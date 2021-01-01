« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 570 571 572 573 574 [575]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuck the Tories thread  (Read 835181 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,460
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22960 on: Today at 11:49:12 am »
Hes claiming he misled parliament in good faith because (checks notes) he didnt realise a room packed full of people, many bottles of wine, bottles of spirits etc was in any way a party.


:lmao

He should ask eton for his money back
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,970
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22961 on: Today at 11:50:50 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:49:12 am
Hes claiming he misled parliament in good faith because (checks notes) he didnt realise a room packed full of people, many bottles of wine, bottles of spirits etc was in any way a party.


:lmao

He should ask eton for his money back

What will actually happen to him?

He is clearly lying but fuck all will be done.

When he will buy a suit that fits? Scruffy c*nt.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,614
  • The first five yards........
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22962 on: Today at 11:58:19 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:49:12 am
Hes claiming he misled parliament in good faith because (checks notes) he didnt realise a room packed full of people, many bottles of wine, bottles of spirits etc was in any way a party.


:lmao

He should ask eton for his money back

I sympathise with him a bit.

Until lockdown a party for Johnson meant Russian hosts and prostitutes for the gentlemen.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,977
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22963 on: Today at 12:02:26 pm »
They were trailing this dossier as a "bombshell" that was going to completely exonerate him. From the excerpts I've seen so far, he's basically repeating his claim that nobody told him he was doing anything wrong, so how was he to know?

Logged
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,165
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22964 on: Today at 12:02:55 pm »
Quote
    The committee appears to be mounting a case that, despite the absence of any evidence of warnings or advice, it should have been obvious to me that the rules and guidance were not being followed, because of the gatherings that I attended. It is important to be frank: this amounts to an allegation that I deliberately lied to parliament.

    But it is also an allegation that extends to many others. If it was obvious to me that the rules and guidance were not being followed, it would have been equally obvious to dozens of others who also attended the gatherings I did. The vast majority of individuals who have given evidence to the committee and the Cabinet Office investigation have not indicated that they considered that their attendance at the events contravened the rules or the guidance.

The wording of this might be significant. Have not indicated they thought events broke the rules is not necessarily the same as did not think events broke the rules.
Logged

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,079
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22965 on: Today at 12:04:49 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:02:55 pm


So he's trying to bring everyone else down with him at the same time. What a charming individual.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,163
  • Believer
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22966 on: Today at 12:09:50 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:49:12 am
Hes claiming he misled parliament in good faith because (checks notes) he didnt realise a room packed full of people, many bottles of wine, bottles of spirits etc was in any way a party.


:lmao

He should ask eton for his money back

The thing is, let's just say he acted in 'good faith' and didn`t think what was going on breached the rules. Well if someone agrees with that then you must assume he's fucking dim.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,970
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22967 on: Today at 12:11:21 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:09:50 pm
The thing is, let's just say he acted in 'good faith' and didn`t think what was going on breached the rules. Well if someone agrees with that then you must assume he's fucking dim.

Wasn't he charge?

Didn't he say he misled Parliament?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,614
  • The first five yards........
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22968 on: Today at 12:15:33 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:09:50 pm
The thing is, let's just say he acted in 'good faith' and didn`t think what was going on breached the rules. Well if someone agrees with that then you must assume he's fucking dim.

"Sorry M'Lord I didn't know the law". It's a terrible defence at the best of times. But when you've written the rules you're breaking it's a humiliating defence.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,563
  • Kloppite
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22969 on: Today at 12:27:07 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:15:33 pm
"Sorry M'Lord I didn't know the law". It's a terrible defence at the best of times. But when you've written the rules you're breaking it's a humiliating defence.

Yep, there is, ignorance of the law is not an excuse, particularly when the person who laid down the law, then broke those laws he wrote, it is embarrassing & humiliating.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22970 on: Today at 12:36:25 pm »
This whole spectacle - especially when combined with the leaked honours list (and others from Johnson that went before) - shines a light on how flawed our democracy is.  I'm definitely not saying we should aspire to having a despotic tyrant ruling the country with an iron first, the opposite in fact.  We need to look and learn from other democracies where checks and balances are written into law and not beholden on the good nature of those in senior positions.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22971 on: Today at 12:40:45 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:02:55 pm
Quote
    The committee appears to be mounting a case that, despite the absence of any evidence of warnings or advice, it should have been obvious to me that the rules and guidance were not being followed, because of the gatherings that I attended. It is important to be frank: this amounts to an allegation that I deliberately lied to parliament.

    But it is also an allegation that extends to many others. If it was obvious to me that the rules and guidance were not being followed, it would have been equally obvious to dozens of others who also attended the gatherings I did. The vast majority of individuals who have given evidence to the committee and the Cabinet Office investigation have not indicated that they considered that their attendance at the events contravened the rules or the guidance.

The wording of this might be significant. Have not indicated they thought events broke the rules is not necessarily the same as did not think events broke the rules.
The others, dear Boris, did not mislead Parliament, which is the matter at hand.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,310
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22972 on: Today at 12:45:47 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:40:45 pm

The others, dear Boris, did not mislead Parliament, which is the matter at hand.

"If I did wrong, then so did all these other people."

I agree. Any other Tory MPs attending these parties should also be investigated, and also kicked out of Parliament. 40 odd by-elections sounds about right.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22973 on: Today at 12:49:29 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:40:45 pm

The others, dear Boris, did not mislead Parliament, which is the matter at hand.
It's one of the wilder defences.

