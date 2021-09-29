« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 566 567 568 569 570 [571]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuck the Tories thread  (Read 829433 times)

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,992
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22800 on: Yesterday at 03:55:00 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 03:11:11 pm
Say none of the above wins, the voters in that constituency have said they don't want any of the candidates who stood in the election to represent them in Parliament, so the logical solution would be a by-election with completely different candidates standing for each party?

There's just an empty seat and they can spend the MPs salary on something else.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22801 on: Yesterday at 04:09:32 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:55:00 pm
There's just an empty seat and they can spend the MPs salary on something else.
What about representation. the MPs job is to represent all his constituent's when they have a problem or when they want a issue raised in Parliament.
Point is all these calls for electoral reform might do more harm than good, imo forcing voters out to vote isn't a good idea, the right wing are better at wining support of the easily led and apathetic voter.  the problem for Labour is they have too many lazy voters today who stay at home, forcing them to vote sounds a good idea but it will also mean forcing many other voters out to vote who are apathetic and gullible.
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,272
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22802 on: Yesterday at 06:17:52 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 04:09:32 pm
What about representation. the MPs job is to represent all his constituent's when they have a problem or when they want a issue raised in Parliament.
Point is all these calls for electoral reform might do more harm than good, imo forcing voters out to vote isn't a good idea, the right wing are better at wining support of the easily led and apathetic voter.  the problem for Labour is they have too many lazy voters today who stay at home, forcing them to vote sounds a good idea but it will also mean forcing many other voters out to vote who are apathetic and gullible.

There are risks to everything and it's been proven that what we have isn't working. We can't afford to fall into the trap of over analysing every nuance that a change might bring. If people are going to treat adding an extra box to a ballot paper as some kind of seismic political event, then gawd knows how some would react if a form of PR was brought in.

PR dilutes the vote for the main parties, but also heightens the risks of extremists being elected. That risk is increased with compulsory voting, but it may also aid sidelining the extremists and compelling moderates to the left and right to find common ground and work together. But of course, the risk is the Tories would just form a coalition with the fucking fascists.

At the end of the day, though, as a country we can't keep kicking the can down the road. The Tories are increasingly authoritarian and the right wing media are happy to enable them. We're running out of time and options are limited. 
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22803 on: Yesterday at 06:43:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:17:52 pm
There are risks to everything and it's been proven that what we have isn't working. We can't afford to fall into the trap of over analysing every nuance that a change might bring. If people are going to treat adding an extra box to a ballot paper as some kind of seismic political event, then gawd knows how some would react if a form of PR was brought in.

PR dilutes the vote for the main parties, but also heightens the risks of extremists being elected. That risk is increased with compulsory voting, but it may also aid sidelining the extremists and compelling moderates to the left and right to find common ground and work together. But of course, the risk is the Tories would just form a coalition with the fucking fascists.

At the end of the day, though, as a country we can't keep kicking the can down the road. The Tories are increasingly authoritarian and the right wing media are happy to enable them. We're running out of time and options are limited.
If the defence for any type of change in our electoral system is we have to accept it will be a risk then absolutely no to any of the suggestions, that was my point on having the opportunity to reconsider if the change brings unexpected negatives.
We've covered the PR debate and ive not read anything to change my mind on this, the left will never ever gain power in the country under PR,, it's not just the left being unwilling to compromise, it's also about the Lib Dems refusing to work with the left.
Labour at least get in everynow and then, I cant see them getting in for decades at a time under PR and that will only happen when the Torys and Lib Dems fall out.
The change we need is accountability.  the Torys corruption etc isn't down to our FPTP system, FPTP just gave them the authority to do as they please, theres nothing to say they couldn't do the same under PR if the country votes for enough cranks which we should never rule out, the problem we have now is down to the relaxed rules we have. PM standing in front of TV cameras lying point blank and nobody can do anything about it. 2 nd jobs leading to lobbying= MPs doing what's best to the highest bidder, country comes a distant 2nd, all this brought Brexit.
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22804 on: Yesterday at 06:52:22 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:43:03 pm
If the defence for any type of change in our electoral system is we have to accept it will be a risk then absolutely no to any of the suggestions, that was my point on having the opportunity to reconsider if the change brings unexpected negatives.
We've covered the PR debate and ive not read anything to change my mind on this, the left will never ever gain power in the country under PR,, it's not just the left being unwilling to compromise, it's also about the Lib Dems refusing to work with the left.
Labour at least get in everynow and then, I cant see them getting in for decades at a time under PR and that will only happen when the Torys and Lib Dems fall out.
The change we need is accountability.  the Torys corruption etc isn't down to our FPTP system, FPTP just gave them the authority to do as they please, theres nothing to say they couldn't do the same under PR if the country votes for enough cranks which we should never rule out, the problem we have now is down to the relaxed rules we have. PM standing in front of TV cameras lying point blank and nobody can do anything about it. 2 nd jobs leading to lobbying= MPs doing what's best to the highest bidder, country comes a distant 2nd, all this brought Brexit.

