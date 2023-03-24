If you have a government yoy don't trust, that spends money badly. Wouldn't it make sense to pay less tax and to redistribute your income as you see fit.

Also to take the argument to the extreme, shouldn't we pay nearly all our income in tax and let it be distributed to the poor of the world. I get your point it's a privilege to be earning enough to help others out and I have no qualms about paying the tax I do, but I do feel some of that is because I feel me, my family and friends have benefitted from that tax so I see the benefit. I think others too should benefit but it's not as clear cut as you say.



I think this is part of the equation, I grew up in a very deprived area and while I'm no longer in that situation, but I recall that almost universally, there was a mistrust of the government, a perception that public money isn't well spent - which is fair enough, because by the very dint of being in a deprived area, it certainly wasn't going to them/us! There is a general disengagement with politics within my family, they usually ask me who to vote for. Among my brothers and sister, and childhood friends, even though we now have better paid jobs, there is still that adverse view of tax - namely, the government are robbing us of the little money we earned, and for what? It didn't benefit us when we were growing up? It's a paradoxical view, because my mum and dad were very much welfare recipients which did provide us with a house, school and opportunities to go to uni, but they still denigrated other people on benefits, could be quite racist about immigrants (taking jobs, social housing etc, even though its easily disproven), which is in due part to the mass media reporting of immigrants etc.It's not as simple and logical as it seems to tell people - high tax pays for more, for everyone, when in their experience, perceived or real, tax hasn't directly helped them, but more money in their pockets has/would. It's not quite the same as Tories (where tax dodging is more of a game/general conservative ideology) but results in the same outcome, a general vehemence against paying tax, because for them, they perceived no benefit from doing so. That's a hard attitude to change, and an uncomfortable truth to accept that working class people can have morally repugnant attitudes and while I don't want to generalise, because is just my own experience, but I wouldn't be surprised if that's a more widespread feeling among deprived/working class areas than just my own background area.The answer is probably better better education and regulation of the media, more investment in poorer/deprived areas, more support for people in poverty. But that's easy to say, hard to do, because that requires more tax, requires much better spending practices and accountability, and requires a way to combat the general idea of "scroungers", which people on benefits will sometimes happily say to someone else on benefits.I'm not saying all this to denigrate working class people, just to illustrate that it's not always as simple as the noble idea of everyone should be proud to pay tax, everyone should look out for each other and live in decent, communal societies (which I would love personally), but there are plenty of selfish and greedy folk among both working and middle/upper classes alike - just often differing in motivation and means. Again, I wouldn't be surprised if being proud to pay your taxes was a minority view in this country. We really have, as a country, been lead incredibly badly over the last few generations. This poor leadership as badly damaged the fabric of society. You can easily contrast this with attitudes in the main European countries - France, Germany, the Nordics etc, where you feel you are getting more bang for your buck, income inequality is lower etc.I feel that in many ways, as a previous poster alluded to their quote about temporarily embarrassed millionaires, we are far closer as a country to the attitudes and hyper-capitalistic nature of America than we are to a much more social democratic Europe and we don't even have the high wage culture to compensate for it the same way America does (absent some enduring legacies of socialism/Labour, such as the NHS).