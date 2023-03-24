That's why Starmer keeps banging on about 'working people', in everything he says. It's like people who are not working (for various reasons) do not count!



It fucking pisses me off that a Labour leader would do this, but I understand why he does. Anyone who doesn't work and who is on benefits etc, are deemed scroungers by the right-wing press and many working class people.



I understand why people dislike the way Starmer phrases things, but to be quite honest I think Labour are playing this quite well. I agree with aforementioned posters that Labour are being cleverer about their messaging this time round. I'm sure many on the left will be disappointed that Starmer isn't more overtly left wing, but the frank and pragmatic reality is that a large proportion of the country is not left wing, and are either centre, centre-right (small c conservatives) or much more right leaning. The left itself is also very fragmented, and regularly self-implodes over idealistic arguing and torpedoing any chance of getting into power and enacting some of their policies.There is also sometimes quite a lot of people out of touch with reality, an example being nationalisation of energy companies which I am aware that Labour recently removed their pledge to enact. Which has made some people quite angry and upset. There has to be a honest conversation about what that implies - Energy companies in the UK are worth billions, and would have to be compensated adequately for the nationalisation of their business, it is a very expensive business and it can't be done with a snap of the fingers or at the stroke of a legislating pen, especially now that the Tories have fucked over and stalled the economy over the past 13 years.This is a capitalist world, we on the left want to make life easier for the many, not the few, but nationalisation of energy companies without fully compensating the businesses involved is a quick way to get you ostracized by the global community. Is it perhaps a smarter plan to set up a competing public energy company to act as a anchor for the market and keep prices lower while (hopefully) attracting the majority of business and customers? Spend the billions elsewhere, on actions that can more acutely benefit society, such as the NHS, supporting less well off people with their bills, nationalising the water companies, green energy infrastructure?Current polls are showing Labour with a very healthy lead over the Tories, sustaining their lead over the course of months despite a full budget (admittedly, yet to see full impact of this) and one mini budget when Hunt took over, suggests their plan is working. But also a reminder that unless the government collapses (always a possibility with this bunch of incompetents in power), there is still two years until a general election. Labour can't go all out on manifestos at this stage, or pledges, because that only gives the Tories time to plan for and attack policies, the best time to do that is just before the actual election, keep the cards close to the chest, target Tory weak points, and make sure the Leader comes across as competent and Prime Ministerial until manifesto time.