Author Topic: Fuck the Tories thread  (Read 833345 times)

Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:57:58 pm
Hmm due to be released before everyone celebrates the Easter weekend per chance? Or stashed away for the coronation festivities?

I'm not a betting man, but if I was, my bet would be on the last day a Parliament before the break.  ;)
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:07:40 pm
the attitude on here by some to completely dismiss opinions that go against what they believe to be fact.

But I've never seen you actually engage with any discussion on the topic and instead just dismiss it as 'bad for Labour'.
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 01:26:14 pm
But I've never seen you actually engage with any discussion on the topic and instead just dismiss it as 'bad for Labour'.

 Ive argued it won't bring about the fair democracy people think it will.

If the consequence of PR means we only return Center-right to hard right governments then yes that's bad for Labour but it's also bad for all of us as they are the only party who fight for what I believe in.
If the consequence means Labour could possibly fade away to a minority party leaving just 2 or 3 right wing party's to fight out future elections then that will be disastrous for British politics. will people be met with the same attitude then as well.
How they are only talking about the Labour party.



Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:07:40 pm
:lmao
Been a couple of years since I watched "The Big Short" brilliant movie explaining how the 2008 crash came about.  watched it again last night. 
Mark Twain quote at the begining reminded me of the attitude on here by some to completely dismiss opinions that go against what they believe to be fact.

It's ain't what you know that gets you into trouble.
It's what you know for sure that just ain't so
                Mark Twain.
So, I suppose you are some kind of savant who can see the PR disaster coming and the rest of us are just poor, ignorant saps? ;)

One question (for now): does PR better represent the views of voters?
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:02:32 pm

 Ive argued it won't bring about the fair democracy people think it will.

If the consequence of PR means we only return Center-right to hard right governments then yes that's bad for Labour but it's also bad for all of us as they are the only party who fight for what I believe in.
If the consequence means Labour could possibly fade away to a minority party leaving just 2 or 3 right wing party's to fight out future elections then that will be disastrous for British politics. will people be met with the same attitude then as well.
How they are only talking about the Labour party.





This is why it's so frustrating trying to discuss PR with you. You've just decided with no evidence that the consequence of changing the voting system would be perpetual 'centre-right to hard right governments' and used that as an argument against it. I'd list the numerous countries that use PR, which include pretty much every modern European democracy except the UK and Belarus, that aren't restricted to a choice only between '2 or 3 right wing parties' but it's pointless because you'll just ignore it and go back to arguing against the same straw man the next time it comes up.
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 02:19:34 pm
This is why it's so frustrating trying to discuss PR with you. You've just decided with no evidence that the consequence of changing the voting system would be perpetual 'centre-right to hard right governments' and used that as an argument against it. I'd list the numerous countries that use PR, which include pretty much every modern European democracy except the UK and Belarus, that aren't restricted to a choice only between '2 or 3 right wing parties' but it's pointless because you'll just ignore it and go back to arguing against the same straw man the next time it comes up.

Also devolved parliaments within the UK.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:19:01 pm
So, I suppose you are some kind of savant who can see the PR disaster coming and the rest of us are just poor, ignorant saps? ;)

One question (for now): does PR better represent the views of voters?
Not really. Ive already explained the reasons why I was pro PR and the reasons I started to question it as the answer to all our problems.

I was willing to start questioning my opinion when I was given a sound logical argument based on decades of stats and past events by someone far more intelligent than me.

I think it's the other way around to be honest. anyway am off out. got a Mensa meeting coming up.  :) might call in to Aldi and Asda to do a bit of shopping as wel.
 
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:54:10 pm
...got a Mensa meeting coming up.  :) might call in to Aldi and Asda to do a bit of shopping as wel.

Cruella gets a bollocking...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ClIwMC3_zCc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ClIwMC3_zCc</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ClIwMC3_zCc

Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:12:57 pm
What's this Boris dossier about then? 

Is he releasing stuff from an earlier enquiry/investigation/whitewash to preempt the new stuff?

I know it's all about protecting himself I was more meaning how will it work?

Grieve is no fan of Johnson...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zNOC1ifJVcU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zNOC1ifJVcU</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zNOC1ifJVcU
Sinn Fein on course to become the largest party in Ireland at the next election, under the PR system. Will probably share power with a collection of other left wing parties and possible support of a moderately centre right party like FF.

Sinn Fein and other left wing parties would never have got so close to Government under a FPTP system. It`s taken years of steady electoral progress under PR to get to the position they are in now, where people have a genuine alternative to the two traditional main parties . They would still be outside minority voices looking in under the British system of elections.
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:54:10 pm
Not really. Ive already explained the reasons why I was pro PR and the reasons I started to question it as the answer to all our problems.

I was willing to start questioning my opinion when I was given a sound logical argument based on decades of stats and past events by someone far more intelligent than me.

