Author Topic: Fuck the Tories thread  (Read 832278 times)

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22880 on: Yesterday at 10:25:20 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:11:48 am
We had a holiday/second home here for years - after the Brexit vote I really didn't like how divided and nasty the UK had become. I also don't like the roads and a bunch of other stuff.  ;D

I'm 65 and was running a successful 'events' company but was thinking about retiring soon. Covid arrived and killed the events for 18 months and Brexit (with the 90 day restricted travel) was becoming a reality.

So, I gave the company to my staff/employees* - sold my UK property and moved here, applied for residency - which we got relatively quickly - and here we are. We like it here.

We've managed to save - and with the sale of our UK place should have enough to live OK, provided prices don't go too mental.


* Since things opened back up, the lads have run a few events and are doing well - they still call me regularly for help/advice and I'm back in the UK next month to help them run an event - but the company seems to be working well a 'workers' coalition'. :)
Nice!
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22881 on: Yesterday at 10:27:16 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:20:26 am
Some of your posts (the no evidence ones) read like you're buying into the Tory/UK nationalist spin dude.

You've posted a few unfounded 'bigging up the Tories' posts (or at least 'they're not that bad' posts) - I've no idea of your personal circumstances, but maybe ask yourself - how have the last 13 years felt?
Paul's no Tory supporter. He's just aiming to dampen down the divided rhetoric in his own small way. I suppose if we all did that, things would be better.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22882 on: Yesterday at 10:41:24 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:27:16 am
Paul's no Tory supporter. He's just aiming to dampen down the divided rhetoric in his own small way.

I didn't say (write) that he was/is - and I don't care if he is or not - to each their own.

But posting unsubstantiated stuff in 'praise' (or even mild praise) of the Tories isn't gonna 'dampen down' anything, I'm afraid. All it does is invite folk to debunk it - and by definition 'disagree'.

Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:27:16 am
I suppose if we all did that, things would be better.

Agreed.

But there's nothing wrong with discussion/disagreeing - so long as it's kept civil, in my opinion.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22883 on: Yesterday at 01:06:47 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:31:21 am
I don't think anyone here 'supports PR unconditionally'. Rather, it is 'the best of the imperfect systems available to us'. It helps shift the onus of compromise to Parliament, where it belongs and needs to be. And away from the voter, who is less equipped to make those kinds of judgements and cannot be involved in the necessary horse-trading to make things happen, and avoid massive swings in policy between governments which is highly disruptive. I do not claim this is all down to PR when I write this, but look at how places like Germany plan ahead compared to the UK? Look at the constantly changing systems for schools and healthcare in the UK. This, I would suggest, is primarily driven by the radically changing philosophy every time there is new Government (I mean, a new Party in charge).
Recent past experience should of taught us any major change like PR has to come with a chance to reconsider. if this isn't agreed upon before supporting that major change then we are agreeing to PR unconditionally, that's the whole point of demanding the right to reconsider, it maybe impossible to go back to the way things were if things turn out far differently than we expected.

Who doesn't want a sensible stable government but people now arguing in support PR are stating it as a fact rather than a prediction, it is a theory as things may turn our far differently than we expect.

I started supporting PR around 7yrs ago when I saw the direction the country was moving, it was going down a very dark road and we had to make sure it never happened again, it's all been covered.
A article written by a professor who studied all past election results argued PR won't go the way Labour supporters expect. it will be bad for Labour long term. that made me start to question PR as the answer to our problems.
Ive pointed out some of the flaws in PR working in practice but theres far more to it than that, it's the impact it will have on the Labour partys future, the dilution of support. the long term effect on the number of voters voting for their own particular cause at the expense of Labour candidates. the more I looked into it the more am convinced it will happen, some of the concerns wont go down well so am not going to raise them but they are likely to happen. I will leave it at that now.

I know some people will argue PR is the fairest most democratic system and anyone opposing it doesn't respect democracy. if things go drastically wrong then it can't be the best system can it.

