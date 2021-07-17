« previous next »
Fuck the Tories thread

A Red Abroad

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22840 on: Yesterday at 09:38:31 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:09:34 pm
Good question. Wasn't the astsra zeneca rollout much faster per capita than pretty much anywhere?

No.

I live in France.

I had my first jab exactly two days before my mate of the same age in the UK.

We were both pushing for it too. So, no 'delays' on either of our parts.

It's a whole other discussion but more people died than there needed to be, of C-19, in the UK - as a direct result of Tory policy.

Labour, SNP and the LibDems were ALL calling for earlier lockdown.

Then there's releasing C-19 hospital patients back in to care homes.

And PPE.

And more.

They messed up.


[EDIT] Also, a Labour government (especially a Corbyn one) would have used the NHS's existing 'track and trace' system (which was working just fine) rather than giving a private company (mate) a sh!tload of money to create one (that never worked). Same with PPE - they'd have appointed officials/civil servants to procure stuff, bought directly by the state (rather than through private profiteers) and it would have actually been checked that it was 'fit for purpose'.

I realise I'm biased, but I give this shower of sh!te Tory government absolutely no credit. Sorry.

A Red Abroad

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22841 on: Yesterday at 09:40:32 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:13:26 pm
Just on one point. The sky rocketing fuel prices. Realistically, could any government have done significantly more?

Taxing the energy companies properly on their 'windfall' and using the taxes (properly) to help folk would have been 'doing more'.
PaulF

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22842 on: Yesterday at 09:58:16 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 09:40:32 pm
Taxing the energy companies properly on their 'windfall' and using the taxes (properly) to help folk would have been 'doing more'.
Hard to argue with that
PaulF

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22843 on: Yesterday at 10:00:44 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 09:38:31 pm
No.

I live in France.

I had my first jab exactly two days before my mate of the same age in the UK.

We were both pushing for it too. So, no 'delays' on either of our parts.

It's a whole other discussion but more people died than there needed to be, of C-19, in the UK - as a direct result of Tory policy.

Labour, SNP and the LibDems were ALL calling for earlier lockdown.

Then there's releasing C-19 hospital patients back in to care homes.

And PPE.

And more.

They messed up.
So two points
One. Were we at best misled about the speed of our vaccine rollout? What was being rolled out in France.
Two. Not disputing the shitshow of lockdowns and care homes but that is a different issue. Curious how other counties did it, but might be better in covid thread.
A Red Abroad

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22844 on: Yesterday at 10:09:20 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:00:44 pm
So two points
One. Were we at best misled about the speed of our vaccine rollout? What was being rolled out in France.
Two. Not disputing the shitshow of lockdowns and care homes but that is a different issue. Curious how other counties did it, but might be better in covid thread.

France locked down earlier.

The initial vaccines here were Astra and Pfizer - clinics were using either/or.

[EDIT] Interestingly, the FIRST people to be vaccinated in France were ALL emergency workers. Then they started vaccinating the older aged groups and the 'vulnerable'. I don't think the UK did this and lost a bunch of hospital workers early on.
A Red Abroad

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22845 on: Yesterday at 10:11:07 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:00:44 pm
So two points
One. Were we at best misled about the speed of our vaccine rollout? What was being rolled out in France.
Two. Not disputing the shitshow of lockdowns and care homes but that is a different issue. Curious how other counties did it, but might be better in covid thread.

I added a bit to my original post you quoted.

But, understood - also a (related) different issue.
A Red Abroad

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22846 on: Yesterday at 10:16:37 pm
Red-Soldier

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22847 on: Yesterday at 10:26:34 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:00:44 pm
So two points
One. Were we at best misled about the speed of our vaccine rollout? What was being rolled out in France.
Two. Not disputing the shitshow of lockdowns and care homes but that is a different issue. Curious how other counties did it, but might be better in covid thread.

