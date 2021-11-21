Basically, you ask your employer what the maximum contributions are you can pay, and make those contributions from asap.



Every employer has to provide a pension scheme now, which is a huge improvement from the past, despite all the final salary ones going.



Sorry. seem to be replying to a lot of your posts the last few days, that's just coincidence.I won't go to deep into why Company pensions started to wind up but they were in a different league to the pensions offered today, companys more than matched the employees contribution, Fords paid twice the amount I paid into the scheme every week, they also guaranteed to top up the Pension schemes assets every year if they fell below a certain amount due to commitments etc.Inflation linked yearly rise (max 3%) early retirement from 50 offered to many people which rose to 58 last time I checked.I don't think anyone should think Company pensions today are better than the ones workers had in the past, they were golden days that will never return.