The 80 seat majority brought the hard Brexit the ERG types craved.  Dont know to what extent if any PR may have curtailed that, but I doubt theyd have returned an 80 seat majority under PR.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22805 on: Yesterday at 07:38:58 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:52:22 pm
The 80 seat majority brought the hard Brexit the ERG types craved.  Dont know to what extent if any PR may have curtailed that, but I doubt theyd have returned an 80 seat majority under PR.
What led to that 80 seat majority?
Johnsons Oven ready fictional Deal. stood in front of the cameras and looked the country in the eye and lied and he has never stopped lying since. 
I do understand how people are looking at this. felt the same myself. if the price to keep a Tory majority out of power is PR then so be it but theres 2 points we really have to consider.
1 Yeah. PR would end the chances of a Tory majority but I definitely think it improves the chances of a Tory government, so we are willingly agreeing to a very long run of center right governments with the possibility of the odd election when the Frottage cranks force them to move even more to the right, that's the realty of PR.
2 So then theres the other way of tackling the problem. we look at how fanatical right wing governments like Johnsons managed to get a 80 seat majority in the first place and change those rules. they pissed all over our outdated Gentleman rules.

The likes of Trump and Johnson don't take the accusations of liars to heart, they are laughing at us as we are powerless to stop them. you can see it in the grin hiding behind Johnson face when people call him out, he knows he's lying, he knows the person knows he's lying but he also knows the person who knows he's lying knows the public are falling for his lies so he thinks he's clever as he's wining and theres f.. all anyone can do about it. phew  :)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:44:05 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22806 on: Yesterday at 08:07:41 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 07:38:58 pm
What led to that 80 seat majority?
Johnsons Oven ready fictional Deal. stood in front of the cameras and looked the country in the eye and lied and he has never stopped lying since. 
I do understand how people are looking at this. felt the same myself. if the price to keep a Tory majority out of power is PR then so be it but theres 2 points we really have to consider.
1 Yeah. PR would end the chances of a Tory majority but I definitely think it improves the chances of a Tory government, so we are willingly agreeing to a very long run of center right governments with the possibility of the odd election when the Frottage cranks force them to move even more to the right, that's the realty of PR.
2 So then theres the other way of tackling the problem. we look at how fanatical right wing governments like Johnsons managed to get a 80 seat majority in the first place and change those rules. they pissed all over our outdated Gentleman rules.

The likes of Trump and Johnson don't take the accusations of liars to heart, they are laughing at us as we are powerless to stop them. you can see it in the grin hiding behind Johnson face when people call him out, he knows he's lying, he knows the person knows he's lying but he also knows the person who knows he's lying knows the public are falling for his lies so he thinks he's clever as he's wining and theres f.. all anyone can do about it. phew  :)

The Tories would have still been in power under PR, but with a diluted majority.  Maybe under PR neither Labour or the Tories would govern with an outright majority, but at least it would prevent an extreme regime like the current mob from ruling with such a majority.  It would likely be politics by consensus and negotiation, but no authoritarian mob.

There are obviously pros and cons with both FPTP and PR, but best part of a decade of austerity followed by Brexit extremists means the country is in its current state.  Not to mention the late joker card of Truss.  Not a day goes by without a strike.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22807 on: Yesterday at 08:43:22 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:07:41 pm
The Tories would have still been in power under PR, but with a diluted majority.  Maybe under PR neither Labour or the Tories would govern with an outright majority, but at least it would prevent an extreme regime like the current mob from ruling with such a majority.  It would likely be politics by consensus and negotiation, but no authoritarian mob.

