Author Topic: Fuck the Tories thread  (Read 833746 times)

Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22920 on: Today at 01:16:44 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:57:58 pm
Hmm due to be released before everyone celebrates the Easter weekend per chance? Or stashed away for the coronation festivities?

I'm not a betting man, but if I was, my bet would be on the last day a Parliament before the break.  ;)
Offline Riquende

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22921 on: Today at 01:26:14 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:07:40 pm
the attitude on here by some to completely dismiss opinions that go against what they believe to be fact.

But I've never seen you actually engage with any discussion on the topic and instead just dismiss it as 'bad for Labour'.
Online oldfordie

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22922 on: Today at 02:02:32 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 01:26:14 pm
But I've never seen you actually engage with any discussion on the topic and instead just dismiss it as 'bad for Labour'.

 Ive argued it won't bring about the fair democracy people think it will.

If the consequence of PR means we only return Center-right to hard right governments then yes that's bad for Labour but it's also bad for all of us as they are the only party who fight for what I believe in.
If the consequence means Labour could possibly fade away to a minority party leaving just 2 or 3 right wing party's to fight out future elections then that will be disastrous for British politics. will people be met with the same attitude then as well.
How they are only talking about the Labour party.



Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22923 on: Today at 02:19:01 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:07:40 pm
Been a couple of years since I watched "The Big Short" brilliant movie explaining how the 2008 crash came about.  watched it again last night. 
Mark Twain quote at the begining reminded me of the attitude on here by some to completely dismiss opinions that go against what they believe to be fact.

It's ain't what you know that gets you into trouble.
It's what you know for sure that just ain't so
                Mark Twain.
So, I suppose you are some kind of savant who can see the PR disaster coming and the rest of us are just poor, ignorant saps? ;)

One question (for now): does PR better represent the views of voters?
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22924 on: Today at 02:19:34 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:02:32 pm

 Ive argued it won't bring about the fair democracy people think it will.

If the consequence of PR means we only return Center-right to hard right governments then yes that's bad for Labour but it's also bad for all of us as they are the only party who fight for what I believe in.
If the consequence means Labour could possibly fade away to a minority party leaving just 2 or 3 right wing party's to fight out future elections then that will be disastrous for British politics. will people be met with the same attitude then as well.
How they are only talking about the Labour party.





This is why it's so frustrating trying to discuss PR with you. You've just decided with no evidence that the consequence of changing the voting system would be perpetual 'centre-right to hard right governments' and used that as an argument against it. I'd list the numerous countries that use PR, which include pretty much every modern European democracy except the UK and Belarus, that aren't restricted to a choice only between '2 or 3 right wing parties' but it's pointless because you'll just ignore it and go back to arguing against the same straw man the next time it comes up.
Online Elmo!

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22925 on: Today at 02:32:36 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 02:19:34 pm
This is why it's so frustrating trying to discuss PR with you. You've just decided with no evidence that the consequence of changing the voting system would be perpetual 'centre-right to hard right governments' and used that as an argument against it. I'd list the numerous countries that use PR, which include pretty much every modern European democracy except the UK and Belarus, that aren't restricted to a choice only between '2 or 3 right wing parties' but it's pointless because you'll just ignore it and go back to arguing against the same straw man the next time it comes up.

Also devolved parliaments within the UK.
Online oldfordie

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22926 on: Today at 02:54:10 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:19:01 pm
So, I suppose you are some kind of savant who can see the PR disaster coming and the rest of us are just poor, ignorant saps? ;)

One question (for now): does PR better represent the views of voters?
Not really. Ive already explained the reasons why I was pro PR and the reasons I started to question it as the answer to all our problems.

I was willing to start questioning my opinion when I was given a sound logical argument based on decades of stats and past events by someone far more intelligent than me.

I think it's the other way around to be honest. anyway am off out. got a Mensa meeting coming up.  :) might call in to Aldi and Asda to do a bit of shopping as wel.
 
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22927 on: Today at 02:56:10 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:54:10 pm
...got a Mensa meeting coming up.  :) might call in to Aldi and Asda to do a bit of shopping as wel.

Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22928 on: Today at 03:48:39 pm »
Cruella gets a bollocking...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ClIwMC3_zCc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ClIwMC3_zCc</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ClIwMC3_zCc

Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22929 on: Today at 03:51:29 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:12:57 pm
What's this Boris dossier about then? 

Is he releasing stuff from an earlier enquiry/investigation/whitewash to preempt the new stuff?

I know it's all about protecting himself I was more meaning how will it work?

Grieve is no fan of Johnson...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zNOC1ifJVcU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zNOC1ifJVcU</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zNOC1ifJVcU
Offline Elisha S

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22930 on: Today at 04:02:50 pm »
Sinn Fein on course to become the largest party in Ireland at the next election, under the PR system. Will probably share power with a collection of other left wing parties and possible support of a moderately centre right party like FF.

Sinn Fein and other left wing parties would never have got so close to Government under a FPTP system. It`s taken years of steady electoral progress under PR to get to the position they are in now, where people have a genuine alternative to the two traditional main parties . They would still be outside minority voices looking in under the British system of elections.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22931 on: Today at 04:34:20 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:54:10 pm
Not really. Ive already explained the reasons why I was pro PR and the reasons I started to question it as the answer to all our problems.

I was willing to start questioning my opinion when I was given a sound logical argument based on decades of stats and past events by someone far more intelligent than me.

I think it's the other way around to be honest. anyway am off out. got a Mensa meeting coming up.  :) might call in to Aldi and Asda to do a bit of shopping as wel.
Offline HomesickRed

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22932 on: Today at 05:32:07 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 17, 2023, 12:15:22 am
So what you're saying is that absolutely nothing has got any worse since the Tories got back into power?

I'm guessing from your name that you don't live in the UK any more? If so, then you probably don't realise just how fucked the UK is now. Literally everything is broken and it's hard to see anything getting any better in my lifetime.

Not saying that at all.
Political parties come and go but we pick and choose which one has made us better off.
The easy answer is neither.
It's not Labour because historically they've not been in power all that much. At the same time you say the Tories have it in for us so it can't be them.
So how do we explain the undeniable fact that society as a whole is better off than at any point in human history?
The last 25 years has been roughly split between Labour and Tories. Are they both to blame for the current state of the UK, or neither?
I think we are guilty of putting too much faith in political parties to generate wealth. If the UK is f#cked, its because the UK has lacked innovation and belief in itself to generate wealth. We gave free university places to nurses when we should have given them to engineers and scientists and other wealth generators.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22933 on: Today at 05:45:33 pm »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 05:32:07 pm
So how do we explain the undeniable fact that society as a whole is better off than at any point in human history?


It's not though.

I believe for the first time ever... the current generation is worse off than the last... and the next generation is predicted to be worse off again.

In loads of areas, housing, income, quality of life...

Most folk in the UK were better off just a decade ago.

[EDIT] A couple of articles...

https://uk.finance.yahoo.com/news/9-ways-millennials-are-worse-off-than-the-older-generation-uk-politics-092226391.html

https://www.ufcw.ca/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=31580:oxfam-report-confirms-millennials-are-worse-off-than-their-parents&catid=9845&Itemid=2333&lang=en

https://www.businessinsider.com/millennials-uk-first-generation-1800s-do-worse-than-parents-resolution-foundation-2017-2?r=US&IR=T

Offline TSC

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22934 on: Today at 05:54:13 pm »
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22935 on: Today at 05:55:00 pm »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 05:32:07 pm
Not saying that at all.
Political parties come and go but we pick and choose which one has made us better off.
The easy answer is neither.
It's not Labour because historically they've not been in power all that much. At the same time you say the Tories have it in for us so it can't be them.
So how do we explain the undeniable fact that society as a whole is better off than at any point in human history?
The last 25 years has been roughly split between Labour and Tories. Are they both to blame for the current state of the UK, or neither?
I think we are guilty of putting too much faith in political parties to generate wealth. If the UK is f#cked, its because the UK has lacked innovation and belief in itself to generate wealth. We gave free university places to nurses when we should have given them to engineers and scientists and other wealth generators.

