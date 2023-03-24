There's people out there who will always say this, no matter what evidence they are presented with. That's why I think it would be smarter to let that era be, focus on the shitshow of the last few years and tell people how and why things will be better under Labour.



Yeah but the Torys will say it anyway and not challening it only makes people think the Torys are right. Sunak actually repeated Thatchers qoute a few weeks back during PMQT, how labour love spending other peoples money, trouble is they always run out of that money, he will no doubt trot that one out at election time.It's not just the debt am talking about it's the point Andy made which is true, everything has got worse since the Torys took over in 2010.So this would be the time to make that point.The 2008 crash fall out hit the world but at least we improved lives and sevices.The Torys had doubled the debt before todays crisis came along but they run the whole country into the ground at the same time, result was far more debt and everything worse, I can see people nodding along with that. ok Labour did put us in debt but everything was better. the Torys have put us in more debt while making everything worse. that's the defence I see which ive never heard made.