For those at the parties it wasn't a case of accept your guilt and you'll get a lighter penalty, so of course they all pled their innocence/ignorance.  As you say though Jiminy, they didn't lie to Parliament so it's all a pointless distraction.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,614
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22974 on: Today at 01:11:02 pm »
Only the thickest/most corrupt/weirdest knobends in history could possibly find Johnson innocent in all this.

So therefore I fully expect them to find him innocent in all this.

This country is a worldwide laughing stock thesedays.
Logged
Poor.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,460
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22975 on: Today at 01:14:02 pm »
Incredible really.

But for you and I, ignorance of the law is no defence in the law.

And the same rules must apply to Johnson.

To claim someone who went to Eton and Oxford could not understand what the rules meant is unbelievable enough, but the man literally went on TV explaining them as they were the rules put in place by HIS government !
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,460
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22976 on: Today at 01:22:56 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:11:02 pm
Only the thickest/most corrupt/weirdest knobends in history could possibly find Johnson innocent in all this.
.
This is the Conservative Party you know Andy!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,529
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22977 on: Today at 01:25:23 pm »
Just as an aside , does anyone know if other independent football fans sites have such a clear anti Tory stance as we have on RAWK?
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,977
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22978 on: Today at 01:28:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:14:02 pm
But for you and I, ignorance of the law is no defence in the law.

And the same rules must apply to Johnson.

It's not that simple though, because the Covid restriction laws that Johnson broke aren't what he's (potentially) in trouble for, it's about whether he lied about breaking them.

His defence is "I was too ignorant to know what I was doing was wrong and therefore couldn't have lied when I said that it wasn't". It's the lying that's the important bit, not the ignorance.
Logged
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22979 on: Today at 01:32:08 pm »
If Johnson is innocent then everyone around him during those party's must of treated him like a mug. bring in the booze, get the Abba music on and get this party started, nobody would dared do that if May had been in charge.
Theres only 1 explanation, not only did they hold party's, they knew Johnson was all for it before hand.
Anyway, he lost the right to be given the benefit of doubt years ago.



I, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, do solemnly declare the truth. Yes, I know this is a first

I, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, do solemnly declare that what is in my dossier  the dossier which is mine  shall be the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. So help me God. Lets hope there isnt one. Or Im a goner. Yes, I know this is a first and that Ive told a lot of porkies in the past. But I really, really promise that what youre getting from me this time is the truth as agreed with my advisers. Which might look like lies but are actually the highest form of truth. The truth of untruths. As two negatives equal a positive, so two lies equal the truth. Besides which, nobody thinks Im a liar. Other than anyone whos ever met me.

Summary. I never done anything and no one can prove I did. (Fingers crossed. Its a bit of a long shot. But you never know. And whens my £250,000 fee getting paid?  DP) Free the Boris One! Youll never take me alive!

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/mar/20/i-boris-johnson-do-solemnly-declare-the-truth-yes-i-know-this-is-a-first?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22980 on: Today at 02:05:29 pm »
The very fact that he said there were no parties, when he knew full well he'd been at several events with drink there is proof positive that he recklessly misled the house.

If he is relying on either the definition of a party, or that he received incorrect advice, then he is an even more of a lying arrogant bastard than I thought.

I've had enough of him and his ilk, those that enabled him and those that continue to make excuses for him.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:18:26 pm by Charlie Adams fried egg »
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,159
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22981 on: Today at 02:09:01 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 02:05:29 pm
I've had enough of him and his ilk, those that enabled him as well, as those that continue to make excuses for him.

Amen.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22982 on: Today at 02:16:04 pm »
For those of a certain age



Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22983 on: Today at 02:23:13 pm »
^ A timely place to put this from the Guardian:

Despite raking in millions in the past few months, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson still dresses like he buys his outfits in 10kg sacks printed with the words ASSORTED CLOTHES.

Edit: It deserves the full quote and link.

Despite raking in millions in the past few months, Johnson still dresses like he buys his outfits in 10kg sacks printed with the words ASSORTED CLOTHES. Far from being winsome, the famous hair increasingly tends toward the specialist end of the unkempt spectrum. As he runs down his sixth decade, Johnson is one pair of Reactolite glasses short of looking like something off the beast wing at HMP Full Sutton.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/mar/21/boris-johnson-lies-standards-committee-partygate
« Last Edit: Today at 02:28:14 pm by Charlie Adams fried egg »
Logged

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,079
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22984 on: Today at 02:51:32 pm »
That's nice that someone recycled his 1980's bed sheets into a shirt for him.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22985 on: Today at 03:22:33 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 02:23:13 pm
^ A timely place to put this from the Guardian:

Despite raking in millions in the past few months, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson still dresses like he buys his outfits in 10kg sacks printed with the words ASSORTED CLOTHES.

Edit: It deserves the full quote and link.

Despite raking in millions in the past few months, Johnson still dresses like he buys his outfits in 10kg sacks printed with the words ASSORTED CLOTHES. Far from being winsome, the famous hair increasingly tends toward the specialist end of the unkempt spectrum. As he runs down his sixth decade, Johnson is one pair of Reactolite glasses short of looking like something off the beast wing at HMP Full Sutton.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/mar/21/boris-johnson-lies-standards-committee-partygate
Yep. It had to be Marina Hyde. :)
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,014
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22986 on: Today at 06:03:15 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 01:25:23 pm
Just as an aside , does anyone know if other independent football fans sites have such a clear anti Tory stance as we have on RAWK?

Tbf red cafe is not bad for politics
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22987 on: Today at 07:07:17 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 06:03:15 pm
Tbf red cafe is not bad for politics

Generally its politics thread/s is similar to this in its anti Tory stance. 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 570 571 572 573 574 [575]   Go Up
« previous next »
 