It literally isn't as good as it was in 2010.

Dunno where you're getting your facts from mate.
Online oldfordie

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22936 on: Today at 06:42:07 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 02:19:34 pm
This is why it's so frustrating trying to discuss PR with you. You've just decided with no evidence that the consequence of changing the voting system would be perpetual 'centre-right to hard right governments' and used that as an argument against it. I'd list the numerous countries that use PR, which include pretty much every modern European democracy except the UK and Belarus, that aren't restricted to a choice only between '2 or 3 right wing parties' but it's pointless because you'll just ignore it and go back to arguing against the same straw man the next time it comes up.
Strawman. no evidence  f.. me.  Well if you ignore decades of UK political voting election figures that show the UK is actually more to the right than the left, and if you ignore the fact that most political UK party's are more to the right and not think of the consequences of this happening then I suppose it's easy to think of the words Strawman and no evidence.

Lets consider what your argument for PR is and the main points ive tried to make and decide whose opinion is based on a assumption and who is basing their opinion on solid historical evidence and facts.

Hopefully we agree on a few simple points below.

The point of PR is to allocate seats to Political party's proportionality.  so who will gain more seats and who will loose seats
Based on all the evidence it means the Labour party and the Tory party will loose seats. the Lib Dems and Farages party and the Greens get more seats.
Coalitions will have to be formed, based on all the historical voting figures evidence it will mean the Lib Dems will hold the balance of power.
So based on all the historical evidence are the Lib Dems more likely to form a coalition and a government with Labour or the Torys ? it will be the Torys.
The wrong assumption many seem to be making is PR will bring a large coalition who will unite and freeze out the Torys. they will then be less extreme than the Torys and only do what's best for us all.
Since when has a Lib Dem/Tory government ever made this country better.
Yeah I agree over it stopping a fanatical right wing government but ive also said it's a hell of a price to pay.

Your opinion, it works in other countries so why not here.

Yeah. give it 40-100yrs things might change but now we are guessing.


I won't be around if PR ever does become a possibility, I just hope the same indifference to demanding a right to consider isn't taken by the public then.
That's the one point we should all agree on after what we've been through.
Online Elmo!

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22937 on: Today at 06:56:14 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:42:07 pm
Strawman. no evidence  f.. me.  Well if you ignore decades of UK political voting election figures that show the UK is actually more to the right than the left, and if you ignore the fact that most political UK party's are more to the right and not think of the consequences of this happening then I suppose it's easy to think of the words Strawman and no evidence.

Lets consider what your argument for PR is and the main points ive tried to make and decide whose opinion is based on a assumption and who is basing their opinion on solid historical evidence and facts.

Hopefully we agree on a few simple points below.

The point of PR is to allocate seats to Political party's proportionality.  so who will gain more seats and who will loose seats
Based on all the evidence it means the Labour party and the Tory party will loose seats. the Lib Dems and Farages party and the Greens get more seats.
Coalitions will have to be formed, based on all the historical voting figures evidence it will mean the Lib Dems will hold the balance of power.
So based on all the historical evidence are the Lib Dems more likely to form a coalition and a government with Labour or the Torys ? it will be the Torys.
The wrong assumption many seem to be making is PR will bring a large coalition who will unite and freeze out the Torys. they will then be less extreme than the Torys and only do what's best for us all.
Since when has a Lib Dem/Tory government ever made this country better.
Yeah I agree over it stopping a fanatical right wing government but ive also said it's a hell of a price to pay.

Your opinion, it works in other countries so why not here.

Yeah. give it 40-100yrs things might change but now we are guessing.


I won't be around if PR ever does become a possibility, I just hope the same indifference to demanding a right to consider isn't taken by the public then.
That's the one point we should all agree on after what we've been through.

OF, your evidence boils down to one single coalition from 2010, and ignores the Lib Dems coalitions with Labour in Scotland and Wales. If 2010 had been done under PR with the same vote results a coalition between Labour and the Lib Dems would have been the obvious and most feasible option, whereas realistically the Tory coalition was the only possible outcome under FPTP.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22938 on: Today at 06:59:49 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:19:01 pm
So, I suppose you are some kind of savant who can see the PR disaster coming and the rest of us are just poor, ignorant saps? ;)

One question (for now): does PR better represent the views of voters?

