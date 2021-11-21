« previous next »
Fuck the Tories thread

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22720 on: Today at 04:13:20 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:58:53 pm
The top end can go fuck themselves but it bothers me how somebody's wages go say 5% over the tax threshold then lose 20% in tax deductions plus another 20% into a pension?

That's a 40% loss on the lowest available income that people can barely live off as it is!!
If someone earned 5% over the tax threshold they would only pay tax on that amount.
So in this example 12570 (tax threshold) plus 5% is 628.50. Tax is only payable on the £628.50 which is £125.70.
If they had to pay 5% into a pension they would only pay £502.8 out of their wages which effectively gives them that tax back*

* this is simplified to make the point
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22721 on: Today at 04:24:28 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:58:53 pm
The top end can go fuck themselves but it bothers me how somebody's wages go say 5% over the tax threshold then lose 20% in tax deductions plus another 20% into a pension?

That's a 40% loss on the lowest available income that people can barely live off as it is!!

What C.A.F.E said
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22722 on: Today at 04:30:56 pm
Basically, you ask your employer what the maximum contributions are you can pay, and make those contributions from asap.

Every employer has to provide a pension scheme now, which is a huge improvement from the past, despite all the final salary ones going.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22723 on: Today at 04:36:47 pm
^ The max that they'll pay is the key. Then the amount you need to pay to qualify for it.
Eg if they offer to match what you pay up to 10% then pay 10 if you can. It actually costs you 8% after tax and you get 20% going in.

Sorry for posting so much on this, but I've built up a bit of knowledge over the years, hopefully it may help a couple of people.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22724 on: Today at 04:41:57 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 04:05:45 pm
Even non taxpayers get tax relief on Net contributions of 2808 a year.

I managed to find something on this in Scotland - no sure if that is England also.

Key thing here, from what I read (and happy to be wrong) is that this is only for "relief at source" pension schemes so isn't guaranteed
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22725 on: Today at 04:45:04 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:30:56 pm
Basically, you ask your employer what the maximum contributions are you can pay, and make those contributions from asap.

Every employer has to provide a pension scheme now, which is a huge improvement from the past, despite all the final salary ones going.
:shocked
Sorry. seem to be replying to a lot of your posts the last few days, that's just coincidence.
I won't go to deep into why Company pensions started to wind up but they were in a different league to the pensions offered today, companys more than matched the employees contribution, Fords paid twice the amount I paid into the scheme every week, they also guaranteed to top up the Pension schemes assets every year if they fell below a certain amount due to commitments etc.
Inflation linked yearly rise (max 3%) early retirement from 50 offered to many people which rose to 58 last time I checked.
I don't think anyone should think Company pensions today are better than the ones workers had in the past, they were golden days that will never return.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22726 on: Today at 04:45:15 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 04:36:47 pm
^ The max that they'll pay is the key. Then the amount you need to pay to qualify for it.
Eg if they offer to match what you pay up to 10% then pay 10 if you can. It actually costs you 8% after tax and you get 20% going in.

Sorry for posting so much on this, but I've built up a bit of knowledge over the years, hopefully it may help a couple of people.

Yeah, that's what I meant.  Forgot to add that part in.  I recently did a money management course  ;)
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22727 on: Today at 04:51:56 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:45:04 pm
:shocked
Sorry. seem to be replying to a lot of your posts the last few days, that's just coincidence.
I won't go to deep into why Company pensions started to wind up but they were in a different league to the pensions offered today, companys more than matched the employees contribution, Fords paid twice the amount I paid into the scheme every week, they also guaranteed to top up the Pension schemes assets every year if they fell below a certain amount due to commitments etc.
Inflation linked yearly rise (max 3%) early retirement from 50 offered to many people which rose to 58 last time I checked.
I don't think anyone should think Company pensions today are better than the ones workers had in the past, they were golden days that will never return.

I agree. Some of my relatives worked for Fords - had great pensions and employer benefits like discounts of new cars for family members etc.  What I meant was that everyone gets enrolled now, as opposed to having the option, back then.  The automatic enrollment is a good thing.

