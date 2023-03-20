« previous next »
Fuck the Tories thread

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 10:25:20 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:11:48 am
We had a holiday/second home here for years - after the Brexit vote I really didn't like how divided and nasty the UK had become. I also don't like the roads and a bunch of other stuff.  ;D

I'm 65 and was running a successful 'events' company but was thinking about retiring soon. Covid arrived and killed the events for 18 months and Brexit (with the 90 day restricted travel) was becoming a reality.

So, I gave the company to my staff/employees* - sold my UK property and moved here, applied for residency - which we got relatively quickly - and here we are. We like it here.

We've managed to save - and with the sale of our UK place should have enough to live OK, provided prices don't go too mental.


* Since things opened back up, the lads have run a few events and are doing well - they still call me regularly for help/advice and I'm back in the UK next month to help them run an event - but the company seems to be working well a 'workers' coalition'. :)
Nice!
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 10:27:16 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:20:26 am
Some of your posts (the no evidence ones) read like you're buying into the Tory/UK nationalist spin dude.

You've posted a few unfounded 'bigging up the Tories' posts (or at least 'they're not that bad' posts) - I've no idea of your personal circumstances, but maybe ask yourself - how have the last 13 years felt?
Paul's no Tory supporter. He's just aiming to dampen down the divided rhetoric in his own small way. I suppose if we all did that, things would be better.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 10:41:24 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:27:16 am
Paul's no Tory supporter. He's just aiming to dampen down the divided rhetoric in his own small way.

I didn't say (write) that he was/is - and I don't care if he is or not - to each their own.

But posting unsubstantiated stuff in 'praise' (or even mild praise) of the Tories isn't gonna 'dampen down' anything, I'm afraid. All it does is invite folk to debunk it - and by definition 'disagree'.

Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:27:16 am
I suppose if we all did that, things would be better.

Agreed.

But there's nothing wrong with discussion/disagreeing - so long as it's kept civil, in my opinion.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 01:06:47 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:31:21 am
I don't think anyone here 'supports PR unconditionally'. Rather, it is 'the best of the imperfect systems available to us'. It helps shift the onus of compromise to Parliament, where it belongs and needs to be. And away from the voter, who is less equipped to make those kinds of judgements and cannot be involved in the necessary horse-trading to make things happen, and avoid massive swings in policy between governments which is highly disruptive. I do not claim this is all down to PR when I write this, but look at how places like Germany plan ahead compared to the UK? Look at the constantly changing systems for schools and healthcare in the UK. This, I would suggest, is primarily driven by the radically changing philosophy every time there is new Government (I mean, a new Party in charge).
Recent past experience should of taught us any major change like PR has to come with a chance to reconsider. if this isn't agreed upon before supporting that major change then we are agreeing to PR unconditionally, that's the whole point of demanding the right to reconsider, it maybe impossible to go back to the way things were if things turn out far differently than we expected.

Who doesn't want a sensible stable government but people now arguing in support PR are stating it as a fact rather than a prediction, it is a theory as things may turn our far differently than we expect.

I started supporting PR around 7yrs ago when I saw the direction the country was moving, it was going down a very dark road and we had to make sure it never happened again, it's all been covered.
A article written by a professor who studied all past election results argued PR won't go the way Labour supporters expect. it will be bad for Labour long term. that made me start to question PR as the answer to our problems.
Ive pointed out some of the flaws in PR working in practice but theres far more to it than that, it's the impact it will have on the Labour partys future, the dilution of support. the long term effect on the number of voters voting for their own particular cause at the expense of Labour candidates. the more I looked into it the more am convinced it will happen, some of the concerns wont go down well so am not going to raise them but they are likely to happen. I will leave it at that now.

I know some people will argue PR is the fairest most democratic system and anyone opposing it doesn't respect democracy. if things go drastically wrong then it can't be the best system can it.

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 01:12:09 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 01:06:47 pm
A article written by a professor who studied all past election results argued PR won't go the way Labour supporters expect. it will be bad for Labour long term.

Do you have a link to this please mate?

I'd be interested to read it.

Thanks in advance.  :)
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 01:29:47 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 01:12:09 pm
Do you have a link to this please mate?

I'd be interested to read it.

