested the midpoint. Laughable.
Based on that clip, anything above pennies for his time would be overpaying.

When I see the decent people doing tireless work in their communities for relative pittances then see him talking himself up from 3k to about 12 a day, it's truly sickening.

Edit: Yet another constituency where some sensible tactics from the opposition parties would see him on his way quite easily.


I really hope his consultancy services do not include negotiations.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,728
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23362 on: Today at 09:47:00 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:36:22 am
Watched this last night. Bad for my blood pressure, the fat grasping get.
Virtually told her that his daily rate equated to about 3k for one of his directorships, then trying to hide the smirk when she mentioned 8-15k per day.
He has the front to say that 8 would be acceptable (really), then when he realised he'd left some in the trough, he suggested the midpoint. Laughable.
Based on that clip, anything above pennies for his time would be overpaying.

When I see the decent people doing tireless work in their communities for relative pittances then see him talking himself up from 3k to about 12 a day, it's truly sickening.

Edit: Yet another constituency where some sensible tactics from the opposition parties would see him on his way quite easily.

We had a Labour MP when I first moved here.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable
Pages: 1 ... 580 581 582 583 584 [585]   Go Up
« previous next »
 