Fuck the Tories thread

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:11:48 am
We had a holiday/second home here for years - after the Brexit vote I really didn't like how divided and nasty the UK had become. I also don't like the roads and a bunch of other stuff.  ;D

I'm 65 and was running a successful 'events' company but was thinking about retiring soon. Covid arrived and killed the events for 18 months and Brexit (with the 90 day restricted travel) was becoming a reality.

So, I gave the company to my staff/employees* - sold my UK property and moved here, applied for residency - which we got relatively quickly - and here we are. We like it here.

We've managed to save - and with the sale of our UK place should have enough to live OK, provided prices don't go too mental.


* Since things opened back up, the lads have run a few events and are doing well - they still call me regularly for help/advice and I'm back in the UK next month to help them run an event - but the company seems to be working well a 'workers' coalition'. :)
Nice!
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:20:26 am
Some of your posts (the no evidence ones) read like you're buying into the Tory/UK nationalist spin dude.

You've posted a few unfounded 'bigging up the Tories' posts (or at least 'they're not that bad' posts) - I've no idea of your personal circumstances, but maybe ask yourself - how have the last 13 years felt?
Paul's no Tory supporter. He's just aiming to dampen down the divided rhetoric in his own small way. I suppose if we all did that, things would be better.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:27:16 am
Paul's no Tory supporter. He's just aiming to dampen down the divided rhetoric in his own small way.

I didn't say (write) that he was/is - and I don't care if he is or not - to each their own.

But posting unsubstantiated stuff in 'praise' (or even mild praise) of the Tories isn't gonna 'dampen down' anything, I'm afraid. All it does is invite folk to debunk it - and by definition 'disagree'.

Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:27:16 am
I suppose if we all did that, things would be better.

Agreed.

But there's nothing wrong with discussion/disagreeing - so long as it's kept civil, in my opinion.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:31:21 am
I don't think anyone here 'supports PR unconditionally'. Rather, it is 'the best of the imperfect systems available to us'. It helps shift the onus of compromise to Parliament, where it belongs and needs to be. And away from the voter, who is less equipped to make those kinds of judgements and cannot be involved in the necessary horse-trading to make things happen, and avoid massive swings in policy between governments which is highly disruptive. I do not claim this is all down to PR when I write this, but look at how places like Germany plan ahead compared to the UK? Look at the constantly changing systems for schools and healthcare in the UK. This, I would suggest, is primarily driven by the radically changing philosophy every time there is new Government (I mean, a new Party in charge).
Recent past experience should of taught us any major change like PR has to come with a chance to reconsider. if this isn't agreed upon before supporting that major change then we are agreeing to PR unconditionally, that's the whole point of demanding the right to reconsider, it maybe impossible to go back to the way things were if things turn out far differently than we expected.

Who doesn't want a sensible stable government but people now arguing in support PR are stating it as a fact rather than a prediction, it is a theory as things may turn our far differently than we expect.

I started supporting PR around 7yrs ago when I saw the direction the country was moving, it was going down a very dark road and we had to make sure it never happened again, it's all been covered.
A article written by a professor who studied all past election results argued PR won't go the way Labour supporters expect. it will be bad for Labour long term. that made me start to question PR as the answer to our problems.
Ive pointed out some of the flaws in PR working in practice but theres far more to it than that, it's the impact it will have on the Labour partys future, the dilution of support. the long term effect on the number of voters voting for their own particular cause at the expense of Labour candidates. the more I looked into it the more am convinced it will happen, some of the concerns wont go down well so am not going to raise them but they are likely to happen. I will leave it at that now.

I know some people will argue PR is the fairest most democratic system and anyone opposing it doesn't respect democracy. if things go drastically wrong then it can't be the best system can it.

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:06:47 pm
A article written by a professor who studied all past election results argued PR won't go the way Labour supporters expect. it will be bad for Labour long term.

Do you have a link to this please mate?

I'd be interested to read it.

Thanks in advance.  :)
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 01:12:09 pm
Do you have a link to this please mate?

I'd be interested to read it.

Thanks in advance.  :)
Yeah, no problem.
My last post on the subject.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/sep/27/proportional-representation-labour-party-lib-dems
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:06:47 pm
Recent past experience should of taught us any major change like PR has to come with a chance to reconsider. if this isn't agreed upon before supporting that major change then we are agreeing to PR unconditionally, that's the whole point of demanding the right to reconsider, it maybe impossible to go back to the way things were if things turn out far differently than we expected.

Who doesn't want a sensible stable government but people now arguing in support PR are stating it as a fact rather than a prediction, it is a theory as things may turn our far differently than we expect.

I started supporting PR around 7yrs ago when I saw the direction the country was moving, it was going down a very dark road and we had to make sure it never happened again, it's all been covered.
A article written by a professor who studied all past election results argued PR won't go the way Labour supporters expect. it will be bad for Labour long term. that made me start to question PR as the answer to our problems.
Ive pointed out some of the flaws in PR working in practice but theres far more to it than that, it's the impact it will have on the Labour partys future, the dilution of support. the long term effect on the number of voters voting for their own particular cause at the expense of Labour candidates. the more I looked into it the more am convinced it will happen, some of the concerns wont go down well so am not going to raise them but they are likely to happen. I will leave it at that now.

I know some people will argue PR is the fairest most democratic system and anyone opposing it doesn't respect democracy. if things go drastically wrong then it can't be the best system can it.
Yours is an argument of self-interest, bereft of principle. By your own words, you were for PR until you read an article which suggested that it might not be good for the Labour Party. The almost certain reality is that PR would be bad for both the main parties. Their self-interest in opposing PR is reprehensible, if understandable. FPTP is intrinsically less democratic because it disproportionately rewards large parties, punishes small parties, and makes it much more difficult for new parties to emerge. You might find this desirable, but it is a fundamentally undemocratic argument to make.
