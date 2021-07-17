« previous next »
Fuck the Tories thread

A Red Abroad

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22840 on: Today at 09:38:31 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:09:34 pm
Good question. Wasn't the astsra zeneca rollout much faster per capita than pretty much anywhere?

No.

I live in France.

I had my first jab exactly two days before my mate of the same age in the UK.

We were both pushing for it too. So, no 'delays' on either of our parts.

It's a whole other discussion but more people died than there needed to be, of C-19, in the UK - as a direct result of Tory policy.

Labour, SNP and the LibDems were ALL calling for earlier lockdown.

Then there's releasing C-19 hospital patients back in to care homes.

And PPE.

And more.

They messed up.


[EDIT] Also, a Labour government (especially a Corbyn one) would have used the NHS's existing 'track and trace' system (which was working just fine) rather than giving a private company (mate) a sh!tload of money to create one (that never worked). Same with PPE - they'd have appointed officials/civil servants to procure stuff, bought directly by the state (rather than through private profiteers) and it would have actually been checked that it was 'fit for purpose'.

I realise I'm biased, but I give this shower of sh!te Tory government absolutely no credit. Sorry.

:)
Last Edit: Today at 10:01:29 pm by A Red Abroad
A Red Abroad

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22841 on: Today at 09:40:32 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:13:26 pm
Just on one point. The sky rocketing fuel prices. Realistically, could any government have done significantly more?

Taxing the energy companies properly on their 'windfall' and using the taxes (properly) to help folk would have been 'doing more'.
PaulF

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22842 on: Today at 09:58:16 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:40:32 pm
Taxing the energy companies properly on their 'windfall' and using the taxes (properly) to help folk would have been 'doing more'.
Hard to argue with that
PaulF

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22843 on: Today at 10:00:44 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:38:31 pm
No.

I live in France.

I had my first jab exactly two days before my mate of the same age in the UK.

We were both pushing for it too. So, no 'delays' on either of our parts.

It's a whole other discussion but more people died than there needed to be, of C-19, in the UK - as a direct result of Tory policy.

Labour, SNP and the LibDems were ALL calling for earlier lockdown.

Then there's releasing C-19 hospital patients back in to care homes.

And PPE.

And more.

They messed up.
So two points
One. Were we at best misled about the speed of our vaccine rollout? What was being rolled out in France.
Two. Not disputing the shitshow of lockdowns and care homes but that is a different issue. Curious how other counties did it, but might be better in covid thread.
A Red Abroad

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22844 on: Today at 10:09:20 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:00:44 pm
So two points
One. Were we at best misled about the speed of our vaccine rollout? What was being rolled out in France.
Two. Not disputing the shitshow of lockdowns and care homes but that is a different issue. Curious how other counties did it, but might be better in covid thread.

France locked down earlier.

The initial vaccines here were Astra and Pfizer - clinics were using either/or.

[EDIT] Interestingly, the FIRST people to be vaccinated in France were ALL emergency workers. Then they started vaccinating the older aged groups and the 'vulnerable'. I don't think the UK did this and lost a bunch of hospital workers early on.
Last Edit: Today at 10:31:50 pm by A Red Abroad
A Red Abroad

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22845 on: Today at 10:11:07 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:00:44 pm
So two points
One. Were we at best misled about the speed of our vaccine rollout? What was being rolled out in France.
Two. Not disputing the shitshow of lockdowns and care homes but that is a different issue. Curious how other counties did it, but might be better in covid thread.

I added a bit to my original post you quoted.

But, understood - also a (related) different issue.
A Red Abroad

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22846 on: Today at 10:16:37 pm
Red-Soldier

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22847 on: Today at 10:26:34 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:00:44 pm
So two points
One. Were we at best misled about the speed of our vaccine rollout? What was being rolled out in France.
Two. Not disputing the shitshow of lockdowns and care homes but that is a different issue. Curious how other counties did it, but might be better in covid thread.

Why are you so keen to praise the Tories?
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22848 on: Today at 10:32:00 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:13:26 pm
Just on one point. The sky rocketing fuel prices. Realistically, could any government have done significantly more? OK with crystal ball hindsight we might have had far more energy security, though at significant cost.  Cherry picking for comparison, didn't the Germans have some blackouts.
Don't get me wrong, I believe its a terrible government but to label all tories the same is like saying some of the bellends in the main forum represent the views of all Liverpool fans.
'Hindsight'? Well, I think a criticising a lack of strategic planning is hardly 'hindsight'. When the UK left the EU, it also elected to leave the EU Internal Energy Market - this made the fuel crisis worse in the UK than it might have been. The Government have failed to apply a windfall tax on the fuel company profits which could have been used to help consumers. They also failed to properly curb prices and properly assist the more vulnerable. Arguably, they could not afford to help them because the UK economy is in dire straights, but those conditions are of its own making. They also allowed for the almost total removal of gas storage in the UK - that was an idiotic move too.

I do appreciate your general point of not labelling all Tories the same, but we were discussing the Tory Government and if they had done anything positive. I was just pointing out that the 'positives' you listed are rather dubious. And in any case, my response was supposed to be a little tongue-in-cheek.

There are some Tories I can listen to, even if I do not agree with them. Some, I even like (I think), or respect, at least. Or maybe it is because of the hideous examples of humanity we so much of in their Party these days that makes them look good. Irrespective, their numbers are tiny: Ken Clarke; Rory Stewart; Michael Heseltine; Anna Soubry. Any others? I cannot imagine that I would have complied a list of those names as people I respect/like 10 years ago.
