Fuck the Tories thread

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
March 22, 2023, 11:35:47 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 22, 2023, 11:32:29 pm
He was reselected by the constituency members a few days ago, so hes going to stand

Yeah. Unreal: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-64986948

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson reselected as candidate for Uxbridge and South Ruislip

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has been reselected as the Conservative candidate for the Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency.

It follows speculation the former prime minister might seek a safer seat ahead of the next general election in 2025.

Allies of Mr Johnson have always rejected this idea.

While Mr Johnson holds a 7,000-vote majority, his west London seat is seen as a realistic target for Labour at the next election.

Since leaving office in September, he has declared more than £1m in speaking fees.

Earlier this month, he criticised the deal with the EU that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak agreed to replace elements of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

In a statement on Thursday, the Uxbridge and South Ruislip Conservative Association said: "Tonight the Uxbridge and South Ruislip selection committee adopted Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson as our parliamentary candidate.

"We look forward to continuing to work alongside him to deliver for the residents and communities within the constituency, where he has strong connections and involvement.

"His commitment to deliver a new Hillingdon Hospital for Uxbridge and South Ruislip residents remains at the forefront of his work as our local MP."
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 12:05:54 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 22, 2023, 11:32:29 pm
He was reselected by the constituency members a few days ago, so hes going to stand

I know that. I'm surprised you think that will bind him!
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 06:43:29 am
Absolutely infuriates me that the media havent realised that the old troll Rees Mogg is a busted flush.

Hes a nobody. One of the tiny number of has beens who defied the whip, yet he constantly gets airtime because hes an utter, utter troll and c*nt. Enough now.

Still baffles me that the prick is younger than Will Smith but looks about 103.

(Even better comparison to show what hatred does to the body - Jonathan Gillis is younger than Taylor Swift!)
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 06:50:21 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:05:54 am
I know that. I'm surprised you think that will bind him!
A man of his integrity?  What could you mean?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 07:37:10 am
Does Boris believe his own lies? I often think people have their version of the truth, which they believe and repeat. Even though everyone else knows it's lies. Sort of like flat earth era.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 09:51:18 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:37:10 am
Does Boris believe his own lies? I often think people have their version of the truth, which they believe and repeat. Even though everyone else knows it's lies. Sort of like flat earth era.

He absolutely believes that the rules don't apply to him. His entire defence is predicated on the idea that regular drinks with work colleagues were reasonably necessary for the performance of their very important jobs and that it wasn't obvious to him that that interpretation was wrong. However plebs working in essential services during lockdown (nurses, doctors, teachers, public transport workers, bin men etc) were capable of interpreting the rules correctly as were most of the population (Man City full backs excepted).

I got the impression the Tories on the Committee were pretty angry about it but they're never going to trigger a by-election and risk losing a seat. Self, party, country, in that order.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 09:52:46 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:37:10 am
Does Boris believe his own lies? I often think people have their version of the truth, which they believe and repeat. Even though everyone else knows it's lies. Sort of like flat earth era.

He's a narcissist.

From Wiki, does this sound familiar ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Narcissism )


Narcissism is a self-centered personality style characterized as having an excessive preoccupation with oneself and one's own needs, often at the expense of others.

Narcissism exists on a continuum that ranges from normal to abnormal personality expression. While there exists normal, healthy levels of narcissism in humans, there are also more extreme levels of narcissism, being seen particularly in people who are self-absorbed, or people who have a pathological mental illness like narcissistic personality disorder.

It is one of the traits featured in the dark triad, along with Machiavellianism and subclinical psychopathy.



It is likely that he has an actual disorder (This again from Wiki https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Narcissistic_personality_disorder ) - see anything there that stands out?

Narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) is a personality disorder characterized by a life-long pattern of exaggerated feelings of self-importance, an excessive need for admiration, a diminished ability or unwillingness to empathize with others' feelings, and interpersonally exploitative behavior. Narcissistic personality disorder is one of the sub-types of the broader category known as personality disorders. It is often comorbid with other mental disorders and associated with significant functional impairment and psychosocial disability.

Personality disorders are a class of mental disorders characterized by enduring and inflexible maladaptive patterns of behavior, cognition, and inner experience, exhibited across many contexts and deviating from those accepted by any culture. These patterns develop by early adulthood, and are associated with significant distress or impairment. Criteria for diagnosing personality disorders are listed in the sixth chapter of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD) and in the American Psychiatric Association's Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM).

There is no standard treatment for NPD. Its high comorbidity with other mental disorders influences treatment choice and outcomes. Psychotherapeutic treatments generally fall into two categories: psychoanalytic/psychodynamic and cognitive behavioral therapy, with growing support for integration of both in therapy. However, there is an almost complete lack of studies determining the effectiveness of treatments.



... This from that article.. Anything stand out in relation to Johnson?

