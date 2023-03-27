Next episode from Led By Donkeys... Hammond.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2LQkLazFZmU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2LQkLazFZmU</a>



Watched this last night. Bad for my blood pressure, the fat grasping get.Virtually told her that his daily rate equated to about 3k for one of his directorships, then trying to hide the smirk when she mentioned 8-15k per day.He has the front to say that 8 would be acceptable (really), then when he realised he'd left some in the trough, he suggested the midpoint. Laughable.Based on that clip, anything above pennies for his time would be overpaying.When I see the decent people doing tireless work in their communities for relative pittances then see him talking himself up from 3k to about 12, it's truly sickening.Edit: Yet another constituency where some sensible tactics from the opposition parties would see him on his way quite easily.