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22884 on: Yesterday at 01:12:09 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 01:06:47 pm
A article written by a professor who studied all past election results argued PR won't go the way Labour supporters expect. it will be bad for Labour long term.

Do you have a link to this please mate?

I'd be interested to read it.

Thanks in advance.  :)
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22885 on: Yesterday at 01:29:47 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 01:12:09 pm
Do you have a link to this please mate?

I'd be interested to read it.

Thanks in advance.  :)
Yeah, no problem.
My last post on the subject.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/sep/27/proportional-representation-labour-party-lib-dems
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22886 on: Yesterday at 01:38:57 pm »
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22887 on: Yesterday at 01:42:50 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 01:06:47 pm
Recent past experience should of taught us any major change like PR has to come with a chance to reconsider. if this isn't agreed upon before supporting that major change then we are agreeing to PR unconditionally, that's the whole point of demanding the right to reconsider, it maybe impossible to go back to the way things were if things turn out far differently than we expected.

Who doesn't want a sensible stable government but people now arguing in support PR are stating it as a fact rather than a prediction, it is a theory as things may turn our far differently than we expect.

I started supporting PR around 7yrs ago when I saw the direction the country was moving, it was going down a very dark road and we had to make sure it never happened again, it's all been covered.
A article written by a professor who studied all past election results argued PR won't go the way Labour supporters expect. it will be bad for Labour long term. that made me start to question PR as the answer to our problems.
Ive pointed out some of the flaws in PR working in practice but theres far more to it than that, it's the impact it will have on the Labour partys future, the dilution of support. the long term effect on the number of voters voting for their own particular cause at the expense of Labour candidates. the more I looked into it the more am convinced it will happen, some of the concerns wont go down well so am not going to raise them but they are likely to happen. I will leave it at that now.

I know some people will argue PR is the fairest most democratic system and anyone opposing it doesn't respect democracy. if things go drastically wrong then it can't be the best system can it.
Yours is an argument of self-interest, bereft of principle. By your own words, you were for PR until you read an article which suggested that it might not be good for the Labour Party. The almost certain reality is that PR would be bad for both the main parties. Their self-interest in opposing PR is reprehensible, if understandable. FPTP is intrinsically less democratic because it disproportionately rewards large parties, punishes small parties, and makes it much more difficult for new parties to emerge. You might find this desirable, but it is a fundamentally undemocratic argument to make.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22888 on: Yesterday at 03:49:33 pm »
Pannick is defending City and Johnson fuck me!
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22889 on: Yesterday at 03:54:38 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 01:42:50 pm
Yours is an argument of self-interest, bereft of principle. By your own words, you were for PR until you read an article which suggested that it might not be good for the Labour Party. The almost certain reality is that PR would be bad for both the main parties. Their self-interest in opposing PR is reprehensible, if understandable. FPTP is intrinsically less democratic because it disproportionately rewards large parties, punishes small parties, and makes it much more difficult for new parties to emerge. You might find this desirable, but it is a fundamentally undemocratic argument to make.
OK. famous last words, this is my last post on the subject.
I don't support Labour for ideological reasons, I support them because I believe they are the only political party who will fight for what's best for us all. standard of living, care, decency, education etc and you call that self interest

I will oppose any electoral system that may lead to the Labour partys downfall as there will be no other party left to fight for these things.
Yeah, PR might appear the right thing to do but if it leaves us with only center right-hard right governments then it's actually done a lot of harm to our democracy.

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22890 on: Yesterday at 04:09:20 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 03:54:38 pm
OK. famous last words, this is my last post on the subject.