Why are you so keen to praise the Tories?
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22848 on: Yesterday at 10:32:00 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:13:26 pm
Just on one point. The sky rocketing fuel prices. Realistically, could any government have done significantly more? OK with crystal ball hindsight we might have had far more energy security, though at significant cost.  Cherry picking for comparison, didn't the Germans have some blackouts.
Don't get me wrong, I believe its a terrible government but to label all tories the same is like saying some of the bellends in the main forum represent the views of all Liverpool fans.
'Hindsight'? Well, I think criticising a lack of strategic planning is hardly 'hindsight'. When the UK left the EU, it also elected to leave the EU Internal Energy Market - this made the fuel crisis worse in the UK than it might have been. The Government have failed to apply a windfall tax on the fuel company profits which could have been used to help consumers. They also failed to properly curb prices and properly assist the more vulnerable. Arguably, they could not afford to help them because the UK economy is in dire straights, but those conditions are of its own making. They also allowed for the almost total removal of gas storage in the UK - that was an idiotic move too.

I do appreciate your general point of not labelling all Tories the same, but we were discussing the Tory Government and if they had done anything positive. I was just pointing out that the 'positives' you listed are rather dubious. And in any case, my response was supposed to be a little tongue-in-cheek.

There are some Tories I can listen to, even if I do not agree with them. Some, I even like (I think), or respect, at least. Or maybe it is because of the hideous examples of humanity we see so much of in their Party these days that makes them look good. Irrespective, their numbers are tiny: Ken Clarke; Rory Stewart; Michael Heseltine; Anna Soubry. Any others? I cannot imagine that I would have complied a list of those names as people I respect/like 10 years ago.
A Red Abroad

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22849 on: Yesterday at 10:36:07 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:32:00 pm
Ken Clarke; Rory Stewart; Michael Heseltine; Anna Soubry. Any others?


Baroness Warsi is bearable too - for a Tory peer.  ;D
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22850 on: Yesterday at 10:44:41 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:36:07 pm
Baroness Warsi is bearable too - for a Tory peer.  ;D
Beyond recognising her name, I know nothing about her. It has been too long since I loved in the UK and she is not high profile enough for me to know anything about her from abroad. I'll have to take your for it! ;D
A Red Abroad

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22851 on: Yesterday at 10:49:13 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:44:41 pm
Beyond recognising her name, I know nothing about her. It has been too long since I loved in the UK and she is not high profile enough for me to know anything about her from abroad. I'll have to take your for it! ;D

Where are you living now fellah?
Red Beret

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22852 on: Yesterday at 10:52:04 pm
Ken Clarke seems to have had his image rehabilitated over the past decade due to him being pro-EU. I remember him serving under Thatcher and being a bit of a cnut myself. But I guess we'll take whatever help we can from wherever we can get it.
Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22853 on: Yesterday at 10:56:37 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:49:13 pm
Where are you living now fellah?
Belgium, for now. Previously in France. And before that, quite a few years in the US. But moving again is on the cards.
A Red Abroad

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22854 on: Yesterday at 10:58:05 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:52:04 pm
Ken Clarke seems to have had his image rehabilitated over the past decade due to him being pro-EU. I remember him serving under Thatcher and being a bit of a cnut myself. But I guess we'll take whatever help we can from wherever we can get it.

Agreed.

I watched the 'refugee' bill being discussed in the House of Commons the other day - and Theresa May sounded 'reasonable' (compared to all the other xenophobic, swivel-eyed, gammon loons) - when Theresa May seems 'reasonable' - we're ALL in trouble.   :o :o ;D
A Red Abroad

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22855 on: Yesterday at 11:00:04 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:56:37 pm
Belgium, for now. Previously in France. And before that, quite a few years in the US. But moving again is on the cards.

Cool.

Well, good luck on the next move. :)
west_london_red

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22856 on: Yesterday at 11:13:22 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:58:05 pm
Agreed.

