Can anyone explain why far right groups are so against multiculturalism and anti LGBTQ+?



Is it purely down to the notion of white heterosexual supremacy?



I also don't understand this thinking in ex communist countries? Surely the old eastern block countries aren't far right politically?



It's all arse about tip to me 🤷



Religion plays a massive part, Christians are more likely to be conservatives , who want to preserve the Status Quo. Conservatives are more likely to pander to religious groups.After introducing Civil partnerships even the last Labour government wouldn't go as far as gay marriage as they didnt want to upset religious people