« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 579 580 581 582 583 [584]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuck the Tories thread  (Read 845481 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,671
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23320 on: Yesterday at 04:38:28 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 04:28:58 pm
:lmao

People with his mindset belong in a research lab / university environment where they can walk around mind constantly on their thoughts and actually do something useful that way. He's got no place in an environment where you actually have to assess the person / parties you're dealing with. Clueless. And this guy was business secretary.




Proper fucking piss heads aren't they. That's an actual office and it's filled to the brim with ale. Fucking state of that.
Logged
Poor.

Offline Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23321 on: Yesterday at 04:44:55 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 04:38:28 pm

Proper fucking piss heads aren't they. That's an actual office and it's filled to the brim with ale. Fucking state of that.

Yeah, but that was his secretary's office. If you worked for him, you'd need wine to get through the day.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,305
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23322 on: Yesterday at 07:16:29 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 02:55:33 pm
Part 2 apparently of the Led by Donkeys interview with Kwarteng.  The greed drives his almost desperation to sell himself

https://mobile.twitter.com/ByDonkeys/status/1639982033681149962
Hah - absolutely shameless how he switches from dollars to pounds.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,255
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23323 on: Yesterday at 08:56:07 pm »
Hmmm? ???

Rishi Sunak bans media from Conservatives spring conference

Press and public barred from attending, with party claiming it is an internal event closed to media


Rishi Sunak has banned the media from the Conservative partys spring conference, with his appearance and a business day held behind closed doors.

The prime minister was due to hold a Q&A and host drinks with party activists at the conference in Birmingham  the partys second-biggest gathering in the political year. However, the press and public apart from Tory members were barred from attending, with the party claiming it was an internal event closed to media.

Business leaders were also invited to attend a business day on Friday at £500 a ticket, with promises of a day of networking and highly interactive sessions between business leaders and government ministers.

During the business day, the chancellor, Jeremy C*nt, was interviewed by one of his Treasury ministers, Andrew Griffith, giving his outlook on the state of the economy after inflation soared above 10% again.

The spring conference is often a major event in the political calendar, with Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson last year giving a speech in Blackpool that caused controversy when he appeared to compare the struggle of Ukrainians for freedom in the war with Russia with Britains decision to leave the EU.

Previous party leaders have also given significant speeches at spring conference, with David Cameron and Theresa May often using the televised occasions as a way of speaking to the country as well as the party.

In its brochure for the event, billed as its spring forum, the party described the event as the most important two days of the next general election campaign so far, but said it was a little bit different this year.

Some of the sessions for members include advice on raising money  how to seal deal with donors and Our Plan  getting it done: youve said youll do it, now get it done!

A Conservative party spokesperson said the conference was only a training event for members this year. Spring Forum 2023 is a training event specifically focused on 80:20 seats. It would be highly unusual for a political party to invite the press to an internal training event, he said.

Steve Goodrich of Transparency International UK said: Parties routinely sell privileged political access at their conferences, allowing private interests to lobby ministers and senior party figures, so they could at least keep these jamborees open to some media scrutiny on the publics behalf.

Journalists are crucial to informing the public about how our democracy works. Closing the door to them keeps us all in the dark about access and potential influence in UK politics.


https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/mar/24/rishi-sunak-bans-media-conservative-spring-conference
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,671
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23324 on: Today at 01:10:59 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 08:56:07 pm
Hmmm? ???

Rishi Sunak bans media from Conservatives spring conference

Press and public barred from attending, with party claiming it is an internal event closed to media


Rishi Sunak has banned the media from the Conservative partys spring conference, with his appearance and a business day held behind closed doors.

The prime minister was due to hold a Q&A and host drinks with party activists at the conference in Birmingham  the partys second-biggest gathering in the political year. However, the press and public apart from Tory members were barred from attending, with the party claiming it was an internal event closed to media.

Business leaders were also invited to attend a business day on Friday at £500 a ticket, with promises of a day of networking and highly interactive sessions between business leaders and government ministers.

During the business day, the chancellor, Jeremy C*nt, was interviewed by one of his Treasury ministers, Andrew Griffith, giving his outlook on the state of the economy after inflation soared above 10% again.

The spring conference is often a major event in the political calendar, with Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson last year giving a speech in Blackpool that caused controversy when he appeared to compare the struggle of Ukrainians for freedom in the war with Russia with Britains decision to leave the EU.

Previous party leaders have also given significant speeches at spring conference, with David Cameron and Theresa May often using the televised occasions as a way of speaking to the country as well as the party.

In its brochure for the event, billed as its spring forum, the party described the event as the most important two days of the next general election campaign so far, but said it was a little bit different this year.

Some of the sessions for members include advice on raising money  how to seal deal with donors and Our Plan  getting it done: youve said youll do it, now get it done!

A Conservative party spokesperson said the conference was only a training event for members this year. Spring Forum 2023 is a training event specifically focused on 80:20 seats. It would be highly unusual for a political party to invite the press to an internal training event, he said.

Steve Goodrich of Transparency International UK said: Parties routinely sell privileged political access at their conferences, allowing private interests to lobby ministers and senior party figures, so they could at least keep these jamborees open to some media scrutiny on the publics behalf.

Journalists are crucial to informing the public about how our democracy works. Closing the door to them keeps us all in the dark about access and potential influence in UK politics.


https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/mar/24/rishi-sunak-bans-media-conservative-spring-conference

For a Party that gets angry when they are accused of acting like a Party from 1930s Germany, they seem to love the idea of following all those policies.

I'm finding it a bit concerning now to be honest. With this in this country and all the sabre ratting around the world, including actual wars and many countries seemingly marching rightward.. Who knows where all this ends up.
Logged
Poor.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,255
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23325 on: Today at 01:31:00 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:10:59 am
For a Party that gets angry when they are accused of acting like a Party from 1930s Germany, they seem to love the idea of following all those policies.

I'm finding it a bit concerning now to be honest. With this in this country and all the sabre ratting around the world, including actual wars and many countries seemingly marching rightward.. Who knows where all this ends up.

Me too. Genuinely.

It's not cool at all.

 :(
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.
Pages: 1 ... 579 580 581 582 583 [584]   Go Up
« previous next »
 