I watched the 'refugee' bill being discussed in the House of Commons the other day - and Theresa May sounded 'reasonable' (compared to all the other xenophobic, swivel-eyed, gammon loons) - when Theresa May seems 'reasonable' - we're ALL in trouble.   :o :o ;D

I dont think May is a bad person per se, if nothing else she doesnt come across as corrupt as most of her colleagues. The problem is the party itself. Even if you arnt an evil, right wing head banging Brexiteer you have to pretend to be one to succeed in the current Tory party or you end up getting purged out like Clarke, Stewart, Heseltine etc, what we have now isnt the original Tory party we all hated, its UKIP in more expensive suits.
A Red Abroad

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22857 on: Yesterday at 11:15:47 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:13:22 pm
I dont think May is a bad person per se, if nothing else she doesnt come across as corrupt as most of her colleagues. The problem is the party itself. Even if you arnt an evil, right wing head banging Brexiteer you have to pretend to be one to succeed in the current Tory party or you end up getting purged out like Clarke, Stewart, Heseltine etc, what we have now isnt the original Tory party we all hated, its UKIP in more expensive suits.

Indeed.

They've deffo been hijacked by the UKIP/BNP faction.

I'm sure there are 'traditional' (one nation) Tories* hating it as much as we are.



* I don't like these fekkers either.  ;D
A Red Abroad

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22858 on: Yesterday at 11:17:14 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:13:22 pm
I dont think May is a bad person per se,

PS: I don't think she's a 'bad person' either - but she is very right wing compared to a lot of 'traditional' Tories.
west_london_red

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22859 on: Yesterday at 11:31:38 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 11:17:14 pm
PS: I don't think she's a 'bad person' either - but she is very right wing compared to a lot of 'traditional' Tories.

Maybe the window has shifted, the Tory right to me is Redwood, Rees-Mogg, Duncan-Smith etc and I would say May is to the centre of those lot.
A Red Abroad

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22860 on: Yesterday at 11:34:40 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:31:38 pm
Maybe the window has shifted, the Tory right to me is Redwood, Rees-Mogg, Duncan-Smith etc and I would say May is to the centre of those lot.

We'll have to agree to disagree then fellah.

In Cameron's government, she was very much a right-wing Home Secretary.

Nothing like Braverman, of course - but she's off the frigging chart.
oldfordie

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22861 on: Today at 12:36:07 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:52:30 pm
I'm sorry mate. This is honestly not a criticism or me being snide, but you wrote so much I wasn't exactly sure you had a main point, or what it was. ;D

I'm still not sure what you mean by this? We've not even left FPTP, so expecting the 2 main parties to vote to return to something that we've not left?  Before that happens at least one party has to want it to begin with!  And I'm still not sure how this relates to Brexit? Do you mean the "deal" we ended up with? Can you clarify?

We can't have one without the other unfortunately. And it has to stop being in the future and start being dealt with - otherwise it will never be dealt with. It sounds way too American, "this is not the time". When IS the time??

These are debates that need to be had though, if we want to tackle the voter apathy that works in the Tories' favour.

I'm not sure what you mean by going into the details. I think the big issue we have right now is that investigations are too slow. I'm of the opinion that if an investigation will take time then the MP in question should be suspended, regardless of whether they're backbench or the PM, because too many are taking the piss. They can stay on full pay, so they don't personally lose anything if the investigation finds them free of fault, but they could face a wages' fine if they are.

Too much of what you say comes across as "not yet, not now" and way too cautious. It borders on head in the sand, hoping it will all fix itself. Something needs to be done and it needs to be done soon. Not in 5 years. There is way too much talking and not enough action. And nobody seems interested in even getting a debate going on these issues, much less tackling them.

