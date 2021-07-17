Just on one point. The sky rocketing fuel prices. Realistically, could any government have done significantly more? OK with crystal ball hindsight we might have had far more energy security, though at significant cost. Cherry picking for comparison, didn't the Germans have some blackouts.

Don't get me wrong, I believe its a terrible government but to label all tories the same is like saying some of the bellends in the main forum represent the views of all Liverpool fans.



'Hindsight'? Well, I think a criticising a lack of strategic planning is hardly 'hindsight'. When the UK left the EU, it also elected to leave the EU Internal Energy Market - this made the fuel crisis worse in the UK than it might have been. The Government have failed to apply a windfall tax on the fuel company profits which could have been used to help consumers. They also failed to properly curb prices and properly assist the more vulnerable. Arguably, they could not afford to help them because the UK economy is in dire straights, but those conditions are of its own making. They also allowed for the almost total removal of gas storage in the UK - that was an idiotic move too.I do appreciate your general point of not labelling all Tories the same, but we were discussing the Tory Government and if they had done anything positive. I was just pointing out that the 'positives' you listed are rather dubious. And in any case, my response was supposed to be a little tongue-in-cheek.There are some Tories I can listen to, even if I do not agree with them. Some, I even like (I think), or respect, at least. Or maybe it is because of the hideous examples of humanity we so much of in their Party these days that makes them look good. Irrespective, their numbers are tiny: Ken Clarke; Rory Stewart; Michael Heseltine; Anna Soubry. Any others? I cannot imagine that I would have complied a list of those names as people I respect/like 10 years ago.