Fuck the Tories thread

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 11:35:47 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:32:29 pm
He was reselected by the constituency members a few days ago, so hes going to stand

Yeah. Unreal: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-64986948

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson reselected as candidate for Uxbridge and South Ruislip

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has been reselected as the Conservative candidate for the Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency.

It follows speculation the former prime minister might seek a safer seat ahead of the next general election in 2025.

Allies of Mr Johnson have always rejected this idea.

While Mr Johnson holds a 7,000-vote majority, his west London seat is seen as a realistic target for Labour at the next election.

Since leaving office in September, he has declared more than £1m in speaking fees.

Earlier this month, he criticised the deal with the EU that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak agreed to replace elements of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

In a statement on Thursday, the Uxbridge and South Ruislip Conservative Association said: "Tonight the Uxbridge and South Ruislip selection committee adopted Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson as our parliamentary candidate.

"We look forward to continuing to work alongside him to deliver for the residents and communities within the constituency, where he has strong connections and involvement.

"His commitment to deliver a new Hillingdon Hospital for Uxbridge and South Ruislip residents remains at the forefront of his work as our local MP."
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 12:05:54 am
I know that. I'm surprised you think that will bind him!
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 06:43:29 am
Absolutely infuriates me that the media havent realised that the old troll Rees Mogg is a busted flush.

Hes a nobody. One of the tiny number of has beens who defied the whip, yet he constantly gets airtime because hes an utter, utter troll and c*nt. Enough now.

Still baffles me that the prick is younger than Will Smith but looks about 103.

(Even better comparison to show what hatred does to the body - Jonathan Gillis is younger than Taylor Swift!)
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 06:50:21 am
A man of his integrity?  What could you mean?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 07:37:10 am
Does Boris believe his own lies? I often think people have their version of the truth, which they believe and repeat. Even though everyone else knows it's lies. Sort of like flat earth era.