Thanks in advance.  :)
Yeah, no problem.
My last post on the subject.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/sep/27/proportional-representation-labour-party-lib-dems
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 01:38:57 pm
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 01:42:50 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 01:06:47 pm
Recent past experience should of taught us any major change like PR has to come with a chance to reconsider. if this isn't agreed upon before supporting that major change then we are agreeing to PR unconditionally, that's the whole point of demanding the right to reconsider, it maybe impossible to go back to the way things were if things turn out far differently than we expected.

Who doesn't want a sensible stable government but people now arguing in support PR are stating it as a fact rather than a prediction, it is a theory as things may turn our far differently than we expect.

I started supporting PR around 7yrs ago when I saw the direction the country was moving, it was going down a very dark road and we had to make sure it never happened again, it's all been covered.
A article written by a professor who studied all past election results argued PR won't go the way Labour supporters expect. it will be bad for Labour long term. that made me start to question PR as the answer to our problems.
Ive pointed out some of the flaws in PR working in practice but theres far more to it than that, it's the impact it will have on the Labour partys future, the dilution of support. the long term effect on the number of voters voting for their own particular cause at the expense of Labour candidates. the more I looked into it the more am convinced it will happen, some of the concerns wont go down well so am not going to raise them but they are likely to happen. I will leave it at that now.

I know some people will argue PR is the fairest most democratic system and anyone opposing it doesn't respect democracy. if things go drastically wrong then it can't be the best system can it.
Yours is an argument of self-interest, bereft of principle. By your own words, you were for PR until you read an article which suggested that it might not be good for the Labour Party. The almost certain reality is that PR would be bad for both the main parties. Their self-interest in opposing PR is reprehensible, if understandable. FPTP is intrinsically less democratic because it disproportionately rewards large parties, punishes small parties, and makes it much more difficult for new parties to emerge. You might find this desirable, but it is a fundamentally undemocratic argument to make.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 03:49:33 pm
Pannick is defending City and Johnson fuck me!
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 03:54:38 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 01:42:50 pm
Yours is an argument of self-interest, bereft of principle. By your own words, you were for PR until you read an article which suggested that it might not be good for the Labour Party. The almost certain reality is that PR would be bad for both the main parties. Their self-interest in opposing PR is reprehensible, if understandable. FPTP is intrinsically less democratic because it disproportionately rewards large parties, punishes small parties, and makes it much more difficult for new parties to emerge. You might find this desirable, but it is a fundamentally undemocratic argument to make.
OK. famous last words, this is my last post on the subject.
I don't support Labour for ideological reasons, I support them because I believe they are the only political party who will fight for what's best for us all. standard of living, care, decency, education etc and you call that self interest

I will oppose any electoral system that may lead to the Labour partys downfall as there will be no other party left to fight for these things.
Yeah, PR might appear the right thing to do but if it leaves us with only center right-hard right governments then it's actually done a lot of harm to our democracy.

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 04:09:20 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 03:54:38 pm
OK. famous last words, this is my last post on the subject.


 ;D






(I read the article - thanks for that - I hadn't realised how the 'maths' shaped up - Labour would be mad to introduce PR, based on the the maths).
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 04:11:23 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 04:09:20 pm
;D






(I read the article - thanks for that - I hadn't realised how the 'maths' shaped up - Labour would be mad to introduce PR, based on the the maths).
:)
Ahh bugger, posted again.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 04:18:23 pm
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 07:34:26 pm
Ive asked the Tory councillor what have they done for the country.  He said we won WW2 because of Churchill   I told him if was a coalition 😂. No reply since
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 07:59:51 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 07:34:26 pm
Ive asked the Tory councillor what have they done for the country.  He said we won WW2 because of Churchill   I told him if was a coalition 😂. No reply since

Fucking hell. Surely he knows if he had to go back that far he was taking a pasting regardless!

Almost Evertonion #ifithadntbeenfer...
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 08:03:58 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 07:34:26 pm
Ive asked the Tory councillor what have they done for the country.  He said we won WW2 because of Churchill   I told him if was a coalition 😂. No reply since

Tell him Stalin was probably a bigger factor. .That should annoy the prick.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 08:10:00 pm
Managed to get to church for the first time in a month today. The priest described the Tory refugee "policy" as "totally evil".

I know few here are interested in the words of any priest, but rarely have I heard such stark condemnation.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 08:12:05 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:59:51 pm
Fucking hell. Surely he knows if he had to go back that far he was taking a pasting regardless!