Can I answer that please, sir?

No. It better reflects the views of voters for sure. But the governments that form after PR has done its job usually don't represent the views of voters very well.

Or, put another way, PR is great for electing parliaments but lousy for forming governments.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22939 on: Today at 07:02:31 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:56:14 pm
OF, your evidence boils down to one single coalition from 2010, and ignores the Lib Dems coalitions with Labour in Scotland and Wales. If 2010 had been done under PR with the same vote results a coalition between Labour and the Lib Dems would have been the obvious and most feasible option, whereas realistically the Tory coalition was the only possible outcome under FPTP.

It also ignores that there have been coalitions in Scotland and Wales that don't involve the Lib Dems at all. The same is true in other countries as well, there have been countless examples of left leaning and right leaning coalitions that don't include their versions of the Lib Dems. But England is special and the Lib Dems would be permanently in government apparently ;D

And we absolutely should be thinking 40-100 years ahead when making decisions like these, not always just about the next electoral cycle.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22940 on: Today at 07:08:01 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 07:02:31 pm
It also ignores that there have been coalitions in Scotland and Wales that don't involve the Lib Dems at all. The same is true in other countries as well, there have been countless examples of left leaning and right leaning coalitions that don't include their versions of the Lib Dems. But England is special and the Lib Dems would be permanently in government apparently ;D

Although I think you would admit that the English Nationalist Party has not featured in any coalitions with either Tory or Labour in England, unlike the Welsh Nats in Wales and the Scots Nats in Scotland.

I think also you would be impressed by the fact that after 120 years of Labour competing in local government elections it has never formed a coalition with the Tories anywhere in Britain. And - obviously - vice versa. Both parties however had coalesced with the Liberals over that time.
Online Elmo!

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22941 on: Today at 07:12:23 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:08:01 pm
Although I think you would admit that the English Nationalist Party has not featured in any coalitions with either Tory or Labour in England, unlike the Welsh Nats in Wales and the Scots Nats in Scotland.

I think also you would be impressed by the fact that after 120 years of Labour competing in local government elections it has never formed a coalition with the Tories anywhere in Britain. And - obviously - vice versa. Both parties however had coalesced with the Liberals over that time.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/may/17/labour-suspends-aberdeen-councillors-over-coalition-with-tories


4 years later...

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-north-east-orkney-shetland-58530013
Offline KillieRed

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22942 on: Today at 07:13:16 pm »
Apart from WW2. Needs must, I suppose.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22943 on: Today at 07:15:27 pm »
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22944 on: Today at 07:27:52 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 07:02:31 pm
And we absolutely should be thinking 40-100 years ahead when making decisions like these, not always just about the next electoral cycle.

Nah! Lack of real action on climate change will have f*cked everything by then anyway. :(
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22945 on: Today at 08:00:52 pm »
Online Elmo!

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22946 on: Today at 08:02:29 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:00:52 pm
Very interesting.

Although it sort of reinforces my point, doesn't it? Possibly?

Your point that Labour had never done any coalitions with the Tories?

Online Yorkykopite

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22947 on: Today at 08:04:31 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:02:29 pm
Your point that Labour had never done any coalitions with the Tories?

Over 120 years that's not a bad record! And see how they got into immediate hot water with the leadership of the party.

Not like, uh hum, this leader. https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/apr/21/sturgeon-refuses-to-rule-out-snp-coalitions-with-tories-in-local-councils

But the wider point certainly stands. The great beneficiaries of coalitions, historically, have been the Liberals and Lib-Dems.



Online Elmo!

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22948 on: Today at 08:06:34 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:04:31 pm
Over 120 years that's not a bad record! And see how they got into immediate hot water with the leadership of the party.

Not like, uh hum, this leader. https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/apr/21/sturgeon-refuses-to-rule-out-snp-coalitions-with-tories-in-local-councils

But the wider point certainly stands. The great beneficiaries of coalitions, historically, have been the Liberals and Lib-Dems.