Signs and symptoms
DSM-5
The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5) describes NPD as possessing at least five of the following nine criteria.[2]

A grandiose sense of self-importance
Preoccupation with fantasies of unlimited success, power, brilliance, beauty, or ideal love
Believing that they are "special" and unique and can only be understood by, or should associate with, other special or high-status people (or institutions)
Requiring excessive admiration
A sense of entitlement (unreasonable expectations of especially favorable treatment or automatic compliance with their expectations)
Being interpersonally exploitative (taking advantage of others to achieve their own ends)
Lacking empathy (unwilling to recognize or identify with the feelings and needs of others)
Often being envious of others or believing that others are envious of them
Showing arrogant, haughty behaviors or attitudes

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 10:17:13 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 09:51:18 am


I got the impression the Tories on the Committee were pretty angry about it but they're never going to trigger a by-election and risk losing a seat. Self, party, country, in that order.

You would think they would trigger a by-election and be happy to be rid of him. They're onto a hiding at the next election anyway, but in the meantime they still have a 70+ majoirty. In the great scheme of things, one seat won't really make a difference at this stage.

I think it's more a case they're worried about losing the seat heavily, which would be really bad optics, and only further fuel the public perception that the Tories are finished. They might also be concerned that if Johnson stands he might actually win the seat. Unlikely I know, but it would further damage the Tories (not to mention the committee).

If he's recalled, can he be barred from standing again?

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:52:46 am


There is no standard treatment for NPD. Its high comorbidity with other mental disorders influences treatment choice and outcomes. Psychotherapeutic treatments generally fall into two categories: psychoanalytic/psychodynamic and cognitive behavioural therapy, with growing support for integration of both in therapy. However, there is an almost complete lack of studies determining the effectiveness of treatments.

Well if there's one thing Boris knows about, it's morbidity. ;D  But yes, he seemed to try to gaslight the committee in real time yesterday, trying to explain the rules and how he observed them without actually observing them because he made them, trying to get people to second guess themselves. That trick only works on individuals.

I dread to think how he must treat the women in his life.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 11:07:20 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 09:51:18 am
He absolutely believes that the rules don't apply to him. His entire defence is predicated on the idea that regular drinks with work colleagues were reasonably necessary for the performance of their very important jobs and that it wasn't obvious to him that that interpretation was wrong. However plebs working in essential services during lockdown (nurses, doctors, teachers, public transport workers, bin men etc) were capable of interpreting the rules correctly as were most of the population (Man City full backs excepted).

I got the impression the Tories on the Committee were pretty angry about it but they're never going to trigger a by-election and risk losing a seat. Self, party, country, in that order.


His biggest problem is that he has made three statements on the issue that are clearly contradictory.

On 8 December 2021  Mr Johnson choose to tell the Commons that the guidance was followed and the rules were followed at all times.


Then on the 19th of April 2022 at PMQ's he stated.

I paid the fine immediately, and I offered the British public a full apology, he said. As soon as I received the notice, I acknowledged the hurt and the anger and I said that people had a right to expect better of their prime minister  and I repeat that again in the house now.

He added: It did not occur to me then or subsequently that a gathering in the cabinet room, just before a vital meeting on Covid strategy, could amount to a breach of the rules. That was my mistake and I apologise for it unreservedly.


Then yesterday under oath he stated.

"What I want to say is first of all the rules were followed... It was my belief at the time that I made those statements that the guidance was followed and it actually remains my belief."


He has made a statement in parliament and then under oath at the privileges committee stating that no rules or guidelines were broken and in between made a statement at PMQ's admitting that the rules were broken and apologising for breaking the rules and that he paid a fine for breaking those rules.

All three statements cannot be correct so if the first and last statements are true he lied to parliament at PMQ's. If the second is true then he lied with the first statement to the commons and Perjured himself at the privileges committee. I think that was why the chair of the committee
Harriet Harman was so keen to get Johnson to state whether he stood by his previous statement to Parliament.

Like the arrogant fool, he is he walked straight into it.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 11:13:46 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:37:10 am
Does Boris believe his own lies?

I don't think so personally. Whenever he was obviously lying in parliament, interviews etc he had that kind of naughty schoolboy smirk of "We both know I'm lying but there's nothing you can do about it".

Trump on the other hand almost certainly has an internal narrative he believes about the stollen (sic) election, establishment plots against him, all of that.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 12:35:33 pm
James Max has just been on radio 2 suggesting that politicians should have a different set of rules to the rest of us and it was ok for Johnson to break the rules as the rules were not right in the first place.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 01:00:42 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:37:10 am
Does Boris believe his own lies? I often think people have their version of the truth, which they believe and repeat. Even though everyone else knows it's lies. Sort of like flat earth era.
Good question as am sure many people will forgive Johnson no matter how many lies he tells, Just Boris after all.
Johnson is not only a liar, he is a nasty piece of work with no moral compass to tell him what's right or wrong.
 Johnson is a serial liar. it's no exaggeration to say we know that to be a fact. he even told 1 big lie to become PM. he never got his facts wrong or blinded by bias, he deliberately argued something he knew to be untrue, that's the definition of a lie.
We also knew he was a liar before he became PM.