Almost Evertonion #ifithadntbeenfer...

"What has Labour ever done??"

"Established the NHS and the Welfare State."

Far more fucking relevant than Churchill. And they did it without a coalition, and with Churchill claiming they would establish a UK Gestapo.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 08:15:59 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 07:34:26 pm
Ive asked the Tory councillor what have they done for the country.  He said we won WW2 because of Churchill   I told him if was a coalition 😂. No reply since

This pretty much sums them up. It wasnt the country that won the war, it was the Tory Party because in their minds they are one and the same. All the corruption, its not corruption because its good for them, and if its good for them its good for the country because its the same thing as far as they are concerned.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 09:32:31 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:10:00 pm
Managed to get to church for the first time in a month today. The priest described the Tory refugee "policy" as "totally evil".

I know few here are interested in the words of any priest, but rarely have I heard such stark condemnation.
It's a fair point. The church generally keeps out of politics.
I remember during the brexit campaign the local priest trying to tip toe around it, yet more or less pleading for remain votes.  Though, giving the way immigration is slowing the decline in congregations, that might have been less altruistic than in giving credit for.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 09:45:29 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:10:00 pm
Managed to get to church for the first time in a month today. The priest described the Tory refugee "policy" as "totally evil".

I know few here are interested in the words of any priest, but rarely have I heard such stark condemnation.

Braverman does appear to be inherently evil to be fair, and only invited far right media on her jaunt to Rwanda

https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/news/suella-braverman-jokes-rwanda-migrants-345375/
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 07:28:04 am
Had a reply 😂😂

 alright comrade spencer keep your communist thoughts to yourself please if you don't know this is the uk we have democracy so folk can vote for whomever they want pass my regards to comrade Corbyn and vlad
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 07:31:24 am
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 07:28:04 am
Had a reply 😂😂

[RECIPIENT] alright comrade [RECIPIENT] keep your communist thoughts to yourself please if you don't know this is the uk we have democracy so folk can vote for whomever they want pass my regards to comrade Corbyn and vlad
Hang on - is that a quote? If so, one of the newspapers might print the whole exchange. The Churchill would be hilarious.

By the way, did you mean to include your real name?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 08:04:34 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:31:24 am
Hang on - is that a quote? If so, one of the newspapers might print the whole exchange. The Churchill would be hilarious.

By the way, did you mean to include your real name?

This has been an exchange on a local group on FB.   

Ill modify it and take my name off
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 09:40:13 am
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 07:28:04 am
Had a reply 😂😂

 alright comrade spencer keep your communist thoughts to yourself please if you don't know this is the uk we have democracy so folk can vote for whomever they want pass my regards to comrade Corbyn and vlad

He's right tho' straight after WW2 'War winner' Churchill was dumped by the electorate.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 10:02:42 am
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 08:04:34 am
Ill modify it and take my name off

Too late Cuthbert, some of us saw it.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 10:37:11 am
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 10:02:42 am
Too late Cuthbert, some of us saw it.

Cheers Rodney
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 11:04:53 am
Tory-adjacent rather than the party themselves, but Reform are holding a press conference this morning with the title "The Band Reforms". Speculation that Frottage is resuming direct leadership of the party ahead of the runup to the next election.

So that'll be a fun sideshow to to ongoing mess.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 11:34:25 am
Allegra Stratton also on Johnson's honours list.

It's literally buying off witnesses. Incredible stuff.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 11:58:26 am
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 11:04:53 am
Tory-adjacent rather than the party themselves, but Reform are holding a press conference this morning with the title "The Band Reforms". Speculation that Frottage is resuming direct leadership of the party ahead of the runup to the next election.

So that'll be a fun sideshow to to ongoing mess.

Let's hope they don't do a deal with the Tories this time - and field candidates that will/might split the vote.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 12:12:57 pm
What's this Boris dossier about then? 

Is he releasing stuff from an earlier enquiry/investigation/whitewash to preempt the new stuff?

I know it's all about protecting himself I was more meaning how will it work?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 12:37:08 pm
Have the Avanti Barons been criticised by the Goverment for failing to run train journeys and fucking up local economies and people's lives...and refused their request for more money!?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 12:39:05 pm
https://www.politics.co.uk/opinion-former/press-release/2023/03/20/uk-downgraded-in-global-ratings-report-on-civic-freedoms/

UK downgraded in global ratings report on civic freedoms

Today (16 March) the UK has been downgraded from narrowed to obstructed in CIVICUS Monitors annual report on the state of civil society and civic freedoms, People Power Under Attack 2022. 

