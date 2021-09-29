There will always be negatives, and some will always be unexpected - because it's impossible to predict them all. If the choice is stay as we are because change is too scary, or might make things worse, then I'm afraid you're in for a rude shock about what it is to be human.



If you want accountability for the Tories, then other changes need to be made first. Some of those changes are simply not possible, as it would entail the dismantling of the current media which clearly favours them. You have to accept that there are evil people in control who seem to get a kick out of screwing this country until it bleeds.



As for "at least Labour get in every now and then", is that what we're resigning ourselves to? In a country where the majority of voters have never voted for a Tory government, we just sit around praying Labour get in every now and then?



If that's what our future is, then I'd rather take the gamble on change, thanks.



The point am making about having the opportunity to reconsider isn't a argument against PR. it's something we should have took from Brexit, having the opportunity to reconsider rather than being stuck with something for many years to come that's done more harm than goodThe argument of people opposing PR because they find it scary isn't something anyone will take seriously, it's about seeing problems ahead and discussing those problems rather than ploughing ahead.I expected something like the Torys and Labour will always be willing to switch back to FPTP if given the chance but the same argument could of been made over Brexit as the Torys opposed Brexit before the referendum so you can never guarantee how things will be in the future so I would still like some sort of right to reconsider just in case.Am not trying to stop Tory media bias reporting and I wasn't thinking of Media accountability in the points I was making in previous posts, don't get me wrong. the media stepped way out of line twice over the last 7yrs so I would like to see more accountability but that's too much to ask for right now, it's complicated and hard enough to get accountability without bringing in the freedom of speech debate into it.The difference today is Johnson has taken things far further than politicians in the past, he has thought up malicious lies to anger people, he's sat down and thought up lies to argue many pros for Brexit, point is, he not only knows he's lying, he deliberately plucked out these lies from nowhere to con voters, he smiles when he's been pulled up over them and just fobs people off and repeats them, this has to stop. we do have a select committee with the power to force MPs to answer questions but it was never around during Brexit, the best example was is Oven Ready deal and the Protocol. how he said there will be no checks on goods between Ireland and the UK and vice versa, that was a blatant lie, he knew he was lying, he had a army of advisors who must have told him the implications of the deal, he agreed to more customs officers and more customs checks at the NI sea border, this isn't something trivial, he won a 80 seat majority telling people vote for my Brexit and that will mean the Brexit arguments will stop, people said they were voting for it because they were sick of hearing about Brexit, I could quote a few more occasions when Johnson knowingly lied, same with a few of the ERG. Blatantly lying in a TV interview, called out on it by someone and losing then back on TV a day or so later repeating the lie with no comebacks.