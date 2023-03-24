« previous next »
Author Topic: Fuck the Tories thread  (Read 843336 times)

Offline PaulF

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23240 on: Yesterday at 01:54:28 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 01:38:05 pm
You can guarantee our scummy press and the BBC will be doing their level best to help the Tories paint that picture.


Yup. Not sure how to get around that.
Offline A-Bomb

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23241 on: Yesterday at 01:58:10 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:54:28 pm
Yup. Not sure how to get around that.

I would be heavily investing my campaign funds into content for social media platforms - as that is where the majority of the younger generation receive their information.

If they could gather support (they already do) from recognisable faces outside of politics this would help the exposure through their followers.

They do also need to have a footing in the traditional media too however.
Online oldfordie

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23242 on: Yesterday at 02:04:22 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 01:23:08 pm
It's not about looking back it's about creating a logical narrative for voters to follow.

Capability statement --> Identify problems with evidence --> Create need for change --> Deliver manifesto that solves the problems.

This is a simple sales process. The state of the country left in 2010 and where it is comparably now, creates anger - which will drive voters to the voting booths. It also creates credibility that Labour are a viable alternative government.
Yep. ignoring the same old attack lines hasn't really worked. it's the same argument Miliband used when Prescott told him he has to defend Labours record.
We saw what happened, Miliband got crucified by the public.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23243 on: Yesterday at 03:11:38 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:23:55 pm
I think making a comparison of 97-2010 and 2010-2024 is a big opportunity to make people look at politics differently.
OK. Labour spent too much they say, Labour love spending other peoples money, trouble is they always run out of it. we know that's the sort of bullshit they will come out with.
Even if you want to ignore the crash of 2008 that threw all countries into a economic crisis then you still have to give credit to Labour as they at least improved lives, services, NHS, Education, policing, welfare, poverty, homeless off the streets when they took us into debt after the crash.
Compare this to the Torys, the Torys had doubled the debt Labour left in a few years, how did they manage to do this when they made everything Labour achieved worse.
That's something that people never seem to grasp. Labour spent but we will felt the benefit of that spending. the Torys put us in even more debt so why are things far worse.

There's people out there who will always say this, no matter what evidence they are presented with. That's why I think it would be smarter to let that era be, focus on the shitshow of the last few years and tell people how and why things will be better under Labour.
Offline LuverlyRita

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23244 on: Yesterday at 03:24:41 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 03:11:38 pm
There's people out there who will always say this, no matter what evidence they are presented with. That's why I think it would be smarter to let that era be, focus on the shitshow of the last few years and tell people how and why things will be better under Labour.
Labour ought to be in a stronger position this time because there is ample evidence that much of the Tory philosophy - particularly with regard to privatistion - is wrong. I worked on the energy deregulation in the 1990s and everyone I spoke to thought the idea was madness. I'd hoped that Blair would put a stop to it when Labour came to power but they stuck to the existing Tory policies. All of the evidence for state control of utilities (energy, gas and water) is now in plain sight. The same can be said for nationalisation of the rail and bus network. The rail system is a mess - high fares and lousy service - while money is being filtered off into the back pocket of shareholders and overpaid executives.
Online oldfordie

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23245 on: Yesterday at 03:28:34 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 03:11:38 pm
There's people out there who will always say this, no matter what evidence they are presented with. That's why I think it would be smarter to let that era be, focus on the shitshow of the last few years and tell people how and why things will be better under Labour.
Yeah but the Torys will say it anyway and not challening it only makes people think the Torys are right. Sunak actually repeated Thatchers qoute a few weeks back during PMQT, how labour love spending other peoples money, trouble is they always run out of that money, he will no doubt trot that one out at election time.
It's not just the debt am talking about it's the point Andy made which is true, everything has got worse since the Torys took over in 2010.
So this would be the time to make that point.
The 2008 crash fall out hit the world but at least we improved lives and sevices.
The Torys had doubled the debt before todays crisis came along but they run the whole country into the ground at the same time, result was far more debt and everything worse,  I can see people nodding along with that. ok Labour did put us in debt but everything was better. the Torys have put us in more debt while making everything worse. that's the defence I see which ive never heard made.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23246 on: Yesterday at 03:33:20 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 03:28:34 pm
Yeah but the Torys will say it anyway and not challening it only makes people think the Torys are right. Sunak actually repeated Thatchers qoute a few weeks back during PMQT, how labour love spending other peoples money, trouble is they always run out of that money, he will no doubt trot that one out at election time.
It's not just the debt am talking about it's the point Andy made which is true, everything has got worse since the Torys took over in 2010.
So this would be the time to make that point.
The 2008 crash fall out hit the world but at least we improved lives and sevices.
The Torys had doubled the debt before todays crisis came along but they run the whole country into the ground at the same time, result was far more debt and everything worse,  I can see people nodding along with that. ok Labour did put us in debt but everything was better. the Torys have put us in more debt while making everything worse. that's the defence I see which ive never heard made.