Historically regarded as one of the most stable democracies, an obstructed rating means civic freedoms, including the freedoms of expression, assembly and association, are now being continuously undermined in the United Kingdom.

 

According to the report, the governments introduction of a range of restrictive laws, including the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts (PCSC) Act which came into effect in April 2022 and the Public Order Bill, currently going through Parliament, alongside authorities continuous restrictions on protests, are highlighted as key violations of civic freedoms contributing to the downgrade.

 

Civic freedoms in 197 countries and territories are categorised as either closed, repressed, obstructed, narrowed or open, based on a methodology that combines several sources of data on the freedoms of association, peaceful assembly and expression.

 

Other obstructed countries include Poland, Hungary, Brazil, South Africa and Sri Lanka. There are 40 other countries in total with this rating.   

 

In reaction to the report, Stephanie Draper, CEO of Bond said: 

The downgrade reflects the worrying trends we are seeing in restrictions across civil society that are threatening our democracy. The government should be setting a positive example to countries that have clamped down on civic space. The UK is becoming increasingly authoritarian and is among concerning company in the CIVICUS Monitor ratings as restrictive laws and dangerous rhetoric are creating a hostile environment towards civil society in the UK.  Decision makers across all political parties should be alarmed and make it a priority to protect our rights and freedoms.

 

Aarti Narsee, European Civic Forum, Policy and advocacy officer, said:

Instead of restricting the fundamental right to protest and those taking to the streets to hold the government accountable, the government should reaffirm its commitment to protecting civil liberties and human rights by dismantling colonial practices, which are clearly evident in its repeated targeting of excluded groups, including those fighting for racial justice and refugees and asylum seekers rights.

 

Sue Tibballs, Sheila McKechnie Foundation, said:

To see the UKs civic space downgraded to obstructed is heart-breaking, but not surprising. A narrative is being crafted in the UK that politics should be left to politicians. Party politics is one thing, but politics with a small p belongs to all of us and our civic space is where we explore challenges and ideas as a society. An open civic space supports a healthy democracy and it is the duty of the government to protect both.

 

Ruth Ehrlich, Head of Policy and Campaigns at Liberty, said:

We all want our elected governments to protect the basic principles of democracy, yet this downgrade shows how this government has repeatedly worked to put itself above all accountability. The Public Order Bill threatens the right to protest for all of us, and will put at greater risk some of the most marginalised communities in the UK. Alongside this, recent plans in the Illegal Migration Bill cruelly remove basic human rights from refugees coming to the UK. It is clear that civil liberties in the UK are not just under threat, but are actively being stripped away. This report is a rallying cry to all those who care about human rights to come together and resist this power grab.

 

The downgrading of the UK is also supported by The Sheila McKechnie Foundations annual campaigner survey dedicated to tracking the experience of people involved in social change. Each year the survey provides a snapshot of the conditions in which campaigners operate, the challenges they face and their relationships with other stakeholders.   

 

The results of this years survey support CIVICUS downgrading of civic space. The research shows that 94% of respondents feel there are threats to the freedom to organise, contribute to public debate, influence political decisions, or protest. Asked specifically about what threatens civic space; 94% highlighted negative rhetoric towards campaigning from politicians and the media; as well as 92% thinking recent and emerging legislation posed a threat. 

 

Politicians were seen as the group most negative of campaigning, with 72 % of people saying they had become more negative in the last year. A staggering 43 % of respondents revealed they had censored themselves in the last year for fear of political backlash.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 12:42:59 pm
The investigation into the many allegations of bullying against Deputy Prime Minister, Dominic Raab, is reported to be ready to publish conclusions before the end of this month. Due to the sheer volume of allegations and evidence, this has taken ages - and Rishi Sunak should face questions about why he didn't at least mitigate against the potential for further offences, should Raab be found guilty, given the weight of evidence against him.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/dominic-raab-bullying-investigation-sunak-b2303848.html
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 12:44:46 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:39:05 pm
https://www.politics.co.uk/opinion-former/press-release/2023/03/20/uk-downgraded-in-global-ratings-report-on-civic-freedoms/

UK downgraded in global ratings report on civic freedoms

Today (16 March) the UK has been downgraded from narrowed to obstructed in CIVICUS Monitors annual report on the state of civil society and civic freedoms, People Power Under Attack 2022. 

