Author Topic: Fuck the Tories thread  (Read 837580 times)

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23080 on: Today at 03:47:08 pm »
Even if you were impartial this is a woeful defence
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23081 on: Today at 03:48:08 pm »
Some monumental flapping here, it's desperate stuff.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23082 on: Today at 03:48:33 pm »
All I've learned from this is he's getting very thin on top and there's only a few months/years until he won't be able to mess his hair up to cover up the balding.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23083 on: Today at 03:49:53 pm »
Why is he not blaming labour for everything like when normally talks?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23084 on: Today at 03:52:26 pm »
It's pretty clear that the working environment in Downing Street has blurred lines between working and socialising so in his mind this is why he doesn't think they broke the rules.

Gatherings for drinks and nibbles is working.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23085 on: Today at 03:53:06 pm »
Does he bring his wife to work every day?  ::)
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23086 on: Today at 03:54:07 pm »
Losing it 😂

Now the country is stupid for believing that the gatherings is partying 😂
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23087 on: Today at 03:54:45 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 03:53:06 pm
Does he bring his wife to work every day?  ::)

Clearly yes as she lives in his office 🤷
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23088 on: Today at 03:55:08 pm »
Just noticed, that's a hell of a necklace on the chair.  Hope she leathers him with it at the end.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23089 on: Today at 03:55:37 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:54:45 pm
Clearly yes as she lives in his office 🤷

Oh and his interior designer.   I mean I take my interior designer everywhere.  Essential member of my work staff   ::)
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23090 on: Today at 03:57:00 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:55:08 pm
Just noticed, that's a hell of a necklace on the chair.  Hope she leathers him with it at the end.

I think she looks dead smart. :)
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23091 on: Today at 03:57:12 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 03:55:37 pm
Oh and his interior designer.   I mean I take my interior designer everywhere.  Essential member of my work staff   ::)

And other contractors working in no.10 👍
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23092 on: Today at 03:58:33 pm »
Its like Great Boos Up.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23093 on: Today at 03:58:50 pm »
Will someone ask him why they need 4 big bottles of whatever the fuck is on the table if they are only brief 'meetings'.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23094 on: Today at 04:00:03 pm »
Everything is "brief".  Think he's already been told that is irrelevant.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23095 on: Today at 04:00:23 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:58:50 pm
Will someone ask him why they need 4 big bottles of whatever the fuck is on the table if they are only brief 'meetings'.

He just did. :)
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23096 on: Today at 04:00:34 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:58:50 pm
Will someone ask him why they need 4 big bottles of whatever the fuck is on the table if they are only brief 'meetings'.

Just being asked now.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23097 on: Today at 04:01:05 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:58:50 pm
Will someone ask him why they need 4 big bottles of whatever the fuck is on the table if they are only brief 'meetings'.

He heard you 😂

Its very convenient that he keeps saying how 'brief' these meetings were.  Pity there's no time stamped pics or video footage.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23098 on: Today at 04:01:57 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:01:05 pm
He heard you 😂

Its very convenient that he keeps saying how 'brief' these meetings were.  Pity there's no time stamped pics or video footage.

Pretty sure he's already been told that is irrelevant.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23099 on: Today at 04:02:29 pm »
Personally, I think they are letting him off pretty easily so far. Unless later when they publish they just say they disagree or dont believe what he said
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23100 on: Today at 04:04:29 pm »
I'm going to call my garden "a ventilated room" from now on.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23101 on: Today at 04:04:50 pm »
Quote from: cheesemason on Today at 04:02:29 pm
Personally, I think they are letting him off pretty easily so far. Unless later when they publish they just say they disagree or dont believe what he said

I agree. They're letting his nonsense go unchallenged.

He just lied about the 'vestibule party' though. That might come back to bite him.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23102 on: Today at 04:05:00 pm »
 ;D

Not that it got anywhere as he just dithers and obfuscates.

Someone needs to now ask him about the amount of alcohol drank in no.10 on his watch, during these 'trying' times.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23103 on: Today at 04:05:31 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 04:04:50 pm
I agree. They're letting his nonsense go unchallenged.

He just lied about the 'vestibule party' though. That might come back to bite him.

Missed that bit.  What was the lie?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23104 on: Today at 04:05:56 pm »
I'm not surprised it was a complete blank to him, everyone was completely blitzed from all the parties.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23105 on: Today at 04:10:57 pm »
Who doesnt get shit faced while trying to fix the problems of a country?! I know I do haha ha ha right Right!
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23106 on: Today at 04:11:50 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 04:05:31 pm
Missed that bit.  What was the lie?

Despite walking down the hallway facing into the vestibule a few yards ahead of him, on his way to his flat stairs - he didn't hear or see anything - despite 25-40 people being in attendance.

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23107 on: Today at 04:12:54 pm »
Hes got some clear tells
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23108 on: Today at 04:13:11 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 04:12:54 pm
Hes got some clear tells

Him talking is one.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23109 on: Today at 04:13:49 pm »
Wonder how many people that were fined can go back and claim they were following guidance rather than rules?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23110 on: Today at 04:16:04 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 04:12:54 pm
Hes got some clear tells

Lips moving?  ;D
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23111 on: Today at 04:16:54 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 04:11:50 pm
Despite walking down the hallway facing into the vestibule a few yards ahead of him, on his way to his flat stairs - he didn't hear or see anything - despite 25-40 people being in attendance.



Thanks.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23112 on: Today at 04:18:57 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 04:16:04 pm
Lips moving?  ;D
;D
Apart from when his lips are moving, or when hes talking, hes got some clear tells.

He is such a lying bastard. Resorting to the truth as he sees it.

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23113 on: Today at 04:19:25 pm »
They were nothing but working events.

 ;D
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23114 on: Today at 04:21:28 pm »
He'll get away with it.
He is establishment through and through, a former PM, an Etonian and in the end the system will always protect privilege first and foremost.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23115 on: Today at 04:24:14 pm »
Hahahahahahahah he's fucking got him.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23116 on: Today at 04:24:32 pm »
That's a very good question is code for you got me you bastard.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23117 on: Today at 04:25:47 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 04:24:14 pm
Hahahahahahahah he's fucking got him.

It was a great question.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23118 on: Today at 04:26:28 pm »
Well they didnt pass or touch pens (I think he said pens).
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23119 on: Today at 04:26:46 pm »
 
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 04:24:14 pm
Hahahahahahahah he's fucking got him.

Which bit was that? Work getting in the way of me concentrating on it fully  ;D
