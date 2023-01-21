« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 575 576 577 578 579 [580]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuck the Tories thread  (Read 838462 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,630
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23160 on: Today at 06:27:46 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:27:06 pm
What's an FPN?

Fat Pink Nobhead (In this case one with a scruffy haircut and a shabby suit)
Logged
Poor.

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,054
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23161 on: Today at 06:28:46 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 06:27:03 pm
You going to claim in the actual Tory thread that you meant conservative? Why don't you start your own conservative thread?

There are more than a few articles out there if you want to go and dig

The whole conversation started talking about far-right people in Eastern Europe  ;D

It had nothing to do with the Tories, hence why no one said Tory. We were talking about social conservatism, which was mentioned a few times.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,630
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23162 on: Today at 06:30:02 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 04:56:51 pm
Most people I knew growing up in Lancashire would class themselves as Labour.
Yorkshire is full of Tories though and they are possibly the very worst Tories.
Living in London now, my borough is Labour but over the road into Essex its as Tory as it gets.




Yorkshire is fairly Labour according to this https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/cbp-8749/
Logged
Poor.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,630
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23163 on: Today at 06:31:13 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 06:28:46 pm
The whole conversation started talking about far-right people in Eastern Europe  ;D

It had nothing to do with the Tories, hence why no one said Tory. We were talking about social conservatism, which was mentioned a few times.

I started this thread to slag the Tories off. Its like the Manc thread. Its here to take the piss and laugh at them (Plus to be annoyed at them fucking the country up)

So there!  I'll tek mi blu ball hurme
Logged
Poor.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,317
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23164 on: Today at 06:31:40 pm »
Are people still discussing how religion allegedly determines political leanings?

If so, I'm not sure it's relevant and would prefer to carry on bashing the Tory scum at Westminster please.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,630
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23165 on: Today at 06:34:50 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:31:40 pm
Are people still discussing how religion allegedly determines political leanings?

If so, I'm not sure it's relevant and would prefer to carry on bashing the Tory scum at Westminster please.

You are correct. I shall retreat into the cloister with a gallon of non-party based brandy..

.. as you were :)


Been too busy to rant today and missed all this completely :(
Logged
Poor.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,273
  • JFT 97
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23166 on: Today at 06:39:13 pm »
At the time Johnson was fined he stated.

'I have to say, in all frankness, at that time it did not occur to me that this might have been a breach of the rules.

'But, of course, the police have found otherwise and I fully respect the outcome of their investigation.

'I understand the anger many will feel that I myself fell short when it came to observing the very rules which the government I lead had introduced to protect the public.

'And I accept, in all sincerity, that people had the right to expect better.'


Today under oath he stated.

"What I want to say is first of all the rules were followed... It was my belief at the time that I made those statements that the guidance was followed and it actually remains my belief."
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,054
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23167 on: Today at 06:43:01 pm »
People were saying that adhering to a religion would make you more socially conservative. People have said there are exceptions to that rule.

Where is the falsehood there?
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,261
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23168 on: Today at 06:48:27 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 06:30:02 pm

Yorkshire is fairly Labour according to this https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/cbp-8749/

I'm a Lancastrian.
Therefore Yorkshire is, and will forever remain, full of grockles, sheep shaggers and Tories.  :)

Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,950
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23169 on: Today at 06:49:11 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 06:24:48 pm
Er. This is literally the Tory thread.

What do you mean?
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,630
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23170 on: Today at 06:50:41 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:49:11 pm
What do you mean?

I mean this thread is the Tory thread to talk about the Tories

I put this on post number 1

=== THIS IS THE TORY. ONLY. THREAD. JUST STUFF ABOUT THEM
Logged
Poor.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,317
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23171 on: Today at 06:53:49 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 06:43:01 pm
People were saying that adhering to a religion would make you more socially conservative. People have said there are exceptions to that rule.

Where is the falsehood there?

I would say that there are so many exceptions as to make the original assertion invalid. The UK isn't America, where so-called Christians think Jesus would be carrying an AR15 and charging people to heal them.

I think religious orientation is low on the list of influences that determines a person's political outlook. But that's just me.

Can we get back to bashing Tories now?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23172 on: Today at 06:54:09 pm »
What happens now then with the Boris investigation?  Is that it in terms of the questioning and how long before the make a decision?
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,950
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23173 on: Today at 06:54:16 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 06:50:41 pm
I mean this thread is the Tory thread to talk about the Tories

I put this on post number 1

=== THIS IS THE TORY. ONLY. THREAD. JUST STUFF ABOUT THEM

I was responding to you talking about Tories.   ;D
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,416
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23174 on: Today at 07:04:58 pm »
If there is a recall against Johnson and he loses the by-election, is Johnson then barred from being an MP again or can he just stand as an MP again (presumably in a safe seat) at the next election?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,466
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23175 on: Today at 07:05:51 pm »
When kids at school dont tell the truth after doing something wrong, they generally follow this pattern.

Kid: I dont do it.

Me: ok, but thats not what other people are feeling me.

Kid: I didnt do it, and youve no evidence I didnt because I didnt do anything.

Me: what about this video on CCTV?

Kid: I didnt realise that was against the rules.

Me: you didnt think setting the fire alarm off was against the rules??

Kid: I dont mean to do it.Im really sorry if it upset anyone..




Does anyone spot a pattern here?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,188
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23176 on: Today at 07:08:28 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:54:09 pm
What happens now then with the Boris investigation?  Is that it in terms of the questioning and how long before the make a decision?

He's requested that some other evidence be included/reviewed (in a letter from his lawyer).

The committee have to contact the people he's referred to and check they are cool with it being included.

Then, once it's all together - they'll sit and discuss everything - a bit like a jury would do in a court case.

Then they'll arrive at their 'verdict' - it has a bit to go yet.

:)


[EDIT] Oh... and then MPs will get to vote on the punishment (if any).
« Last Edit: Today at 07:18:25 pm by A Red Abroad »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,203
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23177 on: Today at 07:18:35 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 06:31:13 pm

I'll tek mi blu ball hurme

Wise move
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,203
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23178 on: Today at 07:21:18 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:49:11 pm
What do you mean?

He means hes got it wrong and is now obfuscating
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,630
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23179 on: Today at 07:26:30 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:21:18 pm
He means hes got it wrong and is now obfuscating

So, what are you doing in a Tory only thread waffling on about shite when there are actual Tories you can be talking about today?
Logged
Poor.
Pages: 1 ... 575 576 577 578 579 [580]   Go Up
« previous next »
 