They got into hot water.... by being suspended, nothing being done for 4 years while they were allowed to continue running the council (my own one FYI) with the Tories, before the next election rolled around and they were let back in because Labour were too cowardly to take any actual decision on it because they knew they would have to find a whole new set of candidates for the next election.

And to your link - I'm not the one that made the claim, nor would I defend the SNP whenever or wherever they did do deals with the Tories.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22949 on: Today at 09:07:56 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:06:34 pm
They got into hot water.... by being suspended, nothing being done for 4 years while they were allowed to continue running the council (my own one FYI) with the Tories, before the next election rolled around and they were let back in because Labour were too cowardly to take any actual decision on it because they knew they would have to find a whole new set of candidates for the next election.

And to your link - I'm not the one that made the claim, nor would I defend the SNP whenever or wherever they did do deals with the Tories.

You want them banned forever!

Obviously the gravamen of my case wasn't about the purity (or not) of the Labour party (although I think we can all recognise they are the good guys when it comes to avoiding the Tories). It was about how PR does indeed, historically speaking, tend to favour the Lib-Dems in the UK. Their ability to make friends, when it suits, with Labour and (especially) the Tories has given them influence in local government out of all proportion with their popularity. The same would likely happen under PR in national politics.

This isn't necessarily a decisive argument against PR. Just a reminder it is flawed in its own way, as is FPTP.
Online Elmo!

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22950 on: Today at 09:12:19 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:07:56 pm
You want them banned forever!

Obviously the gravamen of my case wasn't about the purity (or not) of the Labour party (although I think we can all recognise they are the good guys when it comes to avoiding the Tories). It was about how PR does indeed, historically speaking, tend to favour the Lib-Dems in the UK. Their ability to make friends, when it suits, with Labour and (especially) the Tories has given them influence in local government out of all proportion with their popularity. The same would likely happen under PR in national politics.

This isn't necessarily a decisive argument against PR. Just a reminder it is flawed in its own way, as is FPTP.

I didn't say I wanted them banned forever, the point was more about the way Labour (both Scottish Labour and the UK wide party) handled it over 4 years (they weren't given a 4 year suspension - they were suspended while the case was dealth with, which they dithered on until the next election). But this isn't the Labour thread.

To counter your argument, the introduction of PR in Scotland and Wales has shown that under PR other parties can come and go (SNP/Greens/PC etc), whereas under FPTP it's only ever going to be the Lib Dems as the kingmaker in the middle.
Online oldfordie

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22951 on: Today at 09:19:14 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 07:02:31 pm
It also ignores that there have been coalitions in Scotland and Wales that don't involve the Lib Dems at all. The same is true in other countries as well, there have been countless examples of left leaning and right leaning coalitions that don't include their versions of the Lib Dems. But England is special and the Lib Dems would be permanently in government apparently ;D

And we absolutely should be thinking 40-100 years ahead when making decisions like these, not always just about the next electoral cycle.
Well, we've at least hopefully moved on from some vague belief that PR would usher in UK governments who would freeze out the Torys and only do what's best for the country.
It seems your still refusing to accept the Lib Dems will hold the balance of power though and what that means in realty. under PR the Lib Dems would have decided who ran the country after nearly every election since the war, the party they wanted to govern with and probably the PM.

We haven't even touched on the dilution of votes either, will Lib Dem supporters move away from the Lib Dems knowing the party will become more powerful with more say in UK politics. no chance. they will gain more support.
Will Labour voters move away from Labour, yep.
Will Tory voters move away from the Torys, yep.
I would think the Lib Dems will not only gain more seats due to PR, they will also gain more votes as people will know they will have more power.



Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22952 on: Today at 09:42:53 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 09:19:14 pm
Well, we've at least hopefully moved on from some vague belief that PR would usher in UK governments who would freeze out the Torys and only do what's best for the country.
It seems your still refusing to accept the Lib Dems will hold the balance of power though and what that means in realty. under PR the Lib Dems would have decided who ran the country after nearly every election since the war, the party they wanted to govern with and probably the PM.

