I don't think anyone here 'supports PR unconditionally'. Rather, it is 'the best of the imperfect systems available to us'. It helps shift the onus of compromise to Parliament, where it belongs and needs to be. And away from the voter, who is less equipped to make those kinds of judgements and cannot be involved in the necessary horse-trading to make things happen, and avoid massive swings in policy between governments which is highly disruptive. I do not claim this is all down to PR when I write this, but look at how places like Germany plan ahead compared to the UK? Look at the constantly changing systems for schools and healthcare in the UK. This, I would suggest, is primarily driven by the radically changing philosophy every time there is new Government (I mean, a new Party in charge).



Recent past experience should of taught us any major change like PR has to come with a chance to reconsider. if this isn't agreed upon before supporting that major change then we are agreeing to PR unconditionally, that's the whole point of demanding the right to reconsider, it maybe impossible to go back to the way things were if things turn out far differently than we expected.Who doesn't want a sensible stable government but people now arguing in support PR are stating it as a fact rather than a prediction, it is a theory as things may turn our far differently than we expect.I started supporting PR around 7yrs ago when I saw the direction the country was moving, it was going down a very dark road and we had to make sure it never happened again, it's all been covered.A article written by a professor who studied all past election results argued PR won't go the way Labour supporters expect. it will be bad for Labour long term. that made me start to question PR as the answer to our problems.Ive pointed out some of the flaws in PR working in practice but theres far more to it than that, it's the impact it will have on the Labour partys future, the dilution of support. the long term effect on the number of voters voting for their own particular cause at the expense of Labour candidates. the more I looked into it the more am convinced it will happen, some of the concerns wont go down well so am not going to raise them but they are likely to happen. I will leave it at that now.I know some people will argue PR is the fairest most democratic system and anyone opposing it doesn't respect democracy. if things go drastically wrong then it can't be the best system can it.