There are obviously pros and cons with both FPTP and PR, but best part of a decade of austerity followed by Brexit extremists means the country is in its current state.  Not to mention the late joker card of Truss.  Not a day goes by without a strike.
What a price to pay. I stopped myself writing a permanent center right government as there will be the rare possibility of a center left government but it won't come often, if people are willing to pay that price then fine but they should know what they are letting themselves in for before supporting it.

Yeah, there are pros and cons in every electoral system, there are flaws in every system and the PR debates have just kept bouncing around from 1 PR system to another when the faults in each one are pointed out.
It's all been covered and this isn't really about arguing whether 1 system is more democratic than another system, it's all be covered, it's about the consequences of bringing in PR and why we think we need to bring in PR, whether there's other options which there is im
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:46:34 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,272
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22808 on: Yesterday at 09:31:50 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:43:03 pm
If the defence for any type of change in our electoral system is we have to accept it will be a risk then absolutely no to any of the suggestions, that was my point on having the opportunity to reconsider if the change brings unexpected negatives.
We've covered the PR debate and ive not read anything to change my mind on this, the left will never ever gain power in the country under PR,, it's not just the left being unwilling to compromise, it's also about the Lib Dems refusing to work with the left.
Labour at least get in everynow and then, I cant see them getting in for decades at a time under PR and that will only happen when the Torys and Lib Dems fall out.
The change we need is accountability.  the Torys corruption etc isn't down to our FPTP system, FPTP just gave them the authority to do as they please, theres nothing to say they couldn't do the same under PR if the country votes for enough cranks which we should never rule out, the problem we have now is down to the relaxed rules we have. PM standing in front of TV cameras lying point blank and nobody can do anything about it. 2 nd jobs leading to lobbying= MPs doing what's best to the highest bidder, country comes a distant 2nd, all this brought Brexit.

There will always be negatives, and some will always be unexpected - because it's impossible to predict them all. If the choice is stay as we are because change is too scary, or might make things worse, then I'm afraid you're in for a rude shock about what it is to be human. ;)

If you want accountability for the Tories, then other changes need to be made first. Some of those changes are simply not possible, as it would entail the dismantling of the current media which clearly favours them. You have to accept that there are evil people in control who seem to get a kick out of screwing this country until it bleeds.

As for "at least Labour get in every now and then", is that what we're resigning ourselves to? In a country where the majority of voters have never voted for a Tory government, we just sit around praying Labour get in every now and then?

If that's what our future is, then I'd rather take the gamble on change, thanks.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22809 on: Yesterday at 10:53:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:31:50 pm
There will always be negatives, and some will always be unexpected - because it's impossible to predict them all. If the choice is stay as we are because change is too scary, or might make things worse, then I'm afraid you're in for a rude shock about what it is to be human. ;)

If you want accountability for the Tories, then other changes need to be made first. Some of those changes are simply not possible, as it would entail the dismantling of the current media which clearly favours them. You have to accept that there are evil people in control who seem to get a kick out of screwing this country until it bleeds.

As for "at least Labour get in every now and then", is that what we're resigning ourselves to? In a country where the majority of voters have never voted for a Tory government, we just sit around praying Labour get in every now and then?

If that's what our future is, then I'd rather take the gamble on change, thanks.
The point am making about having the opportunity to reconsider isn't a argument against PR. it's something we should have took from Brexit, having the opportunity to reconsider rather than being stuck with something for many years to come that's done more harm than good
The argument of people opposing PR because they find it scary isn't something anyone will take seriously, it's about seeing problems ahead and discussing those problems rather than ploughing ahead.

I expected something like the Torys and Labour will always be willing to switch back to FPTP if given the chance but the same argument could of been made over Brexit as the Torys opposed Brexit before the referendum so you can never guarantee how things will be in the future so I would still like some sort of right to reconsider just in case.