I agree that the modern pensions are rubbish, compared to the old ones, especially in the manufactoring and public sectors.  Banks always offered good pensions too, not sure what they're like now - probably been reduced, like all the others.

All the risk is with the worker, with most modern pensions.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22728 on: Today at 04:56:30 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:51:56 pm
I agree. Some of my relatives worked for Fords - had great pensions and employer benefits like discounts of new cars for family members etc.  What I meant was that everyone gets enrolled now, as opposed to having the option, back then.  The automatic enrollment is a good thing.

I agree that the modern pensions are rubbish, compared to the old ones, especially in the manufactoring and public sectors.  Banks always offered good pensions too, not sure what they're like now - probably been reduced, like all the others.

All the risk is with the worker, with most modern pensions.

Auto-enrollment has been brilliant for so many - the issues historically with people not bothering due to thinking it was a faff to join and employers not offering them so people missed out meant many were left high and dry as they got older.

Putting the burden on the employer rather than the employee is one of the few good things brought in in the last 10 years or so
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22729 on: Today at 04:58:58 pm
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 04:41:57 pm
I managed to find something on this in Scotland - no sure if that is England also.

Key thing here, from what I read (and happy to be wrong) is that this is only for "relief at source" pension schemes so isn't guaranteed
PMd you mate.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22730 on: Today at 05:04:15 pm
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 04:56:30 pm
Auto-enrollment has been brilliant for so many - the issues historically with people not bothering due to thinking it was a faff to join and employers not offering them so people missed out meant many were left high and dry as they got older.

Putting the burden on the employer rather than the employee is one of the few good things brought in in the last 10 years or so

Agree with all that.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22731 on: Today at 05:12:58 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:51:56 pm
I agree. Some of my relatives worked for Fords - had great pensions and employer benefits like discounts of new cars for family members etc.  What I meant was that everyone gets enrolled now, as opposed to having the option, back then.  The automatic enrollment is a good thing.

I agree that the modern pensions are rubbish, compared to the old ones, especially in the manufactoring and public sectors.  Banks always offered good pensions too, not sure what they're like now - probably been reduced, like all the others.

All the risk is with the worker, with most modern pensions.
Joining the company pension after 2 yrs was compulsory.
From memory I think the contributions were roughly set at 2 hours pay deducted from your wage. I actually remember the moment I looked at my wage slip and wondering why it had dropped so much. passed it to a older work m8 who told me they've started taking your company pension out. peed me right off, I will never reach a time to get a pension will I.  :)
Retired in my early 50s.
I know the point your making about pensions being more available today but they are terrible compared to the pensions people enjoyed a couple of decades ago.
Whizz kids again., saving money by getting rid of the companys payments to workers pension.   
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22732 on: Today at 05:14:28 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 04:13:20 pm
If someone earned 5% over the tax threshold they would only pay tax on that amount.
So in this example 12570 (tax threshold) plus 5% is 628.50. Tax is only payable on the £628.50 which is £125.70.
If they had to pay 5% into a pension they would only pay £502.8 out of their wages which effectively gives them that tax back*

* this is simplified to make the point

But they've basically not had a pay rise as all of the £628.50 extra now goes to the tax man and their pension.

Obviously they'll benefit from the pension when they're in their 70s but they need the money to live on in their 20s.
Last Edit: Today at 05:16:33 pm by reddebs
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22733 on: Today at 05:17:50 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 01:02:58 pm
It's typical tory politics. More babies will get access to free child care. But we wont actually invest in nurseries, staff and infrastructure to make that happen.

Thats because the market will fix it like it magically fixes everything if your a Tory.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22734 on: Today at 05:25:42 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:17:50 pm
Thats because the market will fix it like it magically fixes everything if your a Tory.

The markets fix everything.  Where have you been, since the 80s..........
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22735 on: Today at 05:37:23 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:14:28 pm
But they've basically not had a pay rise as all of the £628.50 extra now goes to the tax man and their pension.

