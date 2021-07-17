I'm sorry mate. This is honestly not a criticism or me being snide, but you wrote so much I wasn't exactly sure you had a main point, or what it was.



I'm still not sure what you mean by this? We've not even left FPTP, so expecting the 2 main parties to vote to return to something that we've not left? Before that happens at least one party has to want it to begin with! And I'm still not sure how this relates to Brexit? Do you mean the "deal" we ended up with? Can you clarify?



We can't have one without the other unfortunately. And it has to stop being in the future and start being dealt with - otherwise it will never be dealt with. It sounds way too American, "this is not the time". When IS the time??



These are debates that need to be had though, if we want to tackle the voter apathy that works in the Tories' favour.



I'm not sure what you mean by going into the details. I think the big issue we have right now is that investigations are too slow. I'm of the opinion that if an investigation will take time then the MP in question should be suspended, regardless of whether they're backbench or the PM, because too many are taking the piss. They can stay on full pay, so they don't personally lose anything if the investigation finds them free of fault, but they could face a wages' fine if they are.



Too much of what you say comes across as "not yet, not now" and way too cautious. It borders on head in the sand, hoping it will all fix itself. Something needs to be done and it needs to be done soon. Not in 5 years. There is way too much talking and not enough action. And nobody seems interested in even getting a debate going on these issues, much less tackling them.



We've had years of paralysis and worse affect the country. This is no time for better the devil we know.



No problem. I didn't think you were being snideAm just surprised at the hard line attitude being shown to anyone who doesn't totally support PR unconditionally.As I say I keep having to remind people over how I stand on this. I am very wary of supporting this as I don't think anyone knows how things will go after a few elections, so I will never vote or support any argument for PR without the chance to reconsider. I also think PR will stop a Tory majority government but it might be a hell of a price for us to pay, am not certain it will always return a sensible coalition government, if it did I would be massively in favour of it, it may well turn out to be a center right to hard right government and maybe the odd center left government, it will never bring a left wing government though.That's my opinion, the rest is just debate and the negatives should be raised in debate yet anyone who questions PR is being stubborn, obstinate for not backing down, undemocratic. it's how democracy should work as it's the most natural way to hold election, we heard the same sort of arguments from leave to attack anyone who wanted a 2nd referendum.Am saying nobody expected what came after the vote to leave.How Frottage+ the ERG took control of the Tory party direction, the Tory party was pro EU. nobody even mentioned a hard Brexit being a possibility, that went out the window within a few months so I naively assumed the Tory MPs and the country wouldn't support a hard brexit, the opposite happened and we were never given the chance to reconsider as it became the will of the people. any talk of a referendum was treated as treachery. am just pointing out all that could have been avoided if Cameron and others hadn't walked into it so nonchalantly, I suppose they have a excuse as nobody saw what came. we have no excuses if PR turned into a disaster.The change we can make is worth considering.We can make politicians more accountable, they already are now, it's a matter of changing old outdated rules. the details need to be defined, what constitutes a unacceptable lie, sanctioning every MP when he gets his facts wrong is absurd, it's the lies that politicians like Johnsons have made up themselves to gain support for a issue like Brexit that needs to be clamped down on, he knew he was lying as he made them up and was corrected time and time again but he still carried on with the lies as he knew our outdated system couldn't punish him, it's not a hard problem to solve but it will face a lot of hostility,How he's held to account is up for debate and ive no problem if others come up with better suggestions, first stage straight in front of a select committee and told to explain his points as they believe he is lying, order him to go on TV and correct himself. if he refuses it goes straight to the Supreme court to rule on. they are not ruling on any political issue, they are ruling on whether they believe he knowingly knew he was lying, this is a far higher bar than the probability of him lying. they have to be sure he knew he was lying. the court comes back with it's ruliing and if it's yes he did lie then Johnson is sanctioned by Parliament which can only mean he has to resign, maybe even booted out of Parliament.I wouldn't oppose media sanctions when a newspaper goes too far but fighting for both at the same time will be make it so easy for the Torys and those same newspapers to win the battle to stop it happening. it will be far harder to stop calls for stricter rules and punishments for politicians though.Something happened last week that made me think of Trump and how UK TV reacted to his the election was stolen lies. and how the same UK TV stations reacted to Johnsons oven ready deal lies.The BBC were called hypocrites for allowing Lineker to criticise Qatar government but suspended him when he tore into his own government.Reminded me of when the UK TV stations butted in on Trumps the election was stolen speeches telling viewers we're sorry but we can't continue with this broadcast as Donald Trump is lying. that was devastating. anyone with doubts were left in no doubt now, Trump was lying.Nobody butted in on Johnsons speeches on NI protocol deal, nobody said were sorry we cant continue with this broadcast as Johnson is lying, the effect would have also been devastating but it's a hard thing to enforce legally, it's far easier to bring in rules to stop Johnson lying in the first place.