Of course they should challenge it when it's brought up. I just think they should avoid being the ones to bring it up  ;D
Online oldfordie

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23247 on: Yesterday at 03:39:12 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 03:33:20 pm
Of course they should challenge it when it's brought up. I just think they should avoid being the ones to bring it up  ;D
:) I agree, maybe even leave it till the election debates and hit Sunak with it with a rehearsed come back attack when he brings up the inevitable attack line of Labour bringing debt, cheeky git will probably try to tell us Labour will destroy all of the Torys marvellous achievements in office. :D
Online reddebs

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23248 on: Yesterday at 05:15:50 pm »
Yet another win for company's profiting from Tory incompetence.

BBC News - Record revenue for staff agencies supplying NHS
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-65042658
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23249 on: Yesterday at 05:17:51 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:15:50 pm
Yet another win for company's profiting from Tory incompetence.

BBC News - Record revenue for staff agencies supplying NHS
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-65042658

There's record profits for companies all round! 
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23250 on: Yesterday at 05:33:01 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 11:16:42 am
Yep!  :(

I'm actually seeing 'Give Rishi a chance' *   posts from folk that I thought were intelligent. I despair.  :(



* Like this is now a new government.
I think it wouldn't go amiss to remind people that Sunak was also partying with the other fat mess half the time. I'd mention it at the beginning of every question at PMQ's until it sticks with the public.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23251 on: Yesterday at 05:35:29 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 05:33:01 pm
I think it wouldn't go amiss to remind people that Sunak was also partying with the other fat mess half the time. I'd mention it at the beginning of every question at PMQ's until it sticks with the public.

Yeah, good call.
Online reddebs

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23252 on: Yesterday at 06:03:45 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:17:51 pm
There's record profits for companies all round!

Care homes.  Children's homes.  Security.  Housing.

Pretty much every service previously provided by local authorities which is broken is in the hands of companies/individuals creaming off all those fat profits 🤷
Offline PaulF

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23253 on: Yesterday at 07:58:10 pm »
I think labour should own the tax and spend label. Yes we will tax those hiding their money offshore, or making more in one minute that most do in a lifetime. And we will spend it on services you need, health, education, welfare.
The usual attack line of not being Trussted with the economy is now easily dealt with.  (I'm proud of that one)
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23254 on: Yesterday at 08:55:42 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:58:10 pm
I think labour should own the tax and spend label. Yes we will tax those hiding their money offshore, or making more in one minute that most do in a lifetime. And we will spend it on services you need, health, education, welfare.
The usual attack line of not being Trussted with the economy is now easily dealt with.  (I'm proud of that one)

Tax & Spend is a poor label. Most people hate being taxed and all opposition parties criticise how governments spend.

'Collect & Invest' has the feel that the government collects the money from the public/corporations and uses those funds to reinvest it into infrastructure and services for the public.
Offline PaulF

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23255 on: Yesterday at 09:07:22 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:55:42 pm
Tax & Spend is a poor label. Most people hate being taxed and all opposition parties criticise how governments spend.

'Collect & Invest' has the feel that the government collects the money from the public/corporations and uses those funds to reinvest it into infrastructure and services for the public.

