So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Does he bring his wife to work every day?
Clearly yes as she lives in his office 🤷
Just noticed, that's a hell of a necklace on the chair. Hope she leathers him with it at the end.
Oh and his interior designer. I mean I take my interior designer everywhere. Essential member of my work staff
Will someone ask him why they need 4 big bottles of whatever the fuck is on the table if they are only brief 'meetings'.
He heard you 😂Its very convenient that he keeps saying how 'brief' these meetings were. Pity there's no time stamped pics or video footage.
Personally, I think they are letting him off pretty easily so far. Unless later when they publish they just say they disagree or dont believe what he said
I agree. They're letting his nonsense go unchallenged.He just lied about the 'vestibule party' though. That might come back to bite him.
Missed that bit. What was the lie?
Hes got some clear tells
Despite walking down the hallway facing into the vestibule a few yards ahead of him, on his way to his flat stairs - he didn't hear or see anything - despite 25-40 people being in attendance.
Lips moving?
Hahahahahahahah he's fucking got him.
