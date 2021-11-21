« previous next »
Author Topic: Fuck the Tories thread  (Read 826542 times)

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22720 on: Today at 04:13:20 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:58:53 pm
The top end can go fuck themselves but it bothers me how somebody's wages go say 5% over the tax threshold then lose 20% in tax deductions plus another 20% into a pension?

That's a 40% loss on the lowest available income that people can barely live off as it is!!
If someone earned 5% over the tax threshold they would only pay tax on that amount.
So in this example 12570 (tax threshold) plus 5% is 628.50. Tax is only payable on the £628.50 which is £125.70.
If they had to pay 5% into a pension they would only pay £502.8 out of their wages which effectively gives them that tax back*

* this is simplified to make the point
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22721 on: Today at 04:24:28 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:58:53 pm
The top end can go fuck themselves but it bothers me how somebody's wages go say 5% over the tax threshold then lose 20% in tax deductions plus another 20% into a pension?

That's a 40% loss on the lowest available income that people can barely live off as it is!!

What C.A.F.E said
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22722 on: Today at 04:30:56 pm »
Basically, you ask your employer what the maximum contributions are you can pay, and make those contributions from asap.

Every employer has to provide a pension scheme now, which is a huge improvement from the past, despite all the final salary ones going.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22723 on: Today at 04:36:47 pm »
^ The max that they'll pay is the key. Then the amount you need to pay to qualify for it.
Eg if they offer to match what you pay up to 10% then pay 10 if you can. It actually costs you 8% after tax and you get 20% going in.

Sorry for posting so much on this, but I've built up a bit of knowledge over the years, hopefully it may help a couple of people.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22724 on: Today at 04:41:57 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 04:05:45 pm
Even non taxpayers get tax relief on Net contributions of 2808 a year.

I managed to find something on this in Scotland - no sure if that is England also.

Key thing here, from what I read (and happy to be wrong) is that this is only for "relief at source" pension schemes so isn't guaranteed
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22725 on: Today at 04:45:04 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:30:56 pm
Basically, you ask your employer what the maximum contributions are you can pay, and make those contributions from asap.

Every employer has to provide a pension scheme now, which is a huge improvement from the past, despite all the final salary ones going.
:shocked
Sorry. seem to be replying to a lot of your posts the last few days, that's just coincidence.
I won't go to deep into why Company pensions started to wind up but they were in a different league to the pensions offered today, companys more than matched the employees contribution, Fords paid twice the amount I paid into the scheme every week, they also guaranteed to top up the Pension schemes assets every year if they fell below a certain amount due to commitments etc.
Inflation linked yearly rise (max 3%) early retirement from 50 offered to many people which rose to 58 last time I checked.
I don't think anyone should think Company pensions today are better than the ones workers had in the past, they were golden days that will never return.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22726 on: Today at 04:45:15 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 04:36:47 pm
^ The max that they'll pay is the key. Then the amount you need to pay to qualify for it.
Eg if they offer to match what you pay up to 10% then pay 10 if you can. It actually costs you 8% after tax and you get 20% going in.

Sorry for posting so much on this, but I've built up a bit of knowledge over the years, hopefully it may help a couple of people.

Yeah, that's what I meant.  Forgot to add that part in.  I recently did a money management course  ;)
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22727 on: Today at 04:51:56 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:45:04 pm
:shocked
Sorry. seem to be replying to a lot of your posts the last few days, that's just coincidence.
I won't go to deep into why Company pensions started to wind up but they were in a different league to the pensions offered today, companys more than matched the employees contribution, Fords paid twice the amount I paid into the scheme every week, they also guaranteed to top up the Pension schemes assets every year if they fell below a certain amount due to commitments etc.
Inflation linked yearly rise (max 3%) early retirement from 50 offered to many people which rose to 58 last time I checked.
I don't think anyone should think Company pensions today are better than the ones workers had in the past, they were golden days that will never return.

I agree. Some of my relatives worked for Fords - had great pensions and employer benefits like discounts of new cars for family members etc.  What I meant was that everyone gets enrolled now, as opposed to having the option, back then.  The automatic enrollment is a good thing.

I agree that the modern pensions are rubbish, compared to the old ones, especially in the manufactoring and public sectors.  Banks always offered good pensions too, not sure what they're like now - probably been reduced, like all the others.

All the risk is with the worker, with most modern pensions.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22728 on: Today at 04:56:30 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:51:56 pm
I agree. Some of my relatives worked for Fords - had great pensions and employer benefits like discounts of new cars for family members etc.  What I meant was that everyone gets enrolled now, as opposed to having the option, back then.  The automatic enrollment is a good thing.

I agree that the modern pensions are rubbish, compared to the old ones, especially in the manufactoring and public sectors.  Banks always offered good pensions too, not sure what they're like now - probably been reduced, like all the others.

All the risk is with the worker, with most modern pensions.

Auto-enrollment has been brilliant for so many - the issues historically with people not bothering due to thinking it was a faff to join and employers not offering them so people missed out meant many were left high and dry as they got older.

Putting the burden on the employer rather than the employee is one of the few good things brought in in the last 10 years or so
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22729 on: Today at 04:58:58 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 04:41:57 pm
I managed to find something on this in Scotland - no sure if that is England also.

Key thing here, from what I read (and happy to be wrong) is that this is only for "relief at source" pension schemes so isn't guaranteed
PMd you mate.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22730 on: Today at 05:04:15 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 04:56:30 pm
Auto-enrollment has been brilliant for so many - the issues historically with people not bothering due to thinking it was a faff to join and employers not offering them so people missed out meant many were left high and dry as they got older.

Putting the burden on the employer rather than the employee is one of the few good things brought in in the last 10 years or so

Agree with all that.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22731 on: Today at 05:12:58 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:51:56 pm
I agree. Some of my relatives worked for Fords - had great pensions and employer benefits like discounts of new cars for family members etc.  What I meant was that everyone gets enrolled now, as opposed to having the option, back then.  The automatic enrollment is a good thing.

I agree that the modern pensions are rubbish, compared to the old ones, especially in the manufactoring and public sectors.  Banks always offered good pensions too, not sure what they're like now - probably been reduced, like all the others.

All the risk is with the worker, with most modern pensions.
Joining the company pension after 2 yrs was compulsory.
From memory I think the contributions were roughly set at 2 hours pay deducted from your wage. I actually remember the moment I looked at my wage slip and wondering why it had dropped so much. passed it to a older work m8 who told me they've started taking your company pension out. peed me right off, I will never reach a time to get a pension will I.  :)
Retired in my early 50s.
I know the point your making about pensions being more available today but they are terrible compared to the pensions people enjoyed a couple of decades ago.
Whizz kids again., saving money by getting rid of the companys payments to workers pension.   
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22732 on: Today at 05:14:28 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 04:13:20 pm
If someone earned 5% over the tax threshold they would only pay tax on that amount.
So in this example 12570 (tax threshold) plus 5% is 628.50. Tax is only payable on the £628.50 which is £125.70.
If they had to pay 5% into a pension they would only pay £502.8 out of their wages which effectively gives them that tax back*

* this is simplified to make the point

But they've basically not had a pay rise as all of the £628.50 extra now goes to the tax man and their pension.

Obviously they'll benefit from the pension when they're in their 70s but they need the money to live on in their 20s.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:16:33 pm by reddebs »
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22733 on: Today at 05:17:50 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 01:02:58 pm
It's typical tory politics. More babies will get access to free child care. But we wont actually invest in nurseries, staff and infrastructure to make that happen.

Thats because the market will fix it like it magically fixes everything if your a Tory.