Obviously they'll benefit from the pension when they're in their 70s but they need the money to live on in their 20s.
Theres always going to be a trade off between money now and money later. Also by joining the pension scheme theyll get employers contributions. People have the option to opt out, but its unlikely to be in their interests.
Theres not going to be too many in their 20s earning 12570. Just applying NMW or LW on full time hours takes you above that figure and youd hope as they progress theyd earn more. The key is to start saving early because theyll never get those early years back. They can also access their pension from 57. People will always say they want the cash now, but that applies to any form of saving, not just pensions.

Ive done work for employers to look at opt outs and in my experience it tended to be older part time women. When I did some focus groups to understand the reasons, affordability was rarely mentioned.
Instead I heard things like, its not worth it because Im retiring soon. Its not worth it because its not much money or my husband told me not to. We then showed them case studies based on their typical earnings and periods to retirement and showed them what they were missing out on and how they could spend the proceeds.

They all joined and were grateful that their employer was bothered enough to explore why they had opted out.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22736 on: Today at 05:52:42 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 05:37:23 pm
Theres always going to be a trade off between money now and money later. Also by joining the pension scheme theyll get employers contributions. People have the option to opt out, but its unlikely to be in their interests.
Theres not going to be too many in their 20s earning 12570. Just applying NMW or LW on full time hours takes you above that figure and youd hope as they progress theyd earn more. The key is to start saving early because theyll never get those early years back. They can also access their pension from 57. People will always say they want the cash now, but that applies to any form of saving, not just pensions.

Ive done work for employers to look at opt outs and in my experience it tended to be older part time women. When I did some focus groups to understand the reasons, affordability was rarely mentioned.
Instead I heard things like, its not worth it because Im retiring soon. Its not worth it because its not much money or my husband told me not to. We then showed them case studies based on their typical earnings and periods to retirement and showed them what they were missing out on and how they could spend the proceeds.

They all joined and were grateful that their employer was bothered enough to explore why they had opted out.

I was one of them.  I was mid 50s when these latest work pensions came in but I opted out as I was only working part time and Paul not working at all so I needed every penny I earned.  I've not worked full time since 2011 so haven't earned enough to pay tax since then either.

I've no idea if my kids have pensions though I'm guessing my son will have as his partner works in finance and he's self employed.

I doubt my daughter has as she's not worked full-time since she went on maternity in 2010. 
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22737 on: Today at 06:55:43 pm
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 02:12:19 pm
Just doing some rough maths on this and it is doable.

The average graduate salary is c. £26k (https://www.graduate-jobs.com/gco/Booklet/graduate-salary-salaries.jsp)

Putting 10% of your gross salary into your pension pot from day 1, with an expected 7% annual growth in the value of the pension if it is invested well, and a 3% per year salary increase (not unreasonable in the private sector) would give you a final salary at 65 of £92.7k and a pension pot at that age of £1.04m

This is obviously more than many/most could hope for but is achievable without needing to be in a job in investment banking or something similar where the money is obscene.

Taking someone who leaves school at 18 and starts on £15k, following the same approach they would retire at 65 on a salary of £60k pa with a pension of £809k.

The generation above me would also have more chance of buying a house so lets say they bought at 30, 20 year mortgage, so from the age of 50 they put the monthly mortgage in the will boost it up too
Just a minor niggle on an excellent post. You are looking at starting salary now. What was it 40 years ago.? I doubt in that scenario, with other assumptions remaining fixed that you'd get the million.
But the magic here, to paraphrase Warren buffet, is compound interest.
Sadly there is compound inflation to offset it....
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22738 on: Today at 07:06:15 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:55:43 pm
Just a minor niggle on an excellent post. You are looking at starting salary now. What was it 40 years ago.? I doubt in that scenario, with other assumptions remaining fixed that you'd get the million.
But the magic here, to paraphrase Warren buffet, is compound interest.
Sadly there is compound inflation to offset it....

Conversely rents and mortgages were substantially cheaper so you could invest a greater proportion of your salary and, as Charlie Adem's Fried Egg pointed out pensions back then were much more favourable than they are now - Ford for example contributing double your salary.