We haven't even touched on the dilution of votes either, will Lib Dem supporters move away from the Lib Dems knowing the party will become more powerful with more say in UK politics. no chance. they will gain more support.
Will Labour voters move away from Labour, yep.
Will Tory voters move away from the Torys, yep.
I would think the Lib Dems will not only gain more seats due to PR, they will also gain more votes as people will know they will have more power.





Really can't be arsed going into this again so I'll just quote my posts from the last time we had this argument. You weren't having it then so I doubt you will this time so I'm more than happy to leave it here.

Quote from: TheShanklyGates on June  7, 2022, 04:58:10 pm
Sorry, but you said you weren't interested in the 'theory and opinion' of how people might vote differently to now if we had a form of PR so I found you some actual results of PR elections as evidence but you aren't interesting in talking about those either? You're right that if you simply copy and paste the results of the UK's FPTP elections and assign seats proportionally then the Lib Dems would be the biggest beneficiaries but I think I've demonstrated that it isn't that simple. It may benefit the Lib Dems, it may not, frankly I couldn't care less and that isn't the point anyway.

I'm arguing in favour of a proportional electoral system because it is far more democratic than the shitshow that is FPTP. It simply isn't right than any party can get 100% of the power on around 35%-40% of the vote. That goes for Labour, Tories or any other party. The 2005 general election result stands out in this regard where Labour won a comfortable majority with just 35.2% of the vote. That's absolutely ridiculous even though it benefited 'my side'. My support for PR isn't conditional on it benefiting or punishing any particular party or ideology.
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on June  7, 2022, 06:25:33 pm
Those elections were all conducted under a FPTP system. You can't just take the vote from those elections and say everyone would have voted the same way under a different system.
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on June  7, 2022, 03:40:02 pm
Okay then, let's look at some real examples. Here are the results of all the German elections this century.

German parties: CDU (Centre Right), SPD (Centre Left), Greens (Centre Left) FDP (Centre to Centre Right), AfD (Far Right), CSU (Centre Right), The Left (Left)

2021:

Party: Constituency Vote (Party List Vote)
SPD: 26.4% (25.7%)
CDU: 22.5% (18.9%)
Greens: 14.0% (14.8%)
FDP: 8.7% (11.5%)
AfD: 10.1% (10.3%)
CSU: 6.0% (5.2%)
The Left: 5.0% (4.9%)

Government: SPD-Green-FDP

2017:

CDU: 30.2% (26.8%)
SPD: 24.6% (20.5%)
AfD: 11.5% (12.6%)
FDP: 7% (10.7%)
The Left: 8.6% (9.2%)
Greens: 8.0% (8.9%)
CSU: 7.0% (6.2%)

Government: CDU/CSU-SPD

2013:

CDU: 37.2% (34.1%)
SPD: 29.4% (25.7%)
The Left 8.2% (8.6%)
Greens: 7.3% (8.4%)
CSU: 8.1% (7.4%)

Government: CDU/CSU-SPD

2009:

CDU: 32.0% (27.3%)
SPD: 27.9% (23.0%)
FDP: 9.4% (14.6%)
The Left: 11.1% (11.9%)
Greens: 9.2% (10.7%)
CSU: 7.4% (6.5%)

Government: CDU/CSU-FDP

2005:

SPD: 38.4% (34.2%)
CDU: 32.6% (27.8%)
FDP: 4.7% (9.8%)
The Left: 8.0% (8.7%)
Greens: 5.4% (8.1%)
CSU: 8.2% (7.4%)

Government: CDU/CSU-SPD

2002:

SPD: 41.9% (38.5%)
CDU: 32.1% (29.5%)
CSU: 9.0% (9.0%)
Greens: 5.6% (8.6%)
FDP: 5.8% (7.4%)

Government: SPD-Greens

Only once this century has one of the 'big 2' parties exceeded 40% of the vote (in the UK it's happened 4 times, twice each for the Tories and Labour), largely because a vote for a smaller party is not a wasted vote as it usually is in the UK.  Also the FDP, their equivalent of the Lib Dems, have only been involved in 2 of the 6 governments. Their Green party has also been a junior coalition partner twice because under PR votes actually translate into seats. A minimum of 5 different parties have won a sizeable bloc of seats in every election making them numerically viable coalition partners.