Question is did he knowingly tell lies to Parliament over Partygate to cover up possible mistakes. ive heard many opinions but a couple of points stand out more than the rest.
Correcting the record. even if he never knew what went on then he would have at least checked the facts when MPs started to give him the dates these partys were held. it would of been the natural thing to do straight away. asked someone, have we got our facts right here, is there any truth over these meetings turning into partys, music, people bringing booze, all over each other when we should have been keeping our distance from each other.
IMO, This would never have happened under previous PMs. nobody would have dared under May as they would have known her reaction, she would have hit the roof. it's hard to believe all those people held a party knowing Johnson was only yards away. Johnson had to have given some sort of green light, it's just inconeviable to think all those people would risk so much without knowing how Johnson felt about it.

I will be shocked if the select committee don't find Johnson guilty.

I am not naive but I do have confidence in this select committee, they have recent history, Owen Patterson.
The Tory party was willing to lie, cover up and even change the law to protect Patterson but the Select committee wasn't, they sanctioned him.
We will have to wait and see what Johnsons punishment is, he may well end up doing a Patterson and resigning as a MP before he's shamed.




Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 01:16:19 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:37:10 am
Does Boris believe his own lies? I often think people have their version of the truth, which they believe and repeat. Even though everyone else knows it's lies. Sort of like flat earth era.

That's a good question and I doubt there is anyone sentient in the country who hasn't wondered about the answer.

My guess would be that he not only knows he is telling lies, but he believes there is nothing wrong or even deceitful in doing so. I suspect he is so far down his own rabbit hole that he thinks there is no such thing as objective truth. Therefore a person - and he only ever thinks of one person - is allowed to say anything they like in order to maximise their advantage in that moment. This philosophy, of course, allows him both to retain his virtue and to "honestly" tell multiple, conflicting versions of the same event.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 01:38:54 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 11:13:46 am
I don't think so personally. Whenever he was obviously lying in parliament, interviews etc he had that kind of naughty schoolboy smirk of "We both know I'm lying but there's nothing you can do about it".

Trump on the other hand almost certainly has an internal narrative he believes about the stollen (sic) election, establishment plots against him, all of that.

I'm not sold on the idea that Trump truly believes the election was stolen. He invents fantasies to explain his setbacks and defeats away because he can't face the truth. That includes rejecting all evidence to the contrary. Choosing not to believe the evidence isn't quite the same thing.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 02:19:59 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 11:13:46 am
I don't think so personally. Whenever he was obviously lying in parliament, interviews etc he had that kind of naughty schoolboy smirk of "We both know I'm lying but there's nothing you can do about it".

Trump on the other hand almost certainly has an internal narrative he believes about the stollen (sic) election, establishment plots against him, all of that.
Trump and Johnson had the same mentor, they both have a playbook to guide them, it's a horrible nasty playbook that appeals to the ignorant and easily led and you have to be a horrible Narcissist to use those tactics but it doesn't mean they don't know their lying.
They have both been around for a long time and they have left clues on those tactics, I remember Johnson talking about how he operates in one interview years ago,  how he has this theory of making lots of mistakes not being a bad thing as it stops people concentrating on one mistake, sounds crazy but we know it's worked well for Trump and Johnson, what does he mean by mistakes though, lies and scandals. they don't just tell one lie they tell many, all his opponents are spending their time coming up with the evidence to prove he has lied over something and he's moved on to another lie, they are both controlling the narrative continually, easy to tell a lie, do it in seconds, it may take weeks of hard work to come up with a sound logical argument to prove they are lying. they are both on the attack all the time while opponents are on the defence trying to defend themselves.
They also know people will forget all the scandals in time as long as they never admit to them. admitting to them is a sort of Milestone people don't forget, refuse to confess and those lies and scandals just fade away into a blur for most people. how many of us can remember Johnsons countless lies.
I think that theory worked as long as they never went too far, problem for Johnson and Trump was they were both unfit to be leaders of their country so they were always going to go too far, it's down to the contempt they have for the public, believing they can lie their way out of any situation so they aren't worried about going too far.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:24:46 pm by oldfordie »
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 02:44:31 pm
Its the lack of accountability that stands out - "nobody told me i was doing wrong, therefore i wasn't doing wrong" or "i believe what i was doing at the time was ok, therefore it WAS ok"

The way they frame these things even in the light of their own words highlighting the hypocrisy of what they do, they just carry on because they know they have a malleable press and a core of loud -mouth followers who will back them regardless.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 01:11:50 am
Our fantastic world-beating democracy cannot deal with a situation in which a leader just constantly lies. The system is unable to deal with it. Johnson says, "2+2=5"' and the nation now has to spend countless millions of pounds of public money over a seemingly endless period of time, proving that, in fact, 2+2=4. That is not a functioning system.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 01:44:39 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:11:50 am
That is not a functioning system.

A requirement of a successful democratic system is that the electorate is informed on matters, certainly informed enough to not let a chancer like Johnson near the levers of power.

Early democracies did not practise universal suffrage. Voting populations were limited by social class, gender or financial means.

I'm not suggesting that we restrict voting rights, as there is no fair way to determine who should and should not be able to vote.

But people are dumb... and hence we are where we are.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 02:48:15 am
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson won today in the court of public opinion, Jacob Rees-Mogg says

Court of Public Opinion
https://twitter.com/Zero_4/status/1639000842480111617