I don't have the data to do this perfectly but assuming a starting salary of £7.5k but being able to contribute 15% due to lower cost of living I can get us to £850k after 43 years with the double contribution.

That is only a finishing salary of £26k too so would surely increase by substantially more. I'd say it may have, potentially, been easier then.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22739 on: Today at 07:39:55 pm
Theres been a riot in the French parliament today as Macron has forced through measures to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64.

The French know how to live, they would use the time well, I can understand the anger.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22740 on: Today at 08:18:48 pm
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 04:56:30 pm
Auto-enrollment has been brilliant for so many - the issues historically with people not bothering due to thinking it was a faff to join and employers not offering them so people missed out meant many were left high and dry as they got older.

Putting the burden on the employer rather than the employee is one of the few good things brought in in the last 10 years or so

Auto-enrolment is a very good idea, but at the other end of the scale is the state pension too rigid? No ability to take less and take it earlier, ill be lucky to get it before the age of 70 when my time comes, and by that age who knows what your health is going to be like (if your even still around) to even enjoy a few years after work before it all starts going down hill. Just seems a bit shit.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22741 on: Today at 08:31:40 pm
On pensions generally there is also an issue that people think their pot will go a lot further than it actually will.

3-4% is generally viewed as the safe withdrawal rate to be able to keep withdrawing from a DC pot to be able to fund a retirement allowing for inflation. So maybe £3k a year from a £100k pot
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22742 on: Today at 09:04:07 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:39:55 pm
Theres been a riot in the French parliament today as Macron has forced through measures to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64.

The French know how to live, they would use the time well, I can understand the anger.

Just seen a report where French policemen were hitting peaceful protesters, no surprise there then.  ::)
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22743 on: Today at 09:12:07 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 08:31:40 pm
On pensions generally there is also an issue that people think their pot will go a lot further than it actually will.

3-4% is generally viewed as the safe withdrawal rate to be able to keep withdrawing from a DC pot to be able to fund a retirement allowing for inflation. So maybe £3k a year from a £100k pot
Whilst pensions on the whole are a good thing  with tax rebates and employer contributions ,the laugh I have is the 3/5/7% growth projections because all I ever see is my pot stagnating  and I am still saving into it
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22744 on: Today at 09:31:18 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:18:48 pm
Auto-enrolment is a very good idea, but at the other end of the scale is the state pension too rigid? No ability to take less and take it earlier, ill be lucky to get it before the age of 70 when my time comes, and by that age who knows what your health is going to be like (if your even still around) to even enjoy a few years after work before it all starts going down hill. Just seems a bit shit.

If I'm honest I can't speak on it too much but I know private ones have options for early withdrawal if your health is sufficiently poor

This stuff is outside my expertise but my opinion is that state pensions are too low to be livable but how do we fund them when we have an aging and growing population?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22745 on: Today at 10:09:15 pm
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 09:31:18 pm
This stuff is outside my expertise but my opinion is that state pensions are too low to be livable but how do we fund them when we have an aging and growing population?
Yes, not so much a ticking time bomb. But a bomb that's going off right in our face now.
I guess we see pensioners now, living for 10+ years on a pension (and going on cruises all the time :) ). I think someone on here pointed out , when pensions were bought in , life expectancy was just a handful of years after retirement.
That is clearly so not the case now. So I have no idea how that circle is squared.  Unless we let the NHS get even worse and lower life expectancy.... 
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22746 on: Today at 10:10:26 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:04:07 pm
Just seen a report where French policemen were hitting peaceful protesters, no surprise there then.  ::)

Is that a francophobe or policeophobe statement Jill?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22747 on: Today at 10:14:12 pm
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 09:31:18 pm
If I'm honest I can't speak on it too much but I know private ones have options for early withdrawal if your health is sufficiently poor

This stuff is outside my expertise but my opinion is that state pensions are too low to be livable but how do we fund them when we have an aging and growing population?

