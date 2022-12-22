This is why it's so frustrating trying to discuss PR with you. You've just decided with no evidence that the consequence of changing the voting system would be perpetual 'centre-right to hard right governments' and used that as an argument against it. I'd list the numerous countries that use PR, which include pretty much every modern European democracy except the UK and Belarus, that aren't restricted to a choice only between '2 or 3 right wing parties' but it's pointless because you'll just ignore it and go back to arguing against the same straw man the next time it comes up.



Strawman. no evidence f.. me. Well if you ignore decades of UK political voting election figures that show the UK is actually more to the right than the left, and if you ignore the fact that most political UK party's are more to the right and not think of the consequences of this happening then I suppose it's easy to think of the words Strawman and no evidence.Lets consider what your argument for PR is and the main points ive tried to make and decide whose opinion is based on a assumption and who is basing their opinion on solid historical evidence and facts.Hopefully we agree on a few simple points below.The point of PR is to allocate seats to Political party's proportionality. so who will gain more seats and who will loose seatsBased on all the evidence it means the Labour party and the Tory party will loose seats. the Lib Dems and Farages party and the Greens get more seats.Coalitions will have to be formed, based on all the historical voting figures evidence it will mean the Lib Dems will hold the balance of power.So based on all the historical evidence are the Lib Dems more likely to form a coalition and a government with Labour or the Torys ? it will be the Torys.The wrong assumption many seem to be making is PR will bring a large coalition who will unite and freeze out the Torys. they will then be less extreme than the Torys and only do what's best for us all.Since when has a Lib Dem/Tory government ever made this country better.Yeah I agree over it stopping a fanatical right wing government but ive also said it's a hell of a price to pay.Your opinion, it works in other countries so why not here.Yeah. give it 40-100yrs things might change but now we are guessing.I won't be around if PR ever does become a possibility, I just hope the same indifference to demanding a right to consider isn't taken by the public then.That's the one point we should all agree on after what we've been through.