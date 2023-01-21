At the time Johnson was fined he stated.



'I have to say, in all frankness, at that time it did not occur to me that this might have been a breach of the rules.



'But, of course, the police have found otherwise and I fully respect the outcome of their investigation.



'I understand the anger many will feel that I myself fell short when it came to observing the very rules which the government I lead had introduced to protect the public.



'And I accept, in all sincerity, that people had the right to expect better.'





Today under oath he stated.



"What I want to say is first of all the rules were followed... It was my belief at the time that I made those statements that the guidance was followed and it actually remains my belief."