For an example that is closer to home, let's look at Scotland. These are the Scotland only general election results from 1997 to 2010 and the results of the nearest Scottish parliament elections.

1997 UK General Election (Scotland only) - 1999 Scottish Parliament Election

Labour: 45.6%      38.8%
SNP: 22.1%      28.7%
Lib Dems: 13%      14.2%
Tories: 17.5%      15.6%
Greens: 0.06%      3.6%

2001 UK General Election (Scotland) - 2003 Scottish Parliament Election

Labour: 43.9%      34.6%   
SNP: 20.1%      23.8%
Lib Dems: 16.4%   15.4%
Tories: 15.6%      16.6%
Greens: 0.2%      6.9%

2005 UK General Election (Scotland) - 2007 Scottish Parliament Election

Labour: 39.5%      32.1%
Lib Dems: 22.6%   16.2%
SNP: 17.7%      32.9%
Tories: 15.8%      16.6%
Greens: 1.1%      4.0%

2010 UK General Election (Scotland) - 2011 Scottish Parliament Election

Labour: 42.0%      31.7%
Lib Dems: 18.9%   7.9%
SNP: 19.9%      45.4%
Tories: 16.7%      13.9%
Greens: 0.7%      4.4%

Even keeping in mind that these results were before Labour collapsed in Scotland, in every single election Labour's vote share is much lower in the Scottish parliament than in Westminster because there wasn't the need for tactical voting to keep the Tories out. Also the Green vote for Westminster is tiny because it's a wasted vote - the PR system however allowed the party to gain a foothold and eventually enabled it to enter government. 

Voters simply don't behave the same way when the rules of the game are different.

Your argument about FPTP keeping out extremists is a much better one although even that is problematic - however much we dislike UKIP, it was a democratic travesty that they got 12.6% of vote in 2015 but only 1 seat.

Quote from: TheShanklyGates on June  7, 2022, 01:47:11 pm
You're making the assumption that vote shares would all remain broadly the same under a different voting system. You can't just take the percentage of votes a party usually gains in a FPTP election and apply that directly to a hypothetical PR election.

The whole point of PR systems is that because every vote counts voters are free to vote for the party that best represents their views rather than simply voting for the least worst option to keep the party they dislike the most out. Maybe voters who more closely align with the Lib Dems but usually vote Tory/Labour at the moment would be able to safely do so under PR giving them a much larger vote share. Maybe smaller parties like the Greens will become kingmakers, or even become one of the larger parties. Maybe new parties will emerge to represent voters that currently don't feel at home politically with any of the current selection.

As arguments against PR go, the idea that the Lib Dems would become permanent kingmakers simply because that is what current vote shares suggest would happen is one of the weakest.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22953 on: Today at 09:51:45 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:59:49 pm
Can I answer that please, sir?

No. It better reflects the views of voters for sure. But the governments that form after PR has done its job usually don't represent the views of voters very well.

Or, put another way, PR is great for electing parliaments but lousy for forming governments.
But is this true? Certainly, in a system which disproportionately rewards the party with the largest share of the vote with seats in Parliament, they are much more likely to hold an outright majority. But does this mean that PR is 'lousy' for forming governments? In some countries there are difficulties (Italy, for example), but do we really believe that a FPTP system would cure Italy's woes? I'd suggest that countries which chaotic politics would be chaotic under whatever voting system was utlised. Besides, this ignores the problems associated with parties being disproportionately rewarded with seats forming 'strong governments'. We are living through a prime example of this right now.

We are also ignoring the problems caused by having one 'strong' government after another, with wildly differing views. I am pretty certain that education and healthcare would be in better state in the UK if they were not constantly the subject of a new political philosophy every half generation.
Online Elmo!

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22954 on: Today at 09:54:02 pm »
Not one government from the Welsh Senedd or Holyrood has fallen apart, or had to call an early election, despite their almost never being a majority and in some cases ruling purely as a minority without any kind of coalition or deal.

It's also been remarkably stable without constantly swinging from one side of the political spectrum to the other.