I think it's the other way around to be honest. anyway am off out. got a Mensa meeting coming up.  :) might call in to Aldi and Asda to do a bit of shopping as wel.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 17, 2023, 12:15:22 am
So what you're saying is that absolutely nothing has got any worse since the Tories got back into power?

I'm guessing from your name that you don't live in the UK any more? If so, then you probably don't realise just how fucked the UK is now. Literally everything is broken and it's hard to see anything getting any better in my lifetime.

Not saying that at all.
Political parties come and go but we pick and choose which one has made us better off.
The easy answer is neither.
It's not Labour because historically they've not been in power all that much. At the same time you say the Tories have it in for us so it can't be them.
So how do we explain the undeniable fact that society as a whole is better off than at any point in human history?
The last 25 years has been roughly split between Labour and Tories. Are they both to blame for the current state of the UK, or neither?
I think we are guilty of putting too much faith in political parties to generate wealth. If the UK is f#cked, its because the UK has lacked innovation and belief in itself to generate wealth. We gave free university places to nurses when we should have given them to engineers and scientists and other wealth generators.
Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 05:32:07 pm
So how do we explain the undeniable fact that society as a whole is better off than at any point in human history?


It's not though.

I believe for the first time ever... the current generation is worse off than the last... and the next generation is predicted to be worse off again.

In loads of areas, housing, income, quality of life...

Most folk in the UK were better off just a decade ago.

[EDIT] A couple of articles...

https://uk.finance.yahoo.com/news/9-ways-millennials-are-worse-off-than-the-older-generation-uk-politics-092226391.html

https://www.ufcw.ca/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=31580:oxfam-report-confirms-millennials-are-worse-off-than-their-parents&catid=9845&Itemid=2333&lang=en

https://www.businessinsider.com/millennials-uk-first-generation-1800s-do-worse-than-parents-resolution-foundation-2017-2?r=US&IR=T

« Last Edit: Today at 05:49:34 pm by A Red Abroad »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 05:32:07 pm
Not saying that at all.
Political parties come and go but we pick and choose which one has made us better off.
The easy answer is neither.
It's not Labour because historically they've not been in power all that much. At the same time you say the Tories have it in for us so it can't be them.
So how do we explain the undeniable fact that society as a whole is better off than at any point in human history?
The last 25 years has been roughly split between Labour and Tories. Are they both to blame for the current state of the UK, or neither?
I think we are guilty of putting too much faith in political parties to generate wealth. If the UK is f#cked, its because the UK has lacked innovation and belief in itself to generate wealth. We gave free university places to nurses when we should have given them to engineers and scientists and other wealth generators.

It literally isn't as good as it was in 2010.

Dunno where you're getting your facts from mate.
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 02:19:34 pm
This is why it's so frustrating trying to discuss PR with you. You've just decided with no evidence that the consequence of changing the voting system would be perpetual 'centre-right to hard right governments' and used that as an argument against it. I'd list the numerous countries that use PR, which include pretty much every modern European democracy except the UK and Belarus, that aren't restricted to a choice only between '2 or 3 right wing parties' but it's pointless because you'll just ignore it and go back to arguing against the same straw man the next time it comes up.
Strawman. no evidence  f.. me.  Well if you ignore decades of UK political voting election figures that show the UK is actually more to the right than the left, and if you ignore the fact that most political UK party's are more to the right and not think of the consequences of this happening then I suppose it's easy to think of the words Strawman and no evidence.

Lets consider what your argument for PR is and the main points ive tried to make and decide whose opinion is based on a assumption and who is basing their opinion on solid historical evidence and facts.

Hopefully we agree on a few simple points below.

The point of PR is to allocate seats to Political party's proportionality.  so who will gain more seats and who will loose seats
Based on all the evidence it means the Labour party and the Tory party will loose seats. the Lib Dems and Farages party and the Greens get more seats.
Coalitions will have to be formed, based on all the historical voting figures evidence it will mean the Lib Dems will hold the balance of power.
So based on all the historical evidence are the Lib Dems more likely to form a coalition and a government with Labour or the Torys ? it will be the Torys.
The wrong assumption many seem to be making is PR will bring a large coalition who will unite and freeze out the Torys. they will then be less extreme than the Torys and only do what's best for us all.
Since when has a Lib Dem/Tory government ever made this country better.
Yeah I agree over it stopping a fanatical right wing government but ive also said it's a hell of a price to pay.

Your opinion, it works in other countries so why not here.

Yeah. give it 40-100yrs things might change but now we are guessing.


I won't be around if PR ever does become a possibility, I just hope the same indifference to demanding a right to consider isn't taken by the public then.
That's the one point we should all agree on after what we've been through.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:47:29 pm by oldfordie »