Am not trying to stop Tory media bias reporting and I wasn't thinking of Media accountability in the points I was making in previous posts, don't get me wrong. the media stepped way out of line twice over the last 7yrs so I would like to see more accountability but that's too much to ask for right now, it's complicated and hard enough to get accountability without bringing in the freedom of speech debate into it.

The difference today is Johnson has taken things far further than politicians in the past, he has thought up malicious lies to anger people, he's sat down and thought up lies to argue many pros for Brexit, point is, he not only knows he's lying, he deliberately plucked out these lies from nowhere to con voters, he smiles when he's been pulled up over them and just fobs people off and repeats them, this has to stop. we do have a select committee with the power to force MPs to answer questions but it was never around during Brexit, the best example was is Oven Ready deal and the Protocol. how he said there will be no checks on goods between Ireland and the UK and vice versa, that was a blatant lie, he knew he was lying, he had a army of advisors who must have told him the implications of the deal, he agreed to more customs officers and more customs checks at the NI sea border, this isn't something trivial, he won a 80 seat majority telling people vote for my Brexit and that will mean the Brexit arguments will stop, people said they were voting for it because they were sick of hearing about Brexit, I could quote a few more occasions when Johnson knowingly lied, same with a few of the ERG. Blatantly lying in a TV interview, called out on it by someone and losing then back on TV a day or so later repeating the lie with no comebacks.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:56:41 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,967
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22810 on: Yesterday at 10:55:10 pm »
I think one of the shaky assumptions about the future under PR is that the Tories and Labour would remain as massive 'broad church' parties, they way they are forced to under FPTP. Over time, you'd see both parties splinter as the relevant factions (that currently have to politick inside their party for influence) would be free to become part of coalitions as needed. We saw what happened to the Change UK lot when they tried to leave their parties - oblivion. Groups like the ERG only have power as a caucus within the Tories, so will push their influence as far as they can, but ultimately have to back down and toe the line if they don't have the muscle to get their way. Under PR, they could form their own party outright and refuse coalitions with the centrist conservatives in favour of Reform, the DUP, Britain First and all that lot.

So thinking that PR means the Tories are always in power is wrong, because it's as likely that the 'Tories' as we understand them today would cease to exist (there would certainly be wrangling over the party name & legacy, same as on the Left).

I don't want to make predictions as to how the Left would fall as it's already more fragmented. But I think we'd agree there are some well-trodden lines of division within Labour to start with!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:02:42 pm by Riquende »
Logged
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22811 on: Yesterday at 11:20:36 pm »
A two-party power-struggle is practically an inevitable outcome of FPTP system. Look to the US for an extreme example. As you say, Riquende, the present parties would almost certainly splinter. We are highly unlikely to see 'the Tories' team up with the far right. No, it is much more likely that the Tory Party will split and some will just up with whatever far-right party there is, and some might form another party on the right, leaving a smaller Tory Party.

But all this talk about which system would most benefit the Tories or the Labour Party completely misses the point. PR is inherently more democratic and is simply the right thing to do. This is not (primarily) about keeping out (a far-right) version of the Tory Government or any sort of Tory Government. It is about having a grown up election system which better represents the wishes of voters. If the Tories spend less time in government and/or have their most extreme tendencies moderated, well that's a great bonus. And if Labour (as we know them now) also have less time in Government or make it so that they must align with more centre-ground groups, then that's the price of better democracy. It is not a footy match, where your team winning is all that matters. Because when we lose elections to an extreme Tory Party as we have done over over the past 13 years, the price is fucking enormous and everyone pays.

I will also add the when the things go wrong in a PR coalition government, it is much easier to force a change (the parties can realign). The UK is stuck with the Tories for another year - they can anything during this time and there is nothing any of us can do about it.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,967
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22812 on: Today at 12:12:05 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:20:36 pm
But all this talk about which system would most benefit the Tories or the Labour Party completely misses the point. PR is inherently more democratic and is simply the right thing to do.

Agreed. Yes, there's a chance that some nutters gain a seat or three. I accept that, because what we've seen from FPTP is that when taken for granted by the big parties, vast swathes of the country feel unheard and make their protest voice known in movements that have led to disasters like Brexit, Johnson or Corbyn (no judgement on the man's political leanings, but he was an utterly ineffective opposition leader at a time when the Government was in rolling chaos for years).

