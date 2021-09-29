« previous next »
Speaking as a permanently embarrassed millionaire I can often understand the ignorant attitude of the idle poor towards tax, but I can't understand that our glorious leaders don't see the benefits to the economy of a well-educated nourished and healthy population.
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:09:17 pm
I don't think we should lose sight of the effect of this.
Everyone pays less tax and spends their money on what they see as important.
It's the same attitude of the selfish rich.
What will happen is richer people will have the money to go private when they are sick, they will have the money to solve all their problems.
The competency of the government doesn't come into it. it's the point I made in the previous post, it's the sort of argument the rich Torys would make.

And ironically its the rich Tories in government that are the problem.  Defund the NHS, Local Government, Beeb, etc.  Yet look over there while ferry contracts are given to companies with no boats and dosh is dished out to Rwanda to tackle something labelled as small boats, thousands of miles and a continent away.
Quote from: TSC on Today at 03:55:14 pm
And ironically its the rich Tories in government that are the problem.  Defund the NHS, Local Government, Beeb, etc.  Yet look over there while ferry contracts are given to companies with no boats and dosh is dished out to Rwanda to tackle something labelled as small boats, thousands of miles and a continent away.
Yeah, the last few years have given us a lot to think about, it's certainly changed views ive held for decades. I used to believe the majority of Tory supporters knew how to play the game to win, they knew the Tory PM+MPs talked bullshit but that was to win over the more gullible voters. how wrong could I be. they actually believe the shit they are told. some of them remind me of the MAGA nut jobs. 1 Tory campaigner representing a Tory group started talking about cleaning up Parliament yesterday, how it's full of corruption, I was thinking she was horrified at what had gone on the last 7yrs, nope. she went into a MAGA rant saying Parliament is full of Corrupt politicians who are trying to get rid of Boris who is completely innocent, decent man whose never lied blah blah blah.
It's hard to understand how people can think like this, it's easy to just assume they are all idiots but that can't be true, many must be educated and competent in their jobs, seems this type of logic only applies to politics.
We've had nothing but scandals ,corruption and lies since this government came to power, incompetence off the scale but it doesn't seem to register with some people.
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 09:51:48 am
One of the prominent people in Patriotic Alternative - who was the subject of an exposé in the Times last year - is a Liverpool supporter who posted on here for a number of years.

Found him! His username was Cob from TIA.
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 05:49:07 pm
Found him! His username was Cob from TIA.
Have you seen his custom title? Simple, and to the point. Makes me feel better about mine. ;D
https://twitter.com/ByDonkeys/status/1639689865238306816?t=eOknPvQxRwg_8-5v1rWP2Q&s=19

Prominent Tory c*nts caught in a sting operation trying to make £10k a day from fake South Korean consultancy firm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 06:40:43 pm
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 07:20:33 pm
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 07:20:33 pm