But tax and spend is the label that will be thrown at them.
Online TSC

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23256 on: Today at 06:16:38 am »
Offline spen71

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23257 on: Today at 06:42:01 am »
They really are clueless    to be honest I. Need to stop reading the news.    Not good for my head
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23258 on: Today at 08:12:28 am »
Online reddebs

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23259 on: Today at 08:47:37 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 06:42:01 am
They really are clueless    to be honest I. Need to stop reading the news.    Not good for my head

Read this mate, it's made me smile this morning 👍

BBC News - Patriotic Alternative: The town fighting the far-right with Welsh cakes
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-65057093
Offline Jshooters

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23260 on: Today at 08:57:45 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 06:42:01 am
They really are clueless    to be honest I. Need to stop reading the news.    Not good for my head

I did this for 2/3 weeks recently. Its really beneficial to have a break!
Offline ljycb

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23261 on: Today at 09:51:48 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:47:37 am
Read this mate, it's made me smile this morning 👍

BBC News - Patriotic Alternative: The town fighting the far-right with Welsh cakes
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-65057093

One of the prominent people in Patriotic Alternative - who was the subject of an exposé in the Times last year - is a Liverpool supporter who posted on here for a number of years.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23262 on: Today at 09:55:14 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 09:51:48 am
One of the prominent people in Patriotic Alternative - who was the subject of an exposé in the Times last year - is a Liverpool supporter who posted on here for a number of years.

Do tell.
Offline ljycb

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23263 on: Today at 10:01:47 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:55:14 am
Do tell.

Im just trying to find his username. I used to be friends with him on Facebook and we followed each other on Twitter before his head fell off. When it all kicked off last year, I found him in one of the Football Manager threads on here from around ten years ago.
Offline hide5seek

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23264 on: Today at 10:13:46 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:58:10 pm
I think labour should own the tax and spend label. Yes we will tax those hiding their money offshore, or making more in one minute that most do in a lifetime. And we will spend it on services you need, health, education, welfare.
The usual attack line of not being Trussted with the economy is now easily dealt with.  (I'm proud of that one)
Labour should try not to  mention 'welfare'. Even though most receive some form of 'welfare' they look upon themselves as deserving and Joe Bloggs as a scrounger.
The right-wing knows how to go after the lowest common denominator...
Online reddebs

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23265 on: Today at 10:51:40 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 09:51:48 am
One of the prominent people in Patriotic Alternative - who was the subject of an exposé in the Times last year - is a Liverpool supporter who posted on here for a number of years.

Just shows that anyone can be brainwashed and how easy this type of shit spreads among the populace 😟
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23266 on: Today at 10:54:16 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 10:13:46 am
Labour should try not to  mention 'welfare'. Even though most receive some form of 'welfare' they look upon themselves as deserving and Joe Bloggs as a scrounger.
The right-wing knows how to go after the lowest common denominator...

That's why Starmer keeps banging on about 'working people', in everything he says.  It's like people who are not working (for various reasons) do not count!

It fucking pisses me off that a Labour leader would do this, but I understand why he does.  Anyone who doesn't work and who is on benefits etc, are deemed scroungers by the right-wing press and many working class people.
Offline PaulF

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23267 on: Today at 11:45:58 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 10:13:46 am
Labour should try not to  mention 'welfare'. Even though most receive some form of 'welfare' they look upon themselves as deserving and Joe Bloggs as a scrounger.
The right-wing knows how to go after the lowest common denominator...
Totally agree with you. Purely on the messaging front. Maybe using taxes to help pay the heating bills and put food on the table is a better angle.
Offline FlashingBlade

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23268 on: Today at 11:55:45 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 09:51:48 am
One of the prominent people in Patriotic Alternative - who was the subject of an exposé in the Times last year - is a Liverpool supporter who posted on here for a number of years.
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:51:40 am
Just shows that anyone can be brainwashed and how easy this type of shit spreads among the populace 😟

Bit harsh to say weve been brainwashed into being Liverpool fans

Online RedGlen

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23269 on: Today at 12:37:30 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:54:16 am
That's why Starmer keeps banging on about 'working people', in everything he says.  It's like people who are not working (for various reasons) do not count!

It fucking pisses me off that a Labour leader would do this, but I understand why he does.  Anyone who doesn't work and who is on benefits etc, are deemed scroungers by the right-wing press and many working class people.

