If Johnson is innocent then everyone around him during those party's must of treated him like a mug. bring in the booze, get the Abba music on and get this party started, nobody would dared do that if May had been in charge.Theres only 1 explanation, not only did they hold party's, they knew Johnson was all for it before hand.Anyway, he lost the right to be given the benefit of doubt years ago.I, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, do solemnly declare that what is in my dossier  the dossier which is mine  shall be the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. So help me God. Lets hope there isnt one. Or Im a goner. Yes, I know this is a first and that Ive told a lot of porkies in the past. But I really, really promise that what youre getting from me this time is the truth as agreed with my advisers. Which might look like lies but are actually the highest form of truth. The truth of untruths. As two negatives equal a positive, so two lies equal the truth. Besides which, nobody thinks Im a liar. Other than anyone whos ever met me.Summary. I never done anything and no one can prove I did. (Fingers crossed. Its a bit of a long shot. But you never know. And whens my £250,000 fee getting paid?  DP) Free the Boris One! Youll never take me alive!