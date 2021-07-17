Good question. Wasn't the astsra zeneca rollout much faster per capita than pretty much anywhere?
No.
I live in France.
I had my first jab exactly two days before my mate of the same age in the UK.
We were both pushing for it too. So, no 'delays' on either of our parts.
It's a whole other discussion but more people died than there needed to be, of C-19, in the UK - as a direct result of Tory policy.
Labour, SNP and the LibDems were ALL calling for earlier lockdown.
Then there's releasing C-19 hospital patients back in to care homes.
And PPE.
And more.
They messed up.
[EDIT] Also, a Labour government (especially a Corbyn one) would have used the NHS's existing 'track and trace' system (which was working just fine) rather than giving a private company (mate) a sh!tload of money to create one (that never worked). Same with PPE - they'd have appointed officials/civil servants to procure stuff, bought directly by the state (rather than through private profiteers) and it would have actually been checked that it was 'fit for purpose'.
I realise I'm biased, but I give this shower of sh!te Tory government absolutely no credit. Sorry.