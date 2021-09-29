Paul's no Tory supporter. He's just aiming to dampen down the divided rhetoric in his own small way.



I suppose if we all did that, things would be better.



I didn't say (write) that he was/is - and I don't care if he is or not - to each their own.But posting unsubstantiated stuff in 'praise' (or even mild praise) of the Tories isn't gonna 'dampen down' anything, I'm afraid. All it does is invite folk to debunk it - and by definition 'disagree'.Agreed.But there's nothing wrong with discussion/disagreeing - so long as it's kept civil, in my opinion.