I understand why people dislike the way Starmer phrases things, but to be quite honest I think Labour are playing this quite well. I agree with aforementioned posters that Labour are being cleverer about their messaging this time round. I'm sure many on the left will be disappointed that Starmer isn't more overtly left wing, but the frank and pragmatic reality is that a large proportion of the country is not left wing, and are either centre, centre-right (small c conservatives) or much more right leaning. The left itself is also very fragmented, and regularly self-implodes over idealistic arguing and torpedoing any chance of getting into power and enacting some of their policies.

There is also sometimes quite a lot of people out of touch with reality, an example being nationalisation of energy companies which I am aware that Labour recently removed their pledge to enact. Which has made some people quite angry and upset. There has to be a honest conversation about what that implies - Energy companies in the UK are worth billions, and would have to be compensated adequately for the nationalisation of their business, it is a very expensive business and it can't be done with a snap of the fingers or at the stroke of a legislating pen, especially now that the Tories have fucked over and stalled the economy over the past 13 years.

This is a capitalist world, we on the left want to make life easier for the many, not the few, but nationalisation of energy companies without fully compensating the businesses involved is a quick way to get you ostracized by the global community. Is it perhaps a smarter plan to set up a competing public energy company to act as a anchor for the market and keep prices lower while (hopefully) attracting the majority of business and customers? Spend the billions elsewhere, on actions that can more acutely benefit society, such as the NHS, supporting less well off people with their bills, nationalising the water companies, green energy infrastructure?

Current polls are showing Labour with a very healthy lead over the Tories, sustaining their lead over the course of months despite a full budget (admittedly, yet to see full impact of this) and one mini budget when Hunt took over, suggests their plan is working. But also a reminder that unless the government collapses (always a possibility with this bunch of incompetents in power), there is still two years until a general election. Labour can't go all out on manifestos at this stage, or pledges, because that only gives the Tories time to plan for and attack policies, the best time to do that is just before the actual election, keep the cards close to the chest, target Tory weak points, and make sure the Leader comes across as competent and Prime Ministerial until manifesto time. 

Offline PaulF

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23270 on: Today at 12:56:35 pm »
I'm fascinated about how the national power company will play out. As an eternal optimist I think it could be brilliant. Although it could get torpedoed. Has any other country tried similar.? Where could it lead? Water, railways, supermarket.
Offline Robinred

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23271 on: Today at 01:22:52 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:55:42 pm
Tax & Spend is a poor label. Most people hate being taxed and all opposition parties criticise how governments spend.

'Collect & Invest' has the feel that the government collects the money from the public/corporations and uses those funds to reinvest it into infrastructure and services for the public.

I believe this to be the crux of the political divide. My partner was raised in a Quaker household, and a central tenet of their beliefs was that paying your taxes is not just an obligation, but a privilege.

I think what you suggest is essentially true - some people might resent huge corporations or Uber-wealthy individuals avoiding tax, but only in truth because they cant. Notwithstanding the importance of social conservatism, I believe the essential difference between Tory and Labour voters can be boiled down to their views regarding the role of tax.

Put another way, this famous quotation has resonance over here too, and carries echos of Thatchers success exploiting her early version of culture wars: Steinbeck once said that socialism never took root in America because the poor see themselves not as an exploited proletariat but as temporarily embarrassed millionaires.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23272 on: Today at 01:34:48 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 01:22:52 pm
I believe this to be the crux of the political divide. My partner was raised in a Quaker household, and a central tenet of their beliefs was that paying your taxes is not just an obligation, but a privilege.

I think what you suggest is essentially true - some people might resent huge corporations or Uber-wealthy individuals avoiding tax, but only in truth because they cant. Notwithstanding the importance of social conservatism, I believe the essential difference between Tory and Labour voters can be boiled down to their views regarding the role of tax.

Put another way, this famous quotation has resonance over here too, and carries echos of Thatchers success exploiting her early version of culture wars: Steinbeck once said that socialism never took root in America because the poor see themselves not as an exploited proletariat but as temporarily embarrassed millionaires.

"paying your taxes is not just an obligation, but a privilege"

Don't most socialists feel like that though?

I work and have worked since I was 16. We were pretty poor growing up but the communities I lived in went out of their to help and protect others less fortunate than themselves.