Im just contemplating a lot to be honest. My dads 71 and has cancer (they removed it 2 months ago and the bastard is already back) and it just makes you think. Hes retired in his early 60s at least because he could afford to so hes at least got to put his feet up after 40 years of graft, but if your in the position where you cant retire early and have to work til your state pension age and then a couple of years later your seriously sick whats the damn point of it all. They are literally gonna work most people til they drop.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22748 on: Today at 10:24:42 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:14:12 pm
I’m just contemplating a lot to be honest. My dads 71 and has cancer (they removed it 2 months ago and the bastard is already back) and it just makes you think. He’s retired in his early 60’s at least because he could afford to so he’s at least got to put his feet up after 40 years of graft, but if your in the position where you can’t retire early and have to work til your state pension age and then a couple of years later your seriously sick what’s the damn point of it all. They are literally gonna work most people til they drop.

Ok, my tory colours coming out here.
Who else should fund YOUR pension?
Fair enough , if you start work at 21, retire at 66 and live to lets say 77.  that means 11 years of retirement has to be funded from 45 years of work  So unless you save about 1/4 of your income every month, it simply doesn't add up.  It's a bit shit really.

--edit-- I suppose for frontline essential workers \ public sector employees. They are sufficiently valuable , that society as a whole is ok with paying them to work until say their 50s then retire. The services they provide are so invaluable, that divided up across the whole population, that's a price we are ok with.  At least that's how it has to work in the capitalist world we live in.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22749 on: Today at 10:47:21 pm
How times have changed, I don't know if any of the older posters remember the optimistic forecasts we heard in all the tv programs in the late 60s telling us what the future will bring. I remember the forecast for the life my generation would lead.
All the new technology would mean the country would be able to produce cheap goods etc with less workers, the country will be very rich. people would be able to retire early on excellent pensions. how people would buy 2nd homes by the seaside or in the country as boredom would be the biggest problem for my generation.   8)

Maybe we could treat pensioners as a special case. maybe build some sort of pensioners village, little 1 bedroom bungalows away from the big city's were they can enjoy life without paying VAT on meals. no tax on any entertainment. no tax on anything that stays in the village. would free up homes in the big citys as well.
Never going to happen of course.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22750 on: Today at 10:48:22 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:24:42 pm
Ok, my tory colours coming out here.
Who else should fund YOUR pension?
Fair enough , if you start work at 21, retire at 66 and live to lets say 77.  that means 11 years of retirement has to be funded from 45 years of work  So unless you save about 1/4 of your income every month, it simply doesn't add up.  It's a bit shit really.

--edit-- I suppose for frontline essential workers \ public sector employees. They are sufficiently valuable , that society as a whole is ok with paying them to work until say their 50s then retire. The services they provide are so invaluable, that divided up across the whole population, that's a price we are ok with.  At least that's how it has to work in the capitalist world we live in.

You would only need to save 1/4 of your income over the 45 years you work if you were expecting your pension to be the same as your working income. I think most people accept that your pension is going to be a lot less than your working age pay.

And just to add, Im not talking about MY pension as MY pension is absolutely fantastic, Im talking about those people who arnt as fortunate as me.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22751 on: Today at 11:00:01 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:47:21 pm
How times have changed, I don't know if any of the older posters remember the optimistic forecasts we heard in all the tv programs in the late 60s telling us what the future will bring. I remember the forecast for the life my generation would lead.
All the new technology would mean the country would be able to produce cheap goods etc with less workers, the country will be very rich. people would be able to retire early on excellent pensions. how people would buy 2nd homes by the seaside or in the country as boredom would be the biggest problem for my generation.   8)

Maybe we could treat pensioners as a special case. maybe build some sort of pensioners village, little 1 bedroom bungalows away from the big city's were they can enjoy life without paying VAT on meals. no tax on any entertainment. no tax on anything that stays in the village. would free up homes in the big citys as well.
Never going to happen of course.

I remember my dad telling me in the early 1960s that because of nuclear power electricity would be free.

