But they've basically not had a pay rise as all of the £628.50 extra now goes to the tax man and their pension.



Obviously they'll benefit from the pension when they're in their 70s but they need the money to live on in their 20s.



Theres always going to be a trade off between money now and money later. Also by joining the pension scheme theyll get employers contributions. People have the option to opt out, but its unlikely to be in their interests.Theres not going to be too many in their 20s earning 12570. Just applying NMW or LW on full time hours takes you above that figure and youd hope as they progress theyd earn more. The key is to start saving early because theyll never get those early years back. They can also access their pension from 57. People will always say they want the cash now, but that applies to any form of saving, not just pensions.Ive done work for employers to look at opt outs and in my experience it tended to be older part time women. When I did some focus groups to understand the reasons, affordability was rarely mentioned.Instead I heard things like, its not worth it because Im retiring soon. Its not worth it because its not much money or my husband told me not to. We then showed them case studies based on their typical earnings and periods to retirement and showed them what they were missing out on and how they could spend the proceeds.They all joined and were grateful that their employer was bothered enough to explore why they had opted out.