Let the loonies (left and right) have their representation, and it might act as a pressure valve on the worst instincts of the 'national mood'.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:14:36 am by Riquende »
Logged
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22813 on: Today at 12:45:23 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:20:36 pm
A two-party power-struggle is practically an inevitable outcome of FPTP system. Look to the US for an extreme example. As you say, Riquende, the present parties would almost certainly splinter. We are highly unlikely to see 'the Tories' team up with the far right. No, it is much more likely that the Tory Party will split and some will just up with whatever far-right party there is, and some might form another party on the right, leaving a smaller Tory Party.

But all this talk about which system would most benefit the Tories or the Labour Party completely misses the point. PR is inherently more democratic and is simply the right thing to do. This is not (primarily) about keeping out (a far-right) version of the Tory Government or any sort of Tory Government. It is about having a grown up election system which better represents the wishes of voters. If the Tories spend less time in government and/or have their most extreme tendencies moderated, well that's a great bonus. And if Labour (as we know them now) also have less time in Government or make it so that they must align with more centre-ground groups, then that's the price of better democracy. It is not a footy match, where your team winning is all that matters. Because when we lose elections to an extreme Tory Party as we have done over over the past 13 years, the price is fucking enormous and everyone pays.

I will also add the when the things go wrong in a PR coalition government, it is much easier to force a change (the parties can realign). The UK is stuck with the Tories for another year - they can anything during this time and there is nothing any of us can do about it.
Am not sure why you used the word Inherently to add weight to the argument for PR Jiminy. PR is not the most natural democratic voting system.  Someone has to come up with a mathematical formula which can vary. FPTP has always been the most accepted form of democratic voting system for the vast majority of elections, the wasted votes argument isn't really a argument for PR as that's easily solved. it's been covered. first vote gives voters a chance to make a protest vote which many see as a wasted vote, voters vote on the final 2. a candidate has to get more than 50% of the votes to win, we can't say the people who lost cast a wasted vote, that's democracy. we know who we are voting for in this type of voting system and as I say it's all been covered before, National PR will be a disaster so I can only see regional PR being put forward. the flaws in that never got any replies just talk of we have other types of PR.
Democracy comes in many forms, I would say voting for what you want or the person you want is number 1. arguing no wasted votes as something that trumps this isn't as strong as people are making out.
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,135
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22814 on: Today at 10:05:35 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:45:23 am
Am not sure why you used the word Inherently to add weight to the argument for PR Jiminy. PR is not the most natural democratic voting system.  Someone has to come up with a mathematical formula which can vary. FPTP has always been the most accepted form of democratic voting system for the vast majority of elections, the wasted votes argument isn't really a argument for PR as that's easily solved. it's been covered. first vote gives voters a chance to make a protest vote which many see as a wasted vote, voters vote on the final 2. a candidate has to get more than 50% of the votes to win, we can't say the people who lost cast a wasted vote, that's democracy. we know who we are voting for in this type of voting system and as I say it's all been covered before, National PR will be a disaster so I can only see regional PR being put forward. the flaws in that never got any replies just talk of we have other types of PR.
Democracy comes in many forms, I would say voting for what you want or the person you want is number 1. arguing no wasted votes as something that trumps this isn't as strong as people are making out.

I totally disagree with you on everything you've said here, especially the bolded part.

I believe there are only two Western democracies who still use the antiquated FPTP system (for general elections), and you can guess which ones they are.  Both of these democracies are in serious trouble and have a multitude of social and environmental issues.
Logged

Online KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,824
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22815 on: Today at 10:11:14 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:05:35 am
I totally disagree with you on everything you've said here, especially the bolded part.

I believe there are only two Western democracies who still use the antiquated FPTP system (for general elections), and you can guess which ones they are.  Both of these democracies are in serious trouble and have a multitude of social and environmental issues.

Even if you don't change to a PR system, a preferential vote system makes far more sense than FPTP. It would be easy to adopt too. There would be no need to redraw constituencies, have the same number of representatives for the same number of constituencies. Having just that small change would eliminate the danger of a candidate that 70% of the voters despise getting in.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 566 567 568 569 570 [571]   Go Up
« previous next »
 