My mum always brought me up to care about others and I do feel proud that I pay my taxes and all my taxes. The idea of trying to get out of it or trying to hide some of it is fucking disgusting to me. What kind of an inbred fucking shitbag would you have to be not to want to pay taxes to then be used on all the vital stuff; Hospitals, Schools, Our Police, Armed and other services vital to our country. The funding of projects and ideas to help those in need and to help those that cannot help themselves.

To provide money for those that need it and to also fund a working state that is there for everyone needs money and it needs people that aren't c*nts to pay their taxes.

Really hate the fuckers that shirk their responsibilities, but also think there should be a limit on what people pay when they earn under a certain amount - that, again, is part of the help that people in society need.

And it pays itself back. I my money funds stuff for kids to do, if it funds the health service and education service and travel services and the councils and evertyhing else then I live in a nicer, better, happier, more friendly world and I directly benefit from that.

If you live in some fucking Tory shitbag of a country with everyone skint, crime through the roof, the hospital system broken, the police and emergency services fucked, kids with nothing to do, people with mental problems on the streets and all the other fuckups then I still pay taxes, but I'm living in a shithole that is the one we have today.

Taxes need to be spent well and on the country. That's not money spent. That's money investing in the now and for the future.
Online oldfordie

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23273 on: Today at 01:44:44 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:34:48 pm
"paying your taxes is not just an obligation, but a privilege"

Don't most socialists feel like that though?

I work and have worked since I was 16. We were pretty poor growing up but the communities I lived in went out of their to help and protect others less fortunate than themselves.

My mum always brought me up to care about others and I do feel proud that I pay my taxes and all my taxes. The idea of trying to get out of it or trying to hide some of it is fucking disgusting to me. What kind of an inbred fucking shitbag would you have to be not to want to pay taxes to then be used on all the vital stuff; Hospitals, Schools, Our Police, Armed and other services vital to our country. The funding of projects and ideas to help those in need and to help those that cannot help themselves.

To provide money for those that need it and to also fund a working state that is there for everyone needs money and it needs people that aren't c*nts to pay their taxes.

Really hate the fuckers that shirk their responsibilities, but also think there should be a limit on what people pay when they earn under a certain amount - that, again, is part of the help that people in society need.

And it pays itself back. I my money funds stuff for kids to do, if it funds the health service and education service and travel services and the councils and evertyhing else then I live in a nicer, better, happier, more friendly world and I directly benefit from that.

If you live in some fucking Tory shitbag of a country with everyone skint, crime through the roof, the hospital system broken, the police and emergency services fucked, kids with nothing to do, people with mental problems on the streets and all the other fuckups then I still pay taxes, but I'm living in a shithole that is the one we have today.

Taxes need to be spent well and on the country. That's not money spent. That's money investing in the now and for the future.
I remember having a few drinks with some m8s and income tax came up. they were all Labour voters with a everyday job, not big earners.
I mentioned I wouldn't want to live in a society were everyone only paid 10p in the pound tax. they looked at me as if I was mad.
Explained we pay tax for a reason and gave a few of those reasons. impression I got was they would all support this sort of tax rate.
It's as if people just don't look at the effect of the policys they support.
Offline Circa1892

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23274 on: Today at 01:56:33 pm »
Johnson's high profile, shamelessness and buffonery makes it easy for everyone to forget just what an absolute bag of shit Liz Truss was/is.

Madness that awful, stupid woman was ever an MP let alone the Prime Minister.
Offline PaulF

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23275 on: Today at 02:04:04 pm »
If you have a government yoy don't trust, that spends money badly. Wouldn't it make sense to pay less tax and to redistribute your income as you see fit.
Also to take the argument to the extreme, shouldn't we pay nearly all our income in tax and let it be distributed to the poor of the world. I get your point it's a privilege to be earning enough to help others out and I have no qualms about paying the tax I do, but I do feel some of that is because I feel me, my family and friends have benefitted from that tax so I see the benefit. I think others too should benefit but it's not as clear cut as you say.
Online oldfordie