 ;D






(I read the article - thanks for that - I hadn't realised how the 'maths' shaped up - Labour would be mad to introduce PR, based on the the maths).
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22891 on: Yesterday at 04:11:23 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 04:09:20 pm
;D






(I read the article - thanks for that - I hadn't realised how the 'maths' shaped up - Labour would be mad to introduce PR, based on the the maths).
:)
Ahh bugger, posted again.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22892 on: Yesterday at 04:18:23 pm »
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22893 on: Yesterday at 07:34:26 pm »
Ive asked the Tory councillor what have they done for the country.  He said we won WW2 because of Churchill   I told him if was a coalition 😂. No reply since
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22894 on: Yesterday at 07:59:51 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 07:34:26 pm
Ive asked the Tory councillor what have they done for the country.  He said we won WW2 because of Churchill   I told him if was a coalition 😂. No reply since

Fucking hell. Surely he knows if he had to go back that far he was taking a pasting regardless!

Almost Evertonion #ifithadntbeenfer...
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22895 on: Yesterday at 08:03:58 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 07:34:26 pm
Ive asked the Tory councillor what have they done for the country.  He said we won WW2 because of Churchill   I told him if was a coalition 😂. No reply since

Tell him Stalin was probably a bigger factor. .That should annoy the prick.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22896 on: Yesterday at 08:10:00 pm »
Managed to get to church for the first time in a month today. The priest described the Tory refugee "policy" as "totally evil".

I know few here are interested in the words of any priest, but rarely have I heard such stark condemnation.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22897 on: Yesterday at 08:12:05 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:59:51 pm
Fucking hell. Surely he knows if he had to go back that far he was taking a pasting regardless!

Almost Evertonion #ifithadntbeenfer...

"What has Labour ever done??"

"Established the NHS and the Welfare State."

Far more fucking relevant than Churchill. And they did it without a coalition, and with Churchill claiming they would establish a UK Gestapo.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22898 on: Yesterday at 08:15:59 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 07:34:26 pm
Ive asked the Tory councillor what have they done for the country.  He said we won WW2 because of Churchill   I told him if was a coalition 😂. No reply since

This pretty much sums them up. It wasnt the country that won the war, it was the Tory Party because in their minds they are one and the same. All the corruption, its not corruption because its good for them, and if its good for them its good for the country because its the same thing as far as they are concerned.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22899 on: Yesterday at 09:32:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:10:00 pm
Managed to get to church for the first time in a month today. The priest described the Tory refugee "policy" as "totally evil".

I know few here are interested in the words of any priest, but rarely have I heard such stark condemnation.
It's a fair point. The church generally keeps out of politics.
I remember during the brexit campaign the local priest trying to tip toe around it, yet more or less pleading for remain votes.  Though, giving the way immigration is slowing the decline in congregations, that might have been less altruistic than in giving credit for.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22900 on: Yesterday at 09:45:29 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:10:00 pm
Managed to get to church for the first time in a month today. The priest described the Tory refugee "policy" as "totally evil".

I know few here are interested in the words of any priest, but rarely have I heard such stark condemnation.

Braverman does appear to be inherently evil to be fair, and only invited far right media on her jaunt to Rwanda

https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/news/suella-braverman-jokes-rwanda-migrants-345375/
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22901 on: Today at 07:28:04 am »
Had a reply 😂😂

 alright comrade spencer keep your communist thoughts to yourself please if you don't know this is the uk we have democracy so folk can vote for whomever they want pass my regards to comrade Corbyn and vlad
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22902 on: Today at 07:31:24 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 07:28:04 am
Had a reply 😂😂

[RECIPIENT] alright comrade [RECIPIENT] keep your communist thoughts to yourself please if you don't know this is the uk we have democracy so folk can vote for whomever they want pass my regards to comrade Corbyn and vlad
Hang on - is that a quote? If so, one of the newspapers might print the whole exchange. The Churchill would be hilarious.

By the way, did you mean to include your real name?
« Reply #22903 on: Today at 08:04:34 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:31:24 am
Hang on - is that a quote? If so, one of the newspapers might print the whole exchange. The Churchill would be hilarious.

By the way, did you mean to include your real name?

This has been an exchange on a local group on FB.   

Ill modify it and take my name off