Got that wrong didnt he. ;D
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22752 on: Today at 11:00:39 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:24:42 pm
Ok, my tory colours coming out here.
Who else should fund YOUR pension?
Fair enough , if you start work at 21, retire at 66 and live to lets say 77.  that means 11 years of retirement has to be funded from 45 years of work  So unless you save about 1/4 of your income every month, it simply doesn't add up.  It's a bit shit really.

If you've worked for 45 yrs, not only have you contributed to the companies that you have worked for, you have also contributed to the ongoing prosperity of the country you live in, maybe you should be rewarded for that contribution by not being kicked to the cub as soon as you're no longer "useful"?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22753 on: Today at 11:00:49 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:47:21 pm
How times have changed, I don't know if any of the older posters remember the optimistic forecasts we heard in all the tv programs in the late 60s telling us what the future will bring. I remember the forecast for the life my generation would lead.
All the new technology would mean the country would be able to produce cheap goods etc with less workers, the country will be very rich. people would be able to retire early on excellent pensions. how people would buy 2nd homes by the seaside or in the country as boredom would be the biggest problem for my generation.   8)

Maybe we could treat pensioners as a special case. maybe build some sort of pensioners village, little 1 bedroom bungalows away from the big city's were they can enjoy life without paying VAT on meals. no tax on any entertainment. no tax on anything that stays in the village. would free up homes in the big citys as well.
Never going to happen of course.

All of that was a lot more true for your generation that it will be for mine. Generalising of course.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22754 on: Today at 11:02:38 pm
Hmm. Very good point about lower income needed. Assume mortgage paid, no kids to support.
YOUR was in the royal sense, not picking on you, sorry.
What's a reasonable income likely to be? Half final salary?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22755 on: Today at 11:03:42 pm
Quote from: Brissyred on Today at 11:00:39 pm
If you've worked for 45 yrs, not only have you contributed to the companies that you have worked for, you have also contributed to the ongoing prosperity of the country you live in, maybe you should be rewarded for that contribution by not being kicked to the cub as soon as you're no longer "useful"?
Sort of agree. But isn't that contribution what you are paid for?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22756 on: Today at 11:04:24 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:47:21 pm
How times have changed, I don't know if any of the older posters remember the optimistic forecasts we heard in all the tv programs in the late 60s telling us what the future will bring. I remember the forecast for the life my generation would lead.
All the new technology would mean the country would be able to produce cheap goods etc with less workers, the country will be very rich. people would be able to retire early on excellent pensions. how people would buy 2nd homes by the seaside or in the country as boredom would be the biggest problem for my generation.   8)

Maybe we could treat pensioners as a special case. maybe build some sort of pensioners village, little 1 bedroom bungalows away from the big city's were they can enjoy life without paying VAT on meals. no tax on any entertainment. no tax on anything that stays in the village. would free up homes in the big citys as well.
Never going to happen of course.
And flying cars 😁
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22757 on: Today at 11:14:47 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:02:38 pm
Hmm. Very good point about lower income needed. Assume mortgage paid, no kids to support.
YOUR was in the royal sense, not picking on you, sorry.
What's a reasonable income likely to be? Half final salary?

I think it generally considered to be between 50-60% of your pre retirement pay.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #22758 on: Today at 11:16:31 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 11:00:49 pm
All of that was a lot more true for your generation that it will be for mine. Generalising of course.
I never believed the 2nd homes by the seaside forecast though but yeah, Company pensions guaranteed a decent standard of living for pensioners, we always f.. it up in the end don't we, always being reasonable when they take away what we should value. there were no industrial disputes while I was at Fords/Jaguar for many years. nothing after I left until the company tried to change the inflation calculator for pension rises from RPI to CPI. am sure many know all about CPI. a con to give a false lower rate of inflation, all about lowering the rises in pensions every year. it meant a massive drop in your monthly pension you received after you retire.
The lads voted overwhelmingly to go on strike, absolutely brilliant, should be proud of themselves, how many younger lads in this country would be arsed about it never mind threaten to take strike action, company backed down and kept the RPI calculation.