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23276 on: Today at 02:24:24 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:04:04 pm
If you have a government yoy don't trust, that spends money badly. Wouldn't it make sense to pay less tax and to redistribute your income as you see fit.
Also to take the argument to the extreme, shouldn't we pay nearly all our income in tax and let it be distributed to the poor of the world. I get your point it's a privilege to be earning enough to help others out and I have no qualms about paying the tax I do, but I do feel some of that is because I feel me, my family and friends have benefitted from that tax so I see the benefit. I think others too should benefit but it's not as clear cut as you say.
No way. I know you're no Tory but that is the way Torys think. I can look after myself so everyone else should be the same. everyone should pay less tax and everyone else should pay for what they need.
The competency of the government shouldn't be a consideration, they are 2 separate issues.
Online RedGlen

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23277 on: Today at 02:50:58 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:04:04 pm
If you have a government yoy don't trust, that spends money badly. Wouldn't it make sense to pay less tax and to redistribute your income as you see fit.
Also to take the argument to the extreme, shouldn't we pay nearly all our income in tax and let it be distributed to the poor of the world. I get your point it's a privilege to be earning enough to help others out and I have no qualms about paying the tax I do, but I do feel some of that is because I feel me, my family and friends have benefitted from that tax so I see the benefit. I think others too should benefit but it's not as clear cut as you say.

I think this is part of the equation, I grew up in a very deprived area and while I'm no longer in that situation, but I recall that almost universally, there was a mistrust of the government, a perception that public money isn't well spent - which is fair enough, because by the very dint of being in a deprived area, it certainly wasn't going to them/us! There is a general disengagement with politics within my family, they usually ask me who to vote for. Among my brothers and sister, and childhood friends, even though we now have better paid jobs, there is still that adverse view of tax - namely, the government are robbing us of the little money we earned, and for what? It didn't benefit us when we were growing up? It's a paradoxical view, because my mum and dad were very much welfare recipients which did provide us with a house, school and opportunities to go to uni, but they still denigrated other people on benefits, could be quite racist about immigrants (taking jobs, social housing etc, even though its easily disproven), which is in due part to the mass media reporting of immigrants etc.

It's not as simple and logical as it seems to tell people - high tax pays for more, for everyone, when in their experience, perceived or real, tax hasn't directly helped them, but more money in their pockets has/would. It's not quite the same as Tories (where tax dodging is more of a game/general conservative ideology) but results in the same outcome, a general vehemence against paying tax, because for them, they perceived no benefit from doing so. That's a hard attitude to change, and an uncomfortable truth to accept that working class people can have morally repugnant attitudes and while I don't want to generalise, because is just my own experience, but I wouldn't be surprised if that's a more widespread feeling among deprived/working class areas than just my own background area.

The answer is probably better better education and regulation of the media, more investment in poorer/deprived areas, more support for people in poverty. But that's easy to say, hard to do, because that requires more tax, requires much better spending practices and accountability, and requires a way to combat the general idea of "scroungers", which people on benefits will sometimes happily say to someone else on benefits.

I'm not saying all this to denigrate working class people, just to illustrate that it's not always as simple as the noble idea of everyone should be proud to pay tax, everyone should look out for each other and live in decent, communal societies (which I would love personally), but there are plenty of selfish and greedy folk among both working and middle/upper classes alike - just often differing in motivation and means. Again, I wouldn't be surprised if being proud to pay your taxes was a minority view in this country. We really have, as a country, been lead incredibly badly over the last few generations. This poor leadership as badly damaged the fabric of society. You can easily contrast this with attitudes in the main European countries - France, Germany, the Nordics etc, where you feel you are getting more bang for your buck, income inequality is lower etc.

I feel that in many ways, as a previous poster alluded to their quote about temporarily embarrassed millionaires, we are far closer as a country to the attitudes and hyper-capitalistic nature of America than we are to a much more social democratic Europe and we don't even have the high wage culture to compensate for it the same way America does (absent some enduring legacies of socialism/Labour, such as the NHS).
Online TSC

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23278 on: Today at 02:57:22 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:24:24 pm
No way. I know you're no Tory but that is the way Torys think. I can look after myself so everyone else should be the same. everyone should pay less tax and everyone else should pay for what they need.
The competency of the government shouldn't be a consideration, they are 2 separate issues.

Theres an expectation though that taxpayers money is used to support others and key services as appropriate and ownership of that sits with the government of the day.

Then the cabal lines their own pockets and generally spends it in totally inappropriate ways, eg PPE, test & track (via Dido) scandals through covid, etc.