Historically regarded as one of the most stable democracies, an obstructed rating means civic freedoms, including the freedoms of expression, assembly and association, are now being continuously undermined in the United Kingdom.

 

According to the report, the governments introduction of a range of restrictive laws, including the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts (PCSC) Act which came into effect in April 2022 and the Public Order Bill, currently going through Parliament, alongside authorities continuous restrictions on protests, are highlighted as key violations of civic freedoms contributing to the downgrade.

 

Civic freedoms in 197 countries and territories are categorised as either closed, repressed, obstructed, narrowed or open, based on a methodology that combines several sources of data on the freedoms of association, peaceful assembly and expression.

 

Other obstructed countries include Poland, Hungary, Brazil, South Africa and Sri Lanka. There are 40 other countries in total with this rating.   

 

In reaction to the report, Stephanie Draper, CEO of Bond said: 

The downgrade reflects the worrying trends we are seeing in restrictions across civil society that are threatening our democracy. The government should be setting a positive example to countries that have clamped down on civic space. The UK is becoming increasingly authoritarian and is among concerning company in the CIVICUS Monitor ratings as restrictive laws and dangerous rhetoric are creating a hostile environment towards civil society in the UK.  Decision makers across all political parties should be alarmed and make it a priority to protect our rights and freedoms.

 

Aarti Narsee, European Civic Forum, Policy and advocacy officer, said:

Instead of restricting the fundamental right to protest and those taking to the streets to hold the government accountable, the government should reaffirm its commitment to protecting civil liberties and human rights by dismantling colonial practices, which are clearly evident in its repeated targeting of excluded groups, including those fighting for racial justice and refugees and asylum seekers rights.

 

Sue Tibballs, Sheila McKechnie Foundation, said:

To see the UKs civic space downgraded to obstructed is heart-breaking, but not surprising. A narrative is being crafted in the UK that politics should be left to politicians. Party politics is one thing, but politics with a small p belongs to all of us and our civic space is where we explore challenges and ideas as a society. An open civic space supports a healthy democracy and it is the duty of the government to protect both.

 

Ruth Ehrlich, Head of Policy and Campaigns at Liberty, said:

We all want our elected governments to protect the basic principles of democracy, yet this downgrade shows how this government has repeatedly worked to put itself above all accountability. The Public Order Bill threatens the right to protest for all of us, and will put at greater risk some of the most marginalised communities in the UK. Alongside this, recent plans in the Illegal Migration Bill cruelly remove basic human rights from refugees coming to the UK. It is clear that civil liberties in the UK are not just under threat, but are actively being stripped away. This report is a rallying cry to all those who care about human rights to come together and resist this power grab.

 

The downgrading of the UK is also supported by The Sheila McKechnie Foundations annual campaigner survey dedicated to tracking the experience of people involved in social change. Each year the survey provides a snapshot of the conditions in which campaigners operate, the challenges they face and their relationships with other stakeholders.   

 

The results of this years survey support CIVICUS downgrading of civic space. The research shows that 94% of respondents feel there are threats to the freedom to organise, contribute to public debate, influence political decisions, or protest. Asked specifically about what threatens civic space; 94% highlighted negative rhetoric towards campaigning from politicians and the media; as well as 92% thinking recent and emerging legislation posed a threat. 

 

Politicians were seen as the group most negative of campaigning, with 72 % of people saying they had become more negative in the last year. A staggering 43 % of respondents revealed they had censored themselves in the last year for fear of political backlash.

Although many of us were/are aware of the decline in 'freedoms' - that's still quite shocking.  :(
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 12:46:07 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 12:37:08 pm
Have the Avanti Barons been criticised by the Goverment for failing to run train journeys and fucking up local economies and people's lives...and refused their request for more money!?

Er... let me take a guess?

Is the answer "No."?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 12:47:16 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on March 18, 2023, 12:46:12 pm
Rather you than me trying to break oldfordie's obstinance when it comes to PR this time ;D You're probably wasting your time though, it's been done to death on here and he still doesn't quite seem to understand either what PR is, why people support it or why FPTP is an undemocratic mess.
Well, I tried anyway. But Fordie was having none of it! ;D