We've had years of paralysis and worse affect the country. This is no time for better the devil we know.
No problem. I didn't think you were being snide  :)

 Am just surprised at the hard line attitude being shown to anyone who doesn't totally support PR unconditionally.
As I say I keep having to remind people over how I stand on this. I am very wary of supporting this as I don't think anyone knows how things will go after a few elections, so I will never vote or support any argument for PR without the chance to reconsider. I also think PR will stop a Tory majority government but it might be a hell of a price for us to pay, am not certain it will always return a sensible coalition government, if it did I would be massively in favour of it, it may well turn out to be a center right to hard right government and maybe the odd center left government,  it will never bring a left wing government though.
That's my opinion, the rest is just debate and the negatives should be raised in debate yet anyone who questions PR is being stubborn, obstinate for not backing down, undemocratic. it's how democracy should work as it's the most natural way to hold election, we heard the same sort of arguments from leave to attack anyone who wanted a 2nd referendum.


Am saying nobody expected what came after the vote to leave.
How Frottage+ the ERG took control of the Tory party direction, the Tory party was pro EU. nobody even mentioned a hard Brexit being a possibility, that went out the window within a few months so I naively assumed the Tory MPs and the country wouldn't support a hard brexit,  the opposite happened and we were never given the chance to reconsider as it became the will of the people. any talk of a referendum was treated as treachery.  am just pointing out all that could have been avoided if Cameron and others hadn't walked into it so nonchalantly, I suppose they have a excuse as nobody saw what came. we have no excuses if PR turned into a disaster.


The change we can make is worth considering.

We can make politicians more accountable, they already are now, it's a matter of changing old outdated rules. the details need to be defined, what constitutes a unacceptable lie, sanctioning every MP when he gets his facts wrong is absurd, it's the lies that politicians like Johnsons have made up themselves to gain support for a issue like Brexit that needs to be clamped down on, he knew he was lying as he made them up and was corrected time and time again but he still carried on with the lies as he knew our outdated system couldn't punish him, it's not a hard problem to solve but it will face a lot of hostility,
How he's held to account is up for debate and ive no problem if others come up with better suggestions, first stage straight in front of a select committee and told to explain his points as they believe he is lying, order him to go on TV and correct himself. if he refuses it goes straight to the Supreme court to rule on. they are not ruling on any political issue, they are ruling on whether they believe he knowingly knew he was lying, this is a far higher bar than the probability of him lying. they have to be sure he knew he was lying. the court comes back with it's ruliing and if it's yes he did lie then Johnson is sanctioned by Parliament which can only mean he has to resign, maybe even booted out of Parliament.

I wouldn't oppose media sanctions when a newspaper goes too far but fighting for both at the same time will be make it so easy for the Torys and those same newspapers to win the battle to stop it happening. it will be far harder to stop calls for stricter rules and punishments for politicians though.

Something happened last week that made me think of Trump and how UK TV reacted to his the election was stolen lies. and how the same UK TV stations reacted to Johnsons oven ready deal lies.
The BBC were called hypocrites for allowing Lineker to criticise Qatar government but suspended him when he tore into his own government.
Reminded me of when the UK TV stations butted in on Trumps the election was stolen speeches telling viewers we're sorry but we can't continue with this broadcast as Donald Trump is lying. that was devastating. anyone with doubts were left in no doubt now, Trump was lying.
Nobody butted in on Johnsons speeches on NI protocol deal, nobody said were sorry we cant continue with this broadcast as Johnson is lying, the effect would have also been devastating but it's a hard thing to enforce legally,  it's far easier to bring in rules to stop Johnson lying in the first place.


PaulF

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22862 on: Today at 06:49:20 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:26:34 pm
Why are you so keen to praise the Tories?
In this context, mainly because I love a good argument. But partly because I'm sure there are backbench tory mps that are alright, and certainly some people that vote tory that are decent. Ones that given the benefits of some of the arguments in pulling here might well change their votes.. In the same way as labelling all brexit voters stupid racists didn't help the remain cause, labelling all tories c*nts won't help. That said there's more than enough non tories to see Labour win the next election. It's the ones